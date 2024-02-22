Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant - Lubbock
4930 South Loop 289 #250
Lubbock, TX 79414
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Guacamole$5.99+
Guacamole molcajete style, topped with pico de gallo
- Wings$4.99+
bone-in wings (3, 7 or 10)
- Poquito de Todo Deluxe$12.99
Chicharron platter, shrimp cerviche cup, Guacamole pico de gallo, super queso dip
- Queso$5.99+
Option to add ground beef & Pico de Gallo
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$5.99+
Bacon, Jalapeno, Cheese (2 or 4)
- Grande Ajuua's Sampler$19.99
4 Taquitos (2 beef & 2 chicken), 1 chicken taco, 1 beef taco, 1/2 ground beef quesadilla, been chalupa, small portion of ground beef & bean nachos, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeno slices
- Nachos$7.99+
Shredded Cheese or Hot Queso, option to add beef, fajita meat and/or sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato
- Quesadillas App 1/2 ORDER$5.99
Half Order, Serve with guacamole & sour cream
- Queso Flameado Skillet$10.99
Melted Asadero & Monterrey Jack cheese
- Flautas$8.99
Served with Guacamole & sour cream (4 or 6)
- Chicharrones$5.99+
Fried pork rinds
- Guacamole Supreme$14.99
Guacamole molcajete style, topped with pico de gallo and diced Ribeye
- Choriqueso$9.99
Ajuua's Famous Queso topped with Premium Chorizo
Ajuua's Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas$17.99
- Chicken Fajitas$17.99
- Shrimp Fajitas$21.99
- Combo Fajitas (Beef & Chicken)$17.99
- Combo Fajitas (Shrimp & Beef)$19.99
- Combo Fajitas (Shrimp & Chicken)$19.99
- Trio Fajitas$21.99
- Beef Fajita for TWO$26.99
- Chicken Fajita for TWO$26.99
- Shrimp Fajitas for TWO$31.99
- Combo Fajita for TWO (Shrimp & Beef)$26.99
- Combo Fajita for TWO (Shrimp & Chicken)$26.99
- Combo Fajita for TWO (Beef & Chicken)$26.99
- Trio Fajitas for TWO$29.99
Tacos Mexicanos
Mexican Combos
Mexican Dinners
- Famous Tacos Chihuahua$21.99
Three delicious grilled tacos with spicy diced sirloin beef, chorizo, bacon, onions, jalapenos on corn tortillas, garnished with 3 avocado slices. Served with rice & beans.
- Chuleta Del 7$21.99
Thin sliced 7-bone steak, grilled with sliced jalapenos, tomatoes, served with baked potato & charro beans
- Costilla de Res$22.99
Mexican style marinated beef ribs, served with rice, beans and 3 corn tortillas
- Carne Guisada$14.99
Cubed sirloin cooked with our homemade, gravy sauce, served with a scoop of guacamole
- Chile Verde$14.99
Meat cubes with spicy green chile verde sauce served with a scoop of guacamole
- Asado$14.99
Cut pork meat with spicy red chile sauce served with a scoop of guacamole
- Chili Relleno$10.99
Breaded beef, cheese or combination, served with red or green sauce (One or Two)
- Enchiladas Montadas$14.99
Three beef, chicken or cheese FLAT enchiladas covered with red or green sauce and fried egg on top
- Flautas Dinner$14.99
Served with rice, beans, scoop of guacamole & sour cream
Caldos
- Small Menudo$9.99
Traditional Mexican Soup, made with cow's stomach in broth with red chili pepper base
- Large Menudo$13.99
Traditional Mexican Soup, made with cow's stomach in broth with red chili pepper base
- Small Caldo de Res$10.99
Mexican Beef Soup
- Large Caldo de Res$14.99
Mexican Beef Soup
- SMALL Tortilla Soup$8.99
Shredded Chicken seasoned with chicken broth, tomatoes, celery, carrots, yellow squash and garnished with avocado chunks monterrey jack cheese & tortilla chips.
- LARGE TORTILLA SOUP$11.99
- Caldo de Pescado$18.99
Catfish Soup with a vegetable blend
- CALDO DE Camarones$18.99
Shrimp Soup with a vegetable blend
- Caldo 3 Mares$20.99
Oysters, fish & Shrimp fish stew
- Caldo Amigo de Cantina$20.99
Spicy Caldo
- Caldo de Combinacion$18.99
Fish and 5 Shrimp Soup
Steak, Lobster & Specialties
- El Compa$21.00
T-Bone Steak cut into pieces, Mexican style, One Cheese Enchilada, Refried Beans, Guacamole & Salad
- Aracelis$17.99
Grilled chicken breast with grilled shrimp, grilled veggies on top. Served with Baked potato and a Salad
- Mr. Alex Mar Y Tierra for Two$49.99
6 Oysters, 2 small Shrimp Cocktails, 1 whole 7 bone steak a la Mexicana, 2 Baked Potatoes, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Ajuua's All-in-One (Todo En Uno)$64.99
Hot, steamed & buttered 9oz lobster tail, plus 10-12oz Ribeye or T-Bone steak, ceviche tostada, small shrimp cocktail, baked potato & charro beans
- Steak & Lobster$59.99
10-12oz Ribeye or T-bone steak, hot, steamed, buttered 9oz Lobster Tail with charro beans & baked potato
- Lobster Plate$46.99
Hot, steamed, buttered 9oz Lobster Tail, with baked potato, charro beans and salad
- Ribeye Steak$21.99
10-12oz Steak served with baked potato, charro beans and salad
- T-Bone Steak$21.99
10-12oz Steak served with baked potato, charro beans and salad
- Steak Tampicano$21.99
8oz Ribeye with Spanish sauce, one cheese enchilada with red sauce, charro beans & rice
- Ribeye Steak Mexicano$24.99
10-12oz Ribeye strips, jalapeno peppers, onion, tomaoto, one beef enchilada, charro beans, rice and 3 corn tortillas
- Fajita Steak & Breaded Shrimp$27.99
10-12oz Fajita Steak, 5 Breaded Shrimp, charro beans, rice and salad
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
Served with Rice and Fries (with queso or gravy)
Burgers
- Del Pueblo Burger$14.99
Mexican style, winnies, ham, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard & mayonnaise
- Fuego Burger$15.99
Two large grilled beef patties with long green pepper, diced jalapenos & onions, cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheese
- Ajuua's Burger$8.99
Single or Double grilled beef patties on a hamburger bun
- Chorizo Burger$15.99
Double Beef patties with chorizo topped with Cheddar & Monterrey Jack Cheese
Ajuua's Seafood
- La Lamparita Shrimp Fest$25.99
Three of each: grilled shrimp, breaded shrimp, bacon wrapped shrimp (with cheese & jalapeno), small shrimp cocktail, rice, fries & salad
- Aguachile
12 medium shrimp with a spicy cocktail sauce
- Pescado Al Mojo de Ajo$18.99
Tilapia Fillet covered with our special butter garlic sauce, served with rice, fries, salad & avocado slices
- Pescado y Camaron en Chile Colorado$18.99
Tilapia Fillet, 6 grilled shrimp smothered in red chili sauce, served with rice, potatoes, salad & avocado slices
- Coconut Shrimp$19.99
10 breaded coconut flavored shrimp, rice, fries, salad and a side of our special mango habanero sauce. Served with avocado slices
- Camarones Rancheros$20.00
12 grilled shrimp covered with ranchero sauce and melted mozarella cheese on top with rice, fries, salad & avocado slices
- CEVICHE SCHOONER$22.99
Shrimp Ceviche
- Salmon Salad$18.99
Grilled salmon on a bed of mixed greens with shredded carrots and strawberry slices with Ranch dressing
- Pescado Veracruz$23.99
Fried catfish fillet covered with homemade spanish sauce, served with rice, fries & salad
- Pescado a la Parilla con Camarones$24.99
Grilled catfish fillet, 6 grilled shrimp, served with fries, rice & salad
- Pescado y Camaron a la Diabla$25.99
Grilled catfish fillet, 6 grilled shrimp covered with a picante chioptle valetina sauce, served with rice, fries & salad
- Langosta & Pescado Frito$59.99
9oz Lobster tail, fried whole catfish, served with fries, rice and salad
- Pescado Almuada or Toriada$27.99
Broiled & Grilled Catfish cooked with 6 grilled shrimp, special recipe spanish sauce, melted in cheese, wrapped in foil, served with rice, fries, salad and 2 oysters
- Pescado el Campeon$27.99
Fried whole catfish, small shrimp cocktail, 3 oysters OR 2 bacon wrapped shrimp, served with rice, fries and salad
- Chittin$27.99
Fried whole catfish, 3 breaded shrimp, 3 oysters OR 2 bacon wrapped shrimp, served with rice, fries & salad
- Tilapia Entero Frito y Camarones Empanizados$27.99
Fried whole Tilapia (with head), served with 3 breaded shrimp, rice, fries & salad
- Camarones Empanizados$25.99
Breaded Shrimp served with fries, rice and 2 oysters OR 2 bacon wrapped shrimp
- Camarones a la Diabla$25.99
15 grilled shrimp covered with our secret recipe spicy homemade chipotle pepper sauce, served over rice with fries & salad
- MR ALEX MAR Y TIERRA FOR 2$49.99
Chuleta de 7 Mexicana, 4 oysters, 2 large shrimp cocktail, 2 baked potatoes, 2 charro beans, 4 corn or 2 flour tortillas
- Mariscada Para Dos$59.99
2 fried Catfish, 2 bacon wrapped shrimp, 2 breaded shrimp, 1 ceviche tostada, 2 small shrimp cocktail, 2 baked potatoes, rice & salad
- Camarones with Bacon$19.99
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp with cheese & sliced jalapeno (6, 8, 10 or 12) Served with rice, fries & salad
- Oysters$15.99
Oysters on the Half Shell
- Ceviche Tostada$18.99
Two Tostadas with chopped shrimp and fish cooked in lemon juice, diced tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro and purple onion topped with sliced avocado
- Mi Guerita$29.99
small pescado caldo, 1 tostada ceviche, 1 small shrimp cocktail, 2 bacon wrapped shrimp, served with rice, fries and salad
- Cocktail Levanta Muertos de 7 Mares$20.99
Cocktail sauce or Aguachile sauce
- Campechana Cocktail$21.99
5 oysters & 8 medium shrimp with cocktail sauce
- Large Shrimp Cocktail$18.99
16 medium shrimp in juicy cocktail sauce served with diced avocado & pico de gallo
- Oyster Cocktail$21.99
10 Oysters with cocktail sauce
- Shrimp Enchiladas$17.99
Grilled shrimp enchiladas, served with rice & beans, choice of red or green sauce
- Shrimp Tacos$17.99
6 medium grilled shrimp per corn tortilla served with rice, beans & salad
Quesadillas
Parrilladas & Molcajetes
- Molcajete Ajuuas$34.99
Ribeye meat, chicken breast, grilled shirmp in our special sauce & guacamole
- Molcajete de Mariscos$31.99
Fish fillet, grilled shrimp, fried shrimp in our special sauce
- Parrillada Viva Villa$48.99
Alambre, pastor, costillas, 4 baked potatoes (loaded), 4 portions of charro beans, naked ana peppers, grilled onions, guacamole and pico de gallo
Breakfast
- 2 Eggs, 1 Pork Chop$12.99
Served with beans, diced potatoes & 2 flour or 3 corn tortillas
- 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon Slices or 2 Sausage Patties$11.99
Served with beans, diced potatoes & 2 flour or 3 corn tortillas
- Chorizo & Eggs$11.99
Served with beans, diced potatoes & 2 flour or 3 corn tortillas
- 2 Eggs, Asado or Chile Verde or Carne Guizada$12.99
Served with beans, diced potatoes & 2 flour or 3 corn tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Two eggs on corn tortillas with Spanish Sauce
- Chilaquiles$12.99
Chilaquiles red or green sauce with 2 eggs
- Grande Breakfast$13.99
2 Eggs, 1 Pancake, 3 Bacon Strips or 2 Sausage patties
Desserts
- Sopapilla$2.99
Honey & ice cream
- Tres Leches Cake$7.99
3 milk cake
- Lava Chocolate Cake$7.99
with ice cream
- Churros$7.99
with ice cream, chocolate or strawberry topping
- Ice Cream$2.99
with chocolate syrup
- Cheesecake Burrito$7.99
with ice cream & chocolate or strawberry topping
- Cheesecake$7.99
with chocolate or strawberry topping
- Chocolate Cake$7.99
chocolate cake
Add-Ons
- Pan$1.00
Bread for Caldo
- 3 Avocado Slices$2.99
Avocado
- Side of Fries$3.25
- 2oz Queso Cup$2.99
Small Cup of Queso
- 1 Grilled Jalapenos$1.99
Grilled Jalapenos
- Bacon Slices$2.99
2 slices of Bacon
- 1 Sliced Jalapenos$1.49
Fresh slices Jalapenos
- 2oz Sour Cream$2.50
Scoop of Sour Cream
- 3 Extra Corn Tortillas$2.25
3 Corn Tortillas
- 3 Extra Flour Tortillas$2.25
2 Flour Tortillas
- Side Guacamole$3.99
- Pickled Jalapenos$2.25
- Fresh Jalapeno$1.50
- 1 Chile Toreado$1.99
- Grilled Onions$1.99
- House Salad$3.99
- Side Refried Beans$2.99
- Side Charro Beans$3.99
- Side Rice$2.99
- Xtra Cheese$2.50
- Xtra Queso Sauce$2.50
- Side Baked Potato$3.99
Kid's Meals
A La Carte
- Beef Taco$3.99
- Chicken Taco$3.99
- Chicken Enchilada$3.99
- Cheese Enchilada$3.99
- Beef Flauta$3.99
- Chicken Flauta$3.99
- Single Pescado Entero$12.50
- Tilapia Fillet$9.99
- 1 Breaded Shrimp$3.25
- 1 Grilled Shrimp$2.50
- 1 Egg$2.50
- 1 Extra Chicken Breast$6.99
- Side Papas Mexicanas$3.50
- 1 Cheese Chile Relleno$4.99
- 1 Beef Chile Relleno$4.99
Family Packs (Takeout Only)
Take Out Menu
- Pick any 12$34.99
Tacos, Enchiladas, Flautas or Chalupas; includes rice, salsa, queso, guacamole and chips
- Family Fajitas$44.99
3 lbs of meat; includes rice, salsa, queso, guacamole and chips
- Family Pack #1$44.99
5 Desverada, 5 a la parrilla, 5 ground beef tacos; includes rice, salsa, queso, guacamole and chips
- Family Pack #2$34.99
2 Ground beef and 2 chicken quesadillas; includes rice, salsa, queso, guacamole and chips
- Family Pack #3$39.99
5 beef, 5 cheese & 5 chicken enchiladas; includes rice, salsa, queso, guacamole and chips
- Family Pack #4$34.99
12 Roasted beef flautas with Spanish gravy Sauce
- Family Pack #5$49.99
1/2 dozen oysters, 2 medium shrimp cocktails, 10 bone steak and 2 flour tortillas
- Pick any 2$9.99
Pick Two Items: Tacos, Enchiladas, Flautas or Chalupas, comes with 4 oz salsa, chips & 32oz drink
NA Beverages
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Sweet Tea$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Mexican Coca Cola$4.50
- Mexican Fanta Orange$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Coca Cola$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Barq's Root Beer$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Orange Fanta$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Agua Fresca - Horchata$4.95
- Agua Fresca - Limonada$4.95
- Agura Fresca - Melon$4.95
- RED BULL$4.95
- Bottled Water$2.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Mexican food, fun atmosphere, daily specials and a full service bar.
