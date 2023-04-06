Restaurant header imageView gallery

4th Street Cafe 26 W 4th Street

26 W 4th Street

Bridgeport, PA 19405

Breakfast

Eggs

(1) Egg w/ Toast

$3.95

(1) Egg w/ choice of Potatoes & Toast

$4.95

(1) Egg w/ choice of Meat & Toast

$6.95

(1) Egg w/ choice of Potatoes, choice of Meat & Toast

$7.95

(2) Egg w/ Toast

$4.95

(2) Eggs with choice of Potatoes & Toast

$5.95

(2) Eggs with choice of Meat & Toast

$7.95

(2) Eggs w/ choice of Potatoes, choice of Meat & Toast

$8.95

(3) Eggs with Toast

$5.95

(3) Eggs w/ choice of Potatoes & Toast

$6.95

(3) Eggs w/ choice of Meat & Toast

$8.95

(3) Eggs w/ choice of Potatoes, choice of Meat & Toast

$9.95

Omelette

Western Omelette

$9.95

Ham, Onions & Green Peppers

Farmer's Omelette

$9.95

Potatoes, Onions, Ham & Cheddar

Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette

$10.95

Lorraine Omelette

$9.95

Swiss, Onion, Bacon

Egg White Light Omelette

$9.95

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

Spanish Omelette

$10.95

Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Ham, Cheddar Cheese topped with Salsa

"All In" Omelette

$12.95

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Meatlover's Omelette

$10.95

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar Cheese

Crab & Broccoli Omelette

$10.95

Crab Cake & Broccoli topped with Hollandaise sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$10.95

Steak, Provolone Cheese, Onions topped with Marinara Sauce

Vegetable Omelette

$10.95

Spinach, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato

Build Your Own Omelette

$6.95

Breakfast Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$6.95

Scrambled Eggs, Potato, Cheese

Cheesesteak Bowl

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Provolone Cheese, Cheese, Steak, Sauteed Onion, Peppers & Marinara

Meatlover's Bowl

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Potatoes topped with Cheddar Cheese

Sausage Bowl

$9.95

Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese

Vegetable Bowl

$9.95

Scrambled Eggs, Green Peppers, Ionions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Potatoes, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese

Old Time Favorites

Farmer's Breakfast

$10.95

Cup of Creamed Chipped Beef with Biscuit, Two Eggs

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.95

Ham, Sausage or Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Tomatoes, Cheddar, side of Salsa and Sour Cream

Creamed Chip Beef Platter

$9.95

Over Toast with Home Fries

Steak and Eggs

$18.95

8oz Ribeye Steak with Two Eggs, choice of Potato and toast

Corned Beef Hash

$9.95

Sausage Gravy

$9.95

Sausage Gravy over a biscuit with home fries

Combo

Big Guy

$11.95

Two Pancakes or French Toast, Two Eggs, Two Slice of Bacon, Two Sausages and Home Fries

2 - 2 - 2

$8.95

Two Pancakes or French Toast, Two Eggs, Bacon or Sausage

1 - 1 -1

$7.95

One Pancake or French Toast, One Egg, Bacon or Sausage

Waffle Combo

$11.95

Two Eggs and Bacon OR Sausage

Breakfast Sandwiches

Two Fried Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Two Fried Egg with Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Two Fried Egg with Meat Sandwich

$7.95

Two Fried Egg with Meat and Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Griller Sandwich

$10.95

Scrambled Egg, Cheese, Choice of Meat on Sourdough Bread

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$10.95

Scrambled Egg, Cheese, Choice of Meat on Croissant

4th Street Fork and Knife Sandwich

$9.95

Potato Cake Sandwich with a choice of Meat, cheese and Any Style Eggs

Philly Steak Scrambler

$9.95

Steak, Eggs, Cheese, Fried Onion on a Kaiser Roll

Pancakes

Full Stack Pancakes

$6.95

Short Stack Pancakes

$5.95

One Pancake

$3.95

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$3.95

Specialty Pancakes

Banana Berry Pancakes

$8.95

Bananas, Strawberry and Glaze Folded Inside and topped with Whipped Cream

Banana Nut Pancakes

$8.95

Topped with Bananas and Walnuts with Whipped Cream

Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

$8.95

Apples and Cinnamon folded inside and topped with Whipped Cream

Peaches and Cream Pancakes

$8.95

French Toast

Full Stack French Toast

$6.95

Short Stack French Toast

$5.95

One Slice of French Toast

$3.95

Specialty French Toast

Raisin Bread French Toast

$6.95

Strawberry & Cream French Toast

$9.95

Sourdough French Toast stuffed with Sweet Cream and Strawberries in a glaze topped w/ whipped cream

Sticky Bun French Toast

$8.95

Choice of plain, pecan or raisin Sticky Bun service with Whipped Cream

Banana Nut French Toast

$8.95

Banana Nut Bread topped with Sliced Bananas, Walnuts and topped with Whipped Cream

French Toast Sticks

$7.95

Topped with Cinnamon and Sugar

Monte Cristo

$9.95

Sourdough French Toast

$7.95

Belgain Waffles

Homemade Plain Belgain Waffle

$6.95

Belgian Waffle Deluxe

$9.95

Belgian topped with Apples or Strawberries in a glaze served with Whipped Cream

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$9.95

English Muffin with Canadian Bacon topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Dutch Benedict

$11.95

Poached Eggs on an English Muffin with Scrapple, topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Florentine Benedict

$10.95

Poached Eggs on an English Muffin with Spinach and Canadian Bacon, topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Crab Benedict

$12.95

Poached Eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Crab Cakes and Hollandaise Sauce

The Penedict

$10.95

Poached Eggs on a Potato Cake, topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Country Benedict

$10.95

Poached Eggs on an English Muffin with Sausage, topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.50

Canadian Bacon

$4.50

Sausage Links

$4.50

Sausage Patty

$4.50

Ham

$4.50

Pork Roll

$4.50

Habbersett Scrapple

$4.50

Habbersett Scrapple Fries

$6.95

Scrapple deep fried with a side of Ketchup

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Cup Creamed Chip Beef

$4.95

Hash Browns

$2.95

Home Fries

$2.95

Potato Cakes

$3.95

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.95

Oatmeal

$3.95

Grits

$3.95

Assorted Cereal with Milk

$4.25

Muffins

$3.50

Choice of Chocolate Chip, Blueberry or Corn

Toast

$1.95

Choice of White, Wheat, Rye, Multigrain, English Muffin or Raisin Bread

Bagel

$2.50

Grilled Sticky Bun

$5.25

Toasted Croissant

$3.95

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Egg

$1.50

Fresh Banana

$1.50

Fresh Strawberries

$1.50

Fresh Blueberries

$1.50

Lunch

Starters

Cup of Soup

$3.45

Bowl of Soup

$4.25

Cup of Chili

$4.95

Bowl of Chili

$5.95

French Onion Soup

$5.95

Combo Appetizer

$7.95

(2) Onion Rings, (2) Mozzarella Sticks and (2) Chicken Fingers

French Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Gravy Fries

$5.95

Onions Rings

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Salads

Boom Boom Shrimp Salad

$11.95

One Dozen Shrimp Coated in Zesty Boom Boom Sauce, Tomatoes, Onions

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Romaine Lettuce, croutons, Grated Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing

Chopped Cobb Salad

$9.95

Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Tomatoes

Classic Chef

$9.95

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled or Crispy Chicken

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Celery, Chow Mein Noodles

Steak Salad

$10.95

Beef or Chicken Steak

Taco Salad

$9.95

Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa over homemade Tortilla Chips

Tossed Salad

$4.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumbers, Croutons

Tossed Salad Bed

$9.95

with a Scoop of Tuna, Chicken or Egg Salad

Turkey, Fruit and Nut Salad

$9.95

White Meat Turkey Breast, Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Strawberries, Walnuts

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$9.95

Two Scoops of Waldorf Chicken Salad, Tomato, Eggs, Red Onion, Green Pepper on Romaine

Healthy Options

Fruit Salad Healthy Option

$8.95

Turkey Burger Healthy Option

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Healthy Option

$8.95

High Protein Beef Steak

$9.95

A Lite Lunch

$8.95

1/2 Cold Sandwich and a Cup of Soup or Tossed Side Salad

The Lighter Side

$7.95

Side Salad and Cup of Soup

Veggie Burger Health Option

$8.95

Club Sandwiches

French Onion Soup and 1/2 Turkey Club

$9.95

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.95

Roast Beef Club Sandwich

$9.95

Ham Club Sandwich

$9.95

Corned Beef Club Sandwich

$9.95

Egg Salad Club Sandwich

$9.95

Tuna Salad Club Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Salad Club Sandwich

$9.95

BLT Club Sandwich

$9.95

Burger Club Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.95

4th Street Cafe Club

$10.95

Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Lettuce and Bacon on Toast

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Steak Wrap

$9.95

White Meat sliced Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce finished with Romaine Lettuce and Bleu Cheese dressing

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Crispy Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard dressing

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Romaine Lettuce and Bleu Cheese Dressing

Italian Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken topped with Provolone Cheese, Roast Red Peppers finished with a Basil Mayonnaise

Burger Hoagie Wrap

$9.95

All Beef Burger cooked to your liking and finished with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise

Beef Steak Hoagie Wrap

$10.95

Beef Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise

Chicken Steak Hoagie Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.95

Thinly Sliced Steak, Provolone Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Marinara Sauce

Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.95

Homemade Chicken Salad (Chicken mixed with Apples, Grapes and Walnuts) with Romaine Lettuce and Tomato

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Crispy Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing

Hot Sandwiches

Reuben

$9.95

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread

Turkey Reuben

$9.95

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread

Turkey Rachel

$9.95

Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$6.95

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$6.95

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$6.95

Grilled Cheese with Tomato and Bacon

$7.95

Hot Corned Beef

$7.95

served on Rye Bread

Pork Roll and Cheese

$6.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$8.95

Served with Lettuce and Tomato

Meatball Parmesan

$8.95

Meatballs, Provolone Cheese and Sauce

Sweet Peppers and Scrambled Eggs

$6.95

on a Kaiser Roll

Cold Sandwiches

Corned Beef Special

$8.95

Served on Rye Bread with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing

Roast Beef Special

$8.95

Served on Rye Bread with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing

Turkey Special

$8.95

Served on Rye Bread with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$7.95

Cooked Ham Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.95

BLT Sandwich

$7.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.95

Cooked Salami Sandwich

$7.95

Zep

$5.95

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Marinated Chicken Breast with Peppers and Onions

Steak Quesadilla

$11.95

Steak, Peppers and Onions

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Lunch Melts

Chicken Breast Melt

$9.95

Chicken Breast grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato

Ham and Cheese Melt

$9.95

Sliced Ham grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato

Tuna Salad Melt

$9.95

Tuna Salad grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.95

Chicken Salad grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato

Cheeseburger Melt

$9.95

Bacon Cheeseburger grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato

Chicken Parmigiana Melt

$9.95

Chicken Parmigiana grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese

Corned Beef Melt

$9.95

Corned Beef grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato

Turkey Melt

$9.95

Turkey grilled on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato

Turkey Burger Melt

$9.95

Turkey Burger on Sourdough Bread with Cheese and Tomato

Swiss Patty Melt

$9.95

On Rye with Fried Onions

Veggie Burger Melt

$9.95

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.95

Hot Dog with Cheese

$3.45

Hot Dog with Sauerkraut

$3.45

Hot Dog with Chili

$3.95

Hot Dog w Chili & Cheese

$4.50

Hot Dog with Cheese and Bacon

$3.95

Texas Tommy

$4.95

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog with Cheese Deep Fried

Steak Sandwiches

Plain Steak Sandwich

$10.95

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Bacon Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Bacon Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Hoagie Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Hoagie Cheese Steak

$12.95

Pizza Steak

$11.95

Philly Steak

$11.95

With Cheddar Cheese and Fried Onions

Big Guy Steak

$12.95

American Cheese, Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Sweet Peppers topped with Sauce

Burgers

Cheeseburger Royal

$8.95

Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise on a Kaiser Roll with French Fries

Big Guy Burger

$10.95

Topped with Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onions and Mushrooms, Placed on a Kaiser Roll

Hamburger

$5.95

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Bacon Burger

$7.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$7.95

Chili Burger

$7.95

Chili Cheeseburger

$8.95

Turkey Burger

$6.95

With Lettuce and Tomato

Turkey Cheeseburger

$7.95

Pizza Burger

$7.95

Boom Boom Burger

$10.95

Topped with Roasted Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Zesty Boom Boom Sauce on Multi-Grain Bun

Veggie Burger

$6.95

Veggie Cheeseburger

$7.95

Bacon Bleu Burger

$9.95

Specialty Sandwiches

Boom Boom Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Breast tossed in Zesty Boom Boom Sauce and topped with Bacon, Roasted Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Jack Cheese Served on Multi-Grain Roll

Waldorf Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.95

Home Made Chicken Salad (Chicken Mixed with Apples, Grapes and Walnuts), Lettuce and Tomato on a toasted Croissant

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

Chicken Filet Sandwich

$7.95

With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Russian Dressing

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$8.95

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

With Swiss Cheese and Bacon

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$9.95

With Ham and Swiss Cheese

Homestyle Platters

Open Face Roast Beef

$10.95

With French Fries and Coleslaw

Open Face Turkey

$10.95

With French Fries and Coleslaw

French Dip

$9.95

Roast Beef served on a Kaiser Roll with Au Jus, French Fries and Coleslaw

Fried Chicken Platter

$9.95

With French Fries and Coleslaw

Chicken Finger Platter

$9.95

With French Fries and Coleslaw

Crab Cake Platter

$12.95

With French Fries and Coleslaw

Beer Battered Shrimp Platter

$12.95

With French Fries and Colesaw

Fish & Chips Platter

$12.95

Golden Fried Cod Fillets with French Fries and Coleslaw

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.95

Macaroni Salad

$2.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Applesauce

$2.95

Mandarin Oranges

$2.95

Roll and Butter

$1.50

Homemade Chips

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

French Fries

$5.50

Wiz

$1.00

Kid's Menu

(1) Egg, (1) Slice of Bacon or Sausage

$5.99

Served with Toast

Mickey Mouse Pancake, (1) Egg, (1) Slice of Bacon or Sausage

$5.99

French Toast, (1) Egg, (1) Slice of Bacon or Sausage

$5.99

RJ3's Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

Esther Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

Gabby's BLT

$5.99

BLT

Amelia's Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Mac and Cheese

MJ's Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.99

PBJ

Nate's Hamburger

$5.99

Hamburger

Nick's Hot Dog

$5.99

Hot Dog

Candy & Dessert

Candy

Gum

$2.49

York Peppermint Patty

$0.25

Chocolate Bars

$1.50

Dessert

Penn Stater

$8.95

a Grilled Sticky Bun Served with Vanilla Ice Cream, Topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce

Slice of Cake

$4.95

Brownie

$1.75

Slice of Pie

$4.95

Waffle & Ice Cream

$8.95

Danish

$2.95

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Decaf Tea

$2.25

Herbal Tea

$2.49

Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Fountain Coke

$2.49

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.49

Fountain Arizona Ice Tea

$2.49

Fountain Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

Fountain Sprite

$2.49

Fountain Root Beer

$2.49

Fountain Lemonade

$2.49

Fountain Seltzer Water

$2.49

20oz Coca Cola

$2.50

20oz Coca Cola Zero

$2.50

20oz Diet Coca Cola

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.50

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dasani

$2.50

Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Peach Snapple

$2.50

Raspberry Snapple

$2.50

Orange Gatorade

$2.50

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$2.50

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.50

Blue Raspberry Gatorade

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.95

Coke with real sugar

$3.50

Coke with real sugar in glass bottle

Monster

$3.50

Redbull

$3.50

Kutztown Rootbeer

$2.50

Kutztown Birch Beer

$2.50

Kutztown Orange Cream

$2.50

Kutztown Black Cherry

$2.50

Kutztown Sarsaparilla

$2.50

6oz Orange Juice

$1.99

12oz Orange Juice

$3.50

6oz Pineapple Juice

$1.99

12 oz Pineapple Juice

$3.50

6 oz Apple Juice

$1.99

12 oz Apple Juice

$3.50

6 oz Tomato Juice

$1.99

12 oz Tomato Juice

$3.50

6 oz Cranberry Juice

$1.99

12 oz Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Bottle OJ

$1.95

Kid's Milk

$1.25

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.25

Kid's Lemonade

$1.25

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.25

Kid's Cranberry Juice

$1.25

Kid's Orange Juice

$1.25

Kid's Tomato Juice

$1.25

Kid's Fountain Coke

$1.25

Kid's Fountain Diet Coke

$1.25

Kid's Fountain Arizona Iced Tea

$1.25

Kid's Unsweet Brewed Tea

$1.25

Kid's Strawberry Lemonade

$1.25

Kid's Sprite

$1.25

Kid's Root Beer

$1.25

Kid's Water

Special

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast #1

$8.95

Breakfast #2

$6.95

Lunch Specials

Lunch #1

$6.95

Lunch #2

$6.95

Dinner Specials

Dinner #1

$9.95

Dinner #2

$10.95

Dinner #3

$10.95

4th Street Merchandise

Merchandise

Coffee Mug

$7.50
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Where People Meet to eat! " Just like Downtown" Come in and enjoy!

26 W 4th Street, Bridgeport, PA 19405

