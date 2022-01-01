Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Bakery & Café @ Angel Fire

707 Reviews

$

3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A

Angel Fire, NM 87710

Order Again

Popular Items

(#28) Breakfast Sandwich
(#3) Choice of 2 Meats
(#12) Baker's Omelet

Breakfast

(#2) Choice of Meat

$11.49

Choice of breakfast meat , 2 eggs, hashbrowns, toast

(#3) Choice of 2 Meats

$14.99

Choice of two breakfast meats, 3 eggs, hashbrowns & toast

(#4) 2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$10.49

(#5) Big Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Big Breakfast Burrito made with potato, egg and cheese plus choice of meat and red/green chili or gravy

(#6) Ultimate Burrito

$14.99

Ultimate Burrito w/3 meats, potato, egg, cheese, red/green chili or gravy

(#7) Chicken Fried Steak

$13.49

Chicken Fried Steak smothered in gravy, eggs, hashbrowns & toast

(#8) Breakfast Enchiladas

$13.99

Breakfast Enchiladas with choice of meat, beans and hashbrowns smothered in red or green chili

(#12) Baker's Omelet

$15.99

3 egg omelet with bacon, sausage, ham, bell pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and cheddar cheese with hashbrowns and toast

(#13) Skillet Breakfast

$14.99

2 eggs on pan fries with onions, bell peppers & cheese served with choice of meat and toast

(#14) Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

2 eggs, papitas, beans and red or green chile

(#15) Migas

$13.99

Scrambled eggs with fried corn tortillas, onions, bell peppers & cheese with beans & a flour tortilla

(#16) Veggie Omelet

$13.99

3 egg omelet with onions, tomato, broccoli, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, toast

(#17) Chorizo & Eggs

$13.99

Chorizo & 2 eggs served with beans, papitas and a flour tortilla

(#18) Herman's Special

$14.99

2 eggs on top of pan fries and sausage with cheddar cheese, red or green chile and toast

(#20) Oatmeal

$9.49

with blueberry or brown sugar topping and toast

(#21) 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns & Toast

$10.49

(#22) Cheese Omelet

$10.49

2 egg omelet with hashbrowns, toast

(#26) 1 Egg, Choice of Meat

$10.49

(#27) Handheld Burrito

$5.49

Choice of breakfast meat, eggs, cheddar cheese and hashbrowns rolled in a flour tortilla fit for a hand.

(#28) Breakfast Sandwich

$11.49

Large sandwich with choice of breakfast meat, egg and cheese, with a side of hashbrowns

Breakfast Bite

$6.49

Handheld breakfast sandwich with your choice of breakfast meat, egg & cheese on a biscuit or English muffin.

Kids Breakfast

Happy Cakes

$6.49

2 small pancakes w/bacon

Jr. Oatmeal

$6.49

Bowl of oatmeal with brown sugar

Jamie’s Special

$6.49

1 scrambled egg with cheese, bacon, toast

A La Carte

Bacon Side (4)

$4.50

Beans Side

$4.00

Cheese Side

$2.25

Chorizo Side

$4.00

Corn Tortillas Side (2)

$2.00

Diced Green Chili Side

$2.25

Egg Side (1)

$3.25

English Muffin Side

$3.25

Flour Tortilla Side

$1.25

Gravy Side Large

$4.00

Gravy Side Small

$2.25

Green Chili Sauce Large

$4.00

Green Chili Sauce Medium

$2.50

Green Chili Sauce Small

$2.25

Guacamole Side Large

$5.00

Guacamole Side Small

$3.50

Ham Side (2)

$4.50

Hashbrowns Side

$3.50

Jalapeno Side

$2.25

Red Chili Sauce Large

$4.00

Red Chili Sauce Medium

$2.50

Red Chili Sauce Small

$2.25

Salsa Side

$2.25

Sausage Side (2)

$4.50

Toast Side

$3.25

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Chips & Guacamole

$8.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Nachos with meat

$10.49

Corn chips covered in cheese sauce with lettuce and tomatoes. Add ground beef or chicken.

Nachos Grande

$11.49

Corn chips covered in your choice of beef or chicken, with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, sour cream, chees sauce and avocado.

Nachos plain

$8.99

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Chicken Fried Steak smothered in gravy, fries, toast & side salad

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.99

(3) chicken strips w/gravy, fries and side salad

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$11.99

3 enchiladas served with beans & rice or posole

Beef Enchilada Plate

$12.99

3 enchiladas served with beans & rice or posole

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$12.99

3 enchiladas served with beans & rice or posole

Taco Plate

$12.99

(3) tacos (beef or chicken) served with beans & rice or posole

Combination Plate

$13.99

(2) enchiladas (beef, chicken or cheese), taco (beef or chicken), beans & rice or posole

Beef Burrito Plate

$14.99

Shredded or ground beef with cheese in a flour tortilla smothered with red/green chili w/ beans & rice or posole

Chicken Burrito Plate

$13.99

Diced chicken with cheese in a flour tortilla smothered with red/green chili w/ beans & rice or posole

Frito Pie

$12.99

Corn chips with meat, cheese, red/green chili & garnish

Chile Relleno Plate

$12.99

(2) cheese stuffed peppers breaded & fried, smothered w/ red or green chili, beans/rice or posole

Beef Fajitas Plate

$16.99

Beef fajitas grilled with onion & bell peppers, served with shredded cheese, garnish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, beans & rice or posole and flour tortillas

Chicken Fajitas Plate

$16.99

Chicken fajitas grilled with onion & bell peppers, served with shredded cheese, garnish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, beans & rice or posole and flour tortillas

Combo Fajitas Plate

$16.99

Beef and chicken fajitas grilled with onion & bell peppers, served with shredded cheese, garnish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, beans & rice or posole and flour tortillas

Mac & Cheese Meal

$12.99

Double order of Kraft Mac & Cheese. Spice it up with a variety of additional toppings.

Alex's Special

$14.99

2 patties w/cheese smothered in red or green chili, fries

Alan's Special

$16.99

Double New Mexican burger (open faced) with beans, cheese, red/green chili with fries

Brian's Special

$13.99

Chili (red/green) cheese fries w/diced chicken

Chris' Special

$14.99

2 enchiladas (beef, chicken or cheese), 2 taco (beef or chicken), 2 eggs

Jason's Special

$17.99

Double meat, double cheese burger (veg optional) & crispy fries

Kurt's Special

$11.99

Diced chicken, cheese, red or green chili served in a bowl with a tortilla

Vince's Special

$13.99

Cheese fries w/ground beef smothered with red or green chili

Quesadilla Plate

$12.99

(3) tacos (beef or chicken) served with beans & rice or posole

Sandwiches & Burguers

Pastrami Ruben

$12.99

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing between slices of toasted rye bread

Turkey Ruben

$12.99

Chicken fried steak sandwich

$12.99

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Patty melt

$12.99

Green Chili Cheese Burguer

$12.99

New Mexico Burguer

$14.99

Guacamole Burguer

$14.99

Regular Burguer

$12.99

BLT on toast

$11.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, purple cabbage, carrots, American & Swiss cheese

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, diced green chiles & ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

Reg Taco Salad

$9.99

2 small taco bowls filled with ground beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato with red or green chiles.

Sm Taco Salad

$5.99

Small taco bowl filled with ground beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato with red or green chiles.

Side Salad

$2.50

Kids Lunch

Chicken Clucker

$5.99

(2) chicken strips w/fries

Grilled Cheez

$5.99

with fries

Corney Dog

$5.99

with fries

Kiddie Taco Salad

$5.99

Kiddie Taco

$5.99

with beans

Kiddie Enchilada

$5.99

with beans

Kiddie Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kraft brand Mac & Cheese with mixed fruit cup.

A La Carte

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Kettle Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings (4)

$2.99

Beans Side

$4.00

Rice Side

$3.99

Posole Side

$3.99

Papitas Side

$3.50

Taco

$2.99

Beef Enchilada

$2.99

Chicken Enchilada

$2.99

Cheese Enchilada

$2.99

Corn Dog

$3.99

Side Salad

$2.50

Flour Tortilla Side

$1.25

Corn Tortillas Side (2)

$2.00

Cheese Side

$2.25

Guacamole Side Large

$5.00

Guacamole Side Small

$3.50

Salsa Side

$2.25

Gravy Side Large

$4.00

Gravy Side Small

$2.25

Jalapeno Side

$2.25

Diced Green Chili Side

$2.25

Green Chili Sauce Large

$4.00

Green Chili Sauce Medium

$2.50

Green Chili Sauce Small

$2.25

Red Chili Sauce Large

$4.00

Red Chili Sauce Medium

$2.50

Red Chili Sauce Small

$2.25

Week Special

Green Chile cheeseburger

$14.99

Tacos al pastor

$14.99

Burrito w Chile colorado

$14.99

Burrito w Chile verde

$14.99

Beverages

Water

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Small drink

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Bottled Beverage

$3.50

Ice

Arnold Palmer (tea + lemonade)

$3.50

BEERS

Dos equis

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Blue moon

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

OTHER

Mimosas

$6.00

Sangría

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

A warm, family friendly café offering delicious baked pastries, breakfast all day, and lunch every day of the year.

Website

Location

3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A, Angel Fire, NM 87710

Directions

