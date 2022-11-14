- Home
North Fork Pizza
507 Reviews
$$
605 Nucleus Ave
Columbia Falls, MT 59912
Build Your Own Pizzas
12" Build Your Own
Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!
16" Build Your Own
Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!
Gluten Free 10" Build Your Own
Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!
16" Specialty Pizza
16" North Fork
Our house specialty, a margherita style pizza, is recommended As Is! Extra tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
16" Blankenship
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper medley, black olive, onion, & parmesan
16" Glacier Rim
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, & parmesan
16" Bowman
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, fresh spinach, prosciutto, & parmesan
16" Fools Hen
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, & parmesan
16" Big Creek
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, red onion, pesto chicken**, & parmesan (**contains walnuts)
16" Canyon Creek
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, feta, kalamato olive, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, oregano, & parmesan
16" Northern Lights (Vegan)
Kim’s VEGAN pizza! (NO cheese!) An olive oil base, roasted garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper medley, & black olives, topped with our house made VEGAN “parmesan” (*vegan parm contains nuts) Add Daiya VEGAN Mozzarella Shreds for an extra charge
16" Camas
Tomato & pesto* (*contains walnuts) sauce blend, shredded mozzarella, meatball, red onion, ricotta, & parmesan
16" Ford
White base, shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, sausage, & parmesan
16" McDonald
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, onion, & parmesan
16" Polebridge
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, a bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, red onion, & parmesan
16" Shelf
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, meatball, red onion, tomato, cheese whiz, & parmesan
12" Specialty Pizza
12" North Fork
Our house specialty, a margherita style pizza, is recommended As Is! Extra tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
12" Blankenship
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper medley, black olive, onion, & parmesan
12" Glacier Rim
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, & parmesan
12" Bowman
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, fresh spinach, prosciutto, & parmesan
12" Fools Hen
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, & parmesan
12" Big Creek
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, red onion, pesto chicken**, & parmesan (**contains walnuts)
12" Canyon Creek
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, feta, kalamato olive, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, oregano, & parmesan
12" Northern Lights (Vegan)
Kim’s VEGAN pizza! (NO cheese!) An olive oil base, roasted garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper medley, & black olives, topped with our house made VEGAN “parmesan” (*vegan parm contains nuts) Add Daiya VEGAN Mozzarella Shreds for an extra charge
12" Camas
Tomato & pesto* (*contains walnuts) sauce blend, shredded mozzarella, meatball, red onion, ricotta, & parmesan
12" Ford
White base, shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, sausage, & parmesan
12" McDonald
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, onion, & parmesan
12" Polebridge
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, a bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, red onion, & parmesan
12" Shelf
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, meatball, red onion, tomato, cheese whiz, & parmesan
GLUTEN FREE 10" Specialty Pizza
GF North Fork
Our house specialty, a margherita style pizza, is recommended As Is! Extra tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
GF Blankenship
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper medley, black olive, onion, & parmesan
GF Glacier Rim
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, & parmesan
GF Bowman
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, fresh spinach, prosciutto, & parmesan
GF Fools Hen
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, & parmesan
GF Big Creek
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, red onion, pesto chicken**, & parmesan (**contains walnuts)
GF Canyon Creek
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, feta, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, oregano, & parmesan
GF Northern Lights (Vegan)
Kim’s VEGAN pizza! (NO cheese!) An olive oil base, roasted garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper medley, & black olives, topped with our house made VEGAN “parmesan” (*vegan parm contains nuts) Add Daiya VEGAN Mozzarella Shreds for an extra charge
GF Camas
Tomato & pesto* (*contains walnuts) sauce blend, shredded mozzarella, meatball, red onino, ricotta, & parmesan
GF Ford
White base, shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, sausage , & parmesan
GF McDonald
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, onion, & parmesan
GF Polebridge
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, a bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, red onion, & parmesan
GF Shelf
Tomtato sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, meatball, red onion, tomato, cheese whiz, & parmesan
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Garlic knot brushed with butter, topped with parmesan & served with our marinara
Pretzel Knots
Garlic knot brushed lightly with butter, salted, & served with our cheese whiz
Hot Huckleberry Wings
Baked in our oven, served with Homemade ranch or blue cheese
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella tossed with fresh tomatoes & basil, served on a bed of spring mix, drizzled with olive oil & a balsamic glaze
Toasted Cheese Raviolis
Lightly breaded, cheese filled raviolis, served with our marinara
Side of Meatballs
2 Meatballs, marinara, parmesan
Small Garlic Bread
Perfect addition to a salad or a side of meatballs, or make it a yummy snack by adding pepperoni, cheese, & a side of marinara
Large Garlic Bread
Perfect addition to a salad or a side of meatballs, or make it a yummy snack by adding pepperoni, cheese, & a side of marinara
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing ...
Large Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing ...
Small Caeser Salad
Chopped romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Large Caeser Salad
Chopped romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, feta, kalamato olives, oregano, served with balsamic vinaigrette
Veggie Deluxe Salad
Mixed greens piled high with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, pepperoncinis, bell peppers, black olives, & artichokes, topped off with oregano and our housemade ***vegan parmesan (contains nuts), served with balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Spinach, tomato, red onion, candied walnuts, crispy prosciutto, & blue cheese crumbles, served with balsamic vinaigrette
Italian Salad
Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, artichoke, black olive, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pepperoni, parmesan, oregano, served with oil & vinegar
Subs
Calzones & Strombolis
Build Your Own Calzone
Our pizza dough folded over, stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, & your choice of toppings. Served with a side of marinara.
Build Your Own Stromboli
Our pizza dough rolled up & stuffed with you choice of toppings, mozzarella cheese, parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Pasta
Penne With Marinara
Penne pasta topped with our housemade marinara & parmesan, served with a side of garlic bread
Baked Penne Pasta
Penne pasta baked with ricotta & parmesan cheese, topped with our housemade marinara, served with a side of garlic bread
Kids Pasta
A half portion of pasta with your choice of marinara or butter.
Sides/Extras
Ranch 2 oz
Made in House!!!
Blue Cheese 2 oz
Balsamic Vinaigrette 3.25oz
Marinara 2 oz
Made in House!
Marinara 3.25 oz
Made in House!
Marinara 5 oz
Made in House!
Side Topping 2 oz
Side Topping 3.25 oz
Side Topping 5 oz
Olive Oil 2oz
Cheese Whiz 2 oz
Cheese Whiz 3.25 oz
Balsamic Glaze 2 oz
Huckleberry Wing Sauce 2 oz
Made in House!
Franks Hot Sauce 2 oz
Side Butter 2 oz
Caeser 2oz
Caeser 3.25oz
Oil & Vinegar
Beer & Wine
Wine-Underwood Pinot Gris 375mL
PBR Pitcher
Craft Pitcher
PBR Lager Tall Boy 16oz
Jun Tea
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer
White Claw Lime Hard Seltzer
Coors Light
Kokanee
Cold Smoke Scotch Ale 16oz
Dales Pale Ale Tall Boy 19.2oz
Neon Rainbows Hazy IPA 16oz
Neon Lights
Fresh Squeezed IPA 19.2oz
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 16oz
Wine-Underwood Rose Bubbles 375mL
Wine-Underwood Pinot Noir 375mL
Jun Tea 16oz
Sip N' Go
Cascadia Cider
Erdinger
Beverages
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Capri Sun Apple Juice
Clementine IZZE Soda
Pomegranate IZZE Soda
Seltzer Water-Plain
Seltzer Water-Orange Vanilla
Seltzer Water-Grapefruit
Pepsi Can
Diet Pepsi Can
Mountain Dew Can
7 Up Can
Pepsi 2 Liter
Mountain Dew 2 Liter
Jun Tea
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
North Fork Pizza is a locally owned & operated pizzeria nestled in the Gateway to Glacier Park. Come grab a pizza to get you there or get you home! Enjoy the high-quality freshness that is in our pizza, our people, and our place!!!
605 Nucleus Ave, Columbia Falls, MT 59912