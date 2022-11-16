Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kanu

review star

No reviews yet

283 Main St

Old Town, ME 04468

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cherry Bourbon Pig Pops
The Fig & Speck
Stern Side Tenders

Dinner Starters

Autum Harvest Salad

$11.00

Baby arugula, craisins, apples, red onion, cucumber, cornbread croutons, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, warm bacon vinigrette

Bibb & Balsamic Salad

$7.00+

Bibb lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, chopped egg, heirloom tomatoes, cheddar cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.

Buffalo Cauliflower Ragoons

$11.00

A blend of roasted buffalo cauliflower, blue cheese crumbles, cream cheese, roasted garlic and scallions. Wrapped in wontons and fried.

Cherry Bourbon Pig Pops

$15.00

Slowly rendered cubes of pork belly baked until golden then drizzled with cherry bourbon glaze and garnished with crushed peanuts, Thai bird chili, and chives.

Lobster Ragoons

$15.00

Cream cheese, lobster meat, chives, red onion, and spices wrapped in wontons and fried. Served with a sweet soy glaze and lime.

Port Side Mussels

$15.00

PEI mussels, bacon, shallots, garlic, tomato, fresh basil, cream, Sambuca liquor, Birds Eye Chili and grilled baguette.

Poutine Frites

$12.00

Potato frites smothered with roasted garlic & beef gravy, crumbled farm cheese, and fried leeks

Rosemary Garlic Frites

Rosemary Garlic Frites

$7.00+

Potato frites tossed with roasted rosemary garlic oil and garlic dust

Season Soup of the Day

$7.00

Ask your server

Stern Side Tenders

$12.00

Half lb or full lb of chicken tenders tossed in a sauce of your choosing. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Chips

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.00

Dinner Entrees

Bleu & Black NY Strip

$31.00

Grilled 12oz local NY strip steak au poivre with a bleu cheese cream reduction over rosemary garlic frites. Served with honey glazed rainbow carrots.

Campfire Chicken

$22.00

Brined half chicken rubbed with salt, black pepper, cayenne, and paprika, rotisseried over a wood-fire. Served wit truffle whipped potatoes and baked beans.

Canyon Cauliflower

$22.00

Wood grilled southwest seasoned cauliflower steak with black bean puree, garlic spinach, and jasmine rice.

Cedar Kanu Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Gulf of Maine salmon, glazed with honey, soy, ginger, garlic, lemon and sesame seeds. Served with dirty quinoa and crispy garlic kale.

Firewood Chicken Pappardelle

$24.00

Seared Statler chicken breast, roasted garlic, wild mushrooms melange, fresh basil, pecorino cream sauce, focaccia bread.

Garbanzo & Quinoa Burger

$18.00

A blend of garbanzo beans, white and red quinoa, spinach, and spices seared in a cast iron pan and served on a homeade brioche roll with arugula, cucumbers, goat cheese and red curry yogurt.

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Rice wine vinegar and ginger marinated deep-fried chicken breast, on a grilled brioche roll with siracha aioli and pepper slaw. Served with frites and native Maine pickle.

Riverbed Babybacks

$22.00

Slow roasted, beer basted babyback ribs, wood-grilled wit our house bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with Acadian rice and beans and pepper slaw.

Sap House Burger

$18.00

House group beef blend, candied bacon, caramelized onions, Maine Maple Bourbon Glaze, and sliced aged cheddar. Served with frites and a native Maine pickle.

Seafood & Street Corn Alfredo

$35.00

Sauteed lobster, mussels, baby shrimp, corn, garlic, shallots, red peppers, poblano peppers, cilantro, lime and alfredo.

Seared Lemon Shrimp Capellini

$26.00

Jumbo Shrimp, garlic, capers, and tomatoes tossed with a lemon-wine-butter sauce, fresh basil and capellini pasta. Served with focaccia bread.

Wood-Fired Prime Rib

$31.00

Heavily seasoned prime rib, served with aus jus and horseradish sauce, garnished with fried leeks. Served with truffle whipped potatoes, brown butter and our vegtable of the day.

Flatbreads

Cheese

$20.00

Red sauce, parmesan, mozzarelal

Meat'za

$24.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, speck ham, hot capicola, candied bacon, hamburger, pork belly, mozzarella

Philly Cheesesteak

$24.00

Shaved prime rib, poblano peppers, red peppers, red onions mozzarella cheese and an Alfredo base.

Lobster & Street Corn

$26.00

Alfredo sauce, lobster, roasted corn, poblanos, red peppers, red onios, cotija mozzarella, cilantro, Elote sauce

Chicken Broc Alfredo

$22.00

Chicken breast, broccoli, mozzarella cheese and an Alfredo base

Pepperoni

$22.00

Red sauce, parmesan, mozzarella

The Riverbank

$26.00

Garlic oil, ricotta, caramelized onions, roastd red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella and raspberry sauce

The Fig & Speck

$24.00

Garlic oil, goat cheese, figs, speck ham, baby arugula, balsamic glaze

The Eastern Trail

$24.00

Garlic oil, prime rib, caramelized onion, blueberry horseradish sauce, mozzarella, sour cream

The Blue Rooster

$22.00

Blueberry BBQ sauce, pulled campfire chicken, candied bacon, red onions, scallions, mozzarella

Dinner Sides

Potato Frites

$7.00

Kanu french fries

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Truffle whipped potatoes

Acadian Rice & Beans

$7.00

Chorizo sausage, kidney beans, minced peppers, onions, celery, garlic, tomato, and seasonings served over white rice

Dirty Quinoa

$7.00

A play on a classic Acadian dish, white quinoa, minced trinit vegetable blend, tomato, cajun, lime and a dash of hot sauce, garnished with scallions.

Kanu Baked Beans

$7.00

Maple syrup, caramelized onions, jalapenos, white wine and spices

Crispy Galic Kale

$7.00

Chopped kale sauteed with olive oil, garlic, and Birds Eye Chili

Honey Glazed Carrots

$7.00

Locally sourced carrots, clover honey and paprika

Seaonal Vegtable

$7.00

Pepper Slaw

$7.00

Desserts

Baklava

$12.00

Blueberry Waffle Milkshake

$12.00

Chocolate Quina Cake

$12.00

Seasonal Milkshake

$12.00

Smores Milkshake

$12.00

Strawberry Fields Milkshake

$12.00

Boozy Milkshake

$16.00

Blueberry Cake

$10.00

FEATURES

Puff Pastry Seafood Newburgh

$32.00

Buffalo Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Apple Pork Tenderloin

$28.00

Buffalo Chicken Peppers

$14.00

Mushroom Borderlaise Filet

$38.00Out of stock

Event Ribeye

$0.01
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

283 Main St, Old Town, ME 04468

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
orange star4.6 • 2,682
963 Stillwater Avenue Old Town, ME 04468
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Deli - 18 Mill Street Orono, Maine
orange starNo Reviews
18 Mill Street Orono, ME 04473
View restaurantnext
Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono
orange star4.7 • 1,370
2 Mill Street Orono, ME 04473
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Deli - 1018 Stillwater Ave, Bangor, Maine
orange star4.3 • 19
1018 Stillwater Ave Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering
orange starNo Reviews
199 State St. Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Bangor
orange star4.4 • 4,117
643 Broadway Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Old Town

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Old Town
orange star4.6 • 2,682
963 Stillwater Avenue Old Town, ME 04468
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Old Town
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston