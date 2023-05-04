- Home
PIGGY PATS BBQ 3955 Edgebrook Pl
3955 Edgebrook Pl
New Hartford, NY 13413
Food
Appetizers
Brisket Poutine
House-cut fries, cheese curd, brown gravy, brisket
Chili, Chips & Cheese
Tri colored corn chips, smoke house chili, Cheddar Jack cheese, scallions and sour cream
Chips and Salsa
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fresh sliced green tomatoes, panko breaded served with chili aioli
Garlic Tots
Potato tots tossed in garlic herb butter, crushed red pepper and Romano cheese
Hush Those Puppies
Deep fried corn bread with house-made maple butter
Loaded Fries
House-cut fries. Cheddar jack cheese. Monterey jack cheese, bacon
Loaded Potato Balls
Panko breaded potato balls loaded with Cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, scallions. Served with sour cream
Nachos
Tri-colored corn chips, Cheddar Jack cheese, baked beans, black bean & corn salsa, jalapeño, sour cream
Philly Cheese Steak Nachos
Reuben Balls (Full)
Everything that's in the sandwich rolled into a bite-sized ball
Reuben Balls (Half)
Everything that's in the sandwich rolled into a bite-sized ball
Smoked Chicken Wing Dip
Spicy three-cheese dip with hot sauce. Smoked, pulled chicken
Soup (Bowl)
Soup (Cup)
Soup (Quart)
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders
House-breaded fried chicken tenders. Your choice of sauce
Sriracha Deviled Eggs (12 Pieces)
Sriracha Deviled Eggs (3 Pieces)
Sriracha Deviled Eggs (6 Pieces)
Bottled Sauce
Texas Sauce
Our original Texas BBQ sauce
Carolina Sauce
Our original vinegar-based BBQ sauce
Jake's Honey Bourbon Sauce
Classic Texas BBQ sauce with a hint of honey and bourbon
Kansas City Sweet Sauce
Sticky sweet and tangy with a hint of heat
Kansas City Hot Sauce
Sticky sweet and tangy with hot habanero heat
Colonel Mustard Sauce
Our classic mustard-based Carolina sauce
Alabama White Sauce
Our mayonnaise-based tangy sauce
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Burger topped with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss, provolone or havarti
The Big Bad Wolf
Burger topped with havarti, mushrooms, caramelized onions, jalapeños, house-cured bacon
BBQ Burger
Burger served with Cheddar, house-cured bacon, fried onion rings, Kansas city sweet BBQ sauce
Bacon Bleu Burger
Burger topped with house-cured bacon, Cheddar, house-made bleu cheese
Avocado Burger
Burger topped with havarti cheese, house-cured bacon, sliced avocado, chipotle mayonnaise
Bama Burger
Burger topped with Cheddar cheese, house cured bacon, jalapeños, fried onion rings. Alabama white sauce
Burger Special
Cookies
Dinners
Baby Back Ribs Dinner
Chicken & Waffles Dinner
Southern fried chicken, tenders belgian waffles, house-made honey mustard glaze
East Texas Sausage Dinner
Half BBQ Chicken Dinner
Memphis-Style Ribs Dinner
Pulled Pork Dinner
Smoked Turkey Dinner
Southern Fried Chicken Dinner
Texas-Style Beef Brisket Dinner
Two Meat Combo Dinner
Family Style
Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)
Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
Baked Beans (1 Pound)
Baked Mac & Cheese (1 Pound)
Carolina Slaw (1 Pound)
Chicken Tenders (1 Pound)
Collard Greens (1 Pound)
Corn Muffins (1 Dozen)
Corn Muffins (Half Dozen)
Dinner Rolls Dozen
Dinner Rolls Half Dozen
East Texas Sausage (1 Pound)
Per lb
Grilled Chicken Breast
Half BBQ Chicken
4 Pc Fried Chicken ONLY
Mac Salad (1 Pound)
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Memphis Ribs (1/2 Rack)
Memphis Ribs (Full Rack)
Pulled Pork (Choose quantity)
Per lb
Salt Potatoes Pound
Sandwich Rolls Dozen
Sausage
Smoked Turkey (Choose quantity)
Per lb
Texas Beef Brisket (Choose quantity)
Tomato & Cucumber Salad (1 Pound)
Tossed Salad (Full Tray)
Tossed Salad (Half Tray)
2 Piece Fried Chicken Only
Sausage Half Pound
Kids
Burger Sliders
Two beef sliders served with your choice of side
Pork Sliders
Two pork sliders served with your choice of side
4 pc Kids Tenders
Chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce and your choice of side
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of side
Crock of Baked Mac & Cheese
Salads
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, house-cured bacon, tomato, house-made bleu, crumbled egg
House Salad
A blend of iceberg lettuce, Romaine, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, sliced red onion, house-made balsamic
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, avocado, house-cured bacon, crumbled egg, tomato, a blend of iceberg lettuce, romaine, spring mix, house dressing or house-made bleu cheese
Feta Salad
A blend of iceberg lettuce, romaine, spring mix, cranberries topped with feta cheese, almonds served with house-made raspberry balsamic vinaigrette
Taco Salad
A blend of iceberg lettuce, romaine, spring mix, smokehouse chili, Cheddar Jack cheese, pieces of tortilla chips, sour cream, scallions, corn & black bean salsa
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A blend of iceberg lettuce romaine, spring mix, tomatoes, Cheddar Jack cheese, buffalo-style tenders, house-made bleu
Side Salad
Sandwiches
Alabama Chicken Sandwich
Southern fried chicken, house-cured bacon, slaw, red onion, Alabama white sauce on a hard roll
BBLT Sandwich
Brisket house-cured bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, garlic aioli, grilled on panini bread
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Southern BBQ chicken breast on a ciabatta roll lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, house-cured bacon and chipotle mayonnaise
Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Brisket, havarti and Cheddar cheese, colonel mustard grilled on panini bread
Brisket Philly Sandwich
Brisket, onions, peppers, BBQ onions and peppers provolone cheese
Brisket Sandwich
Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served with slaw on top
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Southern fried chicken breast on a ciabatta roll lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, house-cured bacon and chipotle mayonnaise
Nashville Hot Chicken
Spicy buttermilk chicken, dill pickle, slaw with a Nashville hot sauce
Prime Rib Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
Smoked corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing grilled on rye
Sausage Pepper & Onion Sandwich
Smoked sausage, BBQ onions and peppers, provolone cheese
The Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, ranch or colonel mustard BBQ, grilled on rye bread
Three-Little-Piggies Sandwich
Three sliders with your choice of pulled pork, sausage, smoked turkey or brisket
Turkey Sandwich
Seafood
Sides
Baked Beans
Baked Sweet Potato
Carolina Slaw
Collard Greens
Corn Muffin
French Fries
Garlic Tots Side
Mac & Cheese
Mac Salad
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Mashed Potatoes (no gravy)
Salt Potatoes
Side Salad
Smoke House Chili
Soup of the Day
When available
Sweet Potato Fries
Tomato & Cucumber Salad
Tots
Wings
Smoked Wings (3 Pieces)
Chargrilled with your choice of buffalo style, honey garlic or any of our house-made sauces
Smoked Wings (6 Pieces)
Chargrilled with your choice of buffalo style, honey garlic or any of our house-made sauces
Smoked Wings (12 Pieces)
Chargrilled with your choice of buffalo style, honey garlic or any of our house-made sauces
Fried Wings
Southern Fried Wings
Celery & Blue Cheese
NA Beverages
Fountain Sodas
Bottled Sodas
Pepsi - 20 oz bottle
Pepsi - 1L bottle
Pepsi - 2L bottle
Diet Pepsi 20oz
Diet Pepsi - 2L bottle
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Starry - 2L bottle
Mt. Dew
Gingerale
Orange Soda
Mug Root Beer
Saranac Root Beer
Lipton Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea
Lipton Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Tea
Lipton Pure Leaf - Lemon
Lipton Pure Leaf - Raspberry
Lipton Pure Leaf - Peach
Water
Gift Card
Amount
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
southern bbq at its finest!!
3955 Edgebrook Pl, New Hartford, NY 13413