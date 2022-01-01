Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian
Pizza

84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar

13 Reviews

84 E Main St

Westminster, MD 21157

Order Again

Popular Items

Rustica 12"
BYO Pizza 12"
Woodfired Wings 10

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Pizza

BBQ chix 12"

$14.00

Bianca 12"

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$14.00

BYO Pizza 12"

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto 12"

$16.00

Margherita 12"

$14.00

Palermitana 12"

$16.00

Rustica 12"

$15.00

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Burger 84

$14.00

Chicken Pesto

$14.00

Italiano Sub

$14.00

MD Crabcake

$23.00

Spinach BLT

$14.00

Meatball Parm

$14.00

Salad

84 East House S

$8.00

84 East House LG

$10.00

Classic Caesar S

$8.00

Classic Caesar LG

$12.00

Cobb S

$10.00

Cobb LG

$14.00

Greek S

$9.00

Greek LG

$13.00

Pear & Gorgonzola S

$10.00

Pear & Gorgonzola LG

$12.00

Starters

Antipasto Misto S

$12.00

Antipasto Misto LG

$15.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Hummus S

$10.00

Hummus LG

$14.00

Meatballs Siciliana S

$7.00

Meatballs Siciliana LG

$10.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.00

Tenders

$10.00

Woodfired Wings 5

$7.75

Woodfired Wings 10

$15.00

Soup

MD Crab Soup

$8.00

Soup du jour

$6.00Out of stock

Extras

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Bread

$1.00

Celery

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Extra Sauces

$0.50

Extra Dressings

$0.50

Dessert

Canoli

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Chocolate

$7.00

Coconut Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Mascarpone

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Tiramasu

$7.00Out of stock

Brunch

Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

Veg Bowl

$11.00

Meat Bowl

$14.00

Small Strawberry Salad

$10.00

Large Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Italiano BLT

$14.00

Crab Melt

$14.00

Football Specials

Meatballs Small

$6.00

Bruschetta

$7.00

Hummus

$7.00

Caprese

$8.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Oyster Stroll

Meatball App

$4.00

Meatball Slider

$5.00

Pork Belly Sliders

$7.00

Sausage 7 Peppers

$10.00

BBQ Pork Belly Pizza

$10.00

Chips

$2.00

Thirsty Thursday

Cheese Pizza

$11.00
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

84 E Main St, Westminster, MD 21157

Directions

84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar image
84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar image

