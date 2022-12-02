Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ajillos Restaurant

611 East De La Rosa Street

Del Rio, TX 78840

Order Again

Popular Items

Pozole (32oz)
Asada Fries
Pozole (16oz)

Antojitos

Ajillos Nachos

Ajillos Nachos

$8.95

TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH CREMA, PASTOR MEAT & MELTED WHITE CHEESE

Queso Flameado

$7.95

MELTED WHITE CHEESE WITH PASTOR MEAT & CORN TORTILLAS

Super Chips (Meat)

$7.95

TORTILLA CHIP STRIPS TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. TOPPED WITH QUESO COTIJA, RED ONION, CILANTRO & CUCUMBERS

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

TORTILLA CHIP STRIPS TOPPED WITH QUESO COTIJA & OUR SIGNATURE RED SALSA

Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.00

CREAMY AVOCADO MIXED WITH LIME, WHITE ONION, TOMATO, & CILANTRO

Cebolla Asada

$4.25

INCLUDES LIMES & CHILE TOREADO

Ajillos Favorites

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$9.95

GOLDEN FRIES WITH BISTEC ASADA, DRIZZLED CREMA FRESCA TOPPED WITH MELTED WHITE CHEESE

Caliburrito

Caliburrito

$9.95

14 IN. FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH GOLDEN FRIES WITH BISTEC MEAT, AVOCADO & MELTED WHITE CHEESE

Tapatios Classic (1/2 Dozen)

Tapatios Classic (1/2 Dozen)

$8.95

ROLLED BEEF TAQUITOS TOPPED WITH CREMA FRESCA, SIGNATURE GREEN SALSA, SHREDDED CABBAGE, TOMATO SLICES & JALAPENO PEPPER

Tapatios Classic (Dozen)

Tapatios Classic (Dozen)

$10.95

ROLLED BEEF TAQUITOS TOPPED WITH CREMA FRESCA, SIGNATURE GREEN SALSA, SHREDDED CABBAGE, TOMATO SLICES & JALAPENO PEPPER

Tapatios Rancheros (1/2 Dozen)

Tapatios Rancheros (1/2 Dozen)

$9.95

ROLLED BEEF TAQUITOS TOPPED WITH CREMA FRESCA, SIGNATURE RANCHERO SAUCE, SHREDDED CABBAGE, TOMATO SLICES & QUESO FRESCO

Tapatios Rancheros (Dozen)

Tapatios Rancheros (Dozen)

$11.95

ROLLED BEEF TAQUITOS TOPPED WITH CREMA FRESCA, SIGNATURE RANCHERO SAUCE, SHREDDED CABBAGE, TOMATO SLICES & QUESO FRESCO

Pozole (8oz)

Pozole (8oz)

$4.95

HOMEMADE SPICY SOUP WITH DICED PORK. HOMINY. SHREDDED CABBAGE. LIME & TOSTADA CHIPS

Pozole (16oz)

Pozole (16oz)

$7.95

HOMEMADE SPICY SOUP WITH DICED PORK. HOMINY. SHREDDED CABBAGE. LIME & TOSTADA CHIPS

Pozole (32oz)

Pozole (32oz)

$13.95

Street Tacos

SERVED WITH RED & GREEN SALSA, RED & WHITE ONION, • CILANTRO, LIME, & CUCUMBERS.

6 Tacos

$9.00

8 Tacos

$12.00

10 Tacos

$15.00

12 Tacos

$18.00

16 Tacos

$24.00

20 Tacos

$30.00

25 Tacos

$37.50

30 Tacos

$45.00

40 Tacos

$60.00

50 Tacos

$75.00

60 Tacos

$90.00

Quesadillas

Pirata

Pirata

$8.95
Gringa

Gringa

$8.95
Campechana

Campechana

$8.95
Corn Quesadillas (3pc)

Corn Quesadillas (3pc)

$6.95

Corn Quesadillas with meat (3pc)

$9.95

Flour quesadilla

$4.95

Sides & Extras

Chips in a Bag

$4.99

Extra Limes (4 ct)

$2.00

Extra Salsa Verde

$1.00

Extra Verduras

$3.50+
Ranchero Beans

Ranchero Beans

$2.75
Roasted Red Salsa

Roasted Red Salsa

$2.99+

Side of Chiles Torreados (1 ct)

$1.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Tortillas (7 ct)

$2.00

Extra Salsa Roja

$1.00

Side de Aguacate

$2.00

Side of Cheese

$3.00

Extra Roasted Salsa

$1.00

Extra Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Side de Crema

$2.00

Side of Cucumbers

$3.00

Side of Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Beverages

Soda Can

$2.00

Mexican Soda Large

$3.00

Mexican Soda Small

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Mineral Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Powerade

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Limonade

$2.50

Fanta Strawberry

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Desserts

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$5.99

New York Cheesecake

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

611 East De La Rosa Street, Del Rio, TX 78840

Directions

