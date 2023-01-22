Anything at All AAA - Graduate Roosevelt Island

BG picView gallery
Snacks

charcuterie

$18.00

chef's daily selection of cured meats and aged cheese crostini, marinated olives, seasonal preserves

crudité

$12.00

hummus, green goddess, harissa chutney

olives

$7.00

pickled norwich farm vegetables

sweet potato chips

$10.00

smoked trout

$15.00

lemon, nigella lavash

side of sweet potato chips No Pimento

$5.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Fried Bread

$4.00

Side Of Toast

$4.00

Soups

New England chowder

$14.00

miso kombu broth, teff dumplings, seasonal vegetables

Salads

greens on greens

$12.00

mesclun greens, mixed herbs, persian cucumber, heirloom tomato, crushed feta cheese, cherry harissa vinaigrette

Stone Fruit + Halloumi

$14.00

hudson valley stone fruit, halloumi, mint, parsley, chive tahini dressing

Small Plates

broccolini

$12.00

colatura, goat horn pepper, bread crumb, pistachio gremolata, mint

duck wings

$18.00

black currant, chile morita, radish, organic chive

white bean gratin

$13.00

pecorino, beurre blanc, lemon herb pistou, bread crumb

wild mushrooms

$13.00

garlic brown butter vinaigrette

Black Rice + Beans

$17.00

thyme, sea butter beans, creme fraiche, herb pistou

Pastas

Cresti

$24.00

caponata, fairytale eggplant, house-made merguez sausage

Mafaldini

$23.00

almond bolognese, vegan ricotta, lemon, first-pressed olive oil

Bucatini

$22.00

sungold tomato, garlic confit, thai basil, house made pasta

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Entrees

AAA Burger

$23.00

caramelized onion, thick-cut pepper bacon, american cheese, trinity sauce

Cornell Chicken

$28.00

roasted carrot, jalapeño chimichurri, apricot purée

Mackerel

$34.00

caraflex cabbage, coconut cream, mushroom, harissa

Hanger Steak

$38.00

bordelaise, broccolini, miso sweet potato

Moroccan Lamb

$32.00

couscous, apricot chutney, zhug

Pre Fix

$60.00

Black Bass

$32.00

smoked baba ganoush, eggplant barbecoa, harissa oil

Long Island Flounder

$36.00

crawfish etouffee, heirloom peppers, celery leaf, scallion

Something Sweet

Cake Fee

$5.00

Panna Cotta

$11.00

Coffee

Americano

$4.25

Café au Lait

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cortado

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.25

Espresso Over Ice

$4.25

Flat White

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Hot Milk

$3.50

Iced Americano

$4.25

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Latte

$5.75

Macchiatto

$4.75

Red Eye

$5.75

Green Apple Cider

$8.00

Seasonal Chocolate

$10.00

Tea

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00

Golden Turmeric Latte

$6.00

Earl Gray

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Lapsang Souchong

$4.00

Jasmine Pearl

$4.00

Chamomile

$4.00

Mint Tea

$4.00

Lemon Verbena

$4.00

Rooibos

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

London Fog

$5.00

AAA Wine

GLS Adami Bosco di Gica

$16.00

BT Adami Bosco di Gica

$72.00

BT Krug Grand Cuvee (375 ml)

$160.00

BT LeClerc Briant Brut Milleime

$210.00Out of stock

BT Ruinart BDB (375 ml)

$110.00

GLS Christophe Mittnacht

$16.00

GLS Nortico Alvarinho

$15.00

GLS Soave Classico

$18.00

BT Beru Chablis

$120.00

BT Christophe Mittnacht

$72.00

BT Foscarino Soave Classico

$82.00

BT Lafitte Argile

$90.00

BT Nortico Minho

$68.00

BT Rocca Charonnay

$90.00

BT Ryme Vermintino

$68.00

GLS Heinrich Naked White

$17.00

GLS Great Mother

$19.00

BT Heinrich Naked White

$78.00

BT Great Mother

$86.00

BT Terra Ambera

$68.00

GLS Margins Santa Clara

$18.00Out of stock

GLS Montenidoli

$16.00

GLS Sancerre Chavignol Rose

$18.00Out of stock

Morgado Do Quintano Rose

$20.00

BT Margins Rose

$81.00

BT Montenidoli

$72.00

BT New Peach on the Block

$90.00

BT Morgado Do Quintao Rose

$90.00

GLS Badia Chianti

$18.00

GLS Torre Melotti Cab

$16.00

BT Arlaud Genvrey-Chambertin

$225.00

BT Badia A Cltibuono Chianti

$85.00

BT Ben Haines Firelights

$130.00

BT Bruno Rocca Barbaresco

$90.00

BT Calabretta Nerello Mascalese

$80.00

BT Nervi Gattinara

$90.00

BT Torre Melotti Cab

$85.00

Tio Pepe Fino Sherry (3oz)

$10.00

GLS Moscato

$12.00

GLS Niepoort Colheita Port

$18.00

BT Moscato

$36.00

BT Niepoort Colheita Port

$108.00

Corkage Fee (750 ml)

$50.00

Corkage Fee Champagne (750 ml)

$65.00

Corkage Fee (Magnum)

$95.00

Event Wine GL

$15.00

WINE PARING

WINE PARING

$39.00

Adami Bosco di Gica

Domaine Christophe

Badia A Coltibuono

COCKTAIL PARING

$42.00

Hummingbird

A Sandpiper Martini

Moluccan Old Fashioned

Events

Halloween Ticket

$55.00

Open Beverage

Open Food

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The first chef-driven dining concept to ever land on the oft overlooked island. We're a New American restaurant with a focus on seasonality, locality, sustainability and most of all, delicious food that will leave you looking forward to your next visit.

Website

Location

22 N. Loop Rd, New York, NY 10044

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Anything at All image

Map
