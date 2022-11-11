- Home
- /
- Lake Isabella
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- 178 Bar & Grill
178 Bar & Grill
190 Reviews
$$
6107 Lake Isabella Blvd
Lake Isabella, CA 93240
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS
WINGS
SIDES
BURGERS
BACON BLUE CHEESE
Beef patty, bacon, blue cheese, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, mayo
BBQ BACON
Beef patty, bacon, cheddar, onion rings, bbq sauce
CHILI SIZE
Beef patty, chili, cheddar, diced onion
DOG PATTY
KICKIN BOURBON BACON BURGER
HARRIS RANCH BEEF PATTY WITH ONION RINGS, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, SWISS CHEESE, BACON AND OUR SPICY BOURBON SAUCE.
THE 178
Beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, 178 sauce
THE PILE UP
Double patties, jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon avacado, 178 sauce
THE THROWBACK
Half pound patty, jack cheese, ortega chile, bacon and grilled onions on artisan roll. Served with yellow peppers and horseradish.
PRIME RIB Burger
1/2 LB Prime Rib Patty, sauteed mushrooms, blue cheese, jack, lettuce, tomato and bacon aioli.
Pastrami Burger
BEEF PATTY TOPPED WITH SLICED PASTRAMI, SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE AND HOUSE MADE 178 SAUCE SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN
SANDWICHES
BLT & A
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on griddled sourdough
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce lettuce served on brioche bun
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
Crispy fried chicken, spicy oil, jalapeno ranch slaw, hot sauce and dill pickles on a brioche bun
PASTRAMI
BLACK PASTRAMI, PICKLES AND MUSTARD ON HOAGIE ROLL.
SOURDOUGH SWISS MELT
Beef patty, swiss, sauteed onion on Sourdough
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH
Sliced steak, jack cheese, sauteed peppers and onions served on an artisan roll
THE PIG SANDWICH
House smoked pulled pork, bacon, jack, sauteed peppers and onions, cabbage and onions served on an artisan roll
TURKEY CLUB
House Smoked Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on griddled sourdough
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
CAPRESE CHICKEN SANDWICH
GRILLED CHICKEN, JACK CHEESE, BASIL PESTO, LETTUCE AND TOMATO SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN
OFF RAMP
House smoked prime rib, jack cheese, ortega chili and grilled onions on sourdough.
PRIME RIB DIP
SALADS
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar, cucumbers and tomatoes over mixed greens
SHRIMP LOUIE
Chilled jumbo shrimp on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion and your choice of dressing.
SMOKED TURKEY SALAD
House smoked turkey served over mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheese and your choice of dressing
THE 178 SALAD
Sliced sirloin, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onion over mixed greens
THE BURGER SALAD
Beef patty, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onion over mixed greens
CHICKEN CAESER
CHICKEN APPLE CRANBERRY
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, crisp green apple, dried cranberries, tomato, cucumber, red onion and pecans
KIDS MENU
SPECIAL
BBQ BRISKET SANDO
House smoked Brisket served on a buttery brioche bun with bourbon BBQ sauce and your choice of side
LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE
House made cheese sauce featuring smoked Gouda with chunks of tender lobster and large elbow macaroni.
BEEF RIBS
12 OZ NEW YORK STRIP W/SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO
BACON, EGGS, POTATOES AND CHEESE SERVED IN A WARM FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SALSA.
Biscuit & Gravy
BRISKET BURNT ENDS
House smoked brisket burnt ends served with fries and coleslaw
Brunch Burger
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
FRIED SHRIMP & CHIPS
Barricade
JALAPENO POPPER GRILLED CHEESE W/BACON AKA MAYOR MITCH SPECIAL
LUNCH SURF & TURF
Meatloaf Sandwich
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
PRIME RIB DINNER
Reuben
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
FLATBREADS
Chili Bread Bowl
CARNE ASADA TACOS
ELOTE SHRIMP TACOS
BREADED SHRIMP, JALAPENO RANCH SLAW AND FRESH CILANTRO SERVED WITH LIME WEDGES AND RADISHES.
Cajun Mahi
Steak & Egg Pimento Sando
Prime Rib Swiss Dip
SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO
SAUSAGE, EGGS, POTATOES AND CHEESE SERVED IN A WARM FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SALSA ON THE SIDE.
Spinach Artichoke Tartine
Spinach and artichoke tartine with egg
Sw Chicken Salad
Ham, scalloped potatoes and green beans
Grilled Cheese & Soup
DESSERT
Dressings
GIFT CERTIFICATES
LONG SLEEVE SHIRT
TANK TOPS
Unisex SHORT SLEEVE
White SHORT SLEEVE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
6107 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella, CA 93240