Vegan On The Fly

24 W 45st

New York, NY 10036

Popular Items

Platters
Gyro Sandwich
Fries

Jerk Chicken Special

Jerk Chicken made with Daring Contains W & S Jerk Chicken Gyro: Jerk Chicken, lettuce tomato , white sauce on a pita. Jerk Chicken Platter: Jerk Chicken over Saffron rice and a side salad. White sauce on top. Jerk Chicken Salad: Jerk Chicken over iceburg lettuce, tomato, grape leaves, pickled cabbage White Sauce on top. Jerk Chicken Loaded Fries: Jerk Chicken over French fries. lettuce tomato topped with White Sauce. Jerk Chicken Mac Box: Jerk Chicken over a large portion of Mac and cheese. Topped with Jerk BBQ sauce
Jerk Chicken Gyro

Jerk Chicken Gyro

$12.99

Jerk Chicken Salad

$14.99
Jerk Chicken Platter

Jerk Chicken Platter

$15.99

Jerk Chicken Loaded Fries

$14.99
Jerk Chicken Mac Bowl

Jerk Chicken Mac Bowl

$15.99Out of stock

Moroccan Harrira Soup

Tomato based soup with fragrant herbs and spices, hearty chickpeas and lentils. Perfect comfort food for a chilly day.
Harrira Soup 12oz

Harrira Soup 12oz

$8.99Out of stock

Moroccan Harira Soup - Tomato based soup with fragrant herbs and spices, hearty chickpeas and lentils. Perfect comfort food for a chilly day.

Gyro Sandwiches

Your choice of Vegan Meat on a pita bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and White Sauce
Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$13.99

Your choice of Vegan Meat on a pita bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and White Sauce

Sandwiches

Impossible Chopped Cheese

Impossible Chopped Cheese

$17.99

Impossible Ground, Vegan American Cheese, Lettuce, Sweet Peppers, Tomato, Ketchup, and Vegan Mayo on a Hero

Chicken Chopped Cheese

Chicken Chopped Cheese

$16.99

Vegan Chicken, Vegan American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Sweet Peppers, and Vegan Mayo on a Hero

NcChicken

NcChicken

$12.99

Vegan Chicken Patty, Vegan Mayo, Shredded Lettuce on a bun.

NcFilA

NcFilA

$12.99

Crispy Tindle Chicken Patty, Pickles, Ncfila sauce! For deluxe, Add Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

Impossible Meatball Hero

$15.99Out of stock
NcRib

NcRib

$14.99

Thick sliced seitan with diced onions, pickles, BBQ sauce ranch drizzle. Comes on a 10" hero

Turkey Melt

$12.99Out of stock

Smoked Tofurkey, American Cheese melt, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Vegan Mayo. Your choice of bread

BLT

$12.99

Vegan Bacon topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Vegan Mayo with your choice of bread

Platters

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Basmati Rice, Lettuce, and Tomatoes served with White Sauce on top
Platters

Platters

$15.99

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Basmati Rice, Lettuce, and Tomatoes served with White Sauce on top

Veggie Plate

$17.99Out of stock

Mac n cheese, Green Plantains, Basmatti Rice, Chickpea Curry topped with Parsley.

Moroccan Meatball Tagine SPECIAL

Moroccan Meatball Tagine SPECIAL

$19.99Out of stock

Impossible Meatballs stewed with tomatoes sauce, green pees, potatoes, parsley, carrots, with moroccan spices. Over white basmati rice, salad, bread, and homemade tagine sauce. Comes with free Soda

Salads

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Lettuce, Tomato, Grape Leaves, and White sauce on top
Salads

Salads

$14.99

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Lettuce, Tomato, Grape Leaves, and White sauce on top

Bowls

Beyond Mac Bowl

Beyond Mac Bowl

$15.99Out of stock

Beyond Chicken Tender pieces over Mac n Cheese with Buffalo or BBQ, with Ranch drizzle on top

Burgers

On The Fly Burger

On The Fly Burger

$14.99

Comes with Impossible Patty, FYH cheddar Cheeze, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Burger Sauce, Topped with burger bun

Loaded Fries

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Seasoned French Fries, Parsley, Tomatoes, and White Sauce
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Seasoned French Fries, Parsley, Tomatoes, and White Sauce

Drumsticks

Vegan Soy Drumsticks over your choice of sauce. Comes with Vegan Ranch Drizzle

Drumsticks

$5.99

Vegan drumsticks with your choice of sauce served with Vegan Ranch Drizzle

Sides

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

Vegan Mac n Cheese in a 8oz cup

Grape Leaves

$2.99

4 pieces of grape leaves

Fries

Fries

$3.99

Side of fries

Rice

$4.99

Side of rice in 8oz Cup

Empanada

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Desserts

Cake Jars

$6.99

Vegan Twinkies

$5.49

Marble Twinkie

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99Out of stock

Twisted Star Crunch

$3.99Out of stock

Extras

Side Of White Sauce

$0.75

Side of Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Harissa

$0.75

Side Of Buffalo

$0.50

Side Of Bbq

$0.50

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Tahini

$0.50Out of stock

Side Of Ketchup Mayo

$0.99

Beverages

Organic Lemonade 8oz

Organic Lemonade 8oz

$4.99

Freshly squeezed Lemonade with Cane Sugar

Organic Orangeade 8oz

Organic Orangeade 8oz

$4.99

Freshly Squeezed Oranges in a 8oz Bottle

Strawberry Lemonade 8oz

$4.99Out of stock

Blueberry Lemonade 8oz

$4.99Out of stock
Ginger Pineapple 8oz

Ginger Pineapple 8oz

$5.99

Freshly squeezed pineapple juice with fresh ginger in a 8oz bottle. Made with cane sugar.

Soda

Soda

$2.99

Select a can soda

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Poland Spring Water

Milkshakes 16oz

Vegan Milkshakes in a 16oz container. Vegan ice cream blended with your choice of flavor. Additional toppings are extra
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$9.99

Vanilla Ice cream blended with Soy Milk

Birthday Cake Shake

$10.99

Vanilla Ice cream blended with Sprinkles and Soy Milk

Cookies N Creme Shake

$10.99

Vanilla Base Ice cream blended with Oreos, Chocolate syrup and Soy milk

Chocolate Shake

$10.99

Vanilla Ice cream blended with Chocolate syrup and Soy Milk

Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake

$10.99

VOTF Merch

T-shirts

T-shirts

$29.99

VOTF T-shirts. 100% Cotton. Available Sizes S,M,L,XL Get a FREE Seitan Gyro with purchase! Offer only valid for Take Out customers

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan On The Fly is a quick service restaurant located in Midtown Manhattan. We offer customers quick and tasty Vegan Food, while staying true to the NYC street food culture. Come try out our famous On the fly burger, All Vegan Gyro, Chopped Cheez's and more!

Location

24 W 45st, New York, NY 10036

Directions

Vegan On The Fly image
Vegan On The Fly image
Vegan On The Fly image

