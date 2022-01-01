Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Ewings on the Kern

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

125 Buena Vista Drive

Kernville, CA 93238

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Cajun Filet Pasta
Auntie Ashlie's Apple Pie w/ Ice Cream

Starters

Calamari

$15.00

House battered and fried calamari pieces served with our smoker aioli and sweet chili sauce.

Caprese Summer Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Gooey cheese battered and fried to perfection. Served with our house ranch & smoker aioli.

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

9 butterflied battered fried shrimp / orange marmalade

Fancy Fries

$13.00

Crispy green beans battered and fried, served with our house ranch.

Fresh Farm Side

$7.00

lettuce blend / topped with seasonal fresh veggies **does not include garlic bread

Fried Pickle Chips

$13.00

House battered and fried pickles served with our house ranch.

Fried Zucchini Planks

$13.00

Zucchini planks house battered and fried served with house ranch and smoker aioli.

Garlic Cheese Fries

$13.00

Crispy shoestring fries covered with Asiago/Parmesan cheese, garlic chimichurri sauce and served with house ranch and ketchup.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Sauteed Shrimp

$15.00

Seared Ahi

$17.00

Bite sized sesame seed crusted ahi lying on a bed of house made citris veg olio, fresh ginger and wasabi.

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Steamed Clams

$15.00

Comfort Bites

Soup - Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Wings

Wings

$13.00+

You have 5 HOUSE Made flavors to choose from. Pick up to 2 different sauces to split your order.

Fresh From The Garden

Garden Mess

$13.00

lettuce blend / cucumber / radish / grape tomatoes / avocado / purple cabbage / carrots, includes garlic bread

Sesame Chop

$13.00

lettuce + cabbage blend / carrots / cilantro / green onion / candied walnuts / sprouts, includes garlic bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.00

romaine / parmesan asiago cheese / bacon / croutons / toasted baguette / choice of chicken or shrimp, includes garlic bread

Finger Pickin Good

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

House battered and fried chicken tenderloins served with French fries.

Fish N' Chips

$17.00

house battered fried cod strips

Burgers + Sandwiches

Chicka-Mooka

$17.00

house battered boneless breast / bacon / greens / pickles / orange marmalade

Ewings Burger

$21.00

Grilled 1/2 pound ground top sirloin topped with sliced tri-tip, onion straws, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle chips. Smothered with our house smoker aioli.

Old Skool Burger

$19.00

charbroiled 1/2 pound ground choice beef / BBQ smoked rib meat / onion straws / greens / pepper jack / house made ranch / brioche bun

Beef Dip

$19.00

sliced tri-tip / grilled onions / grilled red bell pepper / grilled mushrooms / melted pepperjack / french totem roll / aju dipping

Vegetarian

Charred Avocado

$23.00

Portabella Steak

$23.00

Comfort Food

Seasoned Veg Pasta

$25.00

white sauce / linguine pasta / vegetables / fresh basil / toasted baguette bread / add shrimp or chicken $6

Cajun Filet Pasta

$33.00

Tenderloin beef / creamy cajun sauce / linguine pasta / mushrooms / roasted red pepper / fresh basil / toasted baguette bread

Homemade Pot Pie

$23.00

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$37.00+

tenderloin beef / dollop butter

Rib Eye 16 oz.

$49.00

New Zealand Wagyu Ribeye / peppercorn essence / fried onion straws

Top Sirloin 10 oz.

$33.00

Baseball cut top sirloin cooked to perfection and glazed with peppercorn essence and topped with fried onion straws. Served with a side salad, grilled haricot vert (green beans) and your choice of roasted potatoes or sweet potato fries.

Simple + Classic

Grilled Chicken

$25.00

two 6 oz boneless chicken breasts / lemon butter sauce / choose two sides: seasoned vegetables / haricot vert (green beans) / roasted potatoes / baked potato

Homemade Pot Pie

$23.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$31.00

Pan seared salmon with a pesto cream sauce. Served with a side salad, grilled haricot vert (green beans) and your choice of roasted potatoes or sweet potato fries.

Young Eagles

Young Eagles Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/4 pound hamburger patty with pickles and cheese. Served with shoestring fries on the side.

Young Eagles Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Two slices of cheddar cheese on buttered Texas toast bread served with shoestring fries.

Young Eagles Mac and Cheese

$6.00

An all time Young Eagle favorite served with shoestring fries.

Young Eagles Chicken Strips

$7.00

two house battered chicken strips / french fries (*slightly spicy)

Young Eagles Fish & Chips

$7.00

two house battered strips of cod / french fries (*slightly spicy)

Young Eagles Tater Tots

$6.00

Young Eagles size order of tater tots.

Young Eagles Fries

$6.00

Young Eagles size order of tater fries.

Young Eagles Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

One scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and your choice of sauce.

Sides/Sauces

Fries

$7.00

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Smoker Aioli

$0.75

Cilantro Aioli

$0.75

Desserts

Affogato

$9.00

vanilla ice cream topped with a freshly pulled shot of espresso

Auntie Ashlie's Apple Pie w/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Brown Butter Cake w/ Ice Cream

$9.00

warm cake w/ ice cream

Molten Lava Chocolate Cake w/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Rich chocolate cake overflowing with warm chocolate sauce served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Classic cheesecake with your choice of sauce to top it off.

Rockslide Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream and a toasted pecan brownie covered with chocolate and caramel sauce and topped with Chantilly cream.

Gluten Free Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Gluten Free Brownie covered with chocolate and caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream.

Drinks

Kids Soda

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Quincie Chapel

$9.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Americano

$3.25

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chocolate Banana Latte

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Blended Coffee

$6.75

TOGO - Ewings Margarita 16 oz

$12.00

TOGO - Jack + Coke 16 oz

$12.00

TOGO - Captain + Coke 16 oz

$12.00

TOGO - Strawberry Vodka Lemonade 16 oz

$12.00

TOGO - Ewings Margarita 32 oz

$22.00

TOGO - Jack + Coke 32 oz

$22.00

Captain + Coke 32 oz

$22.00

Strawberry Vodka Lemonade 32 oz

$22.00

Acai Bowl

$6.95+

Shaved Ice

$4.50+

food

Ribs

$19.00

Loaded Mac w/ Deep Pit + Biker Slaw

$17.00

Deep Pit Sandwich w/ Mac

$15.00

Deep Pit BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Side of Mac

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

drinks

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Coffe

$3.00

clothing

shirt

$25.00

hat

$29.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Open Monday-Friday 4:00pm-9:00pm Saturday-Sunday 11:00am-9:00pm

Location

125 Buena Vista Drive, Kernville, CA 93238

Ewings image
Ewings image
Ewings image

