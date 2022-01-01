Angel Fire restaurants you'll love
Angel Fire's top cuisines
Must-try Angel Fire restaurants
More about The Bakery & Cafe @ Angel Fire
The Bakery & Cafe @ Angel Fire
3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A, Angel Fire
|Popular items
|(#5) Big Breakfast Burrito
|$13.99
Big Breakfast Burrito made with potato, egg and cheese plus choice of meat and red/green chili or gravy
|Breakfast Bite
|$6.49
Handheld breakfast sandwich with your choice of breakfast meat, egg & cheese on a biscuit or English muffin.
|(#27) Handheld Burrito
|$5.49
Choice of breakfast meat, eggs, cheddar cheese and hashbrowns rolled in a flour tortilla fit for a hand.
More about Mikuna Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Mikuna Grill
48 N Angel Fire Rd, Angel Fire