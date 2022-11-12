  • Home
  • /
  • Utica
  • /
  • 72 Tavern & Grill - 400 ORISKANY ST W
Restaurant header imageView gallery

72 Tavern & Grill 400 ORISKANY ST W

review star

No reviews yet

400 ORISKANY ST W

UTICA, NY 13502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters/small plates

Buffalo Dip

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Boneless wings

$14.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Brushetta

$14.00

Tenders

$13.00

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

Hoisin Calamari

$18.00

Trash Can Nachos for 2

$17.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

72 Calamari

$18.00

Fried Meatballs

$10.00

Soups/Salads

Baked Onion

$9.00

Bourbon Salmon Salad

$28.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chicken Tortilla

$8.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Hand Helds

OG Burger

$15.00

OG with cheese

$16.00

72 Tavern Burger

$16.00

Blue Line Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken sandwich

$16.00

72 Cheesesteak

$17.00

Turkey club wrap

$16.00

Chicken Ciabatta

$16.00

Chicken and waffles

$19.00

Grilled Cheese\ Bisque

$15.00

Pizza

72 Wood oven pizza

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken pizza

$18.00

California Crust Pizza

$17.00

Sicilian sausage and pepper

$18.00

Entree

Patron Chicken

$27.00

St. Louis Ribs Full

$29.00

St. Louis Ribs Half

$19.00

10 oz. Sirloin Steak

$28.00

Chicken Riggies

$19.00

Seared Salmon

$26.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

72 Spag and Balls

$19.00

Ahi Bowl

$19.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Kids Rigatoni

$9.00

Kids Spag

$9.00

Kids pizza

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Dessert

Reeses Sundae

$9.00

Injectable Donut Holes

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate

$9.00

Cookie Sundae

$10.00

Ice cream

$4.00

Add On/Sides

Add Bleu Cheese Crumble

$2.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Fries

$4.00

Add House Salad

$6.00

Add Mashed

$6.00

Add Orings

$4.00

Add Rice

$6.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add Side Cesar

$6.00

Add Steak

$10.00

Add Sweet Fries

$5.00

Add Veggie

$5.00

Sub America

Sub Cheddar

Sub Onion Rings

Sub Prov

Sub Sweet Fries

$2.00

Sub Swiss

Add Bacon

$2.50

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Sub Side Salad

$4.00

Basket Fries

$6.00

Add Gravy

$2.00

Large Basket O Rings

$6.00

Event Menu

Buffalo Dip

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Boneless wings

$14.00

Brushetta

$14.00

Tenders

$13.00

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

Hoisin Calamari

$18.00

Trash Can Nachos for 2

$17.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Tortilla

$8.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Baked Onion

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Bourbon Salmon Salad

$28.00

72 Calamari

$18.00

Gameday Burger

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Cesar Wrap

$17.00

Colossal Grilled Cheese

$17.00

BBQ melt

$16.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$26.00

Prime Rib

$30.00Out of stock

Taco Salad

$19.00

Cheese Steak Fries

$16.00

Pulled pork Poutine

$18.00

Shepherds Pie

$22.00

Fried Chicken Cupcake Tower

$19.00

Brunch

72 Farmhouse

$11.00

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Eggs & Hash

$14.00

Bananas Foster Flapjacks

$13.00

Strawberry French Toast

$14.00

72 Omelet

$14.00

Tuscan Eggs Bene

$14.00

Eggs in Purgatory

$13.00

Brunch Add On/Cocktails

Add poached egg

$2.00

Add Homefries

$4.00

Add Bacon

$4.00

Add Sausage

$4.00

Endless Mimosa

$11.00

Mimosa Refill

Endless Bellinis

$11.00

Bellinis Refill

Mimosa Glass

$5.00

Bellinis Glass

$5.00

Prosecco

$4.00

BR Bloody Mary

$10.00

BR Chard

$6.00

BR Cab

$6.00

One Pancake

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.00

Add 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Hash

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

White Wine

Kim Sauv Blanc

$13.00

KJ Chard Avant

$12.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Reisling

$9.00

White Zin

$7.00

Meomi Chard

$16.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Red Wine

Merlot

$7.00

Shiraz

$12.00

Hob Nob Pinot Noir

$12.00

Coppola

$11.00

Red Zin

$12.00

Bottle

Btl Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Btl KJ

$42.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Btl Reisling

$30.00

Btl Copolla

$42.00

Btl Merlot

$21.00

Btl Hob Nob

$39.00

Btl Shiraz

$36.00

Btl Red Zin

$36.00

Btl Caymus

$150.00

Meiomi Red

$42.00

72 Cocktail & Martinis

72 Manhatten

$18.00

72 Margarita

$11.00

72 Martini

$18.00

Captain Mojito

$13.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$13.00

Drunken lemonade

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

The Pioneer

$10.00

Tiramisu Martini

$14.00

UCFC Red Card

$11.00

UCFC Yellow Card

$11.00

Utica Comets Cocktail

$12.00

72 Mule

$12.00

Long Island

$18.00

72 Cosmo

$14.00

72 Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

White Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary's

72 Original Bloody Mary

$10.00

Shrimp and Bacon Bloody Mary

$18.00

Southern Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bourbon/Whiskey/Rye

Bulliet

$14.00

Bulliet shot

$12.00

Crown

$14.00

Crown Apple

$14.00

Crown shot

$12.00

Jack Apple

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jack Fire shot

$8.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jack shot

$8.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Shot

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Knob Creek shot

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Makers shot

$10.00

Screwball

$14.00

Sothern Comfort shot

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Cordials

Apple Pucker

$9.00

Baileys

$14.00

Butter Shots

$8.00

Disarrono

$14.00

Dr Mcgillicuddys

$10.00

Godiva

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Jager

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

lemoncello

$9.00

Midori

$10.00

Rum chata

$12.00

Sambuca

$13.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Wisniowka

$10.00

Gin

Beefeaters

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Tanquary

$12.00

Beefeater shot

$10.00

Bombay shot

$10.00

Tanguary shot

$10.00

Mimosas

Apple Cider Mimosa

$7.00

Original Mimosa

$6.00

Pink Mimosa

$7.00

Pomegranate Mimosa

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Shot

$8.00

Capt. Morgan

$11.00

Capt. shot

$8.00

Malibu

$11.00

Malibu shot

$9.00

Scotch/Cognac

Dewars White

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 18

$22.00

Hennesey

$18.00

Johnny Walker blk

$20.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$100.00

Johnny Walker Gold

$25.00

Lagavulin

$25.00

Macallan

$25.00

Dewers Shot

$10.00

Seasonal Sips

Adult S'mores

$12.00

Fire & Ice Bourbon Apple Sipper

$10.00

Salted Carmel Apple Pumpkin Cocktail

$9.00

Spiked Hot Cocoa

$8.00

Utica Hot Cider

$10.00

Tequilla

Cosomigos

$15.00

Cosomigos shot

$13.00

Jose Quervo

$11.00

Jose shot

$9.00

Patron

$13.00

Patron shot

$11.00

Tequilla Rose

$11.00

Tequilla Well

$8.00

Vodka

3 olives Expresso

$10.00

3 olives grape

$10.00

3 olives shot

$10.00

Absolute Citron

$10.00

Absolute Shot

$8.00

Chocolate Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose shot

$10.00

Kettle Cucumber

$12.00

Kettle Grapefruit

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Kettle shot

$10.00

Pink Whitney

$10.00

Pink Whitney Shot

$8.00

Skyy Shot

Stoli blue

$10.00

Stoli Cucumber

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Stoli Raz

$10.00

Stoli shot

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Titos Shot

$8.00

Svedka

$10.00

Ketel Shot

$9.00

Draft

Blue Moon 16oz.

$6.00

Blue Moon 23oz.

$8.00

Bud light 16oz.

$5.00

Bud light 23oz.

$8.00

Guiness 16oz.

$7.00

Guiness 23oz.

$9.00

Labatt light 16oz.

$5.00Out of stock

Labatt light 23oz.

$8.00Out of stock

Saranac 16oz

$8.00

Saranac 23oz

$10.00

Southern Tier 16oz.

$8.00

Southern Tier 23oz.

$10.00

Sam Adams 16oz

$7.00

Sam Adams 23oz

$9.00

Utica Club 16oz.

$5.00

Utica club 23oz.

$8.00

Stella 16oz.

$5.00

Stella 23oz

$8.00

Bottle Beer

1911

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Founders All Day IPA

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Saranac Lager

$6.00

Saranac Pale Ale

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

Utica Club

$5.00

Blue Light Btl

$5.00

Blue Btl

$5.00

Cans

High Noon BLK cherry

$8.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00

White Claw BLK cherry

$7.00

White Claw Lime

$7.00

Hign Noon Lime

$8.00

Soft Drinks/Juice

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Mt. Dew

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Water

BTL water

$4.00

Saranac Rootbeer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Iced tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Shirley refill

$0.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Starters/small plates

Buffalo Dip

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Boneless wings

$14.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Brushetta

$14.00

Tenders

$13.00

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

Hoisin Calamari

$18.00

Trash Can Nachos for 2

$17.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

72 Calamari

$18.00

Fried Meatballs

$10.00

Soups/Salads

Baked Onion

$9.00

Bourbon Salmon Salad

$28.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chicken Tortilla

$8.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Hand Helds

OG Burger

$15.00

OG with cheese

$16.00

72 Tavern Burger

$16.00

Blue Line Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken sandwich

$16.00

72 Cheesesteak

$17.00

Turkey club wrap

$16.00

Chicken Ciabatta

$16.00

Chicken and waffles

$19.00

Grilled Cheese\ Bisque

$15.00

Pizza

72 Wood oven pizza

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken pizza

$18.00

California Crust Pizza

$17.00

Sicilian sausage and pepper

$18.00

Entree

Patron Chicken

$27.00

St. Louis Ribs Full

$29.00

St. Louis Ribs Half

$19.00

10 oz. Sirloin Steak

$28.00

Chicken Riggies

$19.00

Seared Salmon

$26.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

72 Spag and Balls

$19.00

Ahi Bowl

$19.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Kids Rigatoni

$9.00

Kids Spag

$9.00

Kids pizza

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Dessert

Reeses Sundae

$9.00

Injectable Donut Holes

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate

$9.00

Cookie Sundae

$10.00

Ice cream

$4.00

Add On/Sides

Add Bleu Cheese Crumble

$2.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Fries

$4.00

Add House Salad

$6.00

Add Mashed

$6.00

Add Orings

$4.00

Add Rice

$6.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add Side Cesar

$6.00

Add Steak

$10.00

Add Sweet Fries

$5.00

Add Veggie

$5.00

Sub America

Sub Cheddar

Sub Onion Rings

Sub Prov

Sub Sweet Fries

$2.00

Sub Swiss

Add Bacon

$2.50

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Sub Side Salad

$4.00

Basket Fries

$6.00

Event Menu

Buffalo Dip

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Boneless wings

$14.00

Brushetta

$14.00

Tenders

$13.00

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

Hoisin Calamari

$18.00

Trash Can Nachos for 2

$17.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Tortilla

$8.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Baked Onion

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Bourbon Salmon Salad

$28.00

72 Calamari

$18.00

Gameday Burger

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Cesar Wrap

$17.00

Colossal Grilled Cheese

$17.00

BBQ melt

$16.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$26.00

Prime Rib

$30.00Out of stock

Taco Salad

$19.00

Brunch

72 Farmhouse

$11.00

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Eggs & Hash

$14.00

Bananas Foster Flapjacks

$13.00

Strawberry French Toast

$14.00

72 Omelet

$14.00

Tuscan Eggs Bene

$14.00

Eggs in Purgatory

$13.00

Brunch Add On/Cocktails

Add poached egg

$2.00

Add Homefries

$4.00

Add Bacon

$4.00

Add Sausage

$4.00

Endless Mimosa

$11.00

Mimosa Refill

Endless Bellinis

$11.00

Bellinis Refill

Mimosa Glass

$5.00

Bellinis Glass

$5.00

Prosecco

$4.00

BR Bloody Mary

$10.00

BR Chard

$6.00

BR Cab

$6.00

One Pancake

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.00

Add 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Hash

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 ORISKANY ST W, UTICA, NY 13502

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chesterfield's Tavolo
orange starNo Reviews
133 N Genesee St. Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Aqua Vino - 16 Harbor Lock Road
orange starNo Reviews
16 Harbor Lock Road Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Babe's at Harbor Point - 80 N Genesee Street
orange starNo Reviews
80 N Genesee Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica
orange star4.3 • 73
102 Lafayette Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Rosato's Pizzeria & Bakery
orange star4.6 • 51
1024 Champlin Ave Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Old School Bar & Grill - Utica
orange star5.0 • 116
600 Culver Ave Utica, NY 13501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in UTICA

Old School Bar & Grill - Utica
orange star5.0 • 116
600 Culver Ave Utica, NY 13501
View restaurantnext
Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica
orange star4.3 • 73
102 Lafayette Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Rosato's Pizzeria & Bakery
orange star4.6 • 51
1024 Champlin Ave Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near UTICA
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston