Alondras A01 - Paramount

1,177 Reviews

$$

8411 Alondra Blvd

Paramount, CA 90723

Popular Items

Famous Cheeseballs
12 Wings
6 Wings

Brewed Teas

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Fountain

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.25

Hi-C Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Made With Fruit

Cherry Coke

$4.50

Cherry Lemonade

$4.50

Cherry Sprite

$4.50

Peach Iced Tea

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Sprite

$4.50

Starters

Carrot Sticks & Ranch

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

4 chicken tenders, 1 complimentary ranch and tossed in your choice of sauce

Chicken Strips w/ Side

$15.00

4 chicken tenders served with seasoned fries, 1 complimentary ranch and tossed in your choice of sauce

Famous Cheeseballs

Famous Cheeseballs

$9.00

6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Fried golden brown and tossed in a garlic Parmesan butter, topped with grated Parmesan cheese

Ranch Blasted Buffalo Chicken Fries

$14.00

Fried golden brown and tossed in Alondra’s ranch blast sauce with chunks of chicken tenders, topped with fresh chopped green onions

Ranch Blasted Fries

Ranch Blasted Fries

$9.00

Fried golden brown and tossed in Alondra’s ranch blasted sauce topped with fresh chopped green onions

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Hot Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

served carrots and 1 complimentary ranch

6 - Wing Combo

6 - Wing Combo

$15.00

served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch

12 Wings

12 Wings

$18.00

served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch

16 Wings

$24.00

served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch

25 Wings

$38.00

served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch

35 Wings

$53.00

served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch

50 Wings

$77.00

served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch

75 Wings

$113.00

served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch

100 Wings

$150.00

served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch

Individual Pizza

8" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

8" Single Topping

$11.00

8" Multi-Topping

$12.00
8" Alondra's Pepperoni Pizza

8" Alondra's Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, pepperoni, pepperoni and more pepperoni

8" Alfredo

8" Alfredo

$12.00

Alfredo sauce base, chicken breast, chopped bacon and green onion

8" Buffalo Chicken

8" Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast, green onion, red onion and ranch drizzle

8" Hawaiian

8" Hawaiian

$12.00

Ham & Pineapple

8" Margherita

8" Margherita

$12.00

Fresh ciliegine mozzarella, marinara sauce, basil, oven roasted tomato and extra virgin olive oil

8" Pastrami "Say What"

8" Pastrami "Say What"

$12.00

Thin shaved, pastrami, dill pickle and mustard drizzle

8" Pesto Chicken

8" Pesto Chicken

$12.00

Garlic pesto sauce, chicken breast, red onion, roasted red pepper and mushroom

8" Supreme

8" Supreme

$12.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Olives and Green Bell Peppers

8" The Godfather

8" The Godfather

$12.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage

8" This Thing of Ours

8" This Thing of Ours

$12.00

Buffalo strips tossed in hot sauce with ranch drizzle.

Sixteen Inch Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$21.00

16" Single Topping

$23.00

16" Multi-Topping

$27.00

16" PROMO CHEESE PIZZA

$27.00

16" Alondra's Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00
16" Alfredo

16" Alfredo

$27.00

Alfredo sauce base, chicken breast, chopped bacon and green onion

16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast, green onion, red onion and ranch drizzle

16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$27.00

Ham & Pineapple

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$27.00

Fresh ciliegine mozzarella, marinara sauce, basil, oven roasted tomato and extra virgin olive oil

16" Pastrami "Say What"

16" Pastrami "Say What"

$27.00

Thin shaved, pastrami, dill pickle and mustard drizzle

16" Pesto Chicken

16" Pesto Chicken

$27.00

Garlic pesto sauce, chicken breast, red onion, roasted red pepper and mushroom

16" Supreme

16" Supreme

$27.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Olives and Green Bell Peppers

16" The Godfather

16" The Godfather

$27.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage

16" This Thing of Ours

16" This Thing of Ours

$27.00

Buffalo strips tossed in hot sauce with ranch drizzle.

Bread Bowl Pasta

Carbonara

Carbonara

$16.00

Rigatoni pasta, garlic cream sauce, bacon, pecorino Romano cheese, green onion, parsley and black pepper

Creamy Pesto Pasta

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$16.00

Rigatoni pasta, basil, garlic, olive oil and pecorino Romano cheese

Marinara

Marinara

$16.00

Rigatoni pasta, tomato-basil sauce, olive oil and pecorino Romano cheese

Mushroom Alfredo

$16.00

Rigatoni pasta, alfredo sauce with sautéed mushrooms and pecorino Romano cheese

Alondras Specialties

American Cheeseburger

American Cheeseburger

$16.00

1/3 lb Angus beef burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing, dill pickle chips

Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$17.00

Seared marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, sliced avocado, mayonnaise, dill pickle chips

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan Reggiano, herb Caesar dressing, house made croutons. Add chicken (fried or grilled) for an additional charge

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, roasted red pepper, bacon, oven roasted tomato, green onion, red onion, tossed in Alondra’s ranch and topped with fried chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce

Desserts

Alondra's Beignets

$7.00

Sauces & Request Items

2oz. Sauce Togo

$0.75

4oz. Sauce Togo

$1.50

8oz. Sauce Togo

$5.00

Atomic

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8411 Alondra Blvd, Paramount, CA 90723

Directions

