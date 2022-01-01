- Home
The Bakery & Café @ Angel Fire
707 Reviews
$
3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A
Angel Fire, NM 87710
Breakfast
(#2) Choice of Meat
Choice of breakfast meat , 2 eggs, hashbrowns, toast
(#3) Choice of 2 Meats
Choice of two breakfast meats, 3 eggs, hashbrowns & toast
(#4) 2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
(#5) Big Breakfast Burrito
Big Breakfast Burrito made with potato, egg and cheese plus choice of meat and red/green chili or gravy
(#6) Ultimate Burrito
Ultimate Burrito w/3 meats, potato, egg, cheese, red/green chili or gravy
(#7) Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Fried Steak smothered in gravy, eggs, hashbrowns & toast
(#8) Breakfast Enchiladas
Breakfast Enchiladas with choice of meat, beans and hashbrowns smothered in red or green chili
(#12) Baker's Omelet
3 egg omelet with bacon, sausage, ham, bell pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and cheddar cheese with hashbrowns and toast
(#13) Skillet Breakfast
2 eggs on pan fries with onions, bell peppers & cheese served with choice of meat and toast
(#14) Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs, papitas, beans and red or green chile
(#15) Migas
Scrambled eggs with fried corn tortillas, onions, bell peppers & cheese with beans & a flour tortilla
(#16) Veggie Omelet
3 egg omelet with onions, tomato, broccoli, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, toast
(#17) Chorizo & Eggs
Chorizo & 2 eggs served with beans, papitas and a flour tortilla
(#18) Herman's Special
2 eggs on top of pan fries and sausage with cheddar cheese, red or green chile and toast
(#20) Oatmeal
with blueberry or brown sugar topping and toast
(#21) 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns & Toast
(#22) Cheese Omelet
2 egg omelet with hashbrowns, toast
(#26) 1 Egg, Choice of Meat
(#27) Handheld Burrito
Choice of breakfast meat, eggs, cheddar cheese and hashbrowns rolled in a flour tortilla fit for a hand.
(#28) Breakfast Sandwich
Large sandwich with choice of breakfast meat, egg and cheese, with a side of hashbrowns
Breakfast Bite
Handheld breakfast sandwich with your choice of breakfast meat, egg & cheese on a biscuit or English muffin.
Kids Breakfast
A La Carte
Bacon Side (4)
Beans Side
Cheese Side
Chorizo Side
Corn Tortillas Side (2)
Diced Green Chili Side
Egg Side (1)
English Muffin Side
Flour Tortilla Side
Gravy Side Large
Gravy Side Small
Green Chili Sauce Large
Green Chili Sauce Medium
Green Chili Sauce Small
Guacamole Side Large
Guacamole Side Small
Ham Side (2)
Hashbrowns Side
Jalapeno Side
Red Chili Sauce Large
Red Chili Sauce Medium
Red Chili Sauce Small
Salsa Side
Sausage Side (2)
Toast Side
Starters
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Chips & Guacamole
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Nachos with meat
Corn chips covered in cheese sauce with lettuce and tomatoes. Add ground beef or chicken.
Nachos Grande
Corn chips covered in your choice of beef or chicken, with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, sour cream, chees sauce and avocado.
Nachos plain
Entrees
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Fried Steak smothered in gravy, fries, toast & side salad
Chicken Strip Basket
(3) chicken strips w/gravy, fries and side salad
Cheese Enchilada Plate
3 enchiladas served with beans & rice or posole
Beef Enchilada Plate
3 enchiladas served with beans & rice or posole
Chicken Enchilada Plate
3 enchiladas served with beans & rice or posole
Taco Plate
(3) tacos (beef or chicken) served with beans & rice or posole
Combination Plate
(2) enchiladas (beef, chicken or cheese), taco (beef or chicken), beans & rice or posole
Beef Burrito Plate
Shredded or ground beef with cheese in a flour tortilla smothered with red/green chili w/ beans & rice or posole
Chicken Burrito Plate
Diced chicken with cheese in a flour tortilla smothered with red/green chili w/ beans & rice or posole
Frito Pie
Corn chips with meat, cheese, red/green chili & garnish
Chile Relleno Plate
(2) cheese stuffed peppers breaded & fried, smothered w/ red or green chili, beans/rice or posole
Beef Fajitas Plate
Beef fajitas grilled with onion & bell peppers, served with shredded cheese, garnish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, beans & rice or posole and flour tortillas
Chicken Fajitas Plate
Chicken fajitas grilled with onion & bell peppers, served with shredded cheese, garnish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, beans & rice or posole and flour tortillas
Combo Fajitas Plate
Beef and chicken fajitas grilled with onion & bell peppers, served with shredded cheese, garnish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, beans & rice or posole and flour tortillas
Mac & Cheese Meal
Double order of Kraft Mac & Cheese. Spice it up with a variety of additional toppings.
Alex's Special
2 patties w/cheese smothered in red or green chili, fries
Alan's Special
Double New Mexican burger (open faced) with beans, cheese, red/green chili with fries
Brian's Special
Chili (red/green) cheese fries w/diced chicken
Chris' Special
2 enchiladas (beef, chicken or cheese), 2 taco (beef or chicken), 2 eggs
Jason's Special
Double meat, double cheese burger (veg optional) & crispy fries
Kurt's Special
Diced chicken, cheese, red or green chili served in a bowl with a tortilla
Vince's Special
Cheese fries w/ground beef smothered with red or green chili
Quesadilla Plate
(3) tacos (beef or chicken) served with beans & rice or posole
Sandwiches & Burguers
Pastrami Ruben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing between slices of toasted rye bread
Turkey Ruben
Chicken fried steak sandwich
Philly Steak Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Patty melt
Green Chili Cheese Burguer
New Mexico Burguer
Guacamole Burguer
Regular Burguer
BLT on toast
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Club Sandwich
Salads
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, purple cabbage, carrots, American & Swiss cheese
Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, diced green chiles & ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Reg Taco Salad
2 small taco bowls filled with ground beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato with red or green chiles.
Sm Taco Salad
Small taco bowl filled with ground beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato with red or green chiles.
Side Salad
Kids Lunch
A La Carte
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle Fries
Kettle Fries
Onion Rings (4)
Beans Side
Rice Side
Posole Side
Papitas Side
Taco
Beef Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada
Corn Dog
Side Salad
Flour Tortilla Side
Corn Tortillas Side (2)
Cheese Side
Guacamole Side Large
Guacamole Side Small
Salsa Side
Gravy Side Large
Gravy Side Small
Jalapeno Side
Diced Green Chili Side
Green Chili Sauce Large
Green Chili Sauce Medium
Green Chili Sauce Small
Red Chili Sauce Large
Red Chili Sauce Medium
Red Chili Sauce Small
Week Special
Beverages
Water
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Iced Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Cocoa
Cappuccino
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Sprite
Small drink
Lemonade
Raspberry Tea
Bottled Beverage
Ice
Arnold Palmer (tea + lemonade)
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
A warm, family friendly café offering delicious baked pastries, breakfast all day, and lunch every day of the year.
3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A, Angel Fire, NM 87710