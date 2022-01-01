Ewings on the Kern
No reviews yet
125 Buena Vista Drive
Kernville, CA 93238
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Calamari
House battered and fried calamari pieces served with our smoker aioli and sweet chili sauce.
Caprese Summer Salad
Charcuterie Board
Charred Brussel Sprouts
Cheese Curds
Gooey cheese battered and fried to perfection. Served with our house ranch & smoker aioli.
Chips & Salsa
Coconut Shrimp
9 butterflied battered fried shrimp / orange marmalade
Fancy Fries
Crispy green beans battered and fried, served with our house ranch.
Fresh Farm Side
lettuce blend / topped with seasonal fresh veggies **does not include garlic bread
Fried Pickle Chips
House battered and fried pickles served with our house ranch.
Fried Zucchini Planks
Zucchini planks house battered and fried served with house ranch and smoker aioli.
Garlic Cheese Fries
Crispy shoestring fries covered with Asiago/Parmesan cheese, garlic chimichurri sauce and served with house ranch and ketchup.
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Shrimp
Seared Ahi
Bite sized sesame seed crusted ahi lying on a bed of house made citris veg olio, fresh ginger and wasabi.
Shrimp Ceviche
Steamed Clams
Comfort Bites
Wings
Fresh From The Garden
Garden Mess
lettuce blend / cucumber / radish / grape tomatoes / avocado / purple cabbage / carrots, includes garlic bread
Sesame Chop
lettuce + cabbage blend / carrots / cilantro / green onion / candied walnuts / sprouts, includes garlic bread
Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine / parmesan asiago cheese / bacon / croutons / toasted baguette / choice of chicken or shrimp, includes garlic bread
Finger Pickin Good
Burgers + Sandwiches
Chicka-Mooka
house battered boneless breast / bacon / greens / pickles / orange marmalade
Ewings Burger
Grilled 1/2 pound ground top sirloin topped with sliced tri-tip, onion straws, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle chips. Smothered with our house smoker aioli.
Old Skool Burger
charbroiled 1/2 pound ground choice beef / BBQ smoked rib meat / onion straws / greens / pepper jack / house made ranch / brioche bun
Beef Dip
sliced tri-tip / grilled onions / grilled red bell pepper / grilled mushrooms / melted pepperjack / french totem roll / aju dipping
Comfort Food
Seasoned Veg Pasta
white sauce / linguine pasta / vegetables / fresh basil / toasted baguette bread / add shrimp or chicken $6
Cajun Filet Pasta
Tenderloin beef / creamy cajun sauce / linguine pasta / mushrooms / roasted red pepper / fresh basil / toasted baguette bread
Homemade Pot Pie
Steaks
Filet Mignon
tenderloin beef / dollop butter
Rib Eye 16 oz.
New Zealand Wagyu Ribeye / peppercorn essence / fried onion straws
Top Sirloin 10 oz.
Baseball cut top sirloin cooked to perfection and glazed with peppercorn essence and topped with fried onion straws. Served with a side salad, grilled haricot vert (green beans) and your choice of roasted potatoes or sweet potato fries.
Simple + Classic
Grilled Chicken
two 6 oz boneless chicken breasts / lemon butter sauce / choose two sides: seasoned vegetables / haricot vert (green beans) / roasted potatoes / baked potato
Homemade Pot Pie
Pan Seared Salmon
Pan seared salmon with a pesto cream sauce. Served with a side salad, grilled haricot vert (green beans) and your choice of roasted potatoes or sweet potato fries.
Young Eagles
Young Eagles Cheeseburger
1/4 pound hamburger patty with pickles and cheese. Served with shoestring fries on the side.
Young Eagles Grilled Cheese
Two slices of cheddar cheese on buttered Texas toast bread served with shoestring fries.
Young Eagles Mac and Cheese
An all time Young Eagle favorite served with shoestring fries.
Young Eagles Chicken Strips
two house battered chicken strips / french fries (*slightly spicy)
Young Eagles Fish & Chips
two house battered strips of cod / french fries (*slightly spicy)
Young Eagles Tater Tots
Young Eagles size order of tater tots.
Young Eagles Fries
Young Eagles size order of tater fries.
Young Eagles Ice Cream Sundae
One scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and your choice of sauce.
Sides/Sauces
Desserts
Affogato
vanilla ice cream topped with a freshly pulled shot of espresso
Auntie Ashlie's Apple Pie w/ Ice Cream
Brown Butter Cake w/ Ice Cream
warm cake w/ ice cream
Molten Lava Chocolate Cake w/ Ice Cream
Rich chocolate cake overflowing with warm chocolate sauce served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
New York Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake with your choice of sauce to top it off.
Rockslide Brownie Sundae
Vanilla ice cream and a toasted pecan brownie covered with chocolate and caramel sauce and topped with Chantilly cream.
Gluten Free Brownie Sundae
Gluten Free Brownie covered with chocolate and caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream.
Drinks
Kids Soda
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Rootbeer
Sierra Mist
Mt Dew
Dr. Pepper
Orange Soda
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Quincie Chapel
Drip Coffee
Soda Water
Black Tea
Green Tea
Herbal Tea
Hot Chocolate
Espresso Shot
Americano
Flat White
Latte
Cappuccino
Chocolate Banana Latte
Iced Coffee
Blended Coffee
TOGO - Ewings Margarita 16 oz
TOGO - Jack + Coke 16 oz
TOGO - Captain + Coke 16 oz
TOGO - Strawberry Vodka Lemonade 16 oz
TOGO - Ewings Margarita 32 oz
TOGO - Jack + Coke 32 oz
Captain + Coke 32 oz
Strawberry Vodka Lemonade 32 oz
Acai Bowl
Shaved Ice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Open Monday-Friday 4:00pm-9:00pm Saturday-Sunday 11:00am-9:00pm
125 Buena Vista Drive, Kernville, CA 93238