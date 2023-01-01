Reuben in Orono
Harvest Moon Deli - 18 Mill Street Orono, Maine
18 Mill Street, Orono
|Reuben Tuesday Sandwich
|$10.95
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye Bread.
Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono
2 Mill Street, Orono
Reuben Tacos (2)
Slow roasted corned beef brisket, grilled sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served with fried pickles and a side of dijon mustard.