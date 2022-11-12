Aqua Vino 16 Harbor Lock Road
16 Harbor Lock Road
Utica, NY 13502
Appetizers
East Utica's Famous Fresh Fried Meatballs
Michael Geno's Fresh Home Made Meatballs over Roasted Red Peppers
Crab Cakes
Maryland style crab cakes made with Lump Crab mean, green onion, cheddar cheese served with samboli aioli (2 per order)
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumblo Black Tiger Shrimp served with our Signature Cocktail Sauce
Geno's Greens
Escarole, hot cherry peooers, proscuitto, garlic sauteed with oreganato mix, imporred romano and parmasan cheeses.
Aqua Vino Calamari
Lightly floured and fried squid, hot cherry peppers, aged parmesan. Served with samboli aioli.
Drunkin' Clams
Beef Cakes
Salads
Aqua Vino's Fruit and Mixed Greens
Field greens, orange supremes, red grapes, starwberries, sun-dried cranberries, candied almonds, feta cheese, topped with a sugar garlic vinaigrette.
Aqua Vino's Signature Steakhouse Salad
Marinated tenderloin tips, fresh spring mix, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and onion, finished with balsamic glaze.
Antipasto
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, salami. Imported cheese, tomatoes, olives, tuna, onions, roasted peppers, banana peppers and artichoke hearts.
Soup
French Onion
Sherried beef broth, sweet onions, baguette croutons, imported provolone cheese.
Cup Shrimp and Crab Bisque
A spicy seafood bisque made with cream, sherry, corn and the Chef's Secret Ingredients. Served with a Maryland style crabcake.
Bowl Shrimp and Crab Bisque
A spicy seafood bisque made with cream, sherry, corn and the Chef's Secret Ingredients. Served with a Maryland style crabcake.
Cup Soup de Jour
Bowl Soup de Jour
Pasta
Fruiti D' Mare
Sauteed Sea Scallops. Black Tiger shrimp, clams, olive oil and garlic with a light marinara sauce over linguine.
Aqua Vino Chicken Riggies
Juicy boneless chicken sauteed with cherry and green bell peppers in a light tomato cream sauce over rigatoni pasta.
Penne Santorini
Penne pasta, spinach, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red bell peppers, feta cheese, hot cherry peppers, tossed in an olive oil and garlic sauce.
Steaks
The Tomahawk
Our Tomahawk is the juciest of all the steaks. This marvelously tender, rich, yet mellow bone-in cut comes from the heart of the
Prime Strip Steak
USDA Boneless Prime NY State Strip Steak cut from the tender section of the short loin topped with caramelized onions
Filet Mignon
Char broiled tenderloin, garnished with fried onioons and a red wine demi glaze
Ribeye
House Entrees
Rack of Lamb
Rack of Lamb finished with a red wine demi glaze and served with parmesan risotto
Veal saltimbocca
Veal Medallions sauteed with mushrooms, escarole, prosciutto and mozzarella in a light sherry sauce.
Chicken Saltimbocca
Sauteed Chicken Medallions, greens covered with mushrooms, prosciutto and mozarella in a light sherry sauce.
Chicken Française
Seafood
Citrus Salmon Fillet
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filled with three citrus beurre blanc, served with parmesan risotto.
Clams and Scallops Provencal
Sauteed clams and scallops, simmered in a butter garlic and white wine sauce with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and scallions.
Haddock Oreganato
Baked fresh haddock fillet, oregano, parsley, bread crumbs, with butter sauce served with a side of pasta.
Pan Seared Tuna Steak
Pan seared, sunflower seed crusted Yellowfin tuna with parmesan risotto, grape tomatoes, and coconut cream sauce.
Shrimp Scampi Over Linguini
Succlent Black Tiger shrimp sauteed in butter, garlic, and sun dried tomatoes in a white wine sauce served over Semolina Italian linguini.
Seafood Fra Diavlo
Dinner Sides
Desserts
Traditional Cheesecake
A delectable homemade cheesecake, topped with strawberries and whipped crème.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Molton chocolate torte, served with vanilla ice cream, whipped crème, and chocolate sauce.
Limonchello Mascarpone Cake
A rich combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian marscarpone topped with European white chocolate curls
Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart
Chocolate crust, peanut butter, chocolate ganache, finished with chopped peanuts.
Tiramisu Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Ice Cream
Ice Cream Sundae
Apple Crisp
Dinner Features
Chicken Maria
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Milanese
Fish Fry
Lamb Chop
Luca Brassi
Mahi Mahi
Pork Chop
Seabass
Seafood Feature
Shrimp & Scallop FRD
Shrimp and Haddock Parmesan
Swordfish
Tenderloin Tips
Longhots Appetizer
Salmon Cakes
SEAFOOD MEL
PORK CHOP SP
STUFFED SOUL
PAN SEARD SCALLOPDS
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
Club soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Dbl Espresso
Decaf Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Espresso
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Peligrino Large
Peligrino Small
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Saranac Ginger Beer
Saranac Orange
Saranac Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Specialty Coffee
Tonic
Water
Summer Cocktails
Fall Cocktails (Copy)
Half Banquet & Catering
Half Antipasto with House Dressing
Half Antipasto with House Dressing - Meatless
Half Aqua Vino Signature Steakhouse Salad
Half Fruit and Mixed Greens Salad
Half Garden Salad with House Dressing
Half Sausage & Peppers
Half Meatballs
Half Baked Chicken & Potatoes
Half Eggplant Parmigiana
Half Aqua Vino Greens
Half Chicken Francaise
Half Tenderloin Tips with Portobello Mushrooms
Half Marinated Grilled Chicken
Served over Aqua Vino Greens topped with Red Roasted Peppers
Half Chicken Milanese
Chicken cutlet topped with tomatoes, wet mozzarella, onions, garlic and olive oil.
Half Baked Lasagna
Half Hats with Broccoli
Half Vodka Riggies
Half Cavatelli with Marinara Sauce
Half Chicken Riggies
Half Pasta Alfredo
Full Banquet & Catering
Full Antipasto with House Dressing
Full Antipasto with House Dressing - Meatless
Full Aqua Vino Signature Steakhouse Salad
Full Fruit and Mixed Greens Salad
Full Garden Salad with House Dressing
Full Cold Cut Platter
Ham, turkey, roast beef, American & Swiss Cheese
Full Sausage & Peppers
Full Meatballs
Full Baked Chicken & Potatoes
Full Eggplant Parmigiana
Full Aqua Vino Greens
Full Chicken Francaise
Full Tenderloin Tips with Portobello Mushrooms
Full Marinated Grilled Chicken
Served over Aqua Vino Greens topped with Red Roasted Peppers
Full Chicken Milanese
Chicken cutlet topped with tomatoes, wet mozzarella, onions, garlic and olive oil.
Full Baked Lasagna
Full Hats with Broccoli
Full Vodka Riggies
Full Cavatelli with Marinara Sauce
Full Chicken Riggies
Full Pasta Alfredo
Full Greens Rolls
Full Sausage Rolls
Full Greens & Sausage Rolls Combination
Bar Cater
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Peligrino Small
Peligrino Large
Espresso
Dbl Espresso
Saranac Orange
Saranac Root Beer
Saranac Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Miller Lite
Bud
Bud Lite
Blue Moon
Blue Light
Labatt Blue
Coors Lt
Corona
Corona Lite
Dogfish
Guiness
Heinikin
Heinikin Light
Laganitas
Mich Ultra
Sam Adams
Octoberfest
Pale Ale
Saranac Legacy
Saranac Lagar
Stella
Utica Club
Angry Orchard
Summer Ale
White Claw
Meiers Creek
Two Chicks
Monico
GLS Line 39
GLS Wild Horse
GLS 19 Crimes
GLS Francis Coppola
GLS Sterling Nappa
GLS Columbia Crest
GLS Cianti Classico
GLS Castillo D
GLS Courtillo
GLS Acavelle Fur
GLS Rabbel
GLS Rapaso
BTL Line 39
BTL Wild Horse
BTL 19 Crimes
BTL Francis Capola
BTL Stirling Nappa
BTL Columbia Crest
BTL Cianti Rafino
BTL Castillo D
BTL Courtillo
BTL Acavelle Fur
BTL Rabbel
BTL Rapaso
BTL Belle Glos
BTL J Lore
BTL Simi landslide
BTL My Vitor
BTL Staggs Leap
BTL BV Tapastry
BTL Silver Oak
BTL Etude
BTL BV George Latour
BTL Solver Oak Nappa Valley
BTL Pieletelli Gran Reserve
BTL Quimera
BTL Cavalier D'oro
BTL Antinori Peppoli
BTL Provonance
BTL Dr Constitaine Pinot
BTL Dr Constitaine Merlot
GLS Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio
GLS Chato St Jean
GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
GLS Staggs Leap Chardonnay
GLS Prosecco
GLS Relax Riesling
GLS Jacobs Creek Moscato
BTL Santa Cristina
BTL Chato St Jean
BTL Kendall Jackson
BTL Staggs Leap
BTL Relax
BTL Jacobs Creek
BTL Matua
BTL Sana Margarita
BTL Sanoma Quatre
BTL Ferrari Carano
BTL Salmon Run Chard
BTL Salmon Run Riesling
BTL Chato Li Fiet Reneau
GLS Sutter Home
GLS 19 Crimes
GLS MINUITY
GLS Whispering Angel
BTL Sutter Home
BTL 19 Crimes
BTL Minuity
BTL Whispering Angel
Absolut
Absolut Pear
Absolute Citron
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Grey Goose Melon
Kettle One
Stoli
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raz
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Cucumber
Stoli Lime
Kettle One Peach
Kettle One Grapefruit
Titos
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Hendricks
WELL Gin
The Botonist
Fords Gin
Tanqueray Orange
Empress
Malibu
Bacardi
St Germain
Captain Morgan
Pineapple Rum
Casamigos
Deleon
Huradoura
Jose Quervo
Patron
Villa 1
El Jimidor
Casanoble
Black Velvot
Duke
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig 18
Jack Daniels Honey`
Journeyman
Kentucky Owl
Makers Mark
Redemption
Southern Comfort
Woodford Reserve
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Apple
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Gentleman's Jack
Jameson
Knob Creek
Segrams VO
Seagrams 7
Jim Beam
Yamato
Kikori
Bullet Bourben
Jeffersons Ocean
Roe & Co.
Glenfiddich 14
Glenfiddich 18
Glenlevit 12
Glenlevit 14
Macallan
Oban
Courvisse VS
Crème De Coco
Crème De Menth
Dramboui
Franjelicco
Gran Marnie
Hennesey
Kahula
Limonchello
Madori
Peach Schnapps
Pepperment Schnapps
Remi Martin
Sambuca
Vermouth
Triple Sec
Sour Apple Schnapps
Apertife
Remi Martin
RumchaTa
Buffet Options
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
16 Harbor Lock Road, Utica, NY 13502