District Bar & Kitchen 110 Southwest Broadway Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Premium American Cuisine featured in an elevated high energy sports and live music centric venue! All roads lead to the district. Enjoy!
Location
110 Southwest Broadway Street, Ocala, FL 34471
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ocala
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (East/Silver Springs)
4.2 • 1,541
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurant