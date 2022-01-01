Aurelio’s Italian Grill 43080 Garfield Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
43080 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ichiban Restaurants - Sterling Heights
No Reviews
44955 Hayes Road Sterling Heights, MI 48313
View restaurant
More near Clinton Township