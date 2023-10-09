Drinks

NA Beverages

Refill

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$3.25

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pelegrino

$9.00

Aqua Panna

$9.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Dbl. Espresso

$7.50

Latte

$6.00

HH

HH Cab

$8.00

HH Pinot Noir

$8.00

HH Merlot

$8.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$8.00

HH Chard

$8.00

HH Sauv Blanc

$8.00

HH Vodka

$8.00

HH Gin

$8.00

HH Rum

$8.00

HH Whiskey

$8.00

HH Tequila

$8.00

HH Bourbon

$8.00

HH Scotch

$8.00

HH D-Yuengling

$4.00

HH Bud Lt. Btl

$4.00

HH Miller Lt. Btl

$4.00

HH Ultra Btl

$4.00

HH Coors Lt Btl

$4.00

FOOD

APPETIZER

SEAFOOD TOWER LARGE

$185.00

KING CRAB, SHRIMP, LOBSTER, OYSTER, SALMON POKE, SEVICHE

SEAFOOD TOWER SMALL

$125.00

KING CRAB, SHRIMP, LOBSTER, OYSTER

12 EACH RAW OYSTER

$40.00

DAILY SELECTION

6 EACH RAW OYSTER

$21.00

DAILY SELECTION

ROASTED OYSTERS 12 EACH

$42.00

GARLIC BUTTER, PARM, ROMANO

ROASTED OYSTERS 6 EACH

$21.00

GARLIC BUTTER, PARM, ROMANO

ROCK SHRIMP

$17.00

ROCK SHRIMP. GREEN CHILIES, KEY LIME JUICE

SCALLOP CEVICHE

$25.00

4 SCALLOPS, LIME JUICE, GINGER SOY

ESCARGOT

$15.00

TRADITIONAL GARLIC BUTTER

CRABMEAT AU GRATIN

$21.00

4 CHEESE, WONTON CHIPS

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$20.00

MUSTARD AND COCKTAIL SAUCE

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$20.00

ANCHO CHILI GLAZE, AVOCADO

LARGE CHARCUTERIE

$40.00

6-8 PEOPLE

MEDIUM CHARCUTERIE

$28.00

4 PEOPLE

SMALL CHARCUTERIE

$20.00

2 PEOPLE

SALMON POKE

$18.00

AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, SIRACHA, WONTON

CALAMARI FRITTO

$18.00

CAVIAR

$175.00

VEGETARIAN POT STICKERS

$12.00

KING CRAB DYNAMITE

$23.00

GOAT CHEESE

$17.00

SOUP

CLAM BISQUE

$12.00

LITTLENECK CLAMS, SHERRY WINE

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$12.00

TOMATO BASE, CRAB, CONCH,

SALAD

844 SALAD

$19.00

ICEBURG, HAM, SWISS, OLIVE, OREGANO VINAIGRETTE

BEET AND SWEET POTATO

$17.00

GOAT CHEESE, BEET, SWEET POTATO, ROMAINE

BURRATA

$15.00

BURRATA, OLIVE OIL POACHED TOMATO, BALSAMIC PEARLS

CEASER

$12.00

ROMAINE HEART, PARM CRISP, OLIVE OIL POACHED TOMATO, CIABATTA CROUTON

SM HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

BABY GREENS, OLIVES, GRAPE TOMATO, RED ONION, WHITE BALSAMIC

LG HOUSE SALAD

$13.00

BABY GREENS, OLIVES, GRAPE TOMATO, RED ONION, WHITE BALSAMIC

WEDGE

$12.00

NEUSKE BACON, TOMATO, GORGONZOLA DRESSING

ENTREE

STUFFED GROUPER

$46.00

7OZ GROUPER, CRAB STUFFING, LEMON BEURR BLANC, STARCH, VEG

SALMON TERIYAKI

$38.00

7 OZ SALMON FILET, SOY BEURR BLANC, STARCH AND VEG

STUFFED SHRIMP

$29.00

5 STUFFED SHRIMP. STARCH AND VEG

TRIPLE TAIL

$42.00

LEMON BEURR BLANC, LUMP CRABMEAT, STARCH AND VEG

CORVINA

$30.00

GRAPE TOMATO, ARTICHOKE, ONION, OLIVES, SPINACH, CAPERS, STARCH AND VEG

COQUILLE ST JACQUES

$38.00

SCALLOPS, MUSHROOM, GRUYERE CHEESE SAUCE, STARCH AND VEG

WALLEYE

$33.00

EGG, FLOUR, BREAD CRUMBS, STARCH AND VEG, RMOULADE

SOLE MEUNIERE

$32.00

FLOUR, SOLE, BUTTER, PARSLEY, LEMON JUICE STARCH AND VEG

FILET MIGNON

$50.00

8OZ FILET, DEMI GLACE, STARCH AND VEG

NY STRIP

$45.00

16 OZ BONE IN, STARCH AND VEG, DEMI GLACE

RIBEYE

$57.00

RIBEYE 22OZ, STARCH AND VEG, DEMI GLACE

TOURNEDOS ROSSINI

$55.00

4 OZ MEDALLIONS, FOIE GRAS, TRUFFLES, MADERIA, STARCH AND VEG, DEMI GLACE

CHICKEN CHASSEUR

$28.00

MARSALA, MUSHROOM, ARTICHOKE, SUN DRIED TOMATO, BROWN SAUCE

RACK OF LAMB

$45.00

HERB CRUSTED, DIJON, ROSEMARY DEMI GLACE, STARCH AND VEG

SCHNITZEL

$34.00

6 OZ POUNDED VEAL, STARCH AND VEG, FRIED EGG, LEMON CAPER, WHITE ANCHOVIE

CHICKEN GORGONZOLA

$28.00

PORCINI MUSHROOM, GRATED PARM, HEAVY CREAM

SEARED SCALLOPS

$38.00

5 SCALLOP, LINGUINI, LEMON CAPER BEURR BLANC, BASIL OIL

CALUSA PRIMAVERA

$22.00

TOMATO, BASIL, GARLIC, HEARTS OF PALM, ASPARAGUS, SPINACH, EVOO

MASH POTATO

$5.00

SIDE

BAKED POTATO

$5.00

SIDE

RICE PILAF

$5.00

SIDE

CREAMED SPINACH

$5.00

SIDE

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$5.00

SIDE

BEARNAISE SAUCE

$5.00

SIDE SAUCE

RED WINE DEMI GLACE

$5.00

SIDE SAUCE

LEMON CAPER SAUCE

$5.00

SIDE SAUCE

AU POIVRE

$5.00

SIDE SAUCE

VEAL INDORATO

$32.00

LOBSTER MADAGASCAR

$36.00

DESSERT

BAKED ALASKA

$15.00

DESSERT

STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE

$14.00

DESSERT

CARROT CAKE

$14.00

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY

$14.00

DESSERT

BANNANAS FOSTER

$15.00

DESSERT

VANILLA GELATO

$12.00

DESSERT

SORBET

$12.00

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE GELATO

$12.00

CARAMEL SEA SALT

$12.00

KID'S MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

KIDS MENU

TEMPURA COD

$10.00

KIDS MENU

KID'S PASTA

$10.00

KIDS MENU

KID'S FILET MIGNON

$22.00

KIDS MENU