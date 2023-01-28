Restaurant header imageView gallery

Awake Juice Bar - Apple Valley 18855 Bear Valley Rd

review star

No reviews yet

18855 Bear Valley Rd

Apple Valley, CA 92395

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Apple Nachos
Epic Date Bowl

20 0z Protein Smoothies

Beasty Greens

$9.25

Coconut water, vanilla protein, almond butter, himalayan salt, cinnamon, date, spinach, banana, ice

Hawaiian Bulk and Recover

$8.25

Coconut water, blue spirulina, vanilla protein, himalayan salt, chia pudding, pineapple, ice

Peanut butter Cup

$7.50

Almond milk, peanut butter, cacao nibs, chocolate protein, agave, overnight oats, ice

Skinny Vibes

$8.25

Coconut water, strawberry, vanilla protein, chia pudding, orange, pineapple, ice

Ultimate Flex

$8.25

Almond milk, chocolate protein, cacao nibs, almond butter, coconut flakes banana, date, cinnamon, and ice

Iced Tea

Berry Blast Iced Tea

$5.00

Hibiscus, Black currants, Cranberries, Raspberry, Agave and Rose hips, with your choice of fresh fruit inside.

Blue Mango Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemon Grass, Blue Butterfly pea flower, Dry mango, Exotic lychae, with your choice of fresh fruit

Purple Papayaberry Iced Tea

$5.00

Papaya & Blackberry with your choice of fresh fruit.

Kids Smoothie

Strawberry Nana kids Smoothie

$5.00

strawberry, banana, agave, almond milk

Tropical Freeze kids Smoothie

$5.00

coconut milk, banana, mango, pineapple

Blue Power kids Smoothie

$5.00

almond milk, blueberry, banana, spinach

Hulk kids Smoothie

$5.00

coconut milk, banana, pineapple, kale, apple

Epic Date kids Smoothie

$5.00

banana, strawberry, medjool date, cacao, almond butter, almond milk

Kids Smoothie Bowls

Strawberry Nana kids Bowl

$8.00

strawberry, banana, agave almond milk, granola

Tropical Freeze kids Bowl

$8.00

coconut milk, banana, pineapple, mango, granola

Blue Power kids Bowl

$8.00

almond milk, blueberry, banana, spinach, granola

Hulk kids Bowl

$8.00

coconut milk, banana, pineapple, kale, apple, granola

Epic Date kids Bowl

$8.00

banana, strawberry, medjool date, cacao, almond butter, almond milk, granola

Organic Cold Pressed Juice

1- 16oz Organic cold pressed juice

$9.75

Call the store for available juice in stock. Juice packs are packed based on availability

2- 16oz Organic cold pressed juice + 2 wellness shots

$22.00

Call the store for available juice in stock. Juice packs are packed based on availability

3- 16oz Organic cold pressed juice + 1 wellness shot

$28.50

Call the store for available juice in stock. Juice packs are packed based on availability

4- 16oz Organic cold pressed juice + 1 wellness shot

$35.00

Call the store for available juice in stock. Juice packs are packed based on availability

6- 16oz Organic cold pressed juice

$50.00

Call the store for available juice in stock. Juice packs are packed based on availability

Quick Bites

Apple Nachos

Apple Nachos

$4.00

apple slices, granola, almonds, coconut shreds, choice of almond or peanut butter drizzle

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.25

avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, onion, topped with sprouts, tomato slices, pepper and salt

Basic Avocado

Basic Avocado

$7.00

Sourdough bread, fresh avocado spread, sprinkled generously with everything bagel seasoning

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$6.00

chia seeds, almond milk, vanilla, maple syrup, topped with granola, coice of 2 fruits 1 seed/ nut and choice of drizzle

Chickpea Sandwich

Chickpea Sandwich

$8.00

chickpeas, celery, shredded carrots, dill pickles, red onion, vegan mayo, mustard, salt pepper and garlic

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$5.50

oats, almond milk, cinnamon, agave, vanilla, choice of 2 fruits and 1 seed/ nut topping

Peanut Butter Toast

Peanut Butter Toast

$6.50

peanut butter, choice of fruit topping, bee pollen, cinnamon, honey

Smoothie Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.00

acai, blueberry, apple juice toppings- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Blueberry Bliss Bowl

Blueberry Bliss Bowl

$11.75

banana, blueberry, almond butter, medjool dates, spinach, almond milk, topping- granola, frozen blueberry, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, chia seeds, honey drizzle

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$11.75

pitaya plus, bananas, strawberry, almond milk, peanut butter topping- granola, banana, kiwi, shredded coconut, bee pollen

Epic Date Bowl

Epic Date Bowl

$11.00

banana, strawberry, cacao, dates, almond butter, maca, almond milk toppings- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Flamingo Bowl

Flamingo Bowl

$11.75

pitaya,bananas, strawberry,pineapple, almond milk, blue spirulina, toppings- granola, banana, kiwiw, shredded coconut, bee pollen

Hawaiian Majik Bowl

Hawaiian Majik Bowl

$11.75

banana, pineapple, mango, blue spirulina, coconut milk, pink himalayan salt toppings- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, chia seeds, bee pollen

Protein Berryzilla Bowl

Protein Berryzilla Bowl

$12.75

Protein brain brew bowl

$12.50

Cold brew coffee, protein, Peanut butter, Cacao powder, Agave, Ice Toppings: granola, strawberry slices, bananas, almonds, cacao nibs, peanut butter drizzle

Protein Green Bowl

Protein Green Bowl

$12.50
Strawberry Bowl

Strawberry Bowl

$11.00

strawberry, banana, almond milk, topping- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Strawberry Peanut Butter Bowl

Strawberry Peanut Butter Bowl

$11.25

strawberry, banana, almond milk, toppings- granola, banana, peanut butter, hemp seed, green apple, sliced almonds

Super Green Bowl

Super Green Bowl

$11.00

green apple, kale, pineapple, banana, coconut milk toppings- granola,banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Tropical Freeze Bowl

Tropical Freeze Bowl

$11.75

pineapple, mango, banana, coconut milk, turmeric, pink himalayan salt, toppings- banana,mango, kiwi,shredded coconut, goji berries,sunflower seeds, chia seeds

20oz Smoothies

Acai Strawberry Smoothie

Acai Strawberry Smoothie

$7.50

Organic apple juice, acai, strawberry

Blueberry Bliss Smoothie

Blueberry Bliss Smoothie

$8.25

Organic almond milk, blueberries, bananas, spinach, almond butter, medjool dates

Brain Brew Smoothie

$8.75

Cold brew coffee, protein, Peanut butter, Cacao powder, Agave, Ice

Clean Greens Smoothie

Clean Greens Smoothie

$8.75

kale, spinach, pineapple, green apple, super green powder, coconut water

Epic Date Smoothie

Epic Date Smoothie

$8.00

Organic almond milk, banana, strawberry, cacao, medjool dates, almond butter

Flamingo Freeze Smoothie

$9.50
Flamingo Smoothie

Flamingo Smoothie

$8.25

Organic almond milk, banana, strawberry, pineapple, pitaya, blue spirulina, bee pollen

Hawaiian Majik Smoothie

Hawaiian Majik Smoothie

$8.50

Organic coconut milk, pineapple, bananas, mango, bee pollen

Perfect Matcha Smoothie

Perfect Matcha Smoothie

$7.75

Organic , coconut milk, banana, mango, pineapple, spinach, matcha powder

Protein Berryzilla Smoothie

Protein Berryzilla Smoothie

$8.75

banana, blueberry, spinach, protein powder, medjool dates, peanut butter

Protein Mighty Green Smoothie

$8.25

kale, spinach, banana, green apple, hempseed, almond milk

Strawberry Chip Smoothie

Strawberry Chip Smoothie

$7.50

Organic almond milk, strawberry, banana, medjool dates, cacao nibs

Strawberry Koncept Smoothie

Strawberry Koncept Smoothie

$8.75

Strawberries, Banana, Dates, Cacao nibs, Peanut butter, Cinnamon, Coconut water

Super Green Smoothie

Super Green Smoothie

$7.75

Organic coconut milk, kale, green apple, pineapple, banana

Tropical Freeze Smoothie

Tropical Freeze Smoothie

$7.75

Organic Coconut milk, pineapple, bananas, mango

Wellness Shots

Liquid Gold

$4.00

Lemon, apple, turmeric, ginger, black pepper

Metabolic Bomb

$4.00

lemon, celery, apple, ginger, cayenne pepper

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
