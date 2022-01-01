Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

A Vermont Table

41 Reviews

22 High St

Brattleboro, VT 05301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cocktails

Penicillin

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Division Bell

$13.00

White Negroni

$13.00

Siesta

$13.00

Mr. Brown

$13.00

Porn Star Martini

$13.00

Bartender's choice

$14.00

Starters

Onion Soup

$5.99

Fritto Misto

$7.99

Polenta Fries

$6.99

Salmon Wontons

$10.99

Roasted Beets

$9.99

Green Salad

$6.99

Cauliflower Brandade

$7.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$10.99

Veggie Platter

$7.99

Cheese Board

$9.99

Charcuterie Board

$10.99

Entrees

Pumpkin Gnocchi

$15.99

Oxtail Ragu Parpadelle

$18.99

Delicata Squash

$15.99

Pork Tenderloin

$21.99

Half Chicken

$17.99

Dry Aged Ribeye

$24.99

Burger

$15.99

802 Burger

$17.99

Sides

Braised Carrots

$5.99

Cider Brussels

$5.99

Shallot Kale

$3.99

Hand Cut Fries

$4.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Polenta Side

$3.99

Pão de Queijo

$3.99

Roasted Autumn Veggies

$3.99

Side of Bread

$0.99

Desserts

Ice Cream/Sorbet

$3.99

VT Maple Flan

$5.99

Apple Crisp

$6.99

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Vegan Choc Cheesecake

$7.99

Bar Snack

Pao de Queijo

$3.99

Fried Chickpeas

$2.99

Marinated Olives

$3.99

Pickled Veggies

$3.99

Veggie Platter

$7.99

Cheese Board

$9.99

Charcuterie Board

$10.99

Brunch Dishes

EZ Breakfast

$8.99

Eggs Bennie

$11.99

Autumn Veggie Hash

$8.99

Bread Pudding French Toast

$12.99

Brisket

$15.99

Vegan Scramble

$11.99

Egg Sando

$7.99

Brunch Side

Brunch Potatoes

$3.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

Bacon

$4.99

Maple Sausage

$5.99

Garlic Kale

$3.99

Toast w/ Butter

$3.99

English Muffin w/ Butter

$3.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.99

Roasted Autumn Veg

$3.99

Baby Bread Pudding French Toast

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Southern Vermont based Dining & Catering, with a focus on in-house preparations and local & seasonal ingredients

Website

Location

22 High St, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Directions

A Vermont Table image
A Vermont Table image

