Back Alley Bowl and Grill

649 N Main St
Bishop, CA 93514
Popular Items
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Red Wine
White Wine
Appetizers
4 Taquitos
Topped with shredded cheese and served with salsa and sour cream.
6 Taquitos
Chicken Strips
WINGS
Served spicy, each order comes with 8 pc and a side of Ranch Dressing. Shown here dry with Buffalo on the side.
Jalapeno Poppers
Each order comes with six(6) poppers and a side of ranch dressing.
Loaded Potato Skins
Four skins topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and green onion. Sour Cream and salsa served on the side.
Fried Mozzarrella Cheese Sticks
Each order comes with six sticks, served with marinara.
Nachos
Freshly fried chips and melted cheese served with salsa & sour cream
Super Nachos
Our Nachos topped with seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes and onions. Sour cream and salsa comes on the side.
Popcorn Shrimp
A "boat-full" served with our house made cocktail sauce.
Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp
Tempura Shrimp
Chili Chese Potato Skins
Zucchini Sticks
Bruschetta
Chips and Salsa
Shrimp Cocktail
Tri Colored Nacho Bar
Asada Nachos
Garlic Parm Wings
Lunch *BEFORE 4PM*
Hot Dog
Corn Dog
Fried to a perfect golden brown.
Chili Dog
Polish Dog
Split and grilled. Served on a French Roll with caramelized onions and deli mustard.
Little Back Alley Burger
Quarter-pound patty. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion and our own 1000 Island dressing. *Make it a Chili Burger for $2.00
BA Burger
Third pound patty. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion and our own 1000 Island dressing. *Make it a Chili Burger for $2.00
Mushroom Jack Burger
Our half lb special steakhouse grind, served with sautéed mushrooms, melted pepper jack cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Bacon & Green Chili Cheeseburger
Our 1/3 lb patty topped with bacon, Ortega green chili, melted cheese, tomato, onion, pickle and our own 1000 Island Dressing. Shown here with onion rings.
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
Half-pound patty with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion and our own 1000 Island dressing.
The Lilly Burger
Third-pound patty served with American cheese and mustard.
Veggie Burger
Whole grains and veggie patty served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Topped with our own 1000 Island Dressing.
Patty Melt
Third-pound patty, served on toasted Rye bread and melted Swiss Cheese, grilled onions and our own 1000 Island dressing.
Chili Size
An open-faced burger smothered in our house made chili, topped with cheese and onions.
BLT
The Classic American Favorite, served on sourdough with mayo.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled all-natural boneless breast with lettuce, tomato, served with mayo. *Also available with Crispy Chicken patty.
Pastrami Reuben
Thinly sliced pastrami piled high on grilled rye bread, with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our own 1000 Island dressing.
Shrimp and Chips
Crisp, golden-fried shrimp served with house-made cocktail sauce and French Fries.
Fish and Chips
Beer-battered Alaskan Cod served with house made tartar sauce and French Fries.
60/40 Cheeseburger
A La Carte Chix Breast
Western Bacon Cheeseburger
Third-pound patty topped with BBQ, onion rings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with our own 1000 Island dressing.
Chilli Cheese Potato Skins
Caramelized Onion 60/40
Grilled Cheese W FF
Perfectly toasted sourdough with melted American and Cheddar cheese. Cut off your own crust!
Hawaiian Grilled Chx Sandwich
Grilled Chx Ortega Bacon
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Elk Burger
Steak Sandwich
Tempura Shrimp Salad
Tri Tip mashed potato/gravey
Elk Burger Javi Style
Dinner Sandwich *AFTER 4PM*
1/4 Burger
The quarter-pound version of our Back Alley Burgers. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Then 1000 island dressing on the bun.
Back Alley Burger 1/3
A third-pound patty served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, with 1000 island dressing on the bun.
Big BA Burger 1/2
Big Appetite?? Our Half-Pound patty served cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, and finished with 1000 island on the bun.
Bacon Ortega Cheeseburger
Our third-pound beef patty served with bacon, grilled Ortega chili pepper, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Then 1000 island dressing on the bun.
Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
Our third-pound, topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, and melted Swiss Cheese.
Chicken Delight Sandwich
Your choice of Crispy or Grilled chicken breast, served with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Patty Melt Meal
Our third-pound patty served on toasted Rye bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onion and 1000 island dressing.
Western Bacon Cheeseburger
Our third-pound patty stacked with onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Mushroom Jack Burger
Our half lb special steakhouse grind, served with sautéed mushrooms, melted pepper jack cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, and onion. *Add Bacon $2.00
Dinner Entree *AFTER 4PM*
Ahi Tuna
Seared to lock in the flavor. This dish is accompanied by wasabi and soy sauce.
Beer Battered Cod
Sustainably sourced Alaskan Cod served with house-made tartar sauce and tart lemon.
Breaded Fantail Shrimp
Fried to crunchy perfection, served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge.
Captain's Platter
A delicious trio of our Deep-Fried Battered Shrimp, Shrimp Scampi and Battered Cod.
Shrimp Scampi
Gently sautéed in butter, lemon, garlic, and wine.
Atlantic Salmon
Lightly Seasoned and topped with our house made mango salsa and a lemon wedge.
Swordfish
A generous portion of perfectly grilled swordfish. Served with our own fresh house-made mango salsa.
2 Lamb Chops
Two lamb chops seasoned to perfection and cooked to your liking. Accompanied by mint jelly.
3 Lamb Chops
Three lamb chops seasoned to perfection and cooked to your liking. Accompanied by mint jelly.
Pork Chops
Two grilled and perfectly seasoned pork chops served with a side of apple sauce.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Your Way! Teriyaki, BBQ, or lightly seasoned.
Ribeye Steak
A 12-ounce cut. Rich and flavorful! Perfectly seasoned and grilled to your liking.
T-bone
A tender cut of juicy T-bone steak. Perfectly seasoned and grilled to your liking.
Flat Iron Steak
Next to a filet, the most tender steak. A 10-ounce cut, grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms.
Sirlion
An 8-ounce Sirloin grilled to perfection.
New York Steak
This is a 12-ounce hand cut portion, grilled to your liking.
Steak and Shrimp
Our Sirloin paired with breaded fried shrimp. Surf and Turf at its best! *Upgrade to shrimp scampi for $3.00
Prime Rib
Tender, juicy, Prime beef, slow cooked and finished to your preferred temperature. Served only Thurs-Saturday at limited quantities. This is accompanied by au jus and horseradish-cream sauce.
Prime Rib King Cut
Grilled Chicken Breast
Asian Seabass lightly grilled and delicious. Served with a lemon and our freshly house made mango salsa.
Filet Mignon
Filet Imperial
Imperial Cajun Atlantic Salmon
Prime Rib Endcut
Soups and Salads
Chili Bowl
Chili Cup
Dinner Caesar
Crisp Romaine, shredded parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons tossed in a zesty Caesar dressing. Served with garlic Texas toast. Protein choices: Grilled or Crispy Chicken
Dinner Salad
Side Salad
Sub Salad No Starch
Taco Salad
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled will cool greens, diced onion, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with cilantro lime dressing and sour cream and salsa. You can choose seasoned ground beef or chicken.
Today's Soup Cup
Todays Soup Bowl
Wedge
A wedge of Iceberg lettuce topped with Bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing, then a drizzle of raspberry vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Lunch Chicken Caesar
Lunch Caesar PLAIN
Soup Bread Bowl
Chili Bread Bowl
Cowboy Chili W Garlic Bread
Fries & Sides
Kids
Kids Lilly Burger
Our Third-pound beef patty served with cheese and mustard.
Kids Back Alley Burger
Our quarter-pound beef patty served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and our own 1000 Island dressing.
Kids Hot Dog
Served plain, for our particular little guests
Kids Corn Dog
Fried to a perfect golden brown.
Kids Grilled Cheese
2 Chicken Strips
Desserts
Pumpkin Spice
Dutch Apple CHcake
Carrot Cake
Cherry
Keto Pumpkin
Bread Pudding
Caramel Salted Cheesecake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Caramel Pecan
Banana Foster Cheesecake
Mocha Almond Fudge
Smores Cheesecake
Berry Cheesecake
Lemon Square
Strawberry Cheesecake
Very Berry
Peach Habanero Cheesecake
Carrot CHEESECAKE
Choco Flan
Red Velvet Cupcake
Keto Lemon
Peach Melba
Drinks
649 N Main St, Bishop, CA 93514