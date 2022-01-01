Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Back Alley Bowl and Grill

649 N Main St

Bishop, CA 93514

Popular Items

1/4 Burger
Bronco Chk Strip
Kids Lilly Burger

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Sugar Free RedBull

$5.00

Raspberry Chamborita

$11.95

Nuts And Berries

$11.95

Slushie

$3.00

Red Wine

GLS Firestone Cab

$9.50

GLS Zack Brown PN

$9.50

Gls Ruby Port

$13.00

BTL 14 Hands BLEND

$26.00

BTL Firestone Cab

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Gnarly CAB

$26.00

BTL House CAB

$23.00

BTL House MERLOT

$23.00

BTL Kenwood RED ZIN

$32.00

BTL Zack Brown Pinot Nior

$30.00

White Wine

Freixnet Split

$8.50

BTL Chat St Mich SB

$26.00

BTL House CHARD

$23.00

BTL Listel Rose

$30.00

BTL Simi CHARD

$38.00

BTL Wente CHARD

$32.00

BTL Mezzacorona PG

$26.00

J Roget Split

$6.00

Appetizers

4 Taquitos

$7.95

Topped with shredded cheese and served with salsa and sour cream.

6 Taquitos

$10.95

Chicken Strips

$10.95
WINGS

WINGS

$11.95

Served spicy, each order comes with 8 pc and a side of Ranch Dressing. Shown here dry with Buffalo on the side.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Each order comes with six(6) poppers and a side of ranch dressing.

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.95

Four skins topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and green onion. Sour Cream and salsa served on the side.

Fried Mozzarrella Cheese Sticks

Fried Mozzarrella Cheese Sticks

$9.95

Each order comes with six sticks, served with marinara.

Nachos

$9.95

Freshly fried chips and melted cheese served with salsa & sour cream

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$13.95

Our Nachos topped with seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes and onions. Sour cream and salsa comes on the side.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.95

A "boat-full" served with our house made cocktail sauce.

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$10.95

Tempura Shrimp

$9.95

Chili Chese Potato Skins

$12.95Out of stock

Zucchini Sticks

$7.95Out of stock

Bruschetta

$7.95Out of stock

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.95Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.95Out of stock

Tri Colored Nacho Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Asada Nachos

$15.95Out of stock

Garlic Parm Wings

$12.95Out of stock

Lunch *BEFORE 4PM*

Extras, Add and/or to any Burger Cheese: $1.00 Bacon: $2.00 Avocado: $2.00 French Fries: $2.00 Spiral Wedges: $2.75 Onion Rings: $3.00 Sweet Potato Fries: $3.00 Extra Condiments: $0.50

Hot Dog

$5.95
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$6.95

Fried to a perfect golden brown.

Chili Dog

$9.95

Polish Dog

$10.50

Split and grilled. Served on a French Roll with caramelized onions and deli mustard.

Patty Only

$3.00

Little Back Alley Burger

$8.75

Quarter-pound patty. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion and our own 1000 Island dressing. *Make it a Chili Burger for $2.00

BA Burger

$9.50

Third pound patty. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion and our own 1000 Island dressing. *Make it a Chili Burger for $2.00

Mushroom Jack Burger

Mushroom Jack Burger

$12.95

Our half lb special steakhouse grind, served with sautéed mushrooms, melted pepper jack cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Bacon & Green Chili Cheeseburger

Bacon & Green Chili Cheeseburger

$13.50

Our 1/3 lb patty topped with bacon, Ortega green chili, melted cheese, tomato, onion, pickle and our own 1000 Island Dressing. Shown here with onion rings.

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$13.50

Half-pound patty with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion and our own 1000 Island dressing.

The Lilly Burger

The Lilly Burger

$9.50

Third-pound patty served with American cheese and mustard.

Veggie Burger

$10.95

Whole grains and veggie patty served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Topped with our own 1000 Island Dressing.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.95

Third-pound patty, served on toasted Rye bread and melted Swiss Cheese, grilled onions and our own 1000 Island dressing.

Chili Size

Chili Size

$11.50

An open-faced burger smothered in our house made chili, topped with cheese and onions.

BLT

$9.75

The Classic American Favorite, served on sourdough with mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled all-natural boneless breast with lettuce, tomato, served with mayo. *Also available with Crispy Chicken patty.

Pastrami Reuben

$15.95

Thinly sliced pastrami piled high on grilled rye bread, with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our own 1000 Island dressing.

Shrimp and Chips

$12.50

Crisp, golden-fried shrimp served with house-made cocktail sauce and French Fries.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$12.50

Beer-battered Alaskan Cod served with house made tartar sauce and French Fries.

60/40 Cheeseburger

60/40 Cheeseburger

$15.95

A La Carte Chix Breast

$5.00
Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.95

Third-pound patty topped with BBQ, onion rings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with our own 1000 Island dressing.

Chilli Cheese Potato Skins

$12.95

Caramelized Onion 60/40

$15.95
Grilled Cheese W FF

Grilled Cheese W FF

$8.50

Perfectly toasted sourdough with melted American and Cheddar cheese. Cut off your own crust!

Hawaiian Grilled Chx Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Chx Ortega Bacon

$12.95

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Elk Burger

$16.95

Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Tempura Shrimp Salad

$14.95Out of stock

Tri Tip mashed potato/gravey

$12.95Out of stock

Elk Burger Javi Style

$17.95

Dinner Sandwich *AFTER 4PM*

PATTY ONLY

$4.50

1/4 Burger

$7.95

The quarter-pound version of our Back Alley Burgers. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Then 1000 island dressing on the bun.

Back Alley Burger 1/3

$15.95

A third-pound patty served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, with 1000 island dressing on the bun.

Big BA Burger 1/2

Big BA Burger 1/2

$10.95Out of stock

Big Appetite?? Our Half-Pound patty served cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, and finished with 1000 island on the bun.

Bacon Ortega Cheeseburger

Bacon Ortega Cheeseburger

$13.95

Our third-pound beef patty served with bacon, grilled Ortega chili pepper, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Then 1000 island dressing on the bun.

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$17.95

Our third-pound, topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, and melted Swiss Cheese.

Chicken Delight Sandwich

$15.95

Your choice of Crispy or Grilled chicken breast, served with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Chili Dog

$14.95

Our hot dog smothered with our zesty, house-made chili, topped with shredded cheese and diced onion.

Chili Size

Chili Size

$15.95

Our third-pound patty served open-faced and smother with out zesty, house-made chili, then topped with shredded cheese and diced onions.

Patty Melt Meal

Patty Melt Meal

$15.95

Our third-pound patty served on toasted Rye bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onion and 1000 island dressing.

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.95

Our third-pound patty stacked with onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Mushroom Jack Burger

Mushroom Jack Burger

$17.95

Our half lb special steakhouse grind, served with sautéed mushrooms, melted pepper jack cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, and onion. *Add Bacon $2.00

Dinner Entree *AFTER 4PM*

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$22.00

Seared to lock in the flavor. This dish is accompanied by wasabi and soy sauce.

Beer Battered Cod

Beer Battered Cod

$19.00

Sustainably sourced Alaskan Cod served with house-made tartar sauce and tart lemon.

Breaded Fantail Shrimp

Breaded Fantail Shrimp

$21.00

Fried to crunchy perfection, served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge.

Captain's Platter

Captain's Platter

$24.00

A delicious trio of our Deep-Fried Battered Shrimp, Shrimp Scampi and Battered Cod.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Gently sautéed in butter, lemon, garlic, and wine.

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$23.00

Lightly Seasoned and topped with our house made mango salsa and a lemon wedge.

Swordfish

Swordfish

$24.95

A generous portion of perfectly grilled swordfish. Served with our own fresh house-made mango salsa.

2 Lamb Chops

2 Lamb Chops

$19.00

Two lamb chops seasoned to perfection and cooked to your liking. Accompanied by mint jelly.

3 Lamb Chops

3 Lamb Chops

$23.00

Three lamb chops seasoned to perfection and cooked to your liking. Accompanied by mint jelly.

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$16.95

Two grilled and perfectly seasoned pork chops served with a side of apple sauce.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.00

Your Way! Teriyaki, BBQ, or lightly seasoned.

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$27.00

A 12-ounce cut. Rich and flavorful! Perfectly seasoned and grilled to your liking.

T-bone

T-bone

$28.00

A tender cut of juicy T-bone steak. Perfectly seasoned and grilled to your liking.

Flat Iron Steak

Flat Iron Steak

$25.00

Next to a filet, the most tender steak. A 10-ounce cut, grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms.

Sirlion

Sirlion

$22.00

An 8-ounce Sirloin grilled to perfection.

New York Steak

New York Steak

$28.00

This is a 12-ounce hand cut portion, grilled to your liking.

Steak and Shrimp

Steak and Shrimp

$28.00

Our Sirloin paired with breaded fried shrimp. Surf and Turf at its best! *Upgrade to shrimp scampi for $3.00

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$26.95

Tender, juicy, Prime beef, slow cooked and finished to your preferred temperature. Served only Thurs-Saturday at limited quantities. This is accompanied by au jus and horseradish-cream sauce.

Prime Rib King Cut

$29.95Out of stock
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.50

Asian Seabass lightly grilled and delicious. Served with a lemon and our freshly house made mango salsa.

Filet Mignon

$28.00

Filet Imperial

$30.95

Imperial Cajun Atlantic Salmon

$34.95

Prime Rib Endcut

$26.95Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Chili Bowl

$7.95

Chili Cup

$5.95
Dinner Caesar

Dinner Caesar

$8.95

Crisp Romaine, shredded parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons tossed in a zesty Caesar dressing. Served with garlic Texas toast. Protein choices: Grilled or Crispy Chicken

Dinner Salad

$8.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Sub Salad No Starch

$1.50

Taco Salad

$12.95

Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled will cool greens, diced onion, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with cilantro lime dressing and sour cream and salsa. You can choose seasoned ground beef or chicken.

Today's Soup Cup

$3.50

Todays Soup Bowl

$4.95

Wedge

$7.95Out of stock

A wedge of Iceberg lettuce topped with Bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing, then a drizzle of raspberry vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Lunch Chicken Caesar

$10.95Out of stock

Lunch Caesar PLAIN

$7.00Out of stock

Soup Bread Bowl

$6.95Out of stock

Chili Bread Bowl

$7.95Out of stock

Cowboy Chili W Garlic Bread

$8.95

Fries & Sides

Fries

$6.95

Curly Fries

$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Cheese Fries

$7.95
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Curly Chili Cheese Fries

$11.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.95

Baked Potato

$3.50

Mushrooms

$2.00
Side Scampi

Side Scampi

$7.95

Mashed Potato

$3.50Out of stock

Sierra Fries

$10.95

Kids

Kids Lilly Burger

Kids Lilly Burger

$9.95

Our Third-pound beef patty served with cheese and mustard.

Kids Back Alley Burger

$10.95

Our quarter-pound beef patty served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and our own 1000 Island dressing.

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Served plain, for our particular little guests

Kids Corn Dog

Kids Corn Dog

$6.95

Fried to a perfect golden brown.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

2 Chicken Strips

$9.75

Bronco Burger

$6.42

Bronco Chk Strip

$6.42

Bronco FF

$4.59

Bronco Burger

$6.35Out of stock

Bronco Burger

$6.44Out of stock

Desserts

Pumpkin Spice

$8.95Out of stock

Dutch Apple CHcake

$8.95Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.95

Cherry

$8.95Out of stock

Keto Pumpkin

$5.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$8.95Out of stock

Caramel Salted Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$8.95Out of stock

Caramel Pecan

$8.95Out of stock

Banana Foster Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Mocha Almond Fudge

$8.95Out of stock

Smores Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Berry Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Lemon Square

$5.95Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Very Berry

$8.95Out of stock

Peach Habanero Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Carrot CHEESECAKE

$8.95Out of stock

Choco Flan

$8.95Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Keto Lemon

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Melba

$8.95Out of stock

APPAREL

T Shirt

$18.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Long Sleeve T

$20.00

Hats

$20.00

Stickers

$3.00

Drinks

French 75

$7.00

Tropical Mimosas

$5.00

Freixenet mimosa

$7.00

French 75 (Copy)

$7.00

HH Cherry Lime Aid (Copy)

$6.00

HH Cucumber Spritzer (Copy)

$6.00

HH Pineapple Express (Copy)

$6.00

HH Irish Mule

$6.00

HH Shelter Hazy IPA

$5.00

HH Jim Beam (Copy)

$5.00

HH PBR PINT

$3.00

HH Svedka vodka (Copy)

$5.00

HH Well Drinks (Copy)

$4.00

HH High Life

$3.00

HH Seagrams VO (Copy)

$5.00

HH Mini Coors Light

$7.00

HH Mini Coors OG

$7.00

HH House Margarita

$5.00

HH Carmel Apple Pie

$6.00

HH House Bloody Mary

$5.00

HH/Football

Sampler Platter

$12.00

Add FF

$2.00

Hot Wings

$12.00

Chili Dog

$7.00

Tempura Shrimp

$8.00

Tempura Shrimp Ceasar

$13.00

Mini Back Alley with PBR or HL

$12.00

2 Mini Back Alley W/fries

$22.00

Sunday Funday Burger

$15.00

HH Appetizer 2 Combo

$12.00

HH Appetizer single

$7.00

HH Wings

$10.00

Mixed Basket Of Fries

$6.00

HH Chili Dog With Fries

$8.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

649 N Main St, Bishop, CA 93514

Directions

Gallery
Back Alley Bar and Grill image
Back Alley Bar and Grill image

