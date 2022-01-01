Backslope Brewing imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Backslope Brewing

404 Reviews

$$

1107 9th St W

Columbia Falls, MT 59912

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Bulgogi Bowl
Ginger Bowl

Beer

64 oz Growler

64 oz Growler

Must be 21 years or older. Choose beer fill only or buy the glass with your fill. This option is the larger of the two pictured. See website for beer descriptions.

32 oz Growler

32 oz Growler

Must be 21 years or older. We are currently out of 32 oz glass growlers but we can fill yours! See website for beer descriptions.

16 oz Growlette

16 oz Growlette

Must be 21 years or older. Choose beer fill only or buy the glass with your fill.

Online Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pickle brined chicken, house slaw, aioli, spiced tomato glaze.

Big Velvet BBQ Sandwich

Big Velvet BBQ Sandwich

$16.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, house BBQ sauce, aioli, house slaw.

Ginger Pork Sandwich

Ginger Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, house ginger sauce, sriracha mayo, slaw.

Standard Burger

Standard Burger

$15.50

Beef patty, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cooked medium unless otherwise requested.

Kids BBQ

Kids BBQ

$12.50

Slow roasted pulled pork sandwich, house BBQ sauce.

Winter vegBurger

Winter vegBurger

$17.50

House made veggie burger, goat cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, house pickles, spicy mayo

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$17.00

marinated grilled chicken, feta labneh, three olive tapenade, mixed greens, tomato, red onion.

Online Bowl

Bulgogi Bowl

Bulgogi Bowl

$16.00

Served with flank unless otherwise requested. House bulgogi sauce, rice, slaw, sriracha, cilantro.

Ginger Bowl

Ginger Bowl

$16.00

Served with pork unless otherwise requested. House ginger sauce, rice, slaw, sriracha mayo, cilantro.

Butter Chicken or Tofu

Butter Chicken or Tofu

$16.00

Served with sautéed chicken unless otherwise requested, tandoori masala tomato simmer sauce, rice, cilantro, warm pita.

Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice

$16.00

Served with shrimp unless otherwise requested. Cajun red beans cooked with bacon and sausage, rice, wing sauce, garlic mayo, parsley.

Online Small Plates

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$8.50

House made, three cheese

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Six house made fried pickle spears, with spiced tomato mayo.

PLAIN FF

PLAIN FF

$7.00

Hand cut french fries tossed with salt and pepper.

side ff

side ff

$4.50

Hand cut french fries tossed with salt and pepper.

GARLIC PARM FF

GARLIC PARM FF

$8.50

Hand cut fries tossed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.

side garlic parm ff

side garlic parm ff

$6.00

Hand cut fries, tossed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. This portion is smaller than pictured.

Labneh Plate

Labneh Plate

$11.50

Fresh labneh cheese, shakshouka, dukkah, parsley, warm pita.

Lamb Kabob

Lamb Kabob

$13.50

seasoned lamb, greens, feta labneh, tomato, red onion, parsley, warm pita

Online Salads and Soup

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, carrot, celery and cabbage, pepita, served with house peppercorn dressing.

Half house

Half house

$8.50

Mixed greens, carrot, celery and cabbage, pepita, served with house peppercorn dressing. Portion slightly smaller than pictured.

Chicken Pho

$11.50

chicken bone broth, rice noodle, carrot, ginger-scallion, cilantro, lime

Power Greens Salad

Power Greens Salad

$13.00

Kale, spinach, mixed greens, red and green cabbage, brussel sprouts, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, served with orange pistachio dressing.

half Power Greens

half Power Greens

$10.00

Kale, spinach, mixed greens, red and green cabbage, brussel sprouts, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, served with orange pistachio dressing. Smaller than portion pictured here.

Posole

Posole

$10.50

Mexican stew with pork, hominy, tomato, poblano peppers, tomatillos and guajillo chile. Topped with cabbage, radish, lime and cilantro. Served with house made corn tortilla chips.

Online Kids

Kids Mac

Kids Mac

$6.50

House made, three cheese.

Kids Veggie Bowl

Kids Veggie Bowl

$7.50

Seasonal veggies, rice, bulgogi sauce. Adult size is a larger portion.

Kids Chicken Bowl

Kids Chicken Bowl

$7.50

Sauté chicken, rice, bulgogi sauce. Adult size is a larger portion.

Online Desserts

Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$5.00

House chocolate chunk cookie

Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$5.00

Oatmeal, butterscotch, peanut butter, M&Ms, chocolate chips, gluten free

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$0.75

House made caramel, individually wrapped, single piece.

Guiltless Peanut Butter

Guiltless Peanut Butter

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten Free chocolate peanut butter cookie

Molasses Crinklecookie

$5.00

Foreman Stout Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Almond Cloud

Almond Cloud

$5.00

Chewy almond cookie with powdered sugar, gluten free.

Online Beverages

House made ginger lemonade and iced tea
Ginger Lemonade

Ginger Lemonade

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fresh brewed, unsweetened

RC Cola

RC Cola

$1.75
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$2.25
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

House made ginger lemonade and iced tea

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00

Dark Side Fermenters, rotating flavor

Jun Tea

$5.00

Vibrant Roots, flavor rotates

Glassware

Employee discount on glassware except Stanley growlers and pints and Mug Man mugs is 40%.
Logo Growlette

Logo Growlette

$5.00

Growlette is the smaller, 32 ounce, size.

Backslope Growler

Backslope Growler

$8.00

Growler is the larger, 64 ounce, size.

Logo Pint

Logo Pint

$5.00
Pink Acrylic Cup

Pink Acrylic Cup

$10.00
Buxom J Pint

Buxom J Pint

$5.00
5 Year Anniversary Pint

5 Year Anniversary Pint

$5.00

13 oz snifter glass with Backslope logo on one side and our 5 year anniversary date on the other side.

Insulated 32 Oz Logo Growlette

$28.00

Insulated 64 Oz Logo Growler

$40.00

Hats

Employee discount is 30% on all hats.
Black/Black Zephyr

Black/Black Zephyr

$25.00

Structured, knit trucker, black mesh sides, snapback closure

Navy/Black Zephyr

Navy/Black Zephyr

$25.00

Structured, knit trucker, black mesh sides, snapback closure

Maroon/Black Zephyr

Maroon/Black Zephyr

$25.00

Structured, knit trucker, black mesh sides, snapback closure

Grey/Black Zephyr

Grey/Black Zephyr

$25.00

Structured, knit trucker, black mesh sides, snapback closure

TAGS Custom Hats

$30.00
Green Beanie

Green Beanie

$22.00
Charcoal Cuff Beanie

Charcoal Cuff Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
Black Cuff Beanie

Black Cuff Beanie

$20.00
Maroon Cuff Beanie

Maroon Cuff Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
Black Pom Pom

Black Pom Pom

$24.00
Kids Blush Pink Baseball

Kids Blush Pink Baseball

$18.00

Kids, unstructured, chino twill, mesh sides, snapback

Kids Grey Baseball

Kids Grey Baseball

$18.00

Kids, unstructured, chino twill, mesh sides, snapback

Kids Blue Baseball

Kids Blue Baseball

$18.00

Kids, unstructured, chino twill, mesh sides, snapback

Miscellaneous

Maroon Koozie

Maroon Koozie

$6.02Out of stock
Teal Koozie

Teal Koozie

$6.02
Purple Koozie

Purple Koozie

$6.02
Orange Koozie

Orange Koozie

$6.02
Montana Passport

Montana Passport

$10.00

List of Montana breweries with space for stamps from visited breweries and notes on each.

Spotted Bear Sanitizer

Spotted Bear Sanitizer

$5.00

100 ml, screwtop, 80%

Malt Bag Sacks

Malt Bag Sacks

$15.00

Hand made from our grain bags, fundraiser, all proceeds are donated.

Bandana Tie Dye

Bandana Tie Dye

$18.01

Logo Pin

$6.02

Climbing Rope Koozie

$25.00

Sweatshirts

Employee discount is 20% on all sweatshirts
Maroon Pullover

Maroon Pullover

$44.00

Hood, front pocket, front left logo, and large circle logo on back

Teal Pullover

Teal Pullover

$48.00

Front pocket, super soft, medium weight

Grey Pullover

Grey Pullover

$48.00

Front pocket, super soft, medium weight

Classic Maroon Sweatshirt

Classic Maroon Sweatshirt

$40.00

Wide neck, super soft

Fleece Crew Maroon

$40.00

Fleece Crew Navy

$40.00
Lightweight Maroon

Lightweight Maroon

$36.00

Lightweight women's cut long sleeve sweatshirt.

Mustard Pullover

$48.00

Cardinal/Gold Pullover

$48.00
Grey Zipper Sweatshirt

Grey Zipper Sweatshirt

$48.00

Front left logo, large circle logo on back

Black Zipper Sweatshirt

Black Zipper Sweatshirt

$48.00

Front left logo, large circle logo on back

Navy Zipper Sweatshirt

Navy Zipper Sweatshirt

$48.00

Long sleeve, full zip, hooded sweatshirt, with pockets, logo on left front and full size on the back.

Forest Zipper Sweatshirt

Forest Zipper Sweatshirt

$48.00

Long sleeve, full zip, hooded sweatshirt, with pockets, logo on left front and full size on the back.

T-shirts

Employee discount: t-shirts is 50% off first and 30% off second of same style. Tank tops are 40% off first, 30% off second of same style. Long sleeve and hoodies are 40% off.
3/4 Sleeve Blue/grey

3/4 Sleeve Blue/grey

$24.00

Women's 3/4 length sleeve. Sizes true to size.

Blue Scoop Neck

Blue Scoop Neck

$24.00

Women's scoop neck t-shirt. Looser fit.

Khaki Scoop

Khaki Scoop

$24.00

Women's scoop neck t-shirt. Loose fitting, and wide neck.

Dusty Rose

Dusty Rose

$24.00

Women's scoop neck t-shirt. Loose fitting, so sizes are true to size with some room to move.

Dark Teal Circle Logo

Dark Teal Circle Logo

$24.00

Women's scoop neck t-shirt. Loose fitting, so sizes are true to size with some room to move.

Red Scoop Circle Logo

Red Scoop Circle Logo

$24.00

Women's t-shirt. More form fitting.

Navy Scoop Circle Logo

Navy Scoop Circle Logo

$24.00

Women's t-shirt. More form fitting.

Plum V-Neck

Plum V-Neck

$24.00

Women's v-neck t-shirt. True to size but on longer end of spectrum.

Cornflower Blue V-Neck

Cornflower Blue V-Neck

$24.00

Women's v-neck t-shirt. Fit is true to size but on longer end of spectrum.

Black V-Neck

Black V-Neck

$24.00

Charcoal black V-Neck, women's t-shirt, straighter fit.

Maroon V-Neck

$24.00
Teal V-Neck

Teal V-Neck

$24.00

Dark teal, V-Neck, women's t-shirt, straighter fit.

Black Scoop

Black Scoop

$24.00

Charcoal black, scoop neck, women's t-shirt, looser fit.

Maroon Scoop

Maroon Scoop

$24.00

Maroon, scoop neck, women's t-shirt, looser fit.

Purple Scoop

Purple Scoop

$24.00

Women's scoop neck, loose fitting, t-shirt.

Grey Left Front Logo

Grey Left Front Logo

$28.00
Tie Dye Melon

Tie Dye Melon

$28.00

Long sleeve, close fitting.

Tie Dye Mint

Tie Dye Mint

$28.00

Long sleeve, close fitting.

Pocket Teal

Pocket Teal

$28.00

Same style as Pocket Indigo with logo on front pocket. Unisex long sleeve t-shirt.

Pocket Indigo

Pocket Indigo

$28.00

Same style as Pocket Teal with graphic logo on the back. Unisex long sleeve t-shirt.

Mountain Maroon

Mountain Maroon

$28.00
Brown Tshirt

Brown Tshirt

$24.00

Men's brown t-shirt with gold logo on front.

Blue Tshirt With White Logo

Blue Tshirt With White Logo

$24.00

Men's blue t-shirt with white logo on front.

Heather Grey Tshirt

Heather Grey Tshirt

$24.00

Men's t-shirt with left front logo and large white logo on the back.

Grey Tshirt Small

Grey Tshirt Small

$24.00

Men's grey t-shirt with front left logo and large white circle logo on back.

Red Racerback

Red Racerback

$20.00

Women's racerback tank tops. Fit is loose, material is light and soft.

Royal Racerback

Royal Racerback

$20.00

Women's racerback tank top. Fit is loose, material is light and soft.

Purple Original Logo Tank

Purple Original Logo Tank

$10.00

Slightly stretchy, form fitting, original logo , very limited sizes, discounted price.

Green Original Logo Racerback

Green Original Logo Racerback

$10.00

Racerback, original logo , very limited sizes, discounted price.

Aqua Racerback

Aqua Racerback

$24.00

Stretchy, racerback tank, soft and clingy material.

Charcoal Racerback

Charcoal Racerback

$24.00

Stretchy, racerback tank, soft and clingy material.

Purple Mock Tank

Purple Mock Tank

$25.00

Loose fitting, wider sleeve coverage tank with a slit in the center back.

Forest Mock Tank

Forest Mock Tank

$25.00

Loose fitting, wider sleeve coverage tank with a slit in the center back.

Red Ringspun Tank

$25.00

Royal Ringspun Tank

$25.00

Hoodies

Employee discount is 40% on all long sleeve hoodies

Black Graphic

$36.00
Maroon/Oatmeal Logo

Maroon/Oatmeal Logo

$36.00

Lightweight, no pockets

Cranberry Thermal Hoody

Cranberry Thermal Hoody

$40.00

Ribbed, mid-weight, no pockets, very loose fitting.

Woodland Thermal Hoody

Woodland Thermal Hoody

$40.00

Ribbed, mid-weight, no pockets, very loose fitting.

Stickers

Employees one free sticker, no other discounts
Backslope Text

Backslope Text

$3.01
Backslope Mountain

Backslope Mountain

$3.01
Backslope Rectangle

Backslope Rectangle

$3.01
Green Circle

Green Circle

$3.01
Yellow Circle

Yellow Circle

$3.01
Blue Adventure Circl

Blue Adventure Circl

$3.01
Buxom J

Buxom J

$3.01
Dr. Randolph's Sticker

Dr. Randolph's Sticker

$3.01
Columbia Falls Circle

Columbia Falls Circle

$3.01

Spices

Chai Tea Mix 8 oz

Chai Tea Mix 8 oz

$8.00

House made chai mix. Mix with hot water.

BBQ Spice Blend 4 oz

BBQ Spice Blend 4 oz

$8.00

House BBQ spice blend.

Cajun Spice Blend 4 oz

Cajun Spice Blend 4 oz

$8.00

House Cajun spice blend. Great on meats or veggies.

Tandoori Spice Blend 4 oz

Tandoori Spice Blend 4 oz

$8.00

House Tandoori spice blend. Used in our Butter Chicken/Tofu bowl.

House Za'atar Blend 4 oz

House Za'atar Blend 4 oz

$8.00

House Za'atar spice blend. Used in our Labneh plate.

Corned Beef Rub 4 oz

Corned Beef Rub 4 oz

$8.00

House Corned Beef spice blend.

Shipping

Shipping 1-2 Items

$5.00

Shipping 2-6 Items

$10.00

Shipping 6 or more Items

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1107 9th St W, Columbia Falls, MT 59912

Directions

Gallery
Backslope Brewing image

