Aqua Vino 16 Harbor Lock Road

Appetizers

East Utica's Famous Fresh Fried Meatballs

$18.00

Michael Geno's Fresh Home Made Meatballs over Roasted Red Peppers

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Maryland style crab cakes made with Lump Crab mean, green onion, cheddar cheese served with samboli aioli (2 per order)

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Chilled jumblo Black Tiger Shrimp served with our Signature Cocktail Sauce

Geno's Greens

$17.00

Escarole, hot cherry peooers, proscuitto, garlic sauteed with oreganato mix, imporred romano and parmasan cheeses.

Aqua Vino Calamari

$19.00

Lightly floured and fried squid, hot cherry peppers, aged parmesan. Served with samboli aioli.

Drunkin' Clams

$22.00

Beef Cakes

$20.00

Salads

Aqua Vino's Fruit and Mixed Greens

$16.00

Field greens, orange supremes, red grapes, starwberries, sun-dried cranberries, candied almonds, feta cheese, topped with a sugar garlic vinaigrette.

Aqua Vino's Signature Steakhouse Salad

$32.00

Marinated tenderloin tips, fresh spring mix, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and onion, finished with balsamic glaze.

Antipasto

$23.00

Fresh cut romaine lettuce, salami. Imported cheese, tomatoes, olives, tuna, onions, roasted peppers, banana peppers and artichoke hearts.

Soup

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00

Sherried beef broth, sweet onions, baguette croutons, imported provolone cheese.

Cup Shrimp and Crab Bisque

Cup Shrimp and Crab Bisque

$16.00

A spicy seafood bisque made with cream, sherry, corn and the Chef's Secret Ingredients. Served with a Maryland style crabcake.

Bowl Shrimp and Crab Bisque

Bowl Shrimp and Crab Bisque

$18.00

A spicy seafood bisque made with cream, sherry, corn and the Chef's Secret Ingredients. Served with a Maryland style crabcake.

Cup Soup de Jour

$7.00

Bowl Soup de Jour

$10.00

Pasta

Fruiti D' Mare

$34.00

Sauteed Sea Scallops. Black Tiger shrimp, clams, olive oil and garlic with a light marinara sauce over linguine.

Aqua Vino Chicken Riggies

$23.00

Juicy boneless chicken sauteed with cherry and green bell peppers in a light tomato cream sauce over rigatoni pasta.

Penne Santorini

$21.00

Penne pasta, spinach, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red bell peppers, feta cheese, hot cherry peppers, tossed in an olive oil and garlic sauce.

Steaks

The Tomahawk

$92.00

Our Tomahawk is the juciest of all the steaks. This marvelously tender, rich, yet mellow bone-in cut comes from the heart of the

Prime Strip Steak

$44.00

USDA Boneless Prime NY State Strip Steak cut from the tender section of the short loin topped with caramelized onions

Filet Mignon

$41.00

Char broiled tenderloin, garnished with fried onioons and a red wine demi glaze

Ribeye

$60.00

House Entrees

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Rack of Lamb finished with a red wine demi glaze and served with parmesan risotto

Veal saltimbocca

$31.00

Veal Medallions sauteed with mushrooms, escarole, prosciutto and mozzarella in a light sherry sauce.

Chicken Saltimbocca

$31.00

Sauteed Chicken Medallions, greens covered with mushrooms, prosciutto and mozarella in a light sherry sauce.

Chicken Française

$30.00

Seafood

Citrus Salmon Fillet

$33.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon filled with three citrus beurre blanc, served with parmesan risotto.

Clams and Scallops Provencal

$33.00

Sauteed clams and scallops, simmered in a butter garlic and white wine sauce with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and scallions.

Haddock Oreganato

$26.00

Baked fresh haddock fillet, oregano, parsley, bread crumbs, with butter sauce served with a side of pasta.

Pan Seared Tuna Steak

$34.00

Pan seared, sunflower seed crusted Yellowfin tuna with parmesan risotto, grape tomatoes, and coconut cream sauce.

Shrimp Scampi Over Linguini

$31.00

Succlent Black Tiger shrimp sauteed in butter, garlic, and sun dried tomatoes in a white wine sauce served over Semolina Italian linguini.

Seafood Fra Diavlo

$52.00

Dinner Sides

Carmelized Onions

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Pan Fried Potatoes with Mixed Peppers & Onions

$7.00

Potato of the Day

$5.00

Risotto

$5.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.00

Seasoned Vegetables

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Pasta

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Desserts

Traditional Cheesecake

$9.00

A delectable homemade cheesecake, topped with strawberries and whipped crème.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.00

Molton chocolate torte, served with vanilla ice cream, whipped crème, and chocolate sauce.

Limonchello Mascarpone Cake

$9.00

A rich combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian marscarpone topped with European white chocolate curls

Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart

$9.00

Chocolate crust, peanut butter, chocolate ganache, finished with chopped peanuts.

Tiramisu Cake

$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$15.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Dinner Features

Chicken Maria

$33.00

Chicken Marsala

$36.00

Chicken Milanese

$36.00

Fish Fry

$20.00

Lamb Chop

$44.00

Luca Brassi

$52.00

Mahi Mahi

$36.00

Pork Chop

$38.00

Seabass

$44.00

Seafood Feature

$49.00

Shrimp & Scallop FRD

$34.00

Shrimp and Haddock Parmesan

$33.00

Swordfish

$42.00

Tenderloin Tips

$39.00

Longhots Appetizer

$16.00

Salmon Cakes

$24.00

SEAFOOD MEL

$53.00

PORK CHOP SP

$38.00

STUFFED SOUL

$39.00

PAN SEARD SCALLOPDS

$46.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Club soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$8.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Espresso

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Peligrino Large

$7.00

Peligrino Small

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Saranac Ginger Beer

$4.00

Saranac Orange

$4.00

Saranac Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Specialty Coffee

$10.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Summer Cocktails

Jameson Driver

$11.00

Prosecco Margarita

$10.00

Pomegranate Smash

$11.00

Peach Orange Blossom

$11.00

AV Long Island

$13.00

Uptown Manhattan

$12.00

Cucumber Mint Cosmo

$11.00

AV Bloody Mary

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse Martini

$11.00

French Twist

$11.00

AV Lemonade

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Fall Cocktails (Copy)

Jack Mule

$11.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$12.00

Apple Manhattan

$11.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$11.00

Half Banquet & Catering

Half Antipasto with House Dressing

$45.00

Half Antipasto with House Dressing - Meatless

$40.00

Half Aqua Vino Signature Steakhouse Salad

$70.00

Half Fruit and Mixed Greens Salad

$45.00

Half Garden Salad with House Dressing

$25.00

Half Sausage & Peppers

$50.00

Half Meatballs

$55.00

Half Baked Chicken & Potatoes

$45.00

Half Eggplant Parmigiana

$55.00

Half Aqua Vino Greens

$50.00

Half Chicken Francaise

$65.00

Half Tenderloin Tips with Portobello Mushrooms

$95.00

Half Marinated Grilled Chicken

$65.00

Served over Aqua Vino Greens topped with Red Roasted Peppers

Half Chicken Milanese

$65.00

Chicken cutlet topped with tomatoes, wet mozzarella, onions, garlic and olive oil.

Half Baked Lasagna

$60.00

Half Hats with Broccoli

$45.00

Half Vodka Riggies

$45.00

Half Cavatelli with Marinara Sauce

$45.00

Half Chicken Riggies

$50.00

Half Pasta Alfredo

$45.00

Full Banquet & Catering

Full Antipasto with House Dressing

$90.00

Full Antipasto with House Dressing - Meatless

$70.00

Full Aqua Vino Signature Steakhouse Salad

$135.00

Full Fruit and Mixed Greens Salad

$90.00

Full Garden Salad with House Dressing

$45.00

Full Cold Cut Platter

$90.00

Ham, turkey, roast beef, American & Swiss Cheese

Full Sausage & Peppers

$100.00

Full Meatballs

$100.00

Full Baked Chicken & Potatoes

$90.00

Full Eggplant Parmigiana

$95.00

Full Aqua Vino Greens

$95.00

Full Chicken Francaise

$125.00

Full Tenderloin Tips with Portobello Mushrooms

$190.00

Full Marinated Grilled Chicken

$120.00

Served over Aqua Vino Greens topped with Red Roasted Peppers

Full Chicken Milanese

$125.00

Chicken cutlet topped with tomatoes, wet mozzarella, onions, garlic and olive oil.

Full Baked Lasagna

$120.00

Full Hats with Broccoli

$85.00

Full Vodka Riggies

$85.00

Full Cavatelli with Marinara Sauce

$85.00

Full Chicken Riggies

$100.00

Full Pasta Alfredo

$85.00

Full Greens Rolls

$20.00

Full Sausage Rolls

$20.00

Full Greens & Sausage Rolls Combination

$22.00

Bar Cater

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Peligrino Small

$3.50

Peligrino Large

$7.00

Espresso

$6.00

Dbl Espresso

$8.00

Saranac Orange

$4.00

Saranac Root Beer

$4.00

Saranac Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Blue Light

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Coors Lt

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Dogfish

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Heinikin

$6.00

Heinikin Light

$6.00

Laganitas

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Octoberfest

$5.00

Pale Ale

$5.00

Saranac Legacy

$6.00

Saranac Lagar

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Utica Club

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Summer Ale

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Meiers Creek

$8.00

Two Chicks

$7.00

Monico

$7.00

GLS Line 39

$9.00

GLS Wild Horse

$12.00

GLS 19 Crimes

$9.00

GLS Francis Coppola

$12.00

GLS Sterling Nappa

$16.00

GLS Columbia Crest

$9.00

GLS Cianti Classico

$13.00

GLS Castillo D

$13.00

GLS Courtillo

$8.00

GLS Acavelle Fur

$15.00

GLS Rabbel

$9.00

GLS Rapaso

$12.00

BTL Line 39

$28.00

BTL Wild Horse

$46.00

BTL 19 Crimes

$32.00

BTL Francis Capola

$42.00

BTL Stirling Nappa

$60.00

BTL Columbia Crest

$36.00

BTL Cianti Rafino

$38.00

BTL Castillo D

$48.00

BTL Courtillo

$26.00

BTL Acavelle Fur

$48.00

BTL Rabbel

$29.00

BTL Rapaso

$42.00

BTL Belle Glos

$98.00

BTL J Lore

$38.00

BTL Simi landslide

$58.00

BTL My Vitor

$65.00

BTL Staggs Leap

$90.00

BTL BV Tapastry

$98.00

BTL Silver Oak

$145.00

BTL Etude

$165.00

BTL BV George Latour

$195.00

BTL Solver Oak Nappa Valley

$215.00

BTL Pieletelli Gran Reserve

$36.00

BTL Quimera

$82.00

BTL Cavalier D'oro

$34.00

BTL Antinori Peppoli

$48.00

BTL Provonance

$52.00

BTL Dr Constitaine Pinot

$38.00

BTL Dr Constitaine Merlot

$42.00

GLS Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Chato St Jean

$8.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Staggs Leap Chardonnay

$14.00

GLS Prosecco

$8.00

GLS Relax Riesling

$10.00

GLS Jacobs Creek Moscato

$8.00

BTL Santa Cristina

$28.00

BTL Chato St Jean

$26.00

BTL Kendall Jackson

$36.00

BTL Staggs Leap

$52.00

BTL Relax

$28.00

BTL Jacobs Creek

$18.00

BTL Matua

$32.00

BTL Sana Margarita

$48.00

BTL Sanoma Quatre

$36.00

BTL Ferrari Carano

$45.00

BTL Salmon Run Chard

$28.00

BTL Salmon Run Riesling

$28.00

BTL Chato Li Fiet Reneau

$26.00

GLS Sutter Home

$7.00

GLS 19 Crimes

$7.00

GLS MINUITY

$11.00

GLS Whispering Angel

$13.00

BTL Sutter Home

$24.00

BTL 19 Crimes

$24.00

BTL Minuity

$40.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$45.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Pear

$7.00

Absolute Citron

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Citron

$9.00

Grey Goose Melon

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Cucumber

$8.00

Stoli Lime

$8.00

Kettle One Peach

$9.00

Kettle One Grapefruit

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

WELL Gin

$6.00

The Botonist

$8.00

Fords Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray Orange

$8.00

Empress

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

St Germain

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Pineapple Rum

$7.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Deleon

$13.00

Huradoura

$12.00

Jose Quervo

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

Villa 1

$10.00

El Jimidor

$10.00

Casanoble

$10.00

Black Velvot

$7.00

Duke

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Elijah Craig 18

$18.00

Jack Daniels Honey`

$8.00

Journeyman

$10.00

Kentucky Owl

$15.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Redemption

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Gentleman's Jack

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Segrams VO

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Yamato

$13.00

Kikori

$13.00

Bullet Bourben

$12.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$14.00

Roe & Co.

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14

$14.00

Glenfiddich 18

$19.00

Glenlevit 12

$13.00

Glenlevit 14

$16.00

Macallan

$15.00

Oban

$13.00

Courvisse VS

$9.00

Crème De Coco

$6.00

Crème De Menth

$6.00

Dramboui

$9.00

Franjelicco

$7.00

Gran Marnie

$10.00

Hennesey

$13.00

Kahula

$7.00

Limonchello

$8.00

Madori

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Pepperment Schnapps

$6.00

Remi Martin

$13.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Vermouth

$6.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$6.00

Apertife

$6.00

Remi Martin

$6.00

RumchaTa

$7.00

Buffet Options

Italian

$21.00

American

$30.00

Classic

$21.00

Platinum

$32.00

Premier

$26.00

Open Food

Open Drink

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Peligrino Large

$7.00

Peligrino Small

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Saranac Ginger Beer

$4.00

Saranac Orange

$4.00

Saranac Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Specialty Coffee

$10.00

WATER

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Summer Cocktails

Cucumber Mint Cosmo

$11.00

AV Bloody Mary

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse Martini

$11.00

French Twist

$11.00

AV Lemonade

$11.00

Jameson Orange Driver

$11.00

Prosecco Margarita

$10.00

Pomegranate Smash

$11.00

Peach Orange Blossom

$11.00

AV Long Island

$13.00

Uptown Manhattan

$12.00

Fall Cocktails

Jack Mule

$11.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$12.00

Apple Manhattan

$11.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$11.00

DINE IN

Dine In

TAKE OUT

Take Out

kids food

Kid's Tenders

$10.00

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Kid Pasta W Meatball

$13.00

Kid Mozzarella sticks

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16 Harbor Lock Road, Utica, NY 13502

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

