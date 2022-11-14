Restaurant header imageView gallery

North Fork Pizza

507 Reviews

$$

605 Nucleus Ave

Columbia Falls, MT 59912

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own
Hot Huckleberry Wings
12" Build Your Own

Build Your Own Pizzas

Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!

12" Build Your Own

$15.00

Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!

16" Build Your Own

$18.00

Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!

Gluten Free 10" Build Your Own

$15.00

Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!

16" Specialty Pizza

16" North Fork

$23.00

Our house specialty, a margherita style pizza, is recommended As Is! Extra tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

16" Blankenship

$26.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper medley, black olive, onion, & parmesan

16" Glacier Rim

$26.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, & parmesan

16" Bowman

$26.00

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, fresh spinach, prosciutto, & parmesan

16" Fools Hen

$22.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, & parmesan

16" Big Creek

$28.00

White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, red onion, pesto chicken**, & parmesan (**contains walnuts)

16" Canyon Creek

$26.00

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, feta, kalamato olive, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, oregano, & parmesan

16" Northern Lights (Vegan)

$21.00

Kim’s VEGAN pizza! (NO cheese!) An olive oil base, roasted garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper medley, & black olives, topped with our house made VEGAN “parmesan” (*vegan parm contains nuts) Add Daiya VEGAN Mozzarella Shreds for an extra charge

16" Camas

$26.00

Tomato & pesto* (*contains walnuts) sauce blend, shredded mozzarella, meatball, red onion, ricotta, & parmesan

16" Ford

$26.00

White base, shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, sausage, & parmesan

16" McDonald

$27.00

White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, onion, & parmesan

16" Polebridge

$26.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, a bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, red onion, & parmesan

16" Shelf

$26.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, meatball, red onion, tomato, cheese whiz, & parmesan

12" Specialty Pizza

12" North Fork

$18.00

Our house specialty, a margherita style pizza, is recommended As Is! Extra tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

12" Blankenship

$19.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper medley, black olive, onion, & parmesan

12" Glacier Rim

$19.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, & parmesan

12" Bowman

$19.00

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, fresh spinach, prosciutto, & parmesan

12" Fools Hen

$17.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, & parmesan

12" Big Creek

$21.00

White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, red onion, pesto chicken**, & parmesan (**contains walnuts)

12" Canyon Creek

$19.00

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, feta, kalamato olive, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, oregano, & parmesan

12" Northern Lights (Vegan)

$17.00

Kim’s VEGAN pizza! (NO cheese!) An olive oil base, roasted garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper medley, & black olives, topped with our house made VEGAN “parmesan” (*vegan parm contains nuts) Add Daiya VEGAN Mozzarella Shreds for an extra charge

12" Camas

$19.00

Tomato & pesto* (*contains walnuts) sauce blend, shredded mozzarella, meatball, red onion, ricotta, & parmesan

12" Ford

$19.00

White base, shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, sausage, & parmesan

12" McDonald

$20.00

White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, onion, & parmesan

12" Polebridge

$19.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, a bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, red onion, & parmesan

12" Shelf

$19.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, meatball, red onion, tomato, cheese whiz, & parmesan

GLUTEN FREE 10" Specialty Pizza

GF North Fork

$17.00

Our house specialty, a margherita style pizza, is recommended As Is! Extra tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

GF Blankenship

$18.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper medley, black olive, onion, & parmesan

GF Glacier Rim

$18.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, & parmesan

GF Bowman

$18.00

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, fresh spinach, prosciutto, & parmesan

GF Fools Hen

$17.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, & parmesan

GF Big Creek

$19.00

White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, red onion, pesto chicken**, & parmesan (**contains walnuts)

GF Canyon Creek

$18.00

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, feta, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, oregano, & parmesan

GF Northern Lights (Vegan)

$16.00

Kim’s VEGAN pizza! (NO cheese!) An olive oil base, roasted garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper medley, & black olives, topped with our house made VEGAN “parmesan” (*vegan parm contains nuts) Add Daiya VEGAN Mozzarella Shreds for an extra charge

GF Camas

$18.00

Tomato & pesto* (*contains walnuts) sauce blend, shredded mozzarella, meatball, red onino, ricotta, & parmesan

GF Ford

$18.00

White base, shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, sausage , & parmesan

GF McDonald

$18.00

White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, onion, & parmesan

GF Polebridge

$18.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, a bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, red onion, & parmesan

GF Shelf

$18.00

Tomtato sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, meatball, red onion, tomato, cheese whiz, & parmesan

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Garlic knot brushed with butter, topped with parmesan & served with our marinara

Pretzel Knots

$5.50

Garlic knot brushed lightly with butter, salted, & served with our cheese whiz

Hot Huckleberry Wings

$16.00

Baked in our oven, served with Homemade ranch or blue cheese

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella tossed with fresh tomatoes & basil, served on a bed of spring mix, drizzled with olive oil & a balsamic glaze

Toasted Cheese Raviolis

$12.00

Lightly breaded, cheese filled raviolis, served with our marinara

Side of Meatballs

$3.50

2 Meatballs, marinara, parmesan

Small Garlic Bread

$1.75

Perfect addition to a salad or a side of meatballs, or make it a yummy snack by adding pepperoni, cheese, & a side of marinara

Large Garlic Bread

$3.50

Perfect addition to a salad or a side of meatballs, or make it a yummy snack by adding pepperoni, cheese, & a side of marinara

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing ...

Large Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing ...

Small Caeser Salad

$5.50

Chopped romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Large Caeser Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, feta, kalamato olives, oregano, served with balsamic vinaigrette

Veggie Deluxe Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens piled high with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, pepperoncinis, bell peppers, black olives, & artichokes, topped off with oregano and our housemade ***vegan parmesan (contains nuts), served with balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach, tomato, red onion, candied walnuts, crispy prosciutto, & blue cheese crumbles, served with balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, artichoke, black olive, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pepperoni, parmesan, oregano, served with oil & vinegar

Subs

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

Served with or without onions & your choice of white american cheese or cheese whiz or BOTH!

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Meatballs, marinara, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan

Calzones & Strombolis

Build Your Own Calzone

$14.00

Our pizza dough folded over, stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, & your choice of toppings. Served with a side of marinara.

Build Your Own Stromboli

$12.00

Our pizza dough rolled up & stuffed with you choice of toppings, mozzarella cheese, parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.

Pasta

Penne With Marinara

$10.00Out of stock

Penne pasta topped with our housemade marinara & parmesan, served with a side of garlic bread

Baked Penne Pasta

$12.00Out of stock

Penne pasta baked with ricotta & parmesan cheese, topped with our housemade marinara, served with a side of garlic bread

Kids Pasta

$5.00Out of stock

A half portion of pasta with your choice of marinara or butter.

Sides/Extras

Ranch 2 oz

$0.50

Made in House!!!

Blue Cheese 2 oz

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette 3.25oz

$1.25

Marinara 2 oz

$0.50

Made in House!

Marinara 3.25 oz

$0.75

Made in House!

Marinara 5 oz

$1.50

Made in House!

Side Topping 2 oz

$0.50

Side Topping 3.25 oz

$1.25

Side Topping 5 oz

$2.00

Olive Oil 2oz

$0.75

Cheese Whiz 2 oz

$0.75

Cheese Whiz 3.25 oz

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze 2 oz

$0.75

Huckleberry Wing Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Made in House!

Franks Hot Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Side Butter 2 oz

$0.50

Caeser 2oz

$0.50

Caeser 3.25oz

$0.75

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Beer & Wine

Wine-Underwood Pinot Gris 375mL

$9.00

PBR Pitcher

$10.00

Craft Pitcher

$16.00

PBR Lager Tall Boy 16oz

$3.00

Jun Tea

$5.00

White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

$4.00

White Claw Lime Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Kokanee

$3.00

Cold Smoke Scotch Ale 16oz

$5.00

Dales Pale Ale Tall Boy 19.2oz

$5.00

Neon Rainbows Hazy IPA 16oz

$5.00

Neon Lights

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed IPA 19.2oz

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 16oz

$5.00

Wine-Underwood Rose Bubbles 375mL

$9.00

Wine-Underwood Pinot Noir 375mL

$9.00

Jun Tea 16oz

$5.00

Sip N' Go

$5.00

Cascadia Cider

$5.00

Erdinger

$5.00

Beverages

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$2.50

Capri Sun Apple Juice

$1.50

Clementine IZZE Soda

$1.50

Pomegranate IZZE Soda

$1.50

Seltzer Water-Plain

$1.50

Seltzer Water-Orange Vanilla

$1.50

Seltzer Water-Grapefruit

$1.50

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50

7 Up Can

$1.50

Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.00

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$4.00

Jun Tea

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

North Fork Pizza is a locally owned & operated pizzeria nestled in the Gateway to Glacier Park. Come grab a pizza to get you there or get you home! Enjoy the high-quality freshness that is in our pizza, our people, and our place!!!

Website

Location

605 Nucleus Ave, Columbia Falls, MT 59912

Directions

Gallery
North Fork Pizza image
North Fork Pizza image
North Fork Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Backslope Brewing
orange star4.5 • 404
1107 9th St W Columbia Falls, MT 59912
View restaurantnext
Wonderstone Kitchen - 7336 US Highway 2E
orange starNo Reviews
7336 US Highway 2E Columbia Falls, MT 59912
View restaurantnext
Seoul Food Montana
orange starNo Reviews
Check out our website for daily location updates at Whitefish, MT 59937
View restaurantnext
Alley Connection - 22 1st Street West
orange starNo Reviews
22 1st Street West Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Indah Sushi
orange star4.4 • 546
250 2nd St E Whitefish, MT 59937
View restaurantnext
Wild Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 165
309 Central Avenue Whitefish, MT 59937
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia Falls

Backslope Brewing
orange star4.5 • 404
1107 9th St W Columbia Falls, MT 59912
View restaurantnext
Gunsight Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 208
624 Nucleus Ave Columbia Falls, MT 59912
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia Falls
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston