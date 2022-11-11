178 Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Barbeque

178 Bar & Grill

190 Reviews

$$

6107 Lake Isabella Blvd

Lake Isabella, CA 93240

Order Again

Popular Items

THE 178
TURKEY CLUB
BBQ BACON

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

BLACK TEA

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

DECAF

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

HOT TEA

$2.75

Juice

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

MR PIBB

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

WATER

Hot Cocoa

$2.75Out of stock

STARTERS

CHEESE CURDS

$9.95

FRICKLES

$9.95

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$9.95

GARLIC CHEESE FRIES

$9.95

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.95

LOADED POTATO SKINS

$9.95

PRETZEL BITES

$7.95

SPINACH DIP

$8.95

WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$10.95+

GARLIC HERB WINGS

$10.95+Out of stock

HONEY BBQ WINGS

$10.95+

KOREAN BBQ WINGS

$10.95+

LEMON PEPPER

$10.95+

MANGO HABANERO

$10.95+

NAKED WINGS

$10.95+

SIDES

CHILI

$5.25

COLESLAW

$5.25
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.25

MAC & CHEESE

$5.25

ONION RINGS

$5.25

POTATO WEDGES

$5.25

SIDE SALAD

$5.25

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.25

SOUP

$5.25

POTATO SALAD

$5.25

Tots

$5.25

SPLIT PLATE CHARGE

$3.00

BURGERS

BACON BLUE CHEESE

$16.95

Beef patty, bacon, blue cheese, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, mayo

BBQ BACON

$13.95

Beef patty, bacon, cheddar, onion rings, bbq sauce

CHILI SIZE

$13.95

Beef patty, chili, cheddar, diced onion

DOG PATTY

$4.00
KICKIN BOURBON BACON BURGER

KICKIN BOURBON BACON BURGER

$15.95

HARRIS RANCH BEEF PATTY WITH ONION RINGS, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, SWISS CHEESE, BACON AND OUR SPICY BOURBON SAUCE.

THE 178

THE 178

$12.95

Beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, 178 sauce

THE PILE UP

THE PILE UP

$16.95

Double patties, jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon avacado, 178 sauce

THE THROWBACK

$15.95

Half pound patty, jack cheese, ortega chile, bacon and grilled onions on artisan roll. Served with yellow peppers and horseradish.

PRIME RIB Burger

$18.95Out of stock

1/2 LB Prime Rib Patty, sauteed mushrooms, blue cheese, jack, lettuce, tomato and bacon aioli.

Pastrami Burger

$16.95

BEEF PATTY TOPPED WITH SLICED PASTRAMI, SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE AND HOUSE MADE 178 SAUCE SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN

SANDWICHES

BLT & A

BLT & A

$12.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on griddled sourdough

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce lettuce served on brioche bun

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$14.95

Crispy fried chicken, spicy oil, jalapeno ranch slaw, hot sauce and dill pickles on a brioche bun

PASTRAMI

PASTRAMI

$14.95

BLACK PASTRAMI, PICKLES AND MUSTARD ON HOAGIE ROLL.

SOURDOUGH SWISS MELT

$12.95

Beef patty, swiss, sauteed onion on Sourdough

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH

$14.95

Sliced steak, jack cheese, sauteed peppers and onions served on an artisan roll

THE PIG SANDWICH

THE PIG SANDWICH

$14.95

House smoked pulled pork, bacon, jack, sauteed peppers and onions, cabbage and onions served on an artisan roll

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$14.95

House Smoked Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on griddled sourdough

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.95

CAPRESE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

GRILLED CHICKEN, JACK CHEESE, BASIL PESTO, LETTUCE AND TOMATO SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN

OFF RAMP

OFF RAMP

$15.95

House smoked prime rib, jack cheese, ortega chili and grilled onions on sourdough.

PRIME RIB DIP

PRIME RIB DIP

$15.95

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.95

Grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar, cucumbers and tomatoes over mixed greens

SHRIMP LOUIE

$17.95

Chilled jumbo shrimp on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion and your choice of dressing.

SMOKED TURKEY SALAD

$14.95

House smoked turkey served over mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheese and your choice of dressing

THE 178 SALAD

$17.95

Sliced sirloin, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onion over mixed greens

THE BURGER SALAD

$11.95

Beef patty, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onion over mixed greens

CHICKEN CAESER

$16.95

CHICKEN APPLE CRANBERRY

$17.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, crisp green apple, dried cranberries, tomato, cucumber, red onion and pecans

KIDS MENU

KIDS TENDERS

$8.00

Crispy chicken tenders

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Cheddar cheese on griddled sourdough

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.00

Cheddar cheese melted on a crispy flour tortilla

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

Beef or fried chicken patty with cheddar and pickles on a brioche bun

SPECIAL

BBQ BRISKET SANDO

$14.95Out of stock

House smoked Brisket served on a buttery brioche bun with bourbon BBQ sauce and your choice of side

LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE

$12.95Out of stock

House made cheese sauce featuring smoked Gouda with chunks of tender lobster and large elbow macaroni.

BEEF RIBS

$19.95Out of stock

12 OZ NEW YORK STRIP W/SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$36.95

BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.95Out of stock

BACON, EGGS, POTATOES AND CHEESE SERVED IN A WARM FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SALSA.

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.95Out of stock

BRISKET BURNT ENDS

$16.95Out of stock

House smoked brisket burnt ends served with fries and coleslaw

Brunch Burger

$15.95Out of stock

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$9.95

FRIED SHRIMP & CHIPS

$12.95
Barricade

Barricade

$16.95Out of stock

JALAPENO POPPER GRILLED CHEESE W/BACON AKA MAYOR MITCH SPECIAL

$14.95

LUNCH SURF & TURF

$26.95

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$13.95
PRIME RIB DINNER

PRIME RIB DINNER

$32.95Out of stock

Reuben

$15.95

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.95

FLATBREADS

$12.95Out of stock

Chili Bread Bowl

$8.95Out of stock
CARNE ASADA TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$12.95Out of stock
ELOTE SHRIMP TACOS

ELOTE SHRIMP TACOS

$14.95Out of stock

BREADED SHRIMP, JALAPENO RANCH SLAW AND FRESH CILANTRO SERVED WITH LIME WEDGES AND RADISHES.

Cajun Mahi

$12.95Out of stock

Steak & Egg Pimento Sando

$16.95Out of stock

Prime Rib Swiss Dip

$17.95Out of stock

SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.95Out of stock

SAUSAGE, EGGS, POTATOES AND CHEESE SERVED IN A WARM FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SALSA ON THE SIDE.

Spinach Artichoke Tartine

$14.95Out of stock

Spinach and artichoke tartine with egg

Sw Chicken Salad

$17.95Out of stock

Ham, scalloped potatoes and green beans

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$10.95Out of stock

DESSERT

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$6.00

FALLING COW SUNDAE

$6.00

CHEESECAKE

$7.00

LAVA CAKE

$8.00

SMORES LAVA CAKE SERVED WITH ICE CREAM AND WHIPPED CREAM.

RASPBERRY DONUT CHEESECAKE

$8.00

RUBY BOYSENBERRY KETTLE SOUR FLOAT

$9.50

TRIPLE BERRY TART ALA MODE

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Apple Pie W Ice Cream

$7.00

Dressings

RANCH

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

THOUSAND

$0.50

JALAPENO RANCH

$0.50

BALSAMIC

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

HONEY BBQ

$0.50

HATCH CHEESE

$0.50

ITALIAN

$0.50

MANGO HAB

$0.50

KICKIN BOURBON BBQ

$0.50

DINNER

SALMON

$24.95
HALIBUT

HALIBUT

$28.95

PAN SEARED HALBUT WITH LEMON CAPER SAUCE

TOP SIRLOIN

$28.95

ADD LOBSTER

$32.95

9 OZ LOBSTER DINNER

$49.95
STEAK & LOBSTER

STEAK & LOBSTER

$56.95

12 OZ NEW YORK STRIP W/SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$36.95

BARWARE

SHOT GLASS

$5.00

PILSNER GLASS

$7.00

GROWLER

$18.00

Sticker

$2.00

Coaster

$7.50

GIFT CERTIFICATES

5.00

$5.00

$25.00

$25.00

$50.00

$50.00

$75.00

$75.00

$100.00

$100.00

30.00

$30.00

40.00

$40.00

60.00

$60.00

70.00

$70.00

HAT

KHAKI

$30.00Out of stock

BLACK

$30.00

BEANIE

$35.00

LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

MED

$24.00Out of stock

LARGE

$24.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$24.00Out of stock

2XL

$24.00Out of stock

3XL

$24.00

TANK TOPS

White SM

$20.00

White MED

$20.00

White LG

$20.00Out of stock

White XL

$20.00

Black SM

$20.00

Black MED

$20.00

Black LG

$20.00

Unisex SHORT SLEEVE

MED

$20.00Out of stock

LARGE

$20.00

XLARGE

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$20.00

3XL

$20.00

SAINT PATRICKS DAY

$30.00

LIMITED EDITION AND LIMITED AVAILABILITY LUCK OF THE 178 TSHIRTS FEATURING THE FALLING LEPRECHAUN!

White SHORT SLEEVE

SMALL

$20.00

MED

$20.00Out of stock

White LG

$20.00Out of stock

White XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00Out of stock

3XL

$20.00

4 XL

$20.00

V Necks

MED

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00

XLARGE

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

HOODIE

Pullover Medium

$45.00

Pullover Large

$45.00

Pullover Xlarge

$45.00

Zip Medium

$45.00

Zip XLarge

$45.00

Zip 2x

$45.00

Zip 3x

Zip 3 X

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6107 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella, CA 93240

Directions

Gallery
178 Bar & Grill image

