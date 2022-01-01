- Home
Backslope Brewing
404 Reviews
$$
1107 9th St W
Columbia Falls, MT 59912
Popular Items
Beer
64 oz Growler
Must be 21 years or older. Choose beer fill only or buy the glass with your fill. This option is the larger of the two pictured. See website for beer descriptions.
32 oz Growler
Must be 21 years or older. We are currently out of 32 oz glass growlers but we can fill yours! See website for beer descriptions.
16 oz Growlette
Must be 21 years or older. Choose beer fill only or buy the glass with your fill.
Online Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Pickle brined chicken, house slaw, aioli, spiced tomato glaze.
Big Velvet BBQ Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork, house BBQ sauce, aioli, house slaw.
Ginger Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork, house ginger sauce, sriracha mayo, slaw.
Standard Burger
Beef patty, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cooked medium unless otherwise requested.
Kids BBQ
Slow roasted pulled pork sandwich, house BBQ sauce.
Winter vegBurger
House made veggie burger, goat cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, house pickles, spicy mayo
Chicken Souvlaki
marinated grilled chicken, feta labneh, three olive tapenade, mixed greens, tomato, red onion.
Online Bowl
Bulgogi Bowl
Served with flank unless otherwise requested. House bulgogi sauce, rice, slaw, sriracha, cilantro.
Ginger Bowl
Served with pork unless otherwise requested. House ginger sauce, rice, slaw, sriracha mayo, cilantro.
Butter Chicken or Tofu
Served with sautéed chicken unless otherwise requested, tandoori masala tomato simmer sauce, rice, cilantro, warm pita.
Red Beans and Rice
Served with shrimp unless otherwise requested. Cajun red beans cooked with bacon and sausage, rice, wing sauce, garlic mayo, parsley.
Online Small Plates
Mac N Cheese
House made, three cheese
Fried Pickles
Six house made fried pickle spears, with spiced tomato mayo.
PLAIN FF
Hand cut french fries tossed with salt and pepper.
side ff
Hand cut french fries tossed with salt and pepper.
GARLIC PARM FF
Hand cut fries tossed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
side garlic parm ff
Hand cut fries, tossed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. This portion is smaller than pictured.
Labneh Plate
Fresh labneh cheese, shakshouka, dukkah, parsley, warm pita.
Lamb Kabob
seasoned lamb, greens, feta labneh, tomato, red onion, parsley, warm pita
Online Salads and Soup
House Salad
Mixed greens, carrot, celery and cabbage, pepita, served with house peppercorn dressing.
Half house
Mixed greens, carrot, celery and cabbage, pepita, served with house peppercorn dressing. Portion slightly smaller than pictured.
Chicken Pho
chicken bone broth, rice noodle, carrot, ginger-scallion, cilantro, lime
Power Greens Salad
Kale, spinach, mixed greens, red and green cabbage, brussel sprouts, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, served with orange pistachio dressing.
half Power Greens
Kale, spinach, mixed greens, red and green cabbage, brussel sprouts, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, served with orange pistachio dressing. Smaller than portion pictured here.
Posole
Mexican stew with pork, hominy, tomato, poblano peppers, tomatillos and guajillo chile. Topped with cabbage, radish, lime and cilantro. Served with house made corn tortilla chips.
Online Kids
Online Desserts
Chocolate Chunk
House chocolate chunk cookie
Monster Cookie
Oatmeal, butterscotch, peanut butter, M&Ms, chocolate chips, gluten free
Salted Caramel
House made caramel, individually wrapped, single piece.
Guiltless Peanut Butter
Gluten Free chocolate peanut butter cookie
Molasses Crinklecookie
Foreman Stout Cake
Almond Cloud
Chewy almond cookie with powdered sugar, gluten free.
Online Beverages
Glassware
Logo Growlette
Growlette is the smaller, 32 ounce, size.
Backslope Growler
Growler is the larger, 64 ounce, size.
Logo Pint
Pink Acrylic Cup
Buxom J Pint
5 Year Anniversary Pint
13 oz snifter glass with Backslope logo on one side and our 5 year anniversary date on the other side.
Insulated 32 Oz Logo Growlette
Insulated 64 Oz Logo Growler
Hats
Black/Black Zephyr
Structured, knit trucker, black mesh sides, snapback closure
Navy/Black Zephyr
Structured, knit trucker, black mesh sides, snapback closure
Maroon/Black Zephyr
Structured, knit trucker, black mesh sides, snapback closure
Grey/Black Zephyr
Structured, knit trucker, black mesh sides, snapback closure
TAGS Custom Hats
Green Beanie
Charcoal Cuff Beanie
Black Cuff Beanie
Maroon Cuff Beanie
Black Pom Pom
Kids Blush Pink Baseball
Kids, unstructured, chino twill, mesh sides, snapback
Kids Grey Baseball
Kids, unstructured, chino twill, mesh sides, snapback
Kids Blue Baseball
Kids, unstructured, chino twill, mesh sides, snapback
Miscellaneous
Maroon Koozie
Teal Koozie
Purple Koozie
Orange Koozie
Montana Passport
List of Montana breweries with space for stamps from visited breweries and notes on each.
Spotted Bear Sanitizer
100 ml, screwtop, 80%
Malt Bag Sacks
Hand made from our grain bags, fundraiser, all proceeds are donated.
Bandana Tie Dye
Logo Pin
Climbing Rope Koozie
Sweatshirts
Maroon Pullover
Hood, front pocket, front left logo, and large circle logo on back
Teal Pullover
Front pocket, super soft, medium weight
Grey Pullover
Front pocket, super soft, medium weight
Classic Maroon Sweatshirt
Wide neck, super soft
Fleece Crew Maroon
Fleece Crew Navy
Lightweight Maroon
Lightweight women's cut long sleeve sweatshirt.
Mustard Pullover
Cardinal/Gold Pullover
Grey Zipper Sweatshirt
Front left logo, large circle logo on back
Black Zipper Sweatshirt
Front left logo, large circle logo on back
Navy Zipper Sweatshirt
Long sleeve, full zip, hooded sweatshirt, with pockets, logo on left front and full size on the back.
Forest Zipper Sweatshirt
Long sleeve, full zip, hooded sweatshirt, with pockets, logo on left front and full size on the back.
T-shirts
3/4 Sleeve Blue/grey
Women's 3/4 length sleeve. Sizes true to size.
Blue Scoop Neck
Women's scoop neck t-shirt. Looser fit.
Khaki Scoop
Women's scoop neck t-shirt. Loose fitting, and wide neck.
Dusty Rose
Women's scoop neck t-shirt. Loose fitting, so sizes are true to size with some room to move.
Dark Teal Circle Logo
Women's scoop neck t-shirt. Loose fitting, so sizes are true to size with some room to move.
Red Scoop Circle Logo
Women's t-shirt. More form fitting.
Navy Scoop Circle Logo
Women's t-shirt. More form fitting.
Plum V-Neck
Women's v-neck t-shirt. True to size but on longer end of spectrum.
Cornflower Blue V-Neck
Women's v-neck t-shirt. Fit is true to size but on longer end of spectrum.
Black V-Neck
Charcoal black V-Neck, women's t-shirt, straighter fit.
Maroon V-Neck
Teal V-Neck
Dark teal, V-Neck, women's t-shirt, straighter fit.
Black Scoop
Charcoal black, scoop neck, women's t-shirt, looser fit.
Maroon Scoop
Maroon, scoop neck, women's t-shirt, looser fit.
Purple Scoop
Women's scoop neck, loose fitting, t-shirt.
Grey Left Front Logo
Tie Dye Melon
Long sleeve, close fitting.
Tie Dye Mint
Long sleeve, close fitting.
Pocket Teal
Same style as Pocket Indigo with logo on front pocket. Unisex long sleeve t-shirt.
Pocket Indigo
Same style as Pocket Teal with graphic logo on the back. Unisex long sleeve t-shirt.
Mountain Maroon
Brown Tshirt
Men's brown t-shirt with gold logo on front.
Blue Tshirt With White Logo
Men's blue t-shirt with white logo on front.
Heather Grey Tshirt
Men's t-shirt with left front logo and large white logo on the back.
Grey Tshirt Small
Men's grey t-shirt with front left logo and large white circle logo on back.
Red Racerback
Women's racerback tank tops. Fit is loose, material is light and soft.
Royal Racerback
Women's racerback tank top. Fit is loose, material is light and soft.
Purple Original Logo Tank
Slightly stretchy, form fitting, original logo , very limited sizes, discounted price.
Green Original Logo Racerback
Racerback, original logo , very limited sizes, discounted price.
Aqua Racerback
Stretchy, racerback tank, soft and clingy material.
Charcoal Racerback
Stretchy, racerback tank, soft and clingy material.
Purple Mock Tank
Loose fitting, wider sleeve coverage tank with a slit in the center back.
Forest Mock Tank
Loose fitting, wider sleeve coverage tank with a slit in the center back.
Red Ringspun Tank
Royal Ringspun Tank
Spices
Chai Tea Mix 8 oz
House made chai mix. Mix with hot water.
BBQ Spice Blend 4 oz
House BBQ spice blend.
Cajun Spice Blend 4 oz
House Cajun spice blend. Great on meats or veggies.
Tandoori Spice Blend 4 oz
House Tandoori spice blend. Used in our Butter Chicken/Tofu bowl.
House Za'atar Blend 4 oz
House Za'atar spice blend. Used in our Labneh plate.
Corned Beef Rub 4 oz
House Corned Beef spice blend.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1107 9th St W, Columbia Falls, MT 59912