Restaurant header imageView gallery

Argonne Rose Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

1715 East Main Street

Mohegan Lake, NY 10547

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareable

Charcuterie

$9.00

Chef selected assortment of meats and cheeses

Beer As Cheese

$7.00

One House Made Beer Cheese served with Pretzel Bites or Beer Bread Points

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Our soft fluffy pretzel bites served with a house made ground mustard

Dip Together

$7.00

Hummus or Olive Tapenade served with our Beer Bread Points

The Trinity

$12.00

House made Beer Cheese, Hummus and Olive Tapenade served with Pretzel Bite, Fries and Beer Bread Points

Chef's Choice

Steak House Sliders

$10.00

2 steak house sliders topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, blue cheese and served with fries

Beer Cheese Beef Sliders

$10.00

2 beef sliders covered in house made beer cheese and served with fries

Hawaiian Beef Sliders

$10.00

2 beef sliders topped with grilled pineapple, bacon, sliced jalapeños and served with fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders

$10.00

2 chicken, bacon, ranch sliders served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.00

2 chicken sliders slathered in traditional buffalo sauce and served with fries

Build It

Choose your base Choose your toppings Choose your add ons

Slider Build (6)

$13.00

Slider Build (9)

$20.00

Beer & Cider

8oz DFT Biere de Garde Strong Amber

$6.00

8oz DFT Belgian Double Ale

$6.00

16oz DFT Flight

$8.00

16oz DFT Witbier

$8.00

16oz DFT Helles

$8.00

16oz DFT New England IPA

$8.00

16oz DFT Coconut Strawberry Sour

$8.00

16oz DFT Double IPA

$8.00

16oz DFT Altbier

$8.00

16oz DFT Original Sin Cider

$8.00

Wine & Cocktails

Liquid Fables Strawberry Mule

$7.00

Liquid Fables Vodka Lemon and Mint

$7.00

Liquid Fables Gin Blueberry and Basil

$7.00

Liquid Fables Whiskey Raspberry and Maple

$7.00

GLS Benmarl Slate Hill Red

$8.00

BTL Benmarl Slate Hill Red

$32.00

GLS Benmarl Stainless Steel Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL Benmarl Stainless Steel Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Benmarl Dry Rose

$8.00

BTL Benmarl Dry Rose

$32.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your patronage

Location

1715 East Main Street, Mohegan Lake, NY 10547

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GO TO GREEK
orange starNo Reviews
3025 E Main st Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567
View restaurantnext
Kool Beans Coffee - 650 Lee Blvd. suite K110B
orange starNo Reviews
650 Lee Blvd. Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
View restaurantnext
Birdsall House
orange star4.2 • 1,708
970 Main St Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Gleason's
orange star4.3 • 329
911 South st Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Peekskill SmokeHouse - 15 N. Division Street
orange starNo Reviews
15 N. Division Street Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
RameNesque - 1008 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1008 Main St Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mohegan Lake
Yorktown Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Peekskill
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Mahopac
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Croton On Hudson
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
Pleasantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Brewster
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston