830 Kitchen

301 Ave B

Del Rio, TX 78840

Order Again

Shareables

Kettle Chip

Kettle Chip

$5.95

Fried "spiral potato" slices, topped with our signature sauces and special seasoning

Grilled Street Corn

Grilled Street Corn

$5.95

Grilled corn on the cob covered in butter & topped with lime, salt, pepper, cotija cheese, mayo, valentina sauce & fresh cilantro

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.95

Fried onion rings, served with ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Fried pickle slices, served with ranch dressing

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$8.98

Fried avocado slices, served with ranch dressing

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.95

8-piece boneless wings, served with ranch dressing

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.95

Grilled bacon jalapeño wraps, stuffed with cream cheese & mexican blend cheese. Served with ranch dressing

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$11.95

Carne asada, guacamole cream sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on a bed of french fries

Shrimp Fritters

Shrimp Fritters

$12.95

A delicious mix of shrimp, cream cheese, jalapeños, onions & cilantro, battered in our signature sauce

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$16.95

All of your favorite appetizers together in 1 big platter! 4-piece avocado fries, onion rings, fried pickles & boneless buffalo wings plus 1 kettle chip, served with 5 sides ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Homemade sticks made with fresh mozzarella and Italian-based seasoning, served with our delicious house ranch & creamy marinara sauce

Half order poppers

$6.25

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$10.95

Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo special sauce

830 Kitchen Burger

830 Kitchen Burger

$11.95

Angus beef patty, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo special sauce

Green Chile Burger

Green Chile Burger

$11.95

Angus beef patty, NM Hatch green chile, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.95

Angus beef patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, onions, mayo

Sliders

Sliders

$11.95

1.5 oz homemade patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo special sauce

Tiger Burger

Tiger Burger

$11.95

Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo special sauce

Popper Burger

Popper Burger

$12.95

Angus beef patty, marinated jalapeño slices, cream cheese mix, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo special sauce

Amistad Burger

Amistad Burger

$12.95

Angus beef patty, pepper jack cheese, Mexican pork chorizo, cilantro, cotija cheese, pico de gallo & special mayo sauce

Del Rio Burger

Del Rio Burger

$13.95

Angus beef patty, grilled angus franks, grilled turkey, bacon, guacamole cream sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo special sauce

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chicken marinated on buffalo wing sauce, bacon, ranch, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, chipotle cream sauce, cilantro, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese

Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$13.95

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, guacamole cream sauce, swiss cheese, tomato, romaine lettuce, sourdough bread

Turkey Bacon Panini

Turkey Bacon Panini

$10.95

Turkey, bacon, guacamole cream sauce, mayo, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pepper jack cheese, sourdough bread

Texas BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Texas BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Breaded chicken marinated on barbeque sauce, swiss cheese, bacon & red onions

Healthy Choices

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.95

Cold iceberg wedge, crispy bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, red onions, chipotle ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, garlic croutons, ranch dressing

Carne Asada Salad

Carne Asada Salad

$11.95

Bed of romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced fresh avocado, red onions, cilantro, carne asada topped with melted pepper jack cheese and guacamole cream sauce

Chicken Ranch Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken, ranch, fresh cilantro, romaine lettuce, diced tomato, pepper jack cheese

Turkey Bacon Wrap

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, guacamole cream sauce, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pepper jack cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Breaded buffalo chicken, ranch, fresh cilantro, romaine lettuce, diced tomato, pepper jack

Carne Asada Wrap

Carne Asada Wrap

$11.95

Carne Asada wrapped along with fresh cilantro, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sautéed onions & guacamole cream sauce

Mexican-Style Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$11.95

Carne asada, topped with fresh cilantro, guacamole cream sauce, pico de gallo, nixtamal tortillas

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$11.95

Beer battered fried fish, guacamole cream sauce, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, nixtamal tortillas

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$43.95

20 Carne Asada Tacos on street-size tortillas. Served with fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, limes & guacamole cream sauce sauce

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

White bread toasted with cheddar cheese

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Fried chicken tender strips with ketchup

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$6.95

Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and fried to a golden brown

Sides

Basket of French Fries

Basket of French Fries

$4.50
Homemade Chips with salsa

Homemade Chips with salsa

$4.50

Chicken tortilla soup

$7.95

Desserts

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$5.95

6 pieces served with a side of chocolate syrup

Reposteria

$6.95

Snacks

Pumpkin seeds

$3.95

Extra sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Guac Sauce

$0.75

Side Special Sauce

$0.75

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side BBQ Sacue

$0.75

N/A Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.15

20 oz cup

Unsweet Tea

$2.15

Lemonade

$2.15

20 oz cup

Coffee

$1.85

12 oz cup

Mexican Coke

$1.35

8 oz bottle

Big Red

$2.15

Dr. Pepper

$2.15

Manzanita Sol

$2.15

Sierra Mist

$2.15

Fruit Punch

$2.15

Pepsi

$2.15

Diet Pepsi

$2.15

Coke

$1.45

Coke Zero

$1.45

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.95

Half & half

$2.15

Arnold Palmer

$2.15

Bottled Water

$1.10

Tap Water

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$3.95

Dos Xx

$3.95

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$3.95

Yuengling Lager

$3.50

Mixed Drinks

Margarita - Cayman Jack

$3.50

Michelada (Lime & Salt Mix)

$1.95

Clamato (Red Beer)

$3.50

Cuban Michelada (Dark Beer)

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

830 Kitchen offers lunch and dinner items for our customers to enjoy a great meal in a casual ambiance & comfortable setting. Our menu consists of your favorite comfort foods prepared with a twist from our Kitchen.

Website

Location

301 Ave B, Del Rio, TX 78840

Directions

