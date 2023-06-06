Nostro Restobar & Lounge

Restaurant info

Nostro connects our approach to modern Italian cuisine with the nostalgia of mid-century modern design. The Oneida National Bank lobby delivers a stylish scene starring simple, user-friendly dishes paired with classic cocktails and prosecco. Our spacious yet intimate dining room mingles alongside the lively energy of the lounge; offering cozy seating for a perfect social setting. With an atmosphere constructed of rich leathers, cherry woods, terrazzo, and a scenic backdrop of a museum-worthy bronze mural, Nostro provokes your senses and fuels your desires to make 268 Genesee St. your favorite gathering spot.