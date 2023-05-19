Alachua Eats

G-CCC Tacos (Gochujang Chili Con Carne)

$9.00

Spice up your taco game with our Gochujang infused Beef Birria Tacos, featuring juicy beef chuck roast infused with bold and flavorful blends of gochujang paste, cumin, coriander, roasted garlic, red onion, and fire-roasted tomatoes, simmered in a beef bone broth, and dark beer medley. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, with melty Muenster or Havarti cheese! These tacos are a tasty fusion of traditional Mexican and Korean flavors that will leave your taste buds begging for more.