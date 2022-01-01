Orono restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Orono restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Harvest Moon Deli

18 Mill Street, Orono

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
More Than Birds Sandwich$9.75
Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers with Pesto Mayonnaise.
Bacon Care Of Business Sandwich$10.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Swiss, Spinach, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing on Choice of Wrap
More about Harvest Moon Deli
Tacorita image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacorita

2 Mill Street, Orono

Avg 4.7 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Street Tacos$6.00
Double-layered white corn tortillas filled with a choice of pork carnitas or shredded chicken, topped with onion & cilantro.
Burrito Bowl$9.95
Choice of one protein and three condiments with black beans, jack cheese, and rice served over mixed greens.
Chimichanga$8.50
Choice of one protein and two condiments wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded jack cheese, lightly fried, and topped with queso and salsa fresca.
All condiments except Guacamole & Sour Cream will be inside the Chimichanga.
More about Tacorita
Main pic

 

Margarita's

15 Mill Street, Orono

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Margarita's
