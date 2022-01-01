Orono restaurants you'll love
Harvest Moon Deli
18 Mill Street, Orono
Popular items
More Than Birds Sandwich
$9.75
Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers with Pesto Mayonnaise.
Bacon Care Of Business Sandwich
$10.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Swiss, Spinach, Avocado & Homemade Chipotle Ranch.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.75
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing on Choice of Wrap
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacorita
2 Mill Street, Orono
Popular items
Street Tacos
$6.00
Double-layered white corn tortillas filled with a choice of pork carnitas or shredded chicken, topped with onion & cilantro.
Burrito Bowl
$9.95
Choice of one protein and three condiments with black beans, jack cheese, and rice served over mixed greens.
Chimichanga
$8.50
Choice of one protein and two condiments wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded jack cheese, lightly fried, and topped with queso and salsa fresca.
All condiments except Guacamole & Sour Cream will be inside the Chimichanga.
Margarita's
15 Mill Street, Orono