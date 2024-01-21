- Home
- Acme by Full Circle
Acme by Full Circle
1105 E State Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Acme Sampler$15.00
onion rings, fried mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, chicken strips & french fries
- Guacamole$8.00
house made guacamole & fresh fried tortilla chips
- Breadsticks$7.00
4 sticks topped with garlic butter, served with side of beer cheese or marinara
- Loaded Fries$9.00
topped with beer cheese, bacon, jalapenos, green onions & cream fraiche
- Onion Rings$6.00
crisp, golden beer battered onion rings
- Hatch chili queso dip$9.00
Queso featuring Jalapeno Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, roasted hatch green chilies & served with house fried tortilla chips
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
House made salsa & fresh fried tortilla chips
- Beef Bites$10.00
5 Italian beef bites with hot giardinerapeppers, served with marinara & parmesan
- Amy's homemade cup of soup$4.00
Choice of soup
- Amy's homemade bowl of soup$6.00
Choice of soup
- 8 Smoked Wings$14.00
served with celery, carrots, choice of sauce with ranch or blue cheese
- Mozz Stck$9.00
6 battered sticks fried golden & served with marinara
- Fried Pickle Spears$8.00
6 battered pickle spears, fried golden and served with Acme sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
12-14 battered mushrooms fried golden & served with Acme sauce
- Maple Leaf Farms Duck Bacon Wontons$14.00
4 duck bacon, charred sweet corn, and cream cheese crescent shaped wonton with sweet chili sauce
- Large Fry$5.00
Sides
Acme Homeruns
- Chicken Tender Meal$14.00
4 Chicken Tenders with choice of 2 sides
- Acme Burger$16.00
8 oz flame-broiled ground brisket patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles
- The Big One Breaded Tenderloin$15.00
8 oz Indiana hand-breaded pork deep fried & topped with lettuce, tomoto, onions & pickles
- Acme Onion Sliders$13.00
3 grilled ground brisket patties topped with Helen's vinegarette marinated onions
- BYO BBQ Sliders$12.00
choose between spicy chicken, crack chicken, pulled pork or brisket (+2.00) topped with housemade coleslaw & BBQ sauce choice
- Pull Pork Sandwich$13.00
Piled High with Pulled Pork and topped with coleslaw and BBQ sauce choice
- Crack Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Piled High with Crack Chicken and topped with coleslaw and BBQ sauce choice
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Piled High with Spicy Chicken and topped with coleslaw and BBQ sauce choice
- Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Piled High with Brisket and topped with coleslaw and BBQ sauce choice
- 1/2 Size Brisket Manhattan$10.00
Grilled Texas Toast topped with Mashed Potatoes, Brisket Gravy & Chives
- Full Size Brisket Manhattan$16.00
2 Pieces of Grilled Texas Toast topped with Mashed Potatoes, Brisket Gravy & Chives
- Acme Wing Basket$14.00
6 smoked wings served with celery & carrots and choice of side
- 1 Acme Onion Slider$3.00
Smoked BBQ
- Full Gut Buster$58.00
1/2 rack of ribs, 6 smoked wings, 1/2 lb pulled pork, 1/2 lb crack chicken, 2 sides of coleslaw and mac & cheese
- 1/2 Gut Buster$32.00
1/4 rack of baby back, 3 smoked wings, 1/4 lb. pulled pork, 1/4 lb. crack chicken, 1 side of coleslaw, 1 side of mac & cheese
- Shareable Combo$28.00
1/2 rack of baby back & 8 smoked wings with choice of sauce
- Dry Rub Full Rack Baby Back Smoked Ribs$28.00
12 baby back rib bones
- Dry Rub 1/2 Rack Baby Back Smoked Rib$16.00
6 baby back rib bones
- Brisket Mac$15.00
Bowl of Mac & Cheese topped with brisket and housemade BBQ sauce
- Porky Mac$12.00
Bowl of Mac & Cheese topped with pulled pork and housemade BBQ sauce
- Crack Mac$13.00
Bowl of Mac & Cheese topped with crack chicken and housemade BBQ sauce
- Spicy Mac$13.00
Bowl of Mac & Cheese topped with spicy chicken and housemade BBQ sauce
Meaty Tacos
- 3 Spicy Chicken Tacos$15.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with meat, chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
- 3 Crack Chicken Tacos$15.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with meat, chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
- 3 Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with meat, chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
- 3 Brisket Tacos$17.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with meat, chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
- 3 Maple Farms Ground Duck Tacos$18.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with meat, chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
- One of Each Taco$23.00
Grilled corn tortilla shells, stuffed with each different meat option chopped onions and topped with cilantro comes with choice of side
Nachos
- Spicy Chicken Nachos$15.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
- Crack Chicken Nachos$15.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
- Pulled Pork Nachos$15.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
- Brisket Nachos$15.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
- Maple Farms Ground Duck Nachos$18.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
- All The Meats Nachos$20.00
Fresh house-fried tortilla chips, topped with housemade beer cheese, jalapenos, lettuce & your choice of meat
Just the Meat
- 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork$9.00
8 oz of pulled pork
- 1/2 lb. Crack Chicken$10.00
8 oz of crack chicken
- 1/2 lb. Spicy Chicken$10.00
8 oz of spicy chicken
- 1/2 lb. Brisket$12.00
8 oz brisket
- 1 lb. Pulled Pork$17.00
16 oz pulled pork
- 1 lb. Crack Chicken$19.00
16 oz crack chicken
- 1 lb. Spicy Chicken$19.00
16 oz spicy chicken
- 1 lb. Brisket$23.00
16 oz brisket
Kids or Lighter Appetites
- KM - Chicken Tenders$8.00
2 breaded tenders served with choice of fries, cottage cheese or applesauce
- KM - Pulled Pork Sammy$8.00
4 oz of pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce choice and side
- KM - 2 Baby Back Ribs$8.00
2 baby back rib bones and choice of side
- KM - 3 Jumbo Wings$8.00
3 smoked jumbo chicken wings and choice of sauce and side
- KM - Crack Sammy$8.00
4 oz of crack chicken and choice of side
- KM - Mac & Cheese$8.00
6 oz bowl of mac & cheese with side choice
- KM -Brisket Sammy$10.00
4 oz brisket topped with BBQ sauce and comes with choice of side
- KM - Burger Meal$10.00
4 oz grilled ground brisket patty with choice of side
Pizzas / Rolls
- ACME Deluxe$14.00+
Marinara base topped with sausage, bacon, tomato, pepperoni, black olive, green olive, red onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom & mozzarella cheese
- ACME T.N.T.$13.00+
Buffalo sauce base topped with pepperoni, red onion, banana peppers, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese
- All The Meats$15.00+
Marinara base topped with ham, pepperoni, bacon, chicken, sausage, pork, brisket & mozzarella cheese
- Taco 'Bout Speedy Gonzales$14.00+
Housemade refried bean base baked with beef taco meat and Mexican cheese blend then topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions & crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos
- The Johnny Italian Brisket$14.00+
Base choice, topped with smoked brisket, mozzarella cheese and choice of hot or mild giardeniera peppers
- Porky Pig Pizza$13.00+
Base choice topped with smoked pulled pork, diced pickles, mozzarella cheese and a swirl of housemade BBQ sauce choice
- Foghorn Leghorn Buffalo Chicken$14.00+
Buffalo Ranch Base topped with chopped fried chicken tenders, green onions, bleu cheese crumbles and mozzarella cheese
- The Looney Toon C.B.R.$15.00+
Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, house smoked bacon and mozzarella cheese
- Bahn Mi$16.00+
Sriracha mayo base baked with marinated pulled pork, picled matchstick carrots and radished, sliced cucumbers, jalapeno topped with fresh cilantro & Hoisin sauce
- Margherita$13.00+
Marinara base baked with sliced fresh mozzarella and diced tomato garnished with fresh slied basil leaf
- A La Veg$14.00+
Marinara base topped with red onion, green pepper, tomato, mushroom, green & black olives, banana peppers & vegan cheese
- Garlic Cream Cheese Artichoke$14.00+
Alfredo marinara base baked with garlic artichoke hearts, tomato, cream cheese and topped with fresh sliced basil
- Hawaiian$13.00+
Base choice topped with dicded pepperoni, ham, red onion, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and housemade BBQ sauce
- BYO 1 Topping$10.00+
Base choice & 1 topping
- BYO 2 Topping$11.00+
Base choice & 2 toppings
- BYO 3 Topping$12.00+
Base choice & 3 toppings
- BYO 4 Topping$13.00+
Base choice & 4 toppings
- PB & J Pizza$12.00+
Creamy peanut butter base swirled with grape jelly baked gooey and sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Yogi Bear's Pie$14.00+
Sweet cream cheese base baked with choice of pie filling and topped with streusel crumble
- Cheesy Bacon Hash$14.00+
Cheese sauce base topped with hash browns, green onions, house smoked bacon, mozzarella and asiago cheese.
- Loaded Omelette$15.00+
Scrambled egg base topped with house smoked bacon, ham, bell pepper, green onion, tomato, mozzarella and asiago cheese.
- Sausage n Gravy$12.00+
House made sausage gravy base topped with green onion and mozzarella cheese
- Crispy Prosciutto Arugula$15.00+
Garlic butter shaved parmesan base topped with carmalized onions, sauteed mushrooms, prosciutto strips and cracked eggs
- Dough Puffs - 8$6.00
Baked sourdough puffs coated w/ garlic butter & parmesan served with marinara or beer cheese
- Dough Puffs - 16$10.00
Baked sourdough puffs coated w/ garlic butter & parmesan served with marinara or beer cheese
- ACME Cheese Roll$8.50
Sourdough filled with a blend of mozzarella & Mexican cheese, brushed with garlic butter and topped with more mozzarella and baked golden
- Garlic Cheesy Bread$8.00
4 pieces of sliced cuban bread brushed with garlic butter and baked with mozzarella cheese
- Specialty Pizza of the Month$15.00+
- Crab Rangoon Pizza$7.00+
Salads
- Cobb Salad$10.00
Fresh chopped Romaine topped with tomato, green onion, house smoked bacon, sliced hard boilded egg, avocado, house smoked chicken and bleu cheese crumble. Served with choice of dressing
- House Salad$8.50
Fresh chopped Romaine toped with tomato, cucmber, red onion, green pepper and shredded cheddar. Served with your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Fresh chopped Romaine topped with shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with Caesar or choice of dressing
- ACME Salata$9.00
Spring mix topped with tomato, black olive, green onion, pieapple, mandarin orange and feta crumbles. Served with red wine inaigrette or choice of dressing
- State Street Spinach Salad$10.00
Spinach topped with green apple, mandarin orange, green oinion, dried cherries, candied pecans, croutons and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with sweet & sour or choice of dressing
- Asian Pear (v)$10.00
Spring mix topped with toasted walnuts, pomegranate arlis and Asian pear. Served with housemade maple mustard vinaigrette or choice of dressing
- Build Your Own Salad$8.00
Choice of greens, 4 toppings, cheese and dressing
Cheesecake
Family Meals
- Family Acme Onion Sliders Meal$50.00
10 onion sliders, basket of fries and 4 foutain drinks
- Family Breaded Tenderloin & Pizza Meal$45.00
2 breaded tenderloins, 2 sides & 14" Up to 4 Topping Pizza
- Family Acme Burger & Pizza Meal$47.00
2 Acme Burgers, 2 sides & 14" upto 4 topping pizza
- Family Brisket & Pulled Pork Meal$60.00
1 lb of brisket 1 lb of pulled pork, 4 sides, 8 buns & choice of 2 sauces
- Family BBQ Meal$65.00
1 Full Rack of Baby Back, 20 Smoked WIngs, 1 Pint of Mac & Cheese and Fry Basket
- Family Pizza Meal$60.00
1 Specialty 14" Pizza, 1 upto 4 topping 4" Pizza, Choice of 2 Salads & 4 Fountain Drinks
- Family Pizza & BBQ Meal$80.00
Any 14" Pizza, Choice of 2 Salads, 1/2 Rack of Baby Back, 12 Smoked Wings, 1 Pint of Mac & Cheese and Basket of Fries
- Family BBQ Meal$90.00
1 lb. Brisket, 1 lb. Pulled Pork, 1lb Crack Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Baby Back, 4 Sides, 8 buns, Choice of 3 Sauces
Lunch Menu
- 6 Smoked Wings w/ Side$10.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich, Coleslaw & Mac and Cheese$11.00
- Crack Chicken Sandwich w/ Side$12.00
- 1/4 Rib Basket w/ Side$13.00
- 8oz Burger w/ Side$13.00
- Brisket Sandwich w/ Side$14.00
- Half Rack Baby Back$14.00
- Full Rack Baby Back$25.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Only$7.00
- Crack Chicken Sandwich Only$8.00
- Brisket Sandwich Only$10.00
- Caesar Salad (Lunch)$7.00
- House Salad (Lunch)$7.00
- State Street Spinach Salad (Lunch)$8.50
- Cobb Salad (Lunch)$8.50
- 10" Deluxe Pizza (Lunch)$11.00
- 10" Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza (Lunch)$8.50
- 10" Pepperoni Pizza (Lunch)$7.50
- Sausage Roll (Lunch)$7.50
- 10" Cheese Pizza (Lunch)$7.00
- 14" 2 Topping Pizza w/ 2 Side Salads (Lunch)$22.00
- Breaded Tenderloin w/ Side$12.00
Vegan Menu
- Fried Cauliflower Wings$8.00
- Vegan Crab Rangoons$8.00
- Vegan Nachos$12.00
- Onion Slider (Vegan)$4.00
- Dalechos (Vegan)$10.00
- Refried Beans (Vegan)$3.00
- Pineapple Beans (Vegan)$3.00
- Fries (Vegan)$4.00
- Spicy Cauliflower Rice (Vegan)$4.00
- Cup Chickpea Soup$4.00
- Bowl Chickpea Soup$6.00
- Asian Pear Salad$10.00
- Vegan Banh Mi Pizza$15.00+
Bar Menu
NA Beverage
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Cherry Pepsi$2.75
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Mug Root Beer$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.25
- Coffee$2.25
- Raspberry Tea$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Pitcher Of Soda$10.00
- Mexican Coke$2.50
- Mexican Sprite$2.50
- Lime Jarritos$2.50
- Mandarin Jarritos$2.50
- Fruit Punch Jarritos$2.50
- Pineapple Jarritos$2.50
- 20oz To Go Soda$2.25
- Smart Water$4.00
- AHA Blueberry Pomegrante$3.00
- AHA Watermelon Lime$3.00
- Fairlife Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Fairlife Strawberry Milk$3.00
- Fairlife White Milk$3.00
- DUNKIN Iced Coffee$4.00
- Dasani Bottle Water$2.25
- Fanta Glass Bottle$2.50
- Liquid Death (all flavors)$3.00
- Minute Maid Juice Bottle$2.25
- Red Bull$3.50
- Sugar Free Red Bull$3.50
- Seagrams Gingerale$2.50
Soft Drinks
20oz Cooler Drinks
- AHA Blueberry Pom$3.00
- AHA Watermelon Lime$3.00
- Fairlife Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Fairlife Milk$3.00
- Fairlife Strawberry Milk$3.00
- Mr. Pibb 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Pepsi Maxx 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Coke 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Coke Cherry 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Diet Coke 20oz Bottle$2.25
- Fanta Glass Bottle$2.25
- Coke Glass Bottle$2.25
- Sprite Glass Bottle$2.25
- Diet Coke Glass Bottle 8oz$2.00
- Dasani Water Bottle$2.25
- Fairlife Core Protein Vanilla$4.00
- Fairlife Core Protein Chocolate$4.00
- Minute Maid Orange Juice$2.25
- Minute Maid Orange/Pineapple$2.25
- Jarritos - Mandarin$2.50
- Jarritos - Lime$2.50
- Jarritos - Fruit Punch$2.50
- Dunkin Iced Coffee - FCH VNA$4.00
- Dunkin Iced Coffee - MCHA$4.00
- Ny Style Cheesecake$9.00
- Cookie Butter Cheesecake$9.00
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Acme by Full Circle was opened with the true love of BBQ in mind. At Tim's last job, he was traveling throughout the US and learned that he loved eating BBQ at all different places in the states. He took this love home with him. Eventually, he built a smoker in his back yard to serve his family and friends the BBQ he was so passionate about. Eventually, this led to Tim entering competitions, and started winning them. One day, him and his friends won a big competition in Michigan. That is when he was encouraged to open a restaurant, and now that restaurant is the very successful ACME by Full Circe. Tim has no regrets, and a continued love for the food he serves and his staff/ customers.
1105 E State Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805