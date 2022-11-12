72 Tavern & Grill 400 ORISKANY ST W
No reviews yet
400 ORISKANY ST W
UTICA, NY 13502
Starters/small plates
Soups/Salads
Hand Helds
Pizza
Entree
Kids
Dessert
Add On/Sides
Add Bleu Cheese Crumble
$2.00
Add Chicken
$4.00
Add Fries
$4.00
Add House Salad
$6.00
Add Mashed
$6.00
Add Orings
$4.00
Add Rice
$6.00
Add Salmon
$10.00
Add Side Cesar
$6.00
Add Steak
$10.00
Add Sweet Fries
$5.00
Add Veggie
$5.00
Sub America
Sub Cheddar
Sub Onion Rings
Sub Prov
Sub Sweet Fries
$2.00
Sub Swiss
Add Bacon
$2.50
Add Cheese
$1.00
Add Crispy Chicken
$5.00
Sub Side Salad
$4.00
Basket Fries
$6.00
Add Gravy
$2.00
Large Basket O Rings
$6.00
Event Menu
Buffalo Dip
$12.00
Pretzel Sticks
$12.00
Boneless wings
$14.00
Brushetta
$14.00
Tenders
$13.00
Pork Tacos
$15.00
Fried Mozzarella
$13.00
Hoisin Calamari
$18.00
Trash Can Nachos for 2
$17.00
Quesadilla
$13.00
Chicken Tortilla
$8.00
Tomato Bisque
$7.00
Baked Onion
$9.00
Caesar Salad
$11.00
Bourbon Salmon Salad
$28.00
72 Calamari
$18.00
Gameday Burger
$19.00
Grilled Chicken Cesar Wrap
$17.00
Colossal Grilled Cheese
$17.00
BBQ melt
$16.00
Penne Ala Vodka
$26.00
Prime Rib
$30.00Out of stock
Taco Salad
$19.00
Cheese Steak Fries
$16.00
Pulled pork Poutine
$18.00
Shepherds Pie
$22.00
Fried Chicken Cupcake Tower
$19.00
Brunch
Brunch Add On/Cocktails
Add poached egg
$2.00
Add Homefries
$4.00
Add Bacon
$4.00
Add Sausage
$4.00
Endless Mimosa
$11.00
Mimosa Refill
Endless Bellinis
$11.00
Bellinis Refill
Mimosa Glass
$5.00
Bellinis Glass
$5.00
Prosecco
$4.00
BR Bloody Mary
$10.00
BR Chard
$6.00
BR Cab
$6.00
One Pancake
$5.00
Chocolate Chip Pancake
$6.00
Add 2 Eggs
$4.00
Side Hash
$4.00
Side Toast
$3.00
White Wine
Bottle
72 Cocktail & Martinis
72 Manhatten
$18.00
72 Margarita
$11.00
72 Martini
$18.00
Captain Mojito
$13.00
Cinnamon French Toast
$13.00
Drunken lemonade
$13.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
The Pioneer
$10.00
Tiramisu Martini
$14.00
UCFC Red Card
$11.00
UCFC Yellow Card
$11.00
Utica Comets Cocktail
$12.00
72 Mule
$12.00
Long Island
$18.00
72 Cosmo
$14.00
72 Bloody Mary
$15.00
Mojito
$14.00
White Russian
$10.00
Bloody Mary's
Bourbon/Whiskey/Rye
Bulliet
$14.00
Bulliet shot
$12.00
Crown
$14.00
Crown Apple
$14.00
Crown shot
$12.00
Jack Apple
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jack Fire
$10.00
Jack Fire shot
$8.00
Jack Honey
$10.00
Jack shot
$8.00
Jameson
$12.00
Jameson Shot
$10.00
Jim Beam
$10.00
Knob Creek
$14.00
Knob Creek shot
$12.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Makers shot
$10.00
Screwball
$14.00
Sothern Comfort shot
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
Cordials
Gin
Scotch/Cognac
Seasonal Sips
Tequilla
Vodka
3 olives Expresso
$10.00
3 olives grape
$10.00
3 olives shot
$10.00
Absolute Citron
$10.00
Absolute Shot
$8.00
Chocolate Vodka
$10.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Grey Goose shot
$10.00
Kettle Cucumber
$12.00
Kettle Grapefruit
$12.00
Kettle One
$12.00
Kettle shot
$10.00
Pink Whitney
$10.00
Pink Whitney Shot
$8.00
Skyy Shot
Stoli blue
$10.00
Stoli Cucumber
$10.00
Stoli Orange
$10.00
Stoli Raz
$10.00
Stoli shot
$8.00
Stoli Vanilla
$10.00
Titos
$10.00
Titos Shot
$8.00
Svedka
$10.00
Ketel Shot
$9.00
Draft
Blue Moon 16oz.
$6.00
Blue Moon 23oz.
$8.00
Bud light 16oz.
$5.00
Bud light 23oz.
$8.00
Guiness 16oz.
$7.00
Guiness 23oz.
$9.00
Labatt light 16oz.
$5.00Out of stock
Labatt light 23oz.
$8.00Out of stock
Saranac 16oz
$8.00
Saranac 23oz
$10.00
Southern Tier 16oz.
$8.00
Southern Tier 23oz.
$10.00
Sam Adams 16oz
$7.00
Sam Adams 23oz
$9.00
Utica Club 16oz.
$5.00
Utica club 23oz.
$8.00
Stella 16oz.
$5.00
Stella 23oz
$8.00
Bottle Beer
Cans
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
400 ORISKANY ST W, UTICA, NY 13502
Gallery
