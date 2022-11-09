Main picView gallery

Akdeniz 43W 46th Street

review star

No reviews yet

43W 46th Street

New York, NY 10036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shish Kebab
Greek Salad
Hummus

Soups

today's special soup

$12.00

Chicken Soup

$9.00

red lentil soup

$9.00

Salads

Shepherd Salad

Shepherd Salad

$13.00+

Finely diced tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, parsley, tossed in olive oil and fresh lemon juice

White Bean Salad

$12.00

White kidney beans, tossed with tomatoes, red onions, eggs, lettuce, summac, olive oil, lemon juice and vinegar

Grilled Calamari Salad

$18.00

Lightly char-grilled calamari, tossed with tomatoes, onions and parsley in our special chef dressing on top of lettuce

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Marinated char-grilled chicken breast on top of mixed greens, beets, tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mint, corn, parsley, green pepper, lemon juice and olive oil, feta cheese on top

Greek Salad

$14.00

Grape leaves, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, olive oil and lemon juice

Baby Arugula Salad

$17.00

Fresh baby arugula leaves tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.

Gavurdagi Salad

$18.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley, green peppers and walnuts, served with olive oil & pomegranate sauce.

Cold Appetizers

Mixed Appetizer Plate

Mixed Appetizer Plate

$21.00+

Combination of cold appetizers

Stuffed Eggplant

$12.00

Whole baby eggplant stuffed with sauteed tomatoes, onions, pine nuts and herbs cooked with olive oil.

Stuffed Vine Leaves

$12.00

Fresh vine leaves stuffed with rice, currants, pine nuts, and herbs cooked with olive oil

Atom (Spicy)

$11.00

Strained yogurt, dried catenne peppers, garlic, and butter.

Hummus

Hummus

$9.00

Chickpeas & tahini paste seasoned with garlic and olive oil

Lebni

$10.00

Thick home made yogurt with walnuts, garlic, mint and dill

Tabuleh

$10.00

Cracked wheat with mixed parsley, green and red bell pepper, scallions and tomatoes tossed with olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice

Feta Cheese

$12.00

A generous portion of fresh feta cheese.

Spicy Vegetables

$9.00

Spicy mashed vegetables mixed with walnuts, garlic, paprika, olive oil and lemon juice

Cacik

$9.00

Finely chopped baby cucumbers blended with garlic yogurt, olive oil, dill and mint

Eggplant with Sauce

$9.00

Small cubes of fried eggplant, green and red peppers in fresh tomato and garlic sauce

Eggplant Salad

$9.00

Char grilled smoky eggplant mixed with chopped red and green pepper, dill, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice

Babaghannous

Babaghannous

$9.00

Hot Appetizers

Cheese Pastries

$11.00

Pan fried cigar shaped crispy pastries stuffed with feta cheese and dill

Falafel

Falafel

$11.00

Chick peas, onions and celery seasoned with garlic, parsley and herbs served with tahini sauce

Calf's Liver

$16.00

Pan fried calf's liver, served with sumac, onion and parsley salad

Kibbeh

Kibbeh

$14.00

Wheat bulgar stuffed with seasoned ground lamb and pine nuts.

Zucchini Pancakes

$12.00

Pan fried zucchini pancakes served with garlic yogurt sauce

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Entrees

Homemade Gyro

$22.00

Marinated baby lamb grilled on revolving upright skewer and very thinly sliced served with rice and vegetables

Iskender

Iskender

$24.00

Doner kebab served over bread topped with fresh tomato sauce and a healthy portion of fresh yogurt. Served with Rice and Vegetables.

Meatballs

$22.00

Turkish style char grilled meatballs served with rice and vegetables

Lamb Shish Kebab

$27.00

Marinated chunks of baby lamb char grilled served with rice and vegetables

Lamb Adana

Lamb Adana

$22.00

Hand chopped lamb seasoned with red bell peppers and char grilled on skewers served with rice and vegetables

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$34.00

Baby lamb chops char grilled served with rice and vegetables

Chicken Shish Kebab

$22.00

Marinated chunks of chicken, char grilled served with rice and vegetables

Chicken Chops

$23.00

Chicken chops, char grilled served with rice and vegetables

Stuffed Cabbage Leaves

$22.00

Simmered cabbage leaves filled with ground beef, rice, onion and herbs.

Chicken Adana

Chicken Adana

$21.00

Hand chopped chicken seasoned with spicy red bell peppers, parsley, garlic & char grilled served with rice and vegetables

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$35.00

Combination of fresh kebabs served with rice and vegetables

Sultan's Delight

$24.00

A classic Ottoman dish made with smoked eggplant puree mixed with flour, milk and mozzarella cheese, served with chicken or lamb on top

Lamb Shank

$25.00

Shimmered tender lamb shank. Served with Rice and Vegetables.