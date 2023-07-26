Bar Speed Screen

Vodka (Copy)

Titos

$8.50

Ketel One

$11.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00Out of stock

Titos DBL

$12.00

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Ketel One DBL

$14.00

Grey Goose DBL

$16.00

Whiskey (Copy)

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Well Bourbon DBL

$10.00

Bulleit DBL

$14.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$15.00

Woodford DBL

$15.00

Crown Royal DBL

$15.00

Crown Peach DBL

$15.00

Jameson DBL

$15.00

SHOTS (Copy)

Green Tea

$9.00

White Tea

$9.00

$8 Shot

$8.00

$9 Shot

$9.00

$10 Shot

$10.00

Bottle/Can (Copy)

Busch Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Stella NA

$5.00

Nigh Noon Peach

$6.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.00

Nutrl Lemonade

$5.00

Infinite Haze

$7.50

Miller Lite

$6.00

Big Nose

$7.50

Cigar Apple Cider

$6.00

Dukes cold Nose

$6.00

Long Drink Blue

$6.00

Long Drink Black

$7.00

Draft Beer (Copy)

Guiness

$7.00

Mic Ultra

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

3 Daughters Razz Lemonade

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Brew Bus Blueberry

$7.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Infinite Aperon IPA

$7.00

Sangria

$9.00

Margarita

$12.00

Food

Apps

Ruben Egg Rolls

$13.00

Egg Rolls

Chicken Wings

$14.00+

Wings

DBK Fingers

$12.00

Fingers

Grilled Cheese Bites

$13.00

Grileld Cheese Bites

Poke Tuna Nachos

$18.00

Tuna Nachos

Grouper Tacos

$14.00

Grouper Tacos

DBK Dip

$13.00

DBK Dip

District Chips

$7.00

Salad

The Garden District

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Wedge

Beet Cobb Salad

$16.00

Beet Cobb

Ahi Tuna Panzenaella Salad

$19.00

Panz Salad

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Burger

THE DISTRICT

$15.50

Double

Pig Mac

$15.75

Pig Mac

Salmon Burger

$16.25

Sandwich

Fried Mortadella Sandwich

$14.75

Mortadella

Bison Sloppy Joe

$14.50

Sloppy Joe

Broadway Ruben

$15.75

Rueben

Short Rib Sandwich

$18.25

Short Rib Sandwich

Chicken Philly

$15.00

Entree

Steak Frites

$28.50

steak frites

Bourbon Salmon

$26.00

Desserts

Strawberry Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Ice Cream Bowl (2 scoops)

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

DBK Chips

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Black truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

The Garden District

$9.00

$Side Bread

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Fingers w. Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Burger w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled cheese Bites

$8.00

$ Extra Sauce

$Extra Ranch

$0.50

$Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

$Extra Truffle Aioli

$2.00

Pizza

Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$19.50

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$15.00

Margarita

Large Margarita

$18.50

Gluten Free Margarita

$14.00

Bison & Goat Cheese

Large Greasy Goat

$22.50

Gluten Free Bison & Goat Cheese

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Large Buff Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Gluten Free Buff Chicken

$17.00

Sauces

$ Extra Sauce

$Ranch

$0.50

$Blue Cheese

$0.50

$Truffle Aioli

$2.00

$Add 1,000 Island

$0.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

SF RedBull

$5.00

RedBull

$5.00

EVENT BAR

EVENT Alcohol

Titos

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Corazon

$7.00

Segrams

$7.00

Casamigos

$13.00

JW Black

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Titos - DBL

$13.00

Capt Morgan - DBL

$12.00

Bacardi - DBL

$12.00

Crown Royal - DBL

$16.00

Corazon - DBL

$11.00

Seagrams - DBL

$11.00

Casamigos - DBL

$17.00

JW Black - DBL

$17.00

Hendricks - DBL

$17.00

EVENT Beer

Miller Lite

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Heinekin

$7.00

Infinite Hazy IPA

$8.00

Big Nose IPA

$7.00

High Noon

$6.00

Nutrl

$6.00

EVENT Wine

Twenty Acres Cab

$8.00

Angeline P. Noir

$8.00

Cycles Chard

$8.00

Craggy Sav Blanc

$12.00

Pighin P. Grigio

$14.00

RETAIL

Apparel

DBK Camo Hat

$30.00

DBK Ladies Grey Hat

$30.00

Staff Uniforms

Staff Camo Hat

$20.00

Staff Female Grey Hat

$20.00

Staff Polo

$25.00

Staff Dry Fit BOH

$20.00

Server Aprons

$25.00

BRUNCH

BRUNCH APPS

District Chips

$7.00

DBK Dip

$13.00

DBK Dip

Poke Tuna Nachos

$18.00

Tuna Nachos

Millionaires Bacon - APP

$9.00

Lemon Curd Toast

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Lox

$16.00

BRUNCH FINGERS

$15.00

BRUNCH PLATES

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

SoCo Breakfast

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

French Toast

$19.00

Salmon Omelet

$20.00

Salmon Burger

$16.25

THE DISTRICT

$15.50

Double

BRUNCH PIZZA

Pepperoni

$19.50

Pepperoni

Bacon & Egg Pizza

$23.00

Sausage Gravy Pizza

$21.00

BRUNCH SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Black truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

Cheese Grits

$7.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

Potatoes

$5.50

Bacon - Reg

$5.00

Toast

$4.00