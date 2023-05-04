Restaurant header imageView gallery

PIGGY PATS BBQ 3955 Edgebrook Pl

review star

No reviews yet

3955 Edgebrook Pl

New Hartford, NY 13413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Brisket Poutine

$13.99

House-cut fries, cheese curd, brown gravy, brisket

Chili, Chips & Cheese

$9.99

Tri colored corn chips, smoke house chili, Cheddar Jack cheese, scallions and sour cream

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Fresh sliced green tomatoes, panko breaded served with chili aioli

Garlic Tots

$8.99

Potato tots tossed in garlic herb butter, crushed red pepper and Romano cheese

Hush Those Puppies

$8.99

Deep fried corn bread with house-made maple butter

Loaded Fries

$9.99

House-cut fries. Cheddar jack cheese. Monterey jack cheese, bacon

Loaded Potato Balls

$8.99

Panko breaded potato balls loaded with Cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, scallions. Served with sour cream

Nachos

$10.99

Tri-colored corn chips, Cheddar Jack cheese, baked beans, black bean & corn salsa, jalapeño, sour cream

Philly Cheese Steak Nachos

$16.99Out of stock

Reuben Balls (Full)

$13.99

Everything that's in the sandwich rolled into a bite-sized ball

Reuben Balls (Half)

$7.99

Everything that's in the sandwich rolled into a bite-sized ball

Smoked Chicken Wing Dip

$10.99

Spicy three-cheese dip with hot sauce. Smoked, pulled chicken

Soup (Bowl)

$7.99

Soup (Cup)

$4.99

Soup (Quart)

$13.59

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.99

House-breaded fried chicken tenders. Your choice of sauce

Sriracha Deviled Eggs (12 Pieces)

$12.99

Sriracha Deviled Eggs (3 Pieces)

$3.99

Sriracha Deviled Eggs (6 Pieces)

$7.99

Bottled Sauce

Texas Sauce

$6.99

Our original Texas BBQ sauce

Carolina Sauce

$6.99

Our original vinegar-based BBQ sauce

Jake's Honey Bourbon Sauce

$6.99

Classic Texas BBQ sauce with a hint of honey and bourbon

Kansas City Sweet Sauce

$6.99

Sticky sweet and tangy with a hint of heat

Kansas City Hot Sauce

$6.99

Sticky sweet and tangy with hot habanero heat

Colonel Mustard Sauce

$6.99

Our classic mustard-based Carolina sauce

Alabama White Sauce

$6.99

Our mayonnaise-based tangy sauce

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$13.49

Burger topped with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss, provolone or havarti

The Big Bad Wolf

$14.99

Burger topped with havarti, mushrooms, caramelized onions, jalapeños, house-cured bacon

BBQ Burger

$14.99

Burger served with Cheddar, house-cured bacon, fried onion rings, Kansas city sweet BBQ sauce

Bacon Bleu Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with house-cured bacon, Cheddar, house-made bleu cheese

Avocado Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with havarti cheese, house-cured bacon, sliced avocado, chipotle mayonnaise

Bama Burger

$14.99

Burger topped with Cheddar cheese, house cured bacon, jalapeños, fried onion rings. Alabama white sauce

Burger Special

$14.99

Cookies

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

Recess Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.50

M&M Cookie

$2.50

Snickers

$2.50

S'mores Cookie

$2.50

3 Cookies

$7.00

Dinners

Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$23.59

Chicken & Waffles Dinner

$17.99

Southern fried chicken, tenders belgian waffles, house-made honey mustard glaze

East Texas Sausage Dinner

$17.49

Half BBQ Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Memphis-Style Ribs Dinner

$22.59

Pulled Pork Dinner

$17.99

Smoked Turkey Dinner

$17.99

Southern Fried Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Texas-Style Beef Brisket Dinner

$20.49

Two Meat Combo Dinner

$22.99

Family Style

6 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast

Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$20.99

Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

$30.99

Baked Beans (1 Pound)

$5.99

Baked Mac & Cheese (1 Pound)

$6.99

Carolina Slaw (1 Pound)

$5.99

Chicken Tenders (1 Pound)

$12.99

Collard Greens (1 Pound)

$5.99

Corn Muffins (1 Dozen)

$9.99

Corn Muffins (Half Dozen)

$4.99

Dinner Rolls Dozen

$6.99

Dinner Rolls Half Dozen

$3.50

East Texas Sausage (1 Pound)

$15.99

Per lb

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Half BBQ Chicken

$12.99

4 Pc Fried Chicken ONLY

$13.99

Mac Salad (1 Pound)

$5.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.99

Memphis Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$19.99

Memphis Ribs (Full Rack)

$29.99

Pulled Pork (Choose quantity)

Per lb

Salt Potatoes Pound

$5.99

Sandwich Rolls Dozen

$8.99

Sausage

Smoked Turkey (Choose quantity)

Per lb

Texas Beef Brisket (Choose quantity)

Tomato & Cucumber Salad (1 Pound)

$6.99

Tossed Salad (Full Tray)

$42.99

Tossed Salad (Half Tray)

$24.99

2 Piece Fried Chicken Only

$7.00

Sausage Half Pound

$8.00

Kids

Burger Sliders

$10.59

Two beef sliders served with your choice of side

Pork Sliders

$9.59

Two pork sliders served with your choice of side

4 pc Kids Tenders

$10.39

Chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce and your choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of side

Crock of Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Menu Misc.

Dinner Roll

$0.60

Sandwich Roll

$0.75

Side of Gravy

$0.50

Add Cheese

$0.60

Salads

Wedge Salad

$11.49

Iceberg lettuce, house-cured bacon, tomato, house-made bleu, crumbled egg

House Salad

$9.99

A blend of iceberg lettuce, Romaine, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, sliced red onion, house-made balsamic

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, house-cured bacon, crumbled egg, tomato, a blend of iceberg lettuce, romaine, spring mix, house dressing or house-made bleu cheese

Feta Salad

$11.99

A blend of iceberg lettuce, romaine, spring mix, cranberries topped with feta cheese, almonds served with house-made raspberry balsamic vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$13.99

A blend of iceberg lettuce, romaine, spring mix, smokehouse chili, Cheddar Jack cheese, pieces of tortilla chips, sour cream, scallions, corn & black bean salsa

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

A blend of iceberg lettuce romaine, spring mix, tomatoes, Cheddar Jack cheese, buffalo-style tenders, house-made bleu

Side Salad

$4.59

Sandwiches

Alabama Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Southern fried chicken, house-cured bacon, slaw, red onion, Alabama white sauce on a hard roll

BBLT Sandwich

$14.59

Brisket house-cured bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, garlic aioli, grilled on panini bread

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Southern BBQ chicken breast on a ciabatta roll lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, house-cured bacon and chipotle mayonnaise

Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.99

Brisket, havarti and Cheddar cheese, colonel mustard grilled on panini bread

Brisket Philly Sandwich

$13.99

Brisket, onions, peppers, BBQ onions and peppers provolone cheese

Brisket Sandwich

$13.59

Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Served with slaw on top

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Southern fried chicken breast on a ciabatta roll lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, house-cured bacon and chipotle mayonnaise

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.49

Spicy buttermilk chicken, dill pickle, slaw with a Nashville hot sauce

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Reuben Sandwich

$13.69

Smoked corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing grilled on rye

Sausage Pepper & Onion Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked sausage, BBQ onions and peppers, provolone cheese

The Cuban Sandwich

$13.49

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, ranch or colonel mustard BBQ, grilled on rye bread

Three-Little-Piggies Sandwich

$13.49

Three sliders with your choice of pulled pork, sausage, smoked turkey or brisket

Turkey Sandwich

$13.59

Seafood

Three Catfish Tacos

$14.99

Breaded deep-fried catfish, shredded lettuce, corn & black bean salsa, sliced avocado, Cheddar Jack cheese, chipotle lime aioli, served with your choice of one side

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.59

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.59

Carolina Slaw

$4.59

Collard Greens

$4.59

Corn Muffin

$1.00

French Fries

$4.59

Garlic Tots Side

$5.19

Mac & Cheese

$4.59

Mac Salad

$4.59

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.59

Mashed Potatoes (no gravy)

$4.59

Salt Potatoes

$4.59

Side Salad

$4.59

Smoke House Chili

$4.59

Soup of the Day

$4.59

When available

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.59

Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$4.59

Tots

$4.59

Wings

Smoked Wings (3 Pieces)

$3.99

Chargrilled with your choice of buffalo style, honey garlic or any of our house-made sauces

Smoked Wings (6 Pieces)

$7.59

Chargrilled with your choice of buffalo style, honey garlic or any of our house-made sauces

Smoked Wings (12 Pieces)

$14.99

Chargrilled with your choice of buffalo style, honey garlic or any of our house-made sauces

Fried Wings

Southern Fried Wings

Celery & Blue Cheese

Desserts

Cookies

Triple Chocolate

$2.50

Resees Peanut Butter Cup

$2.50

Oatmeal Rasin

$2.50

M&M

$2.50

Smores

$2.50

Apple Caramel

$2.50

3 Cookies

$7.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Sodas

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Saranac Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Pitcher

$5.99

Starry

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Water

Bottled Sodas

Pepsi - 20 oz bottle

$2.99

Pepsi - 1L bottle

$3.25

Pepsi - 2L bottle

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Diet Pepsi - 2L bottle

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.25

Starry - 2L bottle

$3.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Saranac Root Beer

$3.00

Lipton Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lipton Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Lipton Pure Leaf - Lemon

$2.99

Lipton Pure Leaf - Raspberry

$2.99

Lipton Pure Leaf - Peach

$2.99

Water

$2.99

Gift Card

Amount

Seventy Five

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

southern bbq at its finest!!

Location

3955 Edgebrook Pl, New Hartford, NY 13413

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Creekside Family Restaurant - 3888 Oneida Street
orange starNo Reviews
3888 Oneida Street New Hartford, NY 13413
View restaurantnext
Kookies at the Zoo - 1 Utica Zoo Way
orange starNo Reviews
1 Utica Zoo Way Utica, NY 13501
View restaurantnext
Daniele Imports
orange starNo Reviews
1556 Mohawk Street Utica, NY 13501
View restaurantnext
Aqua Vino - 8655 Clinton Street
orange starNo Reviews
8655 Clinton Street New Hartford, NY 13413
View restaurantnext
Ocean Blue Restaurant - Ocean Blue #01
orange starNo Reviews
118 Columbia Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica
orange star4.3 • 73
102 Lafayette Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Hartford

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0334 - New Hartford-Utica, NY
orange star4.9 • 39
4759 Commercial Dr New Hartford, NY 13413
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Hartford
Utica
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Oswego
review star
No reviews yet
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston