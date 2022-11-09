Akdeniz 43W 46th Street
43W 46th Street
New York, NY 10036
Salads
Shepherd Salad
Finely diced tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, parsley, tossed in olive oil and fresh lemon juice
White Bean Salad
White kidney beans, tossed with tomatoes, red onions, eggs, lettuce, summac, olive oil, lemon juice and vinegar
Grilled Calamari Salad
Lightly char-grilled calamari, tossed with tomatoes, onions and parsley in our special chef dressing on top of lettuce
Chicken Salad
Marinated char-grilled chicken breast on top of mixed greens, beets, tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice
Mediterranean Salad
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mint, corn, parsley, green pepper, lemon juice and olive oil, feta cheese on top
Greek Salad
Grape leaves, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, olive oil and lemon juice
Baby Arugula Salad
Fresh baby arugula leaves tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
Gavurdagi Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley, green peppers and walnuts, served with olive oil & pomegranate sauce.
Cold Appetizers
Mixed Appetizer Plate
Combination of cold appetizers
Stuffed Eggplant
Whole baby eggplant stuffed with sauteed tomatoes, onions, pine nuts and herbs cooked with olive oil.
Stuffed Vine Leaves
Fresh vine leaves stuffed with rice, currants, pine nuts, and herbs cooked with olive oil
Atom (Spicy)
Strained yogurt, dried catenne peppers, garlic, and butter.
Hummus
Chickpeas & tahini paste seasoned with garlic and olive oil
Lebni
Thick home made yogurt with walnuts, garlic, mint and dill
Tabuleh
Cracked wheat with mixed parsley, green and red bell pepper, scallions and tomatoes tossed with olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice
Feta Cheese
A generous portion of fresh feta cheese.
Spicy Vegetables
Spicy mashed vegetables mixed with walnuts, garlic, paprika, olive oil and lemon juice
Cacik
Finely chopped baby cucumbers blended with garlic yogurt, olive oil, dill and mint
Eggplant with Sauce
Small cubes of fried eggplant, green and red peppers in fresh tomato and garlic sauce
Eggplant Salad
Char grilled smoky eggplant mixed with chopped red and green pepper, dill, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice
Babaghannous
Hot Appetizers
Cheese Pastries
Pan fried cigar shaped crispy pastries stuffed with feta cheese and dill
Falafel
Chick peas, onions and celery seasoned with garlic, parsley and herbs served with tahini sauce
Calf's Liver
Pan fried calf's liver, served with sumac, onion and parsley salad
Kibbeh
Wheat bulgar stuffed with seasoned ground lamb and pine nuts.
Zucchini Pancakes
Pan fried zucchini pancakes served with garlic yogurt sauce
Fried Calamari
Entrees
Homemade Gyro
Marinated baby lamb grilled on revolving upright skewer and very thinly sliced served with rice and vegetables
Iskender
Doner kebab served over bread topped with fresh tomato sauce and a healthy portion of fresh yogurt. Served with Rice and Vegetables.
Meatballs
Turkish style char grilled meatballs served with rice and vegetables
Lamb Shish Kebab
Marinated chunks of baby lamb char grilled served with rice and vegetables
Lamb Adana
Hand chopped lamb seasoned with red bell peppers and char grilled on skewers served with rice and vegetables
Lamb Chops
Baby lamb chops char grilled served with rice and vegetables
Chicken Shish Kebab
Marinated chunks of chicken, char grilled served with rice and vegetables
Chicken Chops
Chicken chops, char grilled served with rice and vegetables
Stuffed Cabbage Leaves
Simmered cabbage leaves filled with ground beef, rice, onion and herbs.
Chicken Adana
Hand chopped chicken seasoned with spicy red bell peppers, parsley, garlic & char grilled served with rice and vegetables
Mixed Grill
Combination of fresh kebabs served with rice and vegetables
Sultan's Delight
A classic Ottoman dish made with smoked eggplant puree mixed with flour, milk and mozzarella cheese, served with chicken or lamb on top
Lamb Shank
Shimmered tender lamb shank. Served with Rice and Vegetables.