Aroi Thai Cuisine LLC 1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4

MENU

Appetizers

1. Chicken Sa-Tay

1. Chicken Sa-Tay

$11.99

Thai Style marinated chicken on skewers, grilled and served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

2. Spring Rolls

$7.99

Crispy rolls stuffed with vegetables. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.

3. Summer Rolls

3. Summer Rolls

$8.99

Rice paper filled with fresh vegetables lettuce, celery, basil leaves, cucumbers, carrots served with homemade peanut sauce.

4. Cheesy Crabs

4. Cheesy Crabs

$8.99

Deep fried wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese and imitaton crab meat.

5. Fried Tofu

$8.99

Deep fried tofu served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.

6. Thai Chicken Wings

$11.99

Deep fried chicken wings in a Thai style marinated. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.

7. Geaw-Za

$7.99

Steamed or deep fried dumplings and served with ginger sauce.

8. Spicy Edamame

8. Spicy Edamame

$8.99

Sautéed with garlic chili sauce.

9. Winter Shrimp

9. Winter Shrimp

$8.99

Marinated shrimp, Clear noodle, carrot, celery and wrapped in egg roll skin deep fried and served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.

10. Shrimp Tempura

$9.99

Shrimp Tempura is a will love dish worldwide. Juicy shrimp coated in a light and crispy batter and served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.

11. Appetizer Sample

11. Appetizer Sample

$19.99

Spring roll (2 pieces), Geaw-Za (3 pieces), Winter Shrimp (4 pieces), Cheesy Crab (3 pieces)

Soups

12. Tom Yum (Hot Pot)

12. Tom Yum (Hot Pot)

$12.99

Famous Thai spicy and sour soup with exotic herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes, lime juice, onion and cilantro.

13. Tom Kha (Hot Pot)

13. Tom Kha (Hot Pot)

$12.99

A mild and aromatic soup made from coconut milk cooked with Thai herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion and cilantro.

14. Poh Tak (Hot Pot)

14. Poh Tak (Hot Pot)

$18.99

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, mushrooms, basil, onions, ginger and fresh Thai chilis in lemongrass broth.

15. Thai Beef Noodle Soup

$13.99

Rice noodle soup with bean sprouts, scallions, fried garlic, and cilantro.

16. Won Ton Soup (Hot Pot)

$12.99

Thai version of the popular wonton soup with marinated chicken wrapped in wontons, broccoli, celery, carrots, scallions, cilantro and fried garlic.

17. Oxtail Noodle Soup

17. Oxtail Noodle Soup

$25.99

Rice noodle in an oxtail stewed broth with bean sprouts, scallions and cilantro.

18. Roasted Pork Noodle Soup

$13.99

Rice noodles with bean sprouts, celery, scallions, fried garlic and cilantro.

Salad

19. Larb Gai

19. Larb Gai

$11.99

Minced chicken tossed with red onions, scallions, ground rice, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro lime juice, fish sauce and Thai spices.

20. Yum Nua

$15.99

Grilled beef with red onions, fish sauce, cilantro, cucumbers, tomatoes and Thai spices.

21. Papaya Salad

21. Papaya Salad

$11.99

Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomatoes, green beans mixed with Thai chili sauce, lime juice, garlic and toped with peanuts.

22. Yum Woon Sen

$14.99

Clear noodles combined with ground chicken, scallions, cilantro, lime juice, red onion, tomatoes, carrots and Thai chili sauce.

23. Yum Ta-Ley

$18.99

Shrimp, calamari and mussels mixed with lemon grass, red onions, scallions, tomatoes and Thai chili sauce

24. Tilapia with spicy mang salad (Seasonal)

$19.99

Deep fried Tilapia fillet, shredded green mango, red onion, scallion, cilantro and Thai chili sauce with peanuts.

25. Thai chicken garden salad

$15.99

Thai Style marinated chicken grilled and served with homemade peanut sauce. Fresh vegetables baby lettuce, cucumber, tomato and carrots.

Entrees

26. Sweet & Sour

26. Sweet & Sour

$13.99

Thai Style sweet & Sour dish with pineapples, Tomatoes, cucumbers, green and red bell pappers, scallions and onions.

27. Pra Ram

$13.99

Steamed broccoli topped with peanut sauce specialties.

28. Cashew Nut

28. Cashew Nut

$13.99

Stir fried with onions, green and red bells peppers, Scallions, carrots, water chestnuts and cashew nuts in a delicious chili sauce.

29. Mixed Vegetables

29. Mixed Vegetables

$13.99

Stir fried mixed vegetables broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, napa cabbage, snow peas in traditonal Thai brwn sauce.

30. Fresh Ginger

30. Fresh Ginger

$13.99

Sautéed fresh shredded ginger with mushroom, celery, onion, carrot, green and red bell peppers and scallions.

31. Pad Ka-Prow

$13.99

Sautéed basil with Thai chili sauce, green and red bell peppers, onions, string beans and basil.

32. Basil Eggplant

32. Basil Eggplant

$13.99

33. Garlic & Pepper

$13.99

Stir fried meat with fresh garlic and ground black pepper on a steamed bed broccoli.

34. Pad Prik Khing

$13.99

Stir fried Prik Khing pasted is a milder paste with string beans, green and red bell peppers, carrots and kaffir lime leaves.

Thai Curry

35. Red Curry

$13.99

A delicious blend of Thai spices and bamboo, green and red bell peppers, zucchini, basil leaves in a rich coconut milk.

36. Green Curry

36. Green Curry

$13.99

A slightly sweet coconut milk based curry cooked with bamboo, green and red bell peppers, zucchini, basil leaves.

37. Yellow Curry

$13.99

Slow cooked with coconut milk with yellow curry paste, onion, potatoes and carrots.

38. Panang Curry

38. Panang Curry

$13.99

Perfectly blended panang curry paste with coconut milk, green and red bell peppers, string beans, peas carrots and kaffir lime leaves.

39. Massaman Curry

39. Massaman Curry

$13.99

A blen of Thai spices slow cooked with coconut milk and onions, carrots, potatoes and roasted cashew nuts.

40. Jungle Curry

40. Jungle Curry

$13.99

A spicier curry with string beans, bamboo, zucchini, green and red bell peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn and herbs, This does not contain coconut milk.

41. Pumpkin Curry

41. Pumpkin Curry

$13.99

Red curry with pumpkin, coconut milk, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves.

Thai Noodle

42. Pad Thai

42. Pad Thai

$13.99

The most famous Thai noodle dish. Stir fried thin rice noodles sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.

43. Pad Se-Eaw

$13.99

Large rice noodles stir fried with a black soy suace and cooked with eggs carrots and broccoli.

44. Drunken Noodle

44. Drunken Noodle

$13.99

Large rice noodles cooked with eggs, baby corn, onions, green and red bell peppers and fresh basil leaves.

45. Pad Woon Sen

45. Pad Woon Sen

$13.99

Stir fried clear noodle with eggs, snow peas, broccoli. onions, carrots and celery.

46. Chow Mein Noodle

46. Chow Mein Noodle

$13.99

Stir fried egg noodles with onions, celery, bean sprouts, carrots and broccoli.

47. Ultimate Fried Noodle

$13.99

Stir fried noodle with eggs, onions, broccoli, and carrots with curry powder.

Fried Rice

48. Ultimate Fried Rice

48. Ultimate Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce and cooked with egg, onions, scallins, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves

49. Basil Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce and cooked with eggs, onions, scallions, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves.

50. Thai Fried Rice

50. Thai Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce and cooked with egg, onions, scallions.

Thai Specialties

51. Pad Thai with roasted pork

$17.99

Stir fried jasmine rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onions, eggs, peas, carrots, cashew nuts and curry powder.

52. Thai Fried Rice with roasted pork

$17.99

The dish that made Thai food famous. Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, eggs, sweet radish, scallions and crushed peanuts.

53. Hawaiian Fried Rice (Served in a fresh pineapple)

53. Hawaiian Fried Rice (Served in a fresh pineapple)

$19.99

Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce, cooked with eggs, onions, tomato, peas and carrots.

54. Crab Fried Rice

54. Crab Fried Rice

$17.99

stir fried jasmine rice with crab meat, eggs, scallions, onions, peas, carrots in a special sauce.

55. Mango Curry With Shrimp

$18.99

A delicious blend of Thai spices and bamboo, green and red bell peppers, zucchini, basil leaves in a rich coconut milk.

56. Volcano Shrimp

$19.99

Grilled Jumbo shrimp topped with crispy onion and avolcano sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrots.

57. Choo-Chee Shrimp

$19.99

Grilled Jumbo shrimp topped with choo-chee curry paste, kaffir lime leaves, green and red bell peppers in a light coconut sauce served with steamed broccoli and carrots.

58. Pad Ped Ta-Lay

$17.99

Calamari, shrimp, mussels, green and red bell peppers, string beans, bamboo and basil leaves stir fried in a delicious red curry paste.

59. Orange Chicken

59. Orange Chicken

$14.99

Chicken lightly battered with our homemade sweet & sour sauce.

60. Stir Fried Pineapple & Shrimp

$17.99

Stir fried pineapple, shrimp, green and red bell peppers, onions, carrots with Thai brown sauce.

61. Khao Soi Noodle Soup

$19.99

Red curry with eggs noodles, chicken thights, onion, scallions and cilantro served with crispy eggs noodles

62. Panang Curry Salmon

$17.99

Grilled salmon fillet with panang curry coconut sauce. Topped with peas, carrots, green and red bell pepper and string beans.

63. Choo Chee Salmon

63. Choo Chee Salmon

$17.99

Grilled salmon fillet with choo-chee curry paste, kaffir lime leaves, green and red bell peppers in light coconut sauce served with steamed brococoli and carrots.

64. Stir Fried Fish Fillet With Ginger

$17.99

Tilapia fillet batter sauted fresh shredded ginger with mushroom, celery, onion, carrot, green and red bell pepper and scallions.

65. Garlic & Pepper Salmon

$17.99

Grilled salmon fillet. Stir fried with fresh garlic and ground back pepper on a steamed bed of broccoli.

66. Red Curry Duck

66. Red Curry Duck

$29.99

Half boneless crispy duck in a red curry coconut sauce. Topped with pineapple, tomatoes, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves.

67. Tamarind Duck

67. Tamarind Duck

$29.99

Half boneless crispy duck, onion, pineapple and scallion. Tipped with tamarin sauce.

68. Pad Ka-Prow Duck

$29.99

Half boneless crispy duck, sauteed basil with Thai chili sauce, green and red bell pepper, onions, string beans and basil.

69. Pad Ped ELK

69. Pad Ped ELK

$25.99

Green and red bell peppers, string beans, bamboo and basil leaves stir fried in a delicious red curry paste.

70. Pad Ka-Prow ELK

$25.99

Sauteed basil with Thai chili sauce, green and red bell pepper, onions, string beans and basil.

71. Panang Curry ELK

$25.99

Perfectly blened panag curry paste with coconut milk, green and red bell pepper, string beans, peas, carrots and kaffir lime leaves.

72. Pad Ka-Prow Oxtail

72. Pad Ka-Prow Oxtail

$25.99

Sauteed basil with Thai chili sauce, green and red bell pepper, onions, string beans and basil.

73. Panang Curry Oxtail

$25.99

Perfectly blened panag curry paste with coconut milk, green and red bell pepper, string beans, peas, carrots and kaffir lime leaves.

74. Pad Ped Oxtail

$25.99

Green and red bell peppers, string beans, bamboo and basil leaves stir fried in a delicious red curry paste.

75. Am's Special

75. Am's Special

$39.99

Grilled beef with E-Sarn jaew, seafood sauce, cucumber and sticky rice.

76. LuLu's Special

76. LuLu's Special

$39.99

Mixed grilled Seafood (Mussel, salmon, shrimp and calamri) with E-sarn jaew, seafood sauce, cucumber and sticky rice.

Sides Orders

77. Sticky Rice

$2.99

78. Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.99

79. Steamed Noodles

$2.99

80. Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

81. Peanut Sauce

$2.99

82. Fried Egg

$2.99

83. Extra cashew nuts

$2.99

84. Extra Shrimp

$5.00

85. Extra Seafood Combination (Shrimp, Calamari and Mussels)

$6.00

86. Extra Oxtail

$14.99

87 Extra ElK

$14.99

88. Extra Chicken

$3.00

89. EXTRA BEFF

$3.00

90. EXTRA VEG

$3.00

91. EXTRA TOFU

$3.00

92. EXTRA PORK

$3.00

Dessert

93. Sweet Sticky Rice With Fresh Mango

93. Sweet Sticky Rice With Fresh Mango

$7.99

94. Sweet Sticky Rice With Thai Custard

$7.99

95. Fried Banana

$7.99

96. Deep Fried Banana Caramel Cheesecake

$7.99

97. Original Deep Fried Cheesecake

$7.99

98. Ice Cream

$4.99

Beverages

99. Thai Iced Tea

99. Thai Iced Tea

$4.99

100. Thai Iced Coffee

$4.99
101. Nom Yen

101. Nom Yen

$4.99

102. Hot Tea (Cup)

$2.99

103. Hot Tea (Pot)

$5.99

104. Ice Tea

$3.99

105. Coke

$3.99

106. Dr Pepper

$3.99

107. Root Beer

$3.99

108. Diet Coke

$3.99

109. Sprite

$3.99

110. Lemonade

$3.99

111. Water (Bottle)

$3.99

LUNCH MENU

Lunch Special

L1. Sweet & Sour

L1. Sweet & Sour

$11.99

Thai Style sweet & Sour dish with pineapples, Tomatoes, cucumbers, green and red bell pappers, scallions and onions.

L2. Pra Ram

$11.99

Steamed broccoli topped with peanut sauce specialties.

L3. Cashew Nut

L3. Cashew Nut

$11.99

Stir fried with onions, green and red bells peppers, Scallions, carrots, water chestnuts and cashew nuts in a delicious chili sauce.

L4. Mixed Vegetables

$11.99

Stir fried mixed vegetables broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, napa cabbage, snow peas in traditonal Thai brwn sauce.

L5. Fresh Ginger

$11.99

Sautéed fresh shredded ginger with mushroom, celery, onion, carrot, green and red bell peppers and scallions.

L6. Pad Ka-Prow

$11.99

Sautéed basil with Thai chili sauce, green and red bell peppers, onions, string beans and basil.

L7. Garlic & Pepper

$11.99

Stir fried meat with fresh garlic and ground black pepper on a steamed bed broccoli.

L8. Pad Prik Khing

$11.99

Stir fried Prik Khing pasted is a milder paste with string beans, green and red bell peppers, carrots and kaffir lime leaves.

L9. Red Curry

$11.99

A delicious blend of Thai spices and bamboo, green and red bell peppers, zucchini, basil leaves in a rich coconut milk.

L10. Green Curry

L10. Green Curry

$11.99

A slightly sweet coconut milk based curry cooked with bamboo, green and red bell peppers, zucchini, basil leaves.

L11. Yellow Curry

$11.99

Slow cooked with coconut milk with yellow curry paste, onion, potatoes and carrots.

L12. Panang Curry

$11.99

Perfectly blended panang curry paste with coconut milk, green and red bell peppers, string beans, peas carrots and kaffir lime leaves.

L13. Massaman Curry

$11.99

A blen of Thai spices slow cooked with coconut milk and onions, carrots, potatoes and roasted cashew nuts.

L14. Jungle Curry

$11.99

A spicier curry with string beans, bamboo, zucchini, green and red bell peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn and herbs, This does not contain coconut milk.

L15. Pumpkin Curry

$11.99

Red curry with pumpkin, coconut milk, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves.

L16. Pad Thai

L16. Pad Thai

$11.99

The most famous Thai noodle dish. Stir fried thin rice noodles sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.

L17. Pad Se-Eaw

$11.99

Large rice noodles stir fried with a black soy suace and cooked with eggs carrots and broccoli.

L18. Drunken Noodle

L18. Drunken Noodle

$11.99

Large rice noodles cooked with eggs, baby corn, onions, green and red bell peppers and fresh basil leaves.

L19. Pad Woon Sen

$11.99

Stir fried clear noodle with eggs, snow peas, broccoli. onions, carrots and celery.

L20. Chow Mein Noodle

L20. Chow Mein Noodle

$11.99

Stir fried egg noodles with onions, celery, bean sprouts, carrots and broccoli.

L21. Basil Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce and cooked with egg, onions, scallins, green and red bell peppers and basil leaves

L22. Thai Fried Rice

L22. Thai Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried jasmine rice with Thai brown sauce and cooked with egg, onions, scallions.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1325 S Yuma Palms Pkwy STE B4, Yuma, AZ 85365

