Bar Menu

Appetizers

Wings

$14.00

6 wings choice of sauce: garlic parmesan, buffalo or huckleberry BBQ

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño

$15.00

stuffed with cream cheese and smoked shrimp

Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Penne pasta, house-made cheese sauce

Elk Meatballs

$15.00

Served on a bed of spring mix, huckleberry barbecue, and crispy onion

Onion Rings

$8.00

served with gorgonzola aioli

Chicken Strips (5 pieces)

$12.00

5 pieces of crispy breaded chicken served with French Fries

Adult corn dogs

$12.00

2 corn dogs served with French Fries

Sides

Side Baked Potato

$5.00

Side Mashed Potato

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Monaco Burger

$18.00

Applewood bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, Monaco burger sauce

Wild Burger

$19.00

Bison, Wagyu, venison, wild boar, garlic sage aioli

Rodeo Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb. hand-pattied burger comes with: swiss cheese, crispy onion straws, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, BBQ sauce

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Shaved sirloin, onions and peppers, gruyere cheese, garlic sage aioli, French baguette

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

chicken breast, roasted poblano, pepper-jack cheese comes with: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, chipotle mayo

Salads & Soup

House Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Roasted Beets Salad

$13.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Roasted Beets Salad

$6.00

Soup

$7.00

Kids Plates

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Linguini & Marinara

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese*

$9.00

Kids Corn dog

$6.00

Dessert

Huckleberry Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Rotating

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Steak Menu

Steaks

Boneless Ribeye 16 Oz

$39.00

Bacon Wrapped 8 Oz Sirloin

$27.00

New York Strip 12 Oz

$42.00

Filet mignon

$45.00

Bone in 22 Oz Ribeye

$57.00

Liqueur & Cocktails

Cocktails

Apple Cran Moscow Mule

$9.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bolt's Julip

$11.00

Caesar Cocktail

$7.00

Cider Breeze

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Mickey

$10.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Huckleberry Mojito

$9.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini

$10.00

Midnight Cowboy

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$7.00

Monaco Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Sazerac

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Cogniac

VSOP

$6.00

Hennessy

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Amarito

$6.00

Gin

Aviation

$6.50

Beefeater

$6.25

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Hendricks

$8.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Whistling Andy Peppercorn & Pear

$7.75

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Beefeater

$8.75

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$8.75

DBL Gordons

$10.50

DBL Hendricks

$10.50

DBL Tanqueray

$10.50

Liqueur/Cordial

Baileys

$5.00

Carolans

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Orphan Girl

$8.50

Rumplemintze

$5.00

Tuaca

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

DBL Aperol

$8.75

DBL Campari

$8.75

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$8.75

DBL Cointreau

$10.50

DBL Drambuie

$10.50

DBL Frangelico

$10.50

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$8.75

DBL Grand Marnier

$10.50

DBL Irish Mist

$8.75

DBL Jagermeister

$8.75

DBL Kahlua

$8.75

DBL Bulleit Rye

$8.75

DBL Licor 43

$8.75

DBL Mathilde Cassis

$8.75

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

$8.75

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Amber

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Captain Morgan Private Select

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Portal Flathead Fog

$12.75

Well Rum

$4.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$8.75

DBL Bacardi

$8.75

DBL Bacardi Limon

$8.75

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.75

DBL Gosling'S

$10.50

DBL Meyers

$10.50

DBL Meyers Silver

$10.50

DBL Mount Gay

$10.50

Schnapps

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Apple Schnapps

$5.00

Grape Schnapps

$5.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12 Yr Double Wood

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Macallan 12 Yr Sherry Oak

$25.00

Dalwhinnie 15 Yr

$21.00

Lagavulin 8 Yr

$20.50

DBL Well Scotch

$7.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$8.75

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$10.50

DBL Dewars

$10.50

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$14.00

DBL J & B

$10.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Centenario

$5.00

Clase Azul

$32.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Hornitos Plata

$6.50

Hornitos Respasado

$6.50

Juarez Silver Tequila

$5.00

Milagro

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$11.50

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Agave Tequilla

$8.50

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

Del Maquey Vida Mezcal

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.50

DBL Casa Noble

$8.75

DBL Corazon Reposado

$10.50

DBL Cuervo Silver

$10.50

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$12.25

DBL Patron Anejo

$12.25

DBL Patron Café

$12.25

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$12.25

DBL Patron Reposado

$12.25

DBL Patron Silver

$14.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$14.00

DBL Casamigos

$16.00

Vodka

360 Huckleberry

$6.00

44 North

$7.00

44 North Huck Vodka

$7.00

Absolute

$4.50

Belvedere

$6.50

Deep Eddy's

$5.00

Firefly

$5.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$6.50

Mule Kick

$8.25

Pinnacle Whipped Vodka

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Stolichnaya

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

W.A Spirit of Sperry

$8.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Whistling Andy Huck Vodka

$6.50

DBL Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$8.75

DBL Belvedere

$10.50

DBL Chopin

$10.50

DBL Ciroc

$10.50

DBL Firefly

$10.50

DBL Grey Goose

$12.25

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$12.25

DBL Jeremiah Weed

$10.50

DBL Ketel One

$10.50

DBL Titos

$8.75

DBL Smirnoff

$8.75

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$12.50

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$12.75

Bearproof Huckleberry Whiskey

$10.25

Black Velvet

$5.00

Black Velvet Caramel

$5.00

Blantons

$19.50

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.75

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bushmill's Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Christian Brothers

$5.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Dalwhinnie Malt Whiskey

$21.00

Fireball

$5.00

Fireweed Cherry Bourbon

$10.25

Forty Creek

$5.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$7.00

Jameson IPA Edition

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.50

Makers Mark

$7.25

Mr Boston Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

Pendleton

$6.00

Screwball

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Whistle Pig Rye Whiskey

$19.00

Wild Turkey

$4.00

Wilies Honey Moonshine

$10.50

Willies Devel's Brigade Whiskey

$12.25

Woodford Reserve

$8.75

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$16.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Rye Whiskey

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$16.00

Whistle Pig Rye Whiskey

$19.00

Brunch cocktails

Huckleberry martini

$12.00

Huckleberry vodka lemonade

$12.00

Huckleberry margarita

$12.00

Coconut mojito

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Shots

Chocolate cake

$8.00

NA Beverage

SODA

Sample Soda

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

RootBeer

$2.75

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

7 Up

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Cock & Bull

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

COFFEE

Coffee

$2.25

MILK

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

TEA

Iced Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

LEMONADE

Lemonade

$2.25

Huckleberry Lemonade

$4.00

JUICE

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Jammer Root Beer

JAMMER

$3.50

Jammer Huckleberry Soda

Jammer Huckleberry

$3.50

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$3.75

Mocktails

Shirley temple

$3.00

Roy rodgers

$3.00

Arnold palmer

$3.00

Cock and Bull

Cock and Bull

$3.50

Diet Cock and Bull

$3.50

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00

Diet Red Bull

$4.00

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

Golf Simulators

1/2 Hour

1/2 Hour

$20.00

Full Hour

Full Hour

$40.00

Private Event (Both Simulators)

Private Event (Both Simulators)

$80.00

NFL FOOTBALL MENU

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$15.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Steak Skewers

$15.00Out of stock

Potato Croquettes

$10.00