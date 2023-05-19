Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alachua Eats

2677 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475

Ocala, FL 34473

Food

Flattop

Birria Style Tacos w/ Jalapeno Lime Corn Salad and our Signature Sauce

Birria Style Tacos w/ Jalapeno Lime Corn Salad and our Signature Sauce

$9.00

Treat your taste buds to our exquisite Beef Birria tacos, made with tender beef chuck roast, infused with roasted garlic, white onion, seasoned with salt and pepper, and slow cooked in a flavorful beef bone broth. Finished on the flattop with melty Muenster or Havarti cheese in corn or flour tortillas, every bite is a delicious explosion of savory flavors and satisfying textures. 2 per order.

G-CCC Tacos (Gochujang Chili Con Carne)

G-CCC Tacos (Gochujang Chili Con Carne)

$9.00

Spice up your taco game with our Gochujang infused Beef Birria Tacos, featuring juicy beef chuck roast infused with bold and flavorful blends of gochujang paste, cumin, coriander, roasted garlic, red onion, and fire-roasted tomatoes, simmered in a beef bone broth, and dark beer medley. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, with melty Muenster or Havarti cheese! These tacos are a tasty fusion of traditional Mexican and Korean flavors that will leave your taste buds begging for more.

Beef Quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

Savor the irresistible flavors of our quesadilla, made with our slow cooked pulled beef chuck roast infused with roasted garlic, caramelized onions, salt, pepper, and assorted spices. Married with cheese between two golden flour tortillas and topped with our Chimi-Churri Vinaigrette signature sauce, a dollop of sour cream, and diced fire roasted tomatoes. Available w/o CCV sig. sauce.

LP Chicken Tacos ( Lemon Pepper Chicken Thighs)

LP Chicken Tacos ( Lemon Pepper Chicken Thighs)

$8.00

Indulge in the zesty flavors of our Lemon Pepper Chicken Tacos, featuring tender chicken thighs marinated in a mouth-watering blend of lemon pepper, butter, paprika, lemon zest, and assorted spices, all wrapped in your choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuce, and served with a dollop of sour cream on the side.

Pulled Beef Sandwich

Pulled Beef Sammy w/ Horseradish Sauce with Freedom Fries

Pulled Beef Sammy w/ Horseradish Sauce with Freedom Fries

$10.00

This delicious sammy features heaps of pulled beef chuck roast cooked with roasted garlic and white onion, simmered to perfection in a rich beef bone broth, and earthy seasonings. Served on a buttery bun and topped with a mildly spicy horseradish sauce and tangy pepperoncini slices for a satisfying burst of flavor in every bite. Served with fries.

Air Fryer

LP Chicken Skewers (Air Fried Lemon Pepper Ckn thighs)

LP Chicken Skewers (Air Fried Lemon Pepper Ckn thighs)

$10.00

Get ready to indulge in our flavorful air-fried Lemon Pepper Chicken skewers, made with succulent chicken thighs marinated in zesty lemon pepper seasoning, butter, paprika, lemon zest, and assorted spices. Served with a dollop of sour cream and garnished with fresh Italian parsley, this dish is a true delight for the senses. Served with a side of fries. 3 per order.

Fried Items

Freedom Fries

Freedom Fries

$5.00

These crispy waffle fries are a mouth-watering delight, with their unique lattice-cut shape and perfectly seasoned golden exterior. Served hot, fresh, and a satisfying addition to any meal or as a snack on their own. We recommend adding our signature CCV (Chimi-Churri Vinaigrette) sauce an extra zang of flavor!

Loaded Fries, FFs w/ meat and sauces of your choice

Loaded Fries, FFs w/ meat and sauces of your choice

$11.00

Introducing our Loaded Freedom Fries with tender pulled beef and melted cheese, a savory delight that will satisfy your comfort food cravings. Perfectly crispy waffle fries topped with a generous serving of flavorful beef and gooey melted cheese, signature sauces, this dish is sure to become your new favorite comfort food.

Drinks

Drink options

Pepsi

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

GingerAle

$1.00

Water (bottled)

$1.00

Combo Drink

C- Coke

C- Mountain Dew

C- Sprite

C- Ginger Ale

C- Water

C- Dr Pepper

C- Pepsi

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
We serve great food while having fun. Our menu represents a mix of authentic dishes and ingredients from different cultures.

2677 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475, Ocala, FL 34473

