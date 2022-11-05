Vegan On The Fly

Jerk Chicken Special

Jerk Chicken made with Daring Contains W & S Jerk Chicken Gyro: Jerk Chicken, lettuce tomato , white sauce on a pita. Jerk Chicken Platter: Jerk Chicken over Saffron rice and a side salad. White sauce on top. Jerk Chicken Salad: Jerk Chicken over iceburg lettuce, tomato, grape leaves, pickled cabbage White Sauce on top. Jerk Chicken Loaded Fries: Jerk Chicken over French fries. lettuce tomato topped with White Sauce. Jerk Chicken Mac Box: Jerk Chicken over a large portion of Mac and cheese. Topped with Jerk BBQ sauce