Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nostro Restobar & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

268 Genesee Street

Utica, NY 13502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

White Truffle Garlic Bread

White Truffle Garlic Bread

$19.00

baked, Nostro ricotta, pecorino romano, olive oil

Mortadella

Mortadella

$19.00+

herbed Nostro ricotta, fried bread

Veal Meatballs

Veal Meatballs

$17.00

veal meatballs, pomodoro, pecorino romano, basil, olive oil

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$18.00

char-grilled, fried peppers, pecorino romano

Short Rib Arancini

Short Rib Arancini

$17.00

carnaroli rice, mozzarella, pomodoro, pecorino romano

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$18.00

crispy calamari, shrimp, olives, capers, tartar, pomodoro

Fry Bread

Fry Bread

$0.00+

crispy and fluffy, white bean dip

Salads

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$17.00

fresh burrata mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, olive oil

Panzanella Salad

Panzanella Salad

$16.00

tomato, cucumber, bread, olives, onion, torn mint, provolone piccante, red wine vinegar, olive oil

Rucola Salad

Rucola Salad

$16.00

arugula, tomato, parmigiano-reggiano, lemon-ginger balsamic dressing

Sunday Dinner Salad

Sunday Dinner Salad

$18.00

romaine, bibb, tomato, olives, onion, basil, pecorino romano, red wine vinaigrette

Pasta

Tagliatelle al Ragù

Tagliatelle al Ragù

$28.00

traditional Bolognese meat sauce, parmigiano-reggiano

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$29.00

spaghetti, guanciale, pecorino romano, slow-poached egg

Tagliolini con Tartufo

Tagliolini con Tartufo

$29.00

quaranta tuorli (forty egg yolk) pasta, imported butter, shaved black truffle, parmigiano-reggiano

Campanelle Pesto

Campanelle Pesto

$23.00

basil, toasted pine nut, garlic, crispy capers, parmigiano-reggiano

Graminga alla Salsiccia

Graminga alla Salsiccia

$26.00

gramigna pasta, house-made sausage, cream, parmigiano-reggiano

Cacio e Peppe

Cacio e Peppe

$21.00

spaghetti, parmigiano-reggiano, tellicherry peppercorns, olive oil

Rigatoni al tre Funghi

Rigatoni al tre Funghi

$26.00

mushrooms, onion, garlic, tomato, basil, crispy Brussels sprout leaves, pecorino romano

Spaghetti e Polpette

Spaghetti e Polpette

$23.00

pomodoro, basil, veal meatballs, pecorino romano

Bucatini alle Vongole

Bucatini alle Vongole

$32.00

baby clams, white wine, garlic, lemon, pecorino romano

Ravioli di Ricotta

Ravioli di Ricotta

$25.00

brown butter, sage, parmigiano-reggiano

Orecchiette Burro e Oro

Orecchiette Burro e Oro

$24.00

orecchiette, Nostro ricotta, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil

Meat & Fish

Chicken al Mattone

Chicken al Mattone

$32.00

half chicken, lemon, olive oil, crispy potatoes

Cozze con Patatine Fritte

Cozze con Patatine Fritte

$24.00

PEI mussels, white wine, garlic, tomato, onion, french fries

Herb-Grilled Salmon

Herb-Grilled Salmon

$35.00

roasted scallion, olive oil, herbs, Brussels sprouts

Branzino

Branzino

$42.00

butterflied & grilled, lemon, white wine, rucola salad

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$44.00

8oz USDA Prime center cut, roasted scallion, aged balsamic, crispy potatoes

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$56.00

18oz USDA Prime, charred rosemary, truffle fries (shareable)

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$31.00

pan-fried cutlet, pomodoro, mozzarella, rigatoni alla panna

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$39.00

12oz Berkshire chop, fig jam, Brussels sprouts

Roasted Duck Breast

Roasted Duck Breast

$41.00

8oz duck breast, Sicilian orange, braised greens, olive oil

Veggies & Sides

Fried Peppers

Fried Peppers

$8.00

fried red and orange sweet peppers

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

crispy sautéed, herb butter, roasted red peppers

Crispy Potatoes

Crispy Potatoes

$7.00

crispy Idaho potatoes, herb butter, roasted red peppers

French Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00
Braised Greens

Braised Greens

$9.00

braised escarole, garlic, white wine, olive oil

Tagliolini Side

Tagliolini Side

$8.00

quaranta tuorli (forty egg yolk) pasta, choice of sauce

Rigatoni Side

Rigatoni Side

$8.00

handmade rigatoni, choice of sauce

GF Pasta Side

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Rigatoni

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$12.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$15.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Fries

$6.00

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Meringue Cake

Meringue Cake

$17.00

sponge cake with pastry cream & toasted meringue

Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$14.00

four italian filled donuts (nutella & vanilla)

Gelato

Gelato

$9.00

house made, chocolate, vanilla, or seasonal flavor

Sorbet

Sorbet

$9.00

house made, lemon

Outside Cake Fee

$2.00

NA Beverages

Cold NA Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Juice Apple

$5.00

Juice Orange

$5.00

Juice Pineapple

$5.00

Kid Cup Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Kid Cup Juice

$4.00

Kid Cup Milk

$4.00

Kid Cup Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Club

$4.00

Soda Coke

$5.00

Soda Diet Coke

$5.00

Soda Ginger Ale

$5.00

Soda Ginger Beer

$6.00

Soda Saranac Root Beer

$5.00

Soda Sprite

$5.00

Soda Tonic Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Nostro connects our approach to modern Italian cuisine with the nostalgia of mid-century modern design. The Oneida National Bank lobby delivers a stylish scene starring simple, user-friendly dishes paired with classic cocktails and prosecco. Our spacious yet intimate dining room mingles alongside the lively energy of the lounge; offering cozy seating for a perfect social setting. With an atmosphere constructed of rich leathers, cherry woods, terrazzo, and a scenic backdrop of a museum-worthy bronze mural, Nostro provokes your senses and fuels your desires to make 268 Genesee St. your favorite gathering spot.

Location

268 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ocean Blue Restaurant -
orange starNo Reviews
118 Columbia Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica
orange star4.3 • 73
102 Lafayette Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
72 Tavern & Grill - 400 ORISKANY ST W
orange starNo Reviews
400 ORISKANY ST W UTICA, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Knead to eat bakery and cafe - 53 Franklin Square Utica, NY 13502
orange starNo Reviews
Franklin Square Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Rick's Famous
orange starNo Reviews
421 Broad Street Utica, NY 13501
View restaurantnext
Kookies Q and Creamery - 51 N Genesee Street
orange starNo Reviews
51 North Genesee Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Utica

Old School Bar & Grill - Utica
orange star5.0 • 116
600 Culver Ave Utica, NY 13501
View restaurantnext
Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica
orange star4.3 • 73
102 Lafayette Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Utica
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Oswego
review star
No reviews yet
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston