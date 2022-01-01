Restaurant info

21 Bar & Grill is an American style bar & grill with a focus on great house made dishes, craft style cocktails, mocktails and martinis. Established in 2006, the Barretts created a staple in our community. In 2020, the Woods took over ownership. With their 30 years combined restaurant experience, they have fine tuned it into a place where people can truly come to relax, while knowing that they will have great food, great cocktails, and great service. We are proud to have a cozy dining room for table service, a large bar, and a private deck located in the back that offers a nice little getaway in our city. Come check out why members of this community have been frequenting us for over 15 years.

