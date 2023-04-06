- Home
4th Street Cafe 26 W 4th Street
26 W 4th Street
Bridgeport, PA 19405
Breakfast
Eggs
(1) Egg w/ Toast
(1) Egg w/ choice of Potatoes & Toast
(1) Egg w/ choice of Meat & Toast
(1) Egg w/ choice of Potatoes, choice of Meat & Toast
(2) Egg w/ Toast
(2) Eggs with choice of Potatoes & Toast
(2) Eggs with choice of Meat & Toast
(2) Eggs w/ choice of Potatoes, choice of Meat & Toast
(3) Eggs with Toast
(3) Eggs w/ choice of Potatoes & Toast
(3) Eggs w/ choice of Meat & Toast
(3) Eggs w/ choice of Potatoes, choice of Meat & Toast
Omelette
Western Omelette
Ham, Onions & Green Peppers
Farmer's Omelette
Potatoes, Onions, Ham & Cheddar
Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette
Lorraine Omelette
Swiss, Onion, Bacon
Egg White Light Omelette
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
Spanish Omelette
Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Ham, Cheddar Cheese topped with Salsa
"All In" Omelette
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, Green Pepper, Mushroom
Meatlover's Omelette
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar Cheese
Crab & Broccoli Omelette
Crab Cake & Broccoli topped with Hollandaise sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette
Steak, Provolone Cheese, Onions topped with Marinara Sauce
Vegetable Omelette
Spinach, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato
Build Your Own Omelette
Breakfast Bowl
Build Your Own Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Potato, Cheese
Cheesesteak Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Provolone Cheese, Cheese, Steak, Sauteed Onion, Peppers & Marinara
Meatlover's Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Potatoes topped with Cheddar Cheese
Sausage Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese
Vegetable Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Green Peppers, Ionions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Potatoes, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese
Old Time Favorites
Farmer's Breakfast
Cup of Creamed Chipped Beef with Biscuit, Two Eggs
Breakfast Quesadilla
Ham, Sausage or Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Tomatoes, Cheddar, side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Creamed Chip Beef Platter
Over Toast with Home Fries
Steak and Eggs
8oz Ribeye Steak with Two Eggs, choice of Potato and toast
Corned Beef Hash
Sausage Gravy
Sausage Gravy over a biscuit with home fries
Combo
Breakfast Sandwiches
Two Fried Egg Sandwich
Two Fried Egg with Cheese Sandwich
Two Fried Egg with Meat Sandwich
Two Fried Egg with Meat and Cheese Sandwich
Griller Sandwich
Scrambled Egg, Cheese, Choice of Meat on Sourdough Bread
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
Scrambled Egg, Cheese, Choice of Meat on Croissant
4th Street Fork and Knife Sandwich
Potato Cake Sandwich with a choice of Meat, cheese and Any Style Eggs
Philly Steak Scrambler
Steak, Eggs, Cheese, Fried Onion on a Kaiser Roll
Specialty Pancakes
Specialty French Toast
Raisin Bread French Toast
Strawberry & Cream French Toast
Sourdough French Toast stuffed with Sweet Cream and Strawberries in a glaze topped w/ whipped cream
Sticky Bun French Toast
Choice of plain, pecan or raisin Sticky Bun service with Whipped Cream
Banana Nut French Toast
Banana Nut Bread topped with Sliced Bananas, Walnuts and topped with Whipped Cream
French Toast Sticks
Topped with Cinnamon and Sugar
Monte Cristo
Sourdough French Toast
Belgain Waffles
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
English Muffin with Canadian Bacon topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Dutch Benedict
Poached Eggs on an English Muffin with Scrapple, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Florentine Benedict
Poached Eggs on an English Muffin with Spinach and Canadian Bacon, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Crab Benedict
Poached Eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Crab Cakes and Hollandaise Sauce
The Penedict
Poached Eggs on a Potato Cake, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Country Benedict
Poached Eggs on an English Muffin with Sausage, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Canadian Bacon
Sausage Links
Sausage Patty
Ham
Pork Roll
Habbersett Scrapple
Habbersett Scrapple Fries
Scrapple deep fried with a side of Ketchup
Turkey Sausage
Turkey Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Cup Creamed Chip Beef
Hash Browns
Home Fries
Potato Cakes
Fresh Fruit Cup
Oatmeal
Grits
Assorted Cereal with Milk
Muffins
Choice of Chocolate Chip, Blueberry or Corn
Toast
Choice of White, Wheat, Rye, Multigrain, English Muffin or Raisin Bread
Bagel
Grilled Sticky Bun
Toasted Croissant
Peanut Butter
Cream Cheese
Sour Cream
Add Egg
Fresh Banana
Fresh Strawberries
Fresh Blueberries
Lunch
Starters
Salads
Boom Boom Shrimp Salad
One Dozen Shrimp Coated in Zesty Boom Boom Sauce, Tomatoes, Onions
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, croutons, Grated Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing
Chopped Cobb Salad
Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Tomatoes
Classic Chef
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad
Grilled or Crispy Chicken
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Celery, Chow Mein Noodles
Steak Salad
Beef or Chicken Steak
Taco Salad
Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa over homemade Tortilla Chips
Tossed Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumbers, Croutons
Tossed Salad Bed
with a Scoop of Tuna, Chicken or Egg Salad
Turkey, Fruit and Nut Salad
White Meat Turkey Breast, Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Strawberries, Walnuts
Waldorf Chicken Salad
Two Scoops of Waldorf Chicken Salad, Tomato, Eggs, Red Onion, Green Pepper on Romaine
Healthy Options
Club Sandwiches
French Onion Soup and 1/2 Turkey Club
Turkey Club Sandwich
Roast Beef Club Sandwich
Ham Club Sandwich
Corned Beef Club Sandwich
Egg Salad Club Sandwich
Tuna Salad Club Sandwich
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich
BLT Club Sandwich
Burger Club Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
4th Street Cafe Club
Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Lettuce and Bacon on Toast
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Steak Wrap
White Meat sliced Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce finished with Romaine Lettuce and Bleu Cheese dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard dressing
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Romaine Lettuce and Bleu Cheese Dressing
Italian Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken topped with Provolone Cheese, Roast Red Peppers finished with a Basil Mayonnaise
Burger Hoagie Wrap
All Beef Burger cooked to your liking and finished with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise
Beef Steak Hoagie Wrap
Beef Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise
Chicken Steak Hoagie Wrap
Chicken Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Thinly Sliced Steak, Provolone Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Marinara Sauce
Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap
Homemade Chicken Salad (Chicken mixed with Apples, Grapes and Walnuts) with Romaine Lettuce and Tomato
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing
Hot Sandwiches
Reuben
Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread
Turkey Reuben
Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread
Turkey Rachel
Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Ham
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Grilled Cheese with Tomato and Bacon
Hot Corned Beef
served on Rye Bread
Pork Roll and Cheese
Crab Cake Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato
Meatball Parmesan
Meatballs, Provolone Cheese and Sauce
Sweet Peppers and Scrambled Eggs
on a Kaiser Roll
Cold Sandwiches
Corned Beef Special
Served on Rye Bread with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing
Roast Beef Special
Served on Rye Bread with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing
Turkey Special
Served on Rye Bread with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing
Turkey Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Corned Beef Sandwich
Cooked Ham Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise
Meatloaf Sandwich
Cooked Salami Sandwich
Zep
Quesadilla
Lunch Melts
Chicken Breast Melt
Chicken Breast grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato
Ham and Cheese Melt
Sliced Ham grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato
Tuna Salad Melt
Tuna Salad grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato
Chicken Salad Melt
Chicken Salad grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato
Cheeseburger Melt
Bacon Cheeseburger grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato
Chicken Parmigiana Melt
Chicken Parmigiana grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese
Corned Beef Melt
Corned Beef grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato
Turkey Melt
Turkey grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato
Turkey Burger Melt
Turkey Burger on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato
Swiss Patty Melt
On Rye with Fried Onions
Veggie Burger Melt
Hot Dogs
Steak Sandwiches
Plain Steak Sandwich
Cheese Steak Sandwich
Bacon Steak Sandwich
Bacon Cheese Steak Sandwich
Hoagie Steak Sandwich
Hoagie Cheese Steak
Pizza Steak
Philly Steak
With Cheddar Cheese and Fried Onions
Big Guy Steak
American Cheese, Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Sweet Peppers topped with Sauce
Burgers
Cheeseburger Royal
Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise on a Kaiser Roll with French Fries
Big Guy Burger
Topped with Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onions and Mushrooms, Placed on a Kaiser Roll
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Chili Burger
Chili Cheeseburger
Turkey Burger
With Lettuce and Tomato
Turkey Cheeseburger
Pizza Burger
Boom Boom Burger
Topped with Roasted Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Zesty Boom Boom Sauce on Multi-Grain Bun
Veggie Burger
Veggie Cheeseburger
Bacon Bleu Burger
Specialty Sandwiches
Boom Boom Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast tossed in Zesty Boom Boom Sauce and topped with Bacon, Roasted Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Jack Cheese Served on Multi-Grain Roll
Waldorf Chicken Salad Croissant
Home Made Chicken Salad (Chicken Mixed with Apples, Grapes and Walnuts), Lettuce and Tomato on a toasted Croissant
Chicken Sandwiches
Homestyle Platters
Open Face Roast Beef
With French Fries and Coleslaw
Open Face Turkey
With French Fries and Coleslaw
French Dip
Roast Beef served on a Kaiser Roll with Au Jus, French Fries and Coleslaw
Fried Chicken Platter
With French Fries and Coleslaw
Chicken Finger Platter
With French Fries and Coleslaw
Crab Cake Platter
With French Fries and Coleslaw
Beer Battered Shrimp Platter
With French Fries and Colesaw
Fish & Chips Platter
Golden Fried Cod Fillets with French Fries and Coleslaw
Sides
Kid's Menu
(1) Egg, (1) Slice of Bacon or Sausage
Served with Toast
Mickey Mouse Pancake, (1) Egg, (1) Slice of Bacon or Sausage
French Toast, (1) Egg, (1) Slice of Bacon or Sausage
RJ3's Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers
Esther Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Gabby's BLT
BLT
Amelia's Mac and Cheese
Mac and Cheese
MJ's Peanut Butter and Jelly
PBJ
Nate's Hamburger
Hamburger
Nick's Hot Dog
Hot Dog
Beverages
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Tea
Decaf Tea
Herbal Tea
Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Fountain Coke
Fountain Diet Coke
Fountain Arizona Ice Tea
Fountain Strawberry Lemonade
Fountain Sprite
Fountain Root Beer
Fountain Water
Fountain Lemonade
Fountain Seltzer Water
20oz Coca Cola
20oz Coca Cola Zero
20oz Diet Coca Cola
20oz Sprite
20oz Ginger Ale
20oz Dr. Pepper
20oz Diet Dr. Pepper
Dasani
Lemon Snapple
Peach Snapple
Raspberry Snapple
Orange Gatorade
Lemon Lime Gatorade
Fruit Punch Gatorade
Blue Raspberry Gatorade
Smart Water
Coke with real sugar
Coke with real sugar in glass bottle
Monster
Redbull
Kutztown Rootbeer
Kutztown Birch Beer
Kutztown Orange Cream
Kutztown Black Cherry
Kutztown Sarsaparilla
6oz Orange Juice
12oz Orange Juice
6oz Pineapple Juice
12 oz Pineapple Juice
6 oz Apple Juice
12 oz Apple Juice
6 oz Tomato Juice
12 oz Tomato Juice
6 oz Cranberry Juice
12 oz Cranberry Juice
Bottle OJ
Kid's Milk
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Kid's Apple Juice
Kid's Lemonade
Kid's Apple Juice
Kid's Cranberry Juice
Kid's Orange Juice
Kid's Tomato Juice
Kid's Fountain Coke
Kid's Fountain Diet Coke
Kid's Fountain Arizona Iced Tea
Kid's Unsweet Brewed Tea
Kid's Strawberry Lemonade
Kid's Sprite
Kid's Root Beer
Kid's Water
Special
Breakfast Specials
Lunch Specials
Dinner Specials
4th Street Merchandise
Merchandise
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Where People Meet to eat! " Just like Downtown" Come in and enjoy!
26 W 4th Street, Bridgeport, PA 19405