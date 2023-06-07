Aroi Thai Cuisine LLC 1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4
No reviews yet
1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4
Yuma, AZ 85365
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MENU
Appetizers
1. Chicken Sa-Tay
Thai Style marinated chicken on skewers, grilled and served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
2. Spring Rolls
Crispy rolls stuffed with vegetables. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.
3. Summer Rolls
Rice paper filled with fresh vegetables lettuce, celery, basil leaves, cucumbers, carrots served with homemade peanut sauce.
4. Cheesy Crabs
Deep fried wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese and imitaton crab meat.
5. Fried Tofu
Deep fried tofu served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.
6. Thai Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings in a Thai style marinated. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.
7. Geaw-Za
Steamed or deep fried dumplings and served with ginger sauce.
8. Spicy Edamame
Sautéed with garlic chili sauce.
9. Winter Shrimp
Marinated shrimp, Clear noodle, carrot, celery and wrapped in egg roll skin deep fried and served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.
10. Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Tempura is a will love dish worldwide. Juicy shrimp coated in a light and crispy batter and served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.
11. Appetizer Sample
Spring roll (2 pieces), Geaw-Za (3 pieces), Winter Shrimp (4 pieces), Cheesy Crab (3 pieces)
Soups
12. Tom Yum (Hot Pot)
Famous Thai spicy and sour soup with exotic herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes, lime juice, onion and cilantro.
13. Tom Kha (Hot Pot)
A mild and aromatic soup made from coconut milk cooked with Thai herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion and cilantro.
14. Poh Tak (Hot Pot)
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, mushrooms, basil, onions, ginger and fresh Thai chilis in lemongrass broth.
15. Thai Beef Noodle Soup
Rice noodle soup with bean sprouts, scallions, fried garlic, and cilantro.
16. Won Ton Soup (Hot Pot)
Thai version of the popular wonton soup with marinated chicken wrapped in wontons, broccoli, celery, carrots, scallions, cilantro and fried garlic.
17. Oxtail Noodle Soup
Rice noodle in an oxtail stewed broth with bean sprouts, scallions and cilantro.
18. Roasted Pork Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with bean sprouts, celery, scallions, fried garlic and cilantro.
Salad
19. Larb Gai
Minced chicken tossed with red onions, scallions, ground rice, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro lime juice, fish sauce and Thai spices.
20. Yum Nua
Grilled beef with red onions, fish sauce, cilantro, cucumbers, tomatoes and Thai spices.
21. Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomatoes, green beans mixed with Thai chili sauce, lime juice, garlic and toped with peanuts.
22. Yum Woon Sen
Clear noodles combined with ground chicken, scallions, cilantro, lime juice, red onion, tomatoes, carrots and Thai chili sauce.
23. Yum Ta-Ley
Shrimp, calamari and mussels mixed with lemon grass, red onions, scallions, tomatoes and Thai chili sauce
24. Tilapia with spicy mang salad (Seasonal)
Deep fried Tilapia fillet, shredded green mango, red onion, scallion, cilantro and Thai chili sauce with peanuts.
25. Thai chicken garden salad
Thai Style marinated chicken grilled and served with homemade peanut sauce. Fresh vegetables baby lettuce, cucumber, tomato and carrots.
Entrees
26. Sweet & Sour
Thai Style sweet & Sour dish with pineapples, Tomatoes, cucumbers, green and red bell pappers, scallions and onions.
27. Pra Ram
Steamed broccoli topped with peanut sauce specialties.
28. Cashew Nut
Stir fried with onions, green and red bells peppers, Scallions, carrots, water chestnuts and cashew nuts in a delicious chili sauce.
29. Mixed Vegetables
Stir fried mixed vegetables broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, napa cabbage, snow peas in traditonal Thai brwn sauce.
30. Fresh Ginger
Sautéed fresh shredded ginger with mushroom, celery, onion, carrot, green and red bell peppers and scallions.
31. Pad Ka-Prow
Sautéed basil with Thai chili sauce, green and red bell peppers, onions, string beans and basil.
32. Basil Eggplant
33. Garlic & Pepper
Stir fried meat with fresh garlic and ground black pepper on a steamed bed broccoli.
34. Pad Prik Khing
Stir fried Prik Khing pasted is a milder paste with string beans, green and red bell peppers, carrots and kaffir lime leaves.
Thai Curry
35. Red Curry
A delicious blend of Thai spices and bamboo, green and red bell peppers, zucchini, basil leaves in a rich coconut milk.
36. Green Curry
A slightly sweet coconut milk based curry cooked with bamboo, green and red bell peppers, zucchini, basil leaves.
37. Yellow Curry
Slow cooked with coconut milk with yellow curry paste, onion, potatoes and carrots.
38. Panang Curry
Perfectly blended panang curry paste with coconut milk, green and red bell peppers, string beans, peas carrots and kaffir lime leaves.
39. Massaman Curry
A blen of Thai spices slow cooked with coconut milk and onions, carrots, potatoes and roasted cashew nuts.
40. Jungle Curry
A spicier curry with string beans, bamboo, zucchini, green and red bell peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn and herbs, This does not contain coconut milk.
41. Pumpkin Curry
Red curry with pumpkin, coconut milk, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves.
Thai Noodle
42. Pad Thai
The most famous Thai noodle dish. Stir fried thin rice noodles sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.
43. Pad Se-Eaw
Large rice noodles stir fried with a black soy suace and cooked with eggs carrots and broccoli.
44. Drunken Noodle
Large rice noodles cooked with eggs, baby corn, onions, green and red bell peppers and fresh basil leaves.
45. Pad Woon Sen
Stir fried clear noodle with eggs, snow peas, broccoli. onions, carrots and celery.
46. Chow Mein Noodle
Stir fried egg noodles with onions, celery, bean sprouts, carrots and broccoli.
47. Ultimate Fried Noodle
Stir fried noodle with eggs, onions, broccoli, and carrots with curry powder.
Fried Rice
48. Ultimate Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce and cooked with egg, onions, scallins, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves
49. Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce and cooked with eggs, onions, scallions, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves.
50. Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce and cooked with egg, onions, scallions.
Thai Specialties
51. Pad Thai with roasted pork
Stir fried jasmine rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onions, eggs, peas, carrots, cashew nuts and curry powder.
52. Thai Fried Rice with roasted pork
The dish that made Thai food famous. Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, eggs, sweet radish, scallions and crushed peanuts.
53. Hawaiian Fried Rice (Served in a fresh pineapple)
Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce, cooked with eggs, onions, tomato, peas and carrots.
54. Crab Fried Rice
stir fried jasmine rice with crab meat, eggs, scallions, onions, peas, carrots in a special sauce.
55. Mango Curry With Shrimp
A delicious blend of Thai spices and bamboo, green and red bell peppers, zucchini, basil leaves in a rich coconut milk.
56. Volcano Shrimp
Grilled Jumbo shrimp topped with crispy onion and avolcano sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrots.
57. Choo-Chee Shrimp
Grilled Jumbo shrimp topped with choo-chee curry paste, kaffir lime leaves, green and red bell peppers in a light coconut sauce served with steamed broccoli and carrots.
58. Pad Ped Ta-Lay
Calamari, shrimp, mussels, green and red bell peppers, string beans, bamboo and basil leaves stir fried in a delicious red curry paste.
59. Orange Chicken
Chicken lightly battered with our homemade sweet & sour sauce.
60. Stir Fried Pineapple & Shrimp
Stir fried pineapple, shrimp, green and red bell peppers, onions, carrots with Thai brown sauce.
61. Khao Soi Noodle Soup
Red curry with eggs noodles, chicken thights, onion, scallions and cilantro served with crispy eggs noodles
62. Panang Curry Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet with panang curry coconut sauce. Topped with peas, carrots, green and red bell pepper and string beans.
63. Choo Chee Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet with choo-chee curry paste, kaffir lime leaves, green and red bell peppers in light coconut sauce served with steamed brococoli and carrots.
64. Stir Fried Fish Fillet With Ginger
Tilapia fillet batter sauted fresh shredded ginger with mushroom, celery, onion, carrot, green and red bell pepper and scallions.
65. Garlic & Pepper Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet. Stir fried with fresh garlic and ground back pepper on a steamed bed of broccoli.
66. Red Curry Duck
Half boneless crispy duck in a red curry coconut sauce. Topped with pineapple, tomatoes, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves.
67. Tamarind Duck
Half boneless crispy duck, onion, pineapple and scallion. Tipped with tamarin sauce.
68. Pad Ka-Prow Duck
Half boneless crispy duck, sauteed basil with Thai chili sauce, green and red bell pepper, onions, string beans and basil.
69. Pad Ped ELK
Green and red bell peppers, string beans, bamboo and basil leaves stir fried in a delicious red curry paste.
70. Pad Ka-Prow ELK
Sauteed basil with Thai chili sauce, green and red bell pepper, onions, string beans and basil.
71. Panang Curry ELK
Perfectly blened panag curry paste with coconut milk, green and red bell pepper, string beans, peas, carrots and kaffir lime leaves.
72. Pad Ka-Prow Oxtail
Sauteed basil with Thai chili sauce, green and red bell pepper, onions, string beans and basil.
73. Panang Curry Oxtail
Perfectly blened panag curry paste with coconut milk, green and red bell pepper, string beans, peas, carrots and kaffir lime leaves.
74. Pad Ped Oxtail
Green and red bell peppers, string beans, bamboo and basil leaves stir fried in a delicious red curry paste.
75. Am's Special
Grilled beef with E-Sarn jaew, seafood sauce, cucumber and sticky rice.
76. LuLu's Special
Mixed grilled Seafood (Mussel, salmon, shrimp and calamri) with E-sarn jaew, seafood sauce, cucumber and sticky rice.
Sides Orders
77. Sticky Rice
78. Steamed Jasmine Rice
79. Steamed Noodles
80. Steamed Vegetables
81. Peanut Sauce
82. Fried Egg
83. Extra cashew nuts
84. Extra Shrimp
85. Extra Seafood Combination (Shrimp, Calamari and Mussels)
86. Extra Oxtail
87 Extra ElK
88. Extra Chicken
89. EXTRA BEFF
90. EXTRA VEG
91. EXTRA TOFU
92. EXTRA PORK
Dessert
Beverages
LUNCH MENU
Lunch Special
L1. Sweet & Sour
Thai Style sweet & Sour dish with pineapples, Tomatoes, cucumbers, green and red bell pappers, scallions and onions.
L2. Pra Ram
Steamed broccoli topped with peanut sauce specialties.
L3. Cashew Nut
Stir fried with onions, green and red bells peppers, Scallions, carrots, water chestnuts and cashew nuts in a delicious chili sauce.
L4. Mixed Vegetables
Stir fried mixed vegetables broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, napa cabbage, snow peas in traditonal Thai brwn sauce.
L5. Fresh Ginger
Sautéed fresh shredded ginger with mushroom, celery, onion, carrot, green and red bell peppers and scallions.
L6. Pad Ka-Prow
Sautéed basil with Thai chili sauce, green and red bell peppers, onions, string beans and basil.
L7. Garlic & Pepper
Stir fried meat with fresh garlic and ground black pepper on a steamed bed broccoli.
L8. Pad Prik Khing
Stir fried Prik Khing pasted is a milder paste with string beans, green and red bell peppers, carrots and kaffir lime leaves.
L9. Red Curry
A delicious blend of Thai spices and bamboo, green and red bell peppers, zucchini, basil leaves in a rich coconut milk.
L10. Green Curry
A slightly sweet coconut milk based curry cooked with bamboo, green and red bell peppers, zucchini, basil leaves.
L11. Yellow Curry
Slow cooked with coconut milk with yellow curry paste, onion, potatoes and carrots.
L12. Panang Curry
Perfectly blended panang curry paste with coconut milk, green and red bell peppers, string beans, peas carrots and kaffir lime leaves.
L13. Massaman Curry
A blen of Thai spices slow cooked with coconut milk and onions, carrots, potatoes and roasted cashew nuts.
L14. Jungle Curry
A spicier curry with string beans, bamboo, zucchini, green and red bell peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn and herbs, This does not contain coconut milk.
L15. Pumpkin Curry
Red curry with pumpkin, coconut milk, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves.
L16. Pad Thai
The most famous Thai noodle dish. Stir fried thin rice noodles sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.
L17. Pad Se-Eaw
Large rice noodles stir fried with a black soy suace and cooked with eggs carrots and broccoli.
L18. Drunken Noodle
Large rice noodles cooked with eggs, baby corn, onions, green and red bell peppers and fresh basil leaves.
L19. Pad Woon Sen
Stir fried clear noodle with eggs, snow peas, broccoli. onions, carrots and celery.
L20. Chow Mein Noodle
Stir fried egg noodles with onions, celery, bean sprouts, carrots and broccoli.
L21. Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce and cooked with egg, onions, scallins, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves
L22. Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce and cooked with egg, onions, scallions.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4, Yuma, AZ 85365
Photos coming soon!