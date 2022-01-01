Restaurant header imageView gallery

Margarita's

review star

No reviews yet

1069 N Collier Blvd,Ste 221

Marco Island, FL 34145

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole
Birria Tacos
Taco Combo

SOUPS

Tortilla Bowl

$5.95
Chilli Bowl

Chilli Bowl

$6.95

Kidney Beans, Ground Beef Chilli soup, Garnished with Crema, Shredded Cheese and green onion.

BOTANAS

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$12.95

Crispy chicken wings, tossed with a tangy, spicy sauce that you will never forget and served with Jalapeno Ranch dressing. (Mild or hot).

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.95

A generous portion of fresh ripe avocados, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions and a splash of lime juice.

Taco trio

$11.95

Three petite soft corn tacos including Barbacoa beef, Tinga chicken and pork garnished with cilantro, onions and cheddar cheese.

Chilli Con Queso

$10.95

Our special queso blanco and chili con carne for a great combination, topped with jalapeños and green onion and served with chips.

Warm Nacho Sauce

$10.95

Our homemade Nacho cheese dipping sauce.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.95

Our special white queso dip sprinkled with Mexican chorizo, topped with green onions and jalapenos.

Jalapeno Queso Blanco

Jalapeno Queso Blanco

$10.95

Our house specialty cheese sauce with bits of fresh jalapeños and green onions

Chori-Queso

Chori-Queso

$11.95

A Skillet melted Quesillo cheese with our own homemade chorizo, topped with jalapeños and served with warm flour tortillas.

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$8.95

Sweet corn kernels with butter, mayo, lime juice, Queso Fresco and chili powder to kick.

Nachos Supreme

$13.95

Barbacoa beef, Tinga chicken, pork or ground beef layered with warm tortilla chips and refried beans, topped off with nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and jalapeños.

Sopes

Sopes

$11.95

Corn masa cake with your choice of Barbacoa, Tinga chicken or pork topped with tomatillo salsa, lettuce, crema, cotija cheese and our homemade Serrano really salsa.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.95

Masa turnovers filled with Mexican style Shredded Chicken breast,onion,tomatoes & Mexican seasoning. served over a bed of lettuce.Topped with crema and Queso Fresco. Served with a side of salsa verde.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$15.95

Cooked Shrimp,White fish,Tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, Lime, cucumber, Jalapenos, avocado. Served with chips.

SALADS

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.95

Seared Rare Tuna over romaine, fresh avocado mango salsa.Tossed with our homemade tequila lime vinaigrette dressing. with a touch of Cotija cheese

Avocado Salad

$17.95

Chilled hearts of romaine, crispy chicken breast, sliced ripe avocado, pico de gallo salsa and Monterey Jack cheddar cheese. Tossed with tequila-lime vinaigrette dressing.

Fajita Salad

$17.95

Your choice of steak or chicken sautéed with red peppers, green peppers and onions served over lettuce in a crispy tortilla bowl. Garnished with jack cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and fresh guacamole. Make it a combo –

Mahi Salad

$18.95

Chilled hearts of romaine, Monterey Jack-cheddar cheese, cotija cheese, our own pico de gallo, sliced avocado topped with grilled blackened Mahi-Mahi and served with tequila-lime vinaigrette dressing and mango salsa.

Taco Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, shredded chicken breast, jack cheddar cheese and pico de gallo. Tossed with creamy ranch dressing and served on a crispy tortilla bowl and topped with pico de gallo and fresh ripe avocado.

BURRITOS

Grande Burrito

$15.95

Your choice of Barbacoa beef, chicken, pork, ground beef, carnitas, al pastor pork or sautéed vegetables layered in a flour tortilla with homemade pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheddar cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with sourcream.

Fajita Burrito

$17.95

Grilled chicken, rice, charra beans, cheese and our pico de gallo layered in a flour tortilla. Topped with queso blanco sauce. Served with guacamole. One of our best burritos

Chimichanga

$15.95

Your choice of Barbacoa Beef, Tinga chicken, pork, ground beef, carnitas, al pastor pork or vegetable in a flour tortilla layered with refried beans and jack cheddar cheese. Fried to golden brown and topped with ranchero sauce, served with sour cream

Cali-Burrito

$17.95

Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole, lettuce and Sour Cream layered in a flour tortilla.

Burrito Enchilado

$17.95

Charbroiled steak, layered in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red enchilada sauce and garnished with green onions, sour cream and cotija cheese and served over a bed of lettuce.

Burrito Suizo

$15.95

Shredded chicken on a salsa verde layered in a flour tortilla with roasted corn salsa and jack cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa verde and cotiga cheese, garnished with green onions and sour cream.

Burrito Texano

$15.95

Chili con carne, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, ground beef, layered in a flour tortilla. Topped with jack cheddar cheese and chili con carne, served with sour cream.

Burrito Bowl

$15.95

Crispy tortilla bowl filed with lettuce, white rice, black beans, corn, tomatoes, sour cream and jack cheddar cheese. Topped with your choice of Tinga Chicken, Pork, Barbacoa beef or Ground Beef.

Holy Mole Burrito

$15.95

Chicken mole and rice layered in flour tortilla, topped with our own homemade mole sauce recipe and Queso Fresco and Sour cream to finish.

Mar & Tierra Burrito

$17.95

Flour tortilla filled with steak, shrimp, lettuce, guac, tomatoes, sour cream and jack cheddar cheese. Topped with our homemade Jalapeño ranch dressing

Tinga Burrito

$15.95

Our specialty tinga chicken layered on a flour tortilla with rice, charra beans, cheese and pico de gallo. Topped with nacho cheese sauce, ranchero sauce, sour cream and onions.

QUESADILLAS

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Your choice of chicken or veggies, jack-cheddar cheese and pico de gallo on a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.95

Jack-cheddar cheese and pico de gallo on a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream

Seafood Quesadilla

$17.95

Shrimp, crab meat and jack-cheddar cheese with pico de gallo layered in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$16.95

Charbroiled steak, jack-cheddar cheese & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Chori-Quesadilla

$15.95

Our homemade Chorizo and Mexican Quesillo cheese layered in a flour tortilla with a side of sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.95

Mulita

$17.95

Mexican Blend of chihuahua/Monterrey Jack & Cotija Cheese. Barbacoa, onion & cilantro between two corn tortillas. Served with Crema, Guacamole & Serrano Creamy Salsa for instant flavor explosion.

TACOS

Taco Combo

$14.95

Your choice of three hard or soft shell tacos garnished with tomatoes, cheddar cheese and lettuce (choice of beef, chicken, pork, ground beef or refried beans)

Tacos al Carbon

$17.95

Three corn tortillas filled with charbroiled steak, fresh cilantro, onions and cotiga cheese, plated over a bed of lettuce and served with sour cream.

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.95

Pork simmered in enchilada sauce, pineapple & Mexican Spices.Three corn tortilla tacos garnished with onion, cilantro, limes and Pineapple. Muy Mexicano...

Fish Tacos

$16.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with lightly battered swai fish, sliced ripe avocado, lettuce, homemade pico de gallo and jack cheddar cheese

Marco Tacos

$16.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled lightly blackened white fish, lettuce and tomato, our own mango salsa, garnished with cotija cheese.

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with seared rare ahi tuna, lettuce, avocado, mango salsa with tequila lime vinaigrette and cotija cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

Two flour tortillas with tequila lime shrimp, lettuce & Queso fresco. Drizzle with jalapeño ranch dressing. Can’t leave with out tried out.

Keto Tacos

$15.95

2 Cheese Shells, choice of Barbacoa, Tinga chicken, Pork or Ground Beef, Onions, Cilantro And Queso Fresco. Served with Crema & Guacamole.

Carnita Tacos

$14.95

Two corn tortilla with tender slow roasted pork with grilled onion, cilantro & Cotija cheese. Served with our homemade Serrano creamy salsa.

Guac n Roll

$16.95

Two corn tortillas filled with Guac, Tijuana Style Chicken, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese and our homemade creamy Serrano Salsa.

Campechanos

$18.95

Three corn tacos with al pastor, chorizo & steak, mixed to get a unique Authentic Mexican Flavor. Topped with cilantro, onion,Pineapple & cotija cheese. Served with our homemade serrano creamy salsa.

Veggie Tacos

$15.95

Mix seasonal Veggies, roasted and seasoned with our Mexican blend spices. Served over Two corn Tortillas. Topped with pineapple cotija cheese & our homemade Serrano creamy Salsa.

Birria Tacos

$18.95

3 Corn Tortillas,12hr Slow Braised Brisket, Chihuahua Cheese,Cilantro,Onion & Guajillo Dipping Broth served with our on homemade Serrano creamy Salsa.

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Rojas

$15.95

Two corn tortillas rolled in a red enchilada sauce with your choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped with melted jack cheddar cheese and plated on a bed of lettuce, garnished with sour cream and green onions

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.95

Two corn tortillas rolled in our salsa verde with your choice of beef, chicken, pork or ground beef, topped with cotija cheese, onions and sour cream.

Texas Enchiladas

$15.95

Two soft corn tortillas filled with ground beef and cheese. Topped with our homemade chili con carne, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions.

Enchiladas Del Mar

$17.95

Two corn tortillas rolled in green sauce, filled with sautéed shrimp, crab meat and jack cheddar cheese. Topped with cotija cheese, sour cream and green onions.

Entomatadas

$14.95

Two corn soft tortillas filled with shredded chicken and cheese, Topped with our own recipe tomato sauce, sour cream, green onion and Mexican Queso Fresco to finish.

Mole Enchiladas

$15.95

Two soft corn tortillas filled with chicken mole, and topped with our own homemade mole sauce, Queso Fresco and Sour Cream.

TAMALES

Chicken Tamales

$14.95

Shredded chicken with red mole sauce with our ranchero sauce

Veggie Tamales

$14.95

Sautéed red peppers, green peppers, onions & cilantro with smoked gouda cheese, topped with our ranchero sauce

Pork Tamales

$14.95

Pulled pork with salsa verde, topped with our tomatillo sauce.

FAJITAS

Sizzling Fajitas

$20.95

Your choice of sizzling chicken or steak sautéed with red peppers, green peppers, onions, pico de gallo and seasoned with Mexican spices.

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.95

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with red peppers, green peppers, onions and pico de gallo, seasoned with Mexican spices

Vegetarian Fajitas

$17.95

Generous portion of sautéed red peppers, green peppers, onions, roasted corn, black beans, seasonal vegetables and homemade pico de gallo.

Traditional Carnitas

$18.95

Tender, slow-roasted pork simmered with garlic and Mexican spices. Sautéed and served over a bed of onions.

Mahi Fajitas

$21.95

Fresh blackened mahi filet served over a bed of onions, red and green bell peppers, topped with our mango salsa.

Parrillada

$25.95

Shrimp, steak and chicken served over a bed of bell peppers, onions and pico de gallo, topped with white queso to finish. Garnished with green onions and guacamole. Served with warm tortillas and sour cream

Zarape

$21.95

Steak strips grilled and served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, onions and pico de gallo and topped with white queso to finish. Garnished with green onions and guacamole.

Chori -Fajita

$21.95

Grilled chicken over red bell peppers, green bell peppers, onions and pico de Gallo salsa, finished with our homemade chorizo and Queso blanco, served with sour cream and warm tortillas.

Fajita Bowl

$17.95

Crispy tortilla bowl filled with romaine, white rice, black beans, pico de Gallo, sour cream, sautéed bell peppers & onions. Finished with blackened grilled Chicken breast.

Carne Asada

$20.95

Tender steak served with sauteed onions and your choice of tortillas.

SPECIALTIES

Arroz con Pollo

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast over Mexican rice and topped with our own homemade Queso blanco.

Baja Tostadas

$17.95

Tequila lime shrimp server over 2 crispy tortillas layered with Guac, lettuce, tomato, drizzle with homemade jalapeño ranch and Queso Fresco.

Camarones ala Diabla

$21.95

Jumbo Shrimp in a spicy tomato based sauce with chipotle chile, onions and cilantro, served with white rice.

Chile Relleno

$15.95

A ripe poblano pepper, lightly battered and stuffed with jack-cheddar cheese. Served on a bed of salsa verde. Add shredded beef, chicken, pork or ground beef.

Cozumel

$21.95

jumbo Shrimp Sautéed with onions, cilantro, tomato, green olives, lime juice and a pinch of garlic. Served over a bed of Mexican Rice and drizzled with our homemade salsa verde

Fresco Chile Relleno

$15.95

A ripe poblano pepper, lightly battered and stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, served on a bed of salsa verde, garnished with green onions & cotija cheese. Add chicken, beef, pork, ground beef.

House Sampler

$18.95

Enchilada (beef, chicken or cheese) Tamale (chicken, pork or veggies) Soft or Hard Shell Taco (shredded beef, chicken, pork or ground beef)

Nachos Deluxe

$15.95

Beef, chicken, pork or ground beef layered on warm tortilla chips and refried beans. Topped with melted jack-cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, lettuce, jalapeños and sour cream.

Rice Bowl

$14.95

Your choice of beef, chicken, pork or ground beef layered in a crispy tortilla bowl with rice & beans and topped with homemade pico de gallo, jack cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Tostadas

$14.95

Your choice of beef, chicken, pork or ground beef served on two crispy tortillas layered with refried beans, pico de gallo and jack-cheddar cheese, plated on a bed of lettuce.

Flautas

$15.95

Corn tortillas wrapped around your choice of barbacoa, tinga chicken or pork fried until golden brown and topped with lettuce, cheese and crema.

Cabo Tostadas

$17.95

Two crispy tostadas layered with Guac, cooked Shrimp & Fish Ceviche, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomato.Drizzled with Jalapeño Ranch Dressing & cotija cheese.

KIDS

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Chicken fingers. Served with the side of your choice

Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Cheese Pizza. Served with the side of your choice

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Shredded chicken and Cheese melted in a flour tortilla. served with the side of your choice.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheese melted in a flour tortilla. served with the side of your choice

kids Taco

$8.95

Your Choice of meat with shredded cheese and your side choice.available soft or hard shell.

EXTRAS

Beans

$3.95

Rice

$3.95

Chips

$3.50

Fries

$5.95

Guac, Lettuce & Cheese

$4.95

Guac

$5.50+

Lg Salsa

$4.95

Side Enchilada

$4.75

Side Hot Sauce

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Taco

$3.95

Side Tamale

$4.95

Side Tortillas

$2.50

Side Shr Cheese

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Lettuce

$1.50

DESSERTS

Flan

Flan

$6.95

Our homemade vanilla bean flan, topped with chocolate toffee, garnished with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$6.95Out of stock

Warm crispy sopapillas pastries, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. served with honey.

Kahlua Flan

Kahlua Flan

$8.95

Our homemade vanilla bean flan with a baileys and Kailua liquor, topped with chocolate toffee. garnished with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Churros

Churros

$6.95

Mexican traditional pastries with a crispy outside and Dulce de leche filling, rubbed with cinnamon and sugar. garnished with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

key Lime

$8.95
Chocolate Lava

Chocolate Lava

$8.95

Chocolate Cake with molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup. whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Vanilla bean ice cream rolled in a crispy fried topping, served in a cinnamon sugar crispy bowl.Garnished with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and fresh strawberries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Restaurant. Homemade Mexican Dishes, Made From scratch using only Fresh Ingredients and Fresh Produce from our local Farms. www.margaritasontheisland.com

Location

1069 N Collier Blvd,Ste 221, Marco Island, FL 34145

