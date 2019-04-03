Starters

Sesame Green Beans

$15.00

Fried green beans, topped with toasted sesame seeds, soy glaze, and wasabi aioli

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Choice of Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, or chipotle BBQ, bleu cheese or blue cheese dressing.

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Crispy house-brined pickles served with ranch

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Baby spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, cheeses. Garlic bread points.

Calamari

$16.00

Point Judith Squid, fried cherry peppers, pesto aioli

Burrata

$15.00

Marina, burrata, parmesan, grilled ciabatta.

Soup

$6.00+

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy Buffalo chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, queso fresco, spring mix.

Caesar Salad (Large)

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, croutons, house- made Caesar dressing. Served with Garlic Bread.

Caesar Salad (Small)

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, croutons, house- made Caesar dressing. Served with Garlic Bread.

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, mushroom, onion, peppers, cucumber, tomato, croutons

Woodman's Side Salad

$7.00

Smaller version of our house salad Spring mix, mushroom, onion, peppers, cucumber, tomato, croutons

Woodman's Salad

$20.00

Pepper-crusted flank steak, spring mix, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, balsamic onions, candied pecans

Ahi Tuna Salad

$23.00

Sesame seared tuna, spring mix, red onion, cucumber, mandarin oranges, fried wontons, sesame ginger dressing.

Pub Fare

Classic Cheese Burger

$16.00

Hand pattied beef, choice of American, cheddar, or swiss. Hand-cut fries.

Stout Burger

$18.00

Beer-braised beef, cheddar, Swiss, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers. Hand-cut fries.

Smash Burger

$17.00

Two quarter pound beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, house pickles, white onion, lettuce, hand-cut fries

Patty Melt

$18.00

Hand pattied beef, toasted sourdough, Swiss cheese, bacon chutney, roasted garlic aioli. Hand-cut fries.

Woodman's Burger

$23.00+

One pound of beef , bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, fried onion, American, cheddar. Hand-cut fries.

Cajun Fish Tacos

$17.00

Blackened haddock, slaw, queso fresco, cilantro sour cream, sugar cured jalapeños, corn tortillas. Hand-cut fries.

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Battered Atlantic haddock, hand cut fries, house made tarter sauce.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, bourbon honey mustard, swiss cheese, bacon bits, pickled slaw, hand-cut fries

Chicken Patty Melt

$18.00

Chicken Taco

$17.00

Entrees

Ribeye

$40.00

Grilled flank steak, red wine demi-glace, fried leeks, mashed potato, broccoli

Baked Scallops

$34.00

Scallops, capers, bechamel, parmesan panko crust, mashed potato, broccoli.

Salmon

$28.00

Gulf of Maine Salmon, caper chimichurri, roasted tomato coulis, quinoa and broccoli

Bolognese

$26.00

Tomato braised pork, veal, and beef ragu tossed with pappardelle pasta. Served with garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Cajun blackened chicken, linguini, spinach, creamy alfredo sauce, diced tomatoes. Served with garlic bread.

OrangeTofu

$20.00

Fried Heiwa tofu, roasted cashews, broccoli, chili, mandarin oranges, soy glaze over quinoa

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Pasta

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Fish n Chips

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries (Large)

$10.00

Hand Cut Fries (Small)

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Quinoa

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries (Large)

$11.00

Sweet Potato Fries (Small)

$6.00

Onion Rings (Large)

$12.00

Onion Rings (Small)

$6.00

Vegetable Du Jour

$5.00

Extra Dressing/Sauce $$

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Specials

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$16.00