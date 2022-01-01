Aurelio’s Italian Grill 43080 Garfield Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aurelio's Italian Grill

No reviews yet

43080 Garfield Road

Clinton Township, MI 48038

Order Again

Appetizers

Mozzerella Fritti

Mozzerella Fritti

$11.95

Fried breaded mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.95

Baby squid dusted in flour, fried and served with lemon wedges and a side of ammoglio

Peppers and Sausage

Peppers and Sausage

$16.95

Hot banana peppers or Sweet Peppers sautéed with Italian sausage, onions and potatoes with a touch of garlic

Mussels Fra Diablo

Mussels Fra Diablo

$15.95

Open faced mussels sautéed in our spicy tomato basil sauce

Shrimp Cremosi App

Shrimp Cremosi App

$16.95

Fried breaded shrimp served with our cream lemon sauce

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.95

Fresh tomatoes, basil garlic, onions, topped with mozzarella cheese

Salads

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Crispy romaine tossed with our classic Caesar dressing, croutons and parmigiano cheese

Toscana Salad

Toscana Salad

$13.00

mixed greens with artichoke hearts , roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes and fontanella cheese in olive oil balsamic vinegar dressing

Traverse City Salad

Traverse City Salad

$13.00

Lettuces, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cherries, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts, onions

Soups

Chicken Tortellini

$3.50

Minestrone

$3.50

Bowl Tortellini

$5.50

Bowl Minestrone

$5.50

Pasta

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$15.95

Spaghetti with our delicious meat sauce

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$15.95

Spaghetti with our tomato basil sauce

Seafood Fettuccine

Seafood Fettuccine

$21.95

Shrimp and fresh scallops sautéed in a tomato cream sauce flavored with a touch of brandy, mixed with fettuccini pasta

Linguini Frutti Di Mare

Linguini Frutti Di Mare

$24.95

A blend of shrimp, calamari, scallops, clams, mussels sautéed in a light red tomato basil sauce

Penne Palamino

$18.95

Penne pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.95

Fettuccini pasta tossed in a cream alfredo sauce

Gnocci with Meat Sauce

$20.95

Gnocci pasta with our amazing meat sauce

Gnocci with Tomato Sauce

$20.95

Gnocci pasta with our tomato basil sauce

Spinach Ricotta Rigatoni

$20.95

A cream blend of spinach, fresh ricotta cheese and a touch of garlic with rigatoni pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.95

Fresh eggplant slices lightly breaded and topped with our freshly made sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Gnocci Palamino

$21.95

Gnocci pasta with our amazing creamy tomato sauce

Stuffed Pasta

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.95

Layers of pasta baked with mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiano cheese in our rich tomato meat sauce

Meat Ravioli

$20.95

Beef ravioli in our famous meat sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$20.95

Cheese filled raviolis in our rich tomato sauce

Aurelio's Lobster Ravioli

$23.95

Ravioli filled with lobster meat in our lobster brandy tomato cream sauce

Fish

Whitefish Siciliana

Whitefish Siciliana

$22.95

Flaky filet of white fish lightly breaded, grilled to perfection . Served with mixed vegetables

Shrimp Cremosi

$23.95

Fried jumbo shrimp served with our cream lemon sauce

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Sautéed jumbo shrimp served with white wine lemon sauce over angel hair

Salmone Al Cartoccio

$22.95

Sautéed with artichoke hearts, asparagus and capers in a light lemon sauce

Whitefish Michelangelo

Whitefish Michelangelo

$25.95

Whitefish sautéed with jumbo shrimp & sea scallops in a lightly spiced tomato cream sauce flavored with just a touch of brandy

Aurelio's Ciopino Di Pesce

$29.95

Sauteed shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels, asparagus, and Broccoli in a light spicy tomato basil sauce.

Salmon Alla Vodka

$22.95

Sauteed salmon with roasted red peppers, fresh basil in our vodka sauce

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Light breaded chicken sautéed olive oil topped with a lemon cream sauce

Chicken Piccante

Chicken Piccante

$20.95

Lightly breaded, grilled to perfection. Served with mixed vegetables

Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$20.95

Sauteed breaded chicken in our delightful arrabiata sauce topped with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Aurelio's

Chicken Aurelio's

$22.95

Sauteed breaded chicken in our delightful arrabiata sauce topped with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Siciliana

$20.95

Lightly breaded, grilled to perfection. Served with mixed vegetables

Chicken Cremosi

Chicken Cremosi

$22.95

Light breaded chicken sautéed olive oil topped with a lemon cream sauce

Veal

Veal Marsala

$24.95

Scaloppini of veal sautéed with mushrooms in a flavorful marsala wine sauce

Veal Piccante

$24.95

Scaloppini of veal sautéed with mushrooms and capers in a white wine and lemon butter sauce

Veal Saltinbocca

$25.95

Sauteed scaloppini of veal with spinach, prosciutto and melted mozzarella cheese in white wine butter sauce

Veal Siciliana

$24.95

Breaded sautéed scaloppini of veal, served with ammoglio sauce

Veal Parmigiano

$24.95

Sautéed scaloppini veal topped with our tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Veal Michelangelo

$29.95

Sautéed veal scaloppini, shrimp and scallops in our delightful light spicy brandy palamino sauce

Steak

New York Steak

$25.95

Grilled to your request. Choice of breaded or not. Served with a side of ammoglio and vegetables.

Filet Mignon

$39.95

Angus Beef center cut Filet Char-grilled to perfection, served with a side of our wonderful zip sauce and vegetables.

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.50

A homemade classic! Lady fingers dipped in coffee and layered between sweet cream and topped with chocolate syrup

Cannoli

$5.50

A large cannoli shell filled with our homemade cannoli cream

Cannoli Pie

$6.50

Pie shell coated with chocolate and filled with our homemade cannoli cream, topped off with whipped cream, walnuts, and almonds

Chocolate Tartufo

$6.50

Spumoni

$5.50

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Spaghetti pasta with our amazing meat sauce

Kids Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$7.95

Spaghetti pasta with our rich tomato sauce

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.95

breaded chicken strips with some delicious fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.95

Pene noodles in a creamy cheese sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

43080 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038

Directions

