21 Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

21 Roxbury Street

Keene, NH 03431

Food Specials

Maple Curry Butternut Bisque

$7.00

Honey Hot Chicken Ciabatta

$15.00

Greek Wrap

$10.00

Drink Specials

Cranberry Manhattan

$11.00

Sweater Weather

$10.00

Pumpkin Smasher

$10.00

Seasonal Sangria

$9.00

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Chicken

$10.00

Chunks of chicken tenderloins wrapped in bacon, served w/ house made honey mustard

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Served with house made beer cheese & grain mustard

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.00

Waffle fries, cheddar, bacon, scallions, sour cream

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

House made dip with hand cut corn tortillas

Philly Quesadilla

$12.00

flour tortilla, onions, peppers, shaved steak, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce

Street Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce served with blue cheese or red pepper ranch

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

House made dip with hand cut corn tortillas

The Anything Board

$10.00

Salads & Mains

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, pepper, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette

Tortellini Casear Salad

$11.00

romaine, Tortellini parmesan, garlic croutons, caesar dressing

Regular Caesar Salad

$8.00

Butternut Apple Salad

$10.00

Snakebite Pasta

$14.00

Mr. Miyagi Bowl

$13.00

sesame ginger chicken, honey garlic, scallions, carrot, broccoli, edamame, cilantro, jasmine rice

Ocean Bowl

$15.00

Garden Bowl

$10.00

broccoli, spinach, onion, pepper, roasted chickpea, pesto, gorgonzola, jasmine rice

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Small House

$5.00

Small Tortellini Caesar

$7.00

Small Regular Caesar

$5.00

Small Butternut Apple Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches & Grill

Philly Steak & Cheese

$13.00

shaved steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, american, fries

Caprese Sliders

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$15.00

To Infinity

$14.00

beyond burger, gorgonzola, pesto, onion, mushroom, pepper, fries

Blackened Chicken Gorgonzola Wrap

$13.00

blackened chicken, gorgonzola, mixed greens, onion, chipotle aioli, fries

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.00

Traditionalist

$12.00

beef burger or grill chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,

Bruiser

$15.00

blackened beef burger, blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, chipotle aioli, cajun fries

Fried Artichoke Caeser Wrap

$12.00

21s Meatball Sub

$14.00

Butternut Apple Salad Wrap

$13.00

House Salad Wrap

$10.00

Regular Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Tortellini Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Sides

Side Sauce

Side Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Side Waffle Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Shoestring fries tossed in truffle oil and parmesan

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Coffee, Tea, Hot Bevs

Ice Tea

$2.50

21 French Press

$8.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juice

Cranberry (LG)

$4.50

Cranberry (SM)

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice (LG)

$4.50

Orange Juice (SM)

$3.00

Pineapple Juice (LG)

$4.50

Pineapple Juice (SM)

$3.00

Soda

Club Soda

$1.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda Refill

Mocktails

Winter Jammin'

$4.00

Fall Into Winter

$4.00

I Work Out

$4.00

Vanilla Chai Orange Bliss

$4.00

Hot Mocha

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Shirts

T-Shirt: Gray

$15.00

T-Shirt: Black

$15.00

Sweatshirts

Snow Heather Hoodie

$35.00

Fleece Hoodie

$40.00

Zip-Up Sweathshirt

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:58 am - 3:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

21 Bar & Grill is an American style bar & grill with a focus on great house made dishes, craft style cocktails, mocktails and martinis. Established in 2006, the Barretts created a staple in our community. In 2020, the Woods took over ownership. With their 30 years combined restaurant experience, they have fine tuned it into a place where people can truly come to relax, while knowing that they will have great food, great cocktails, and great service. We are proud to have a cozy dining room for table service, a large bar, and a private deck located in the back that offers a nice little getaway in our city. Come check out why members of this community have been frequenting us for over 15 years.

Website

Location

21 Roxbury Street, Keene, NH 03431

Directions

