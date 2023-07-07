Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slainte Peekskill

review star

No reviews yet

21 South Division Street

Peekskill, NY 10566

Specials

To Go

Pack Ketchup To Go

Pack Utensils To Go

Pack Napkins To Go

No To Go Accompaniments

Appetizers

Apps & Small Plates

Fries

$4.00

Wings

$16.00

Irish Nachos

$18.00

Handhelds

Burgers

Classic Burger

Sandwiches

Cheese Toastie

$15.00

Desserts

Cakes

Bailey's Cheesecake

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Cans

Ale

Genessee Cream Ale 5.2% 12oz

$6.00

Cider

1911 Raspberry Cider 5.5% 116oz

$9.00

Lager

Founders Solid Gold

$6.00

White Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

'19 Dough Sauvignon Blanc CA

entree

Steak

$28.00

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

Scotch Egg

$16.00

Add Ons

Sauce

Mayo

Yellow Mustard

Ketchup

Wing Sauce

Buffalo Wing Sauce

Tullamore Dew Wing Sauce

Dressing

House Dressing

Ranch Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

Thousand Island Dressing

Ceasar Dressing

Jams

Jalepeno Jam

$1.00

Fig Jam

$1.00

Onion Jam

$1.00

Salads

Salads- ADD Pulled Pork {8} Shrimp {10} Brisket {10}

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine Wedge

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

21 South Division Street, Peekskill, NY 10566

