Angel Fired Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

3375 Mountain View Boulevard

Angel Fire, NM 87710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

APPETIZERS

GARLIC BREADSTICKS (4)

$5.00

4 lightly brushed soft & warm breadsticks served with Marinara & Homemade Garlic Butter

GARLIC BREADSTICKS (8)

$8.00

8 lightly brushed soft & warm breadsticks served with Marinara & Homemade Garlic Butter

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

Creamy Spinach with Artichokes warm breadsticks served with Marinara and Homemade Garlic Butter Mozzarella Served with Pizza Crust Wedges

OVEN BAKED WINGS (6)

$10.00

6 wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, Citrus Chipotle Sauce

OVEN BAKED WINGS (12)

$16.00

12 wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, Citrus Chipotle Sauce

CRISPY RAVIOLI

$10.00

8 Breaded cheese stuffed Ravioli, served with Marinara

CUP OF RANCH

$1.00

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

T-REX

Red Base, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon Mozzarella

MEDITERRANEAN

Pesto Base, Spinach, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Mozzarella

TUSCAN

Red Base, Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil, Goat Cheese Mozzarella

SUPREME

Red Base, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella

ISLAND PIE

Red Base, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Lime drizzle

CAPRESE PIE

Olive Oil Base, Prosciutto, Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella, Balsamic Drizzle

NEW MEXICAN

Red Base, Grilled Chicken, Green Chile, Black Beans, Caramelized Onions, Feta, Mozzarella

CHICKEN CROSSING THE ROAD

Alfredo Base, Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach & Mozzarella

BBQ CHICKEN

Olive Oil Base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella & sprinkle of Bleu Cheese

SMOKE HOUSE

Olive Oil Base, Bacon, Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella

MARGHERITA

Red Base, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella

BYO PIZZA

10" BYO PIZZA

$10.00

Begin with a cheese pizza and load it up the way you like it!

12" BYO PIZZA

$14.00

Begin with a cheese pizza and load it up the way you like it!

14" BYO PIZZA

$18.00

Begin with a cheese pizza and load it up the way you like it!

SALADS

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives, Feta, Italian Dressing

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives, Feta, Italian Dressing

SMALL CAPRESE SALAD

$9.00

Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

LARGE CAPRESE SALAD

$13.00

Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

SMALL CAT'S MEOW SALAD

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing

LARGE CAT'S MEOW SALAD

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing Parmesan served w/ a Crostini

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Crostini croutons

SUMMER SALAD

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette

CUP OF RANCH

$1.00

PASTAS

ALFREDO CHICKEN PASTA

$14.00

Penne, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Alfredo Sauce

GREEN CHILE CARBONARA

$14.00

Penne, Bacon, Green Chile, Caramelized Onions, Alfredo Smoked Gouda

SPAGHETTI

$12.00

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS

$14.00

Spaghetti w/ Marinara & Meatballs

SUBS & SANDWICHES

ITALIAN SUB

$14.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Prosciutto, Provolone, Italian Dressing on a Sub Roll. Hot or Cold.

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$14.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil & Balsamic on Homemade Foccacia

MEATBALL SUB

$13.00

Meatballs, Marinara, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella on a Sub Roll

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Artichokes, Tomato, Green Chili Aioli on Homemade Focaccia

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$9.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$8.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$10.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

DESSERTS

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$8.00

Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, topped w/ Chocolate & Caramel sauces

PEANUT BUTTER LANDSLIDE

$8.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse Cake

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$6.00

A&W Root Beer over Vanilla Ice Cream

COOKIE SUNDAE

$8.00

Jumbo Choc Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, w/ Chocolate & Caramel sauces

ORANGE CREAMSICLE

$6.00

Fanta Orange Soda over Vanilla Ice Cream

Non Alcoholic BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

ORANGE FANTA

$2.95

MILK

$3.00

HOT COCOA

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

Perrier / Carbonated Water

$3.00

Root Beer Bottle

$3.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Water

Soda Water

$1.95

Carbonated filtered water

BEER

Slice o’ Hefen La Cumbre Draft

$6.50

La Cumbre Elevated IPA

$6.50

Stella Artois Draft

$6.95Out of stock

Ex Novo IPA

$6.95

Ex Novo Goalden

$6.95

Canteen Brown

$6.50

Sierra Nevada Torpedo IPA

$6.75

Bosque Jetty Jack Amber

$6.95

Mich. Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Santa Fe Pepe Loco

$6.50

Steelbender Compa

$6.50

Red River Amber Ale

$7.50Out of stock

Steelbender Esmeralda Pilsner

$6.50

BluDragonFly Hatch Amber

$6.50

BluDragonFly Prickly Pear

$6.50

BTL Budweiser

$3.50

BTL Bud Light

$3.50

BTL Coors Light

$3.50

BTL Miller Light

$3.50

BTL Mic Ultra

$3.50

BTL Dos XX

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Modelo Especial

$5.00

BTL 805 Blonde

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Blue Moon Wheat

$5.00
BTL Happy Camper IPA (Can)

BTL Happy Camper IPA (Can)

$5.00

Happy Camper is a hoppy, malty, perfectly balanced, world-class IPA made just for you. A beer that says, "I'm from New Mexico and I like good beer."

BTL Shiner Bock

$5.00
BTL 90 Shilling (Can)

BTL 90 Shilling (Can)

$5.00

A medium-bodied amber ale with a distinct burnished copper color and a deeply pleasant aroma. The name 90 Shilling comes from the Scottish method of taxing beer. Only the highest quality beers were taxed 90 Shillings. We think you’ll find this original ale brilliantly refreshing, and worth every Shilling.

BTL Fat Tire Amber

$5.00
BTL Santa Fe Nut Brown (Can)

BTL Santa Fe Nut Brown (Can)

$5.00

Santa Fe Brewing Nut Brown Ale uses a combination of high mash temperature, hard water, and low-alpha acid hops to produce a product that is both true to an English-style brown yet distinctly Santa Fe. This easy-drinking beer is mild with a nutty flavor which makes it a perfect session beer.

BTL O'Doul's Amber

$3.50

BTL Stella Artois

$5.00

Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Hard Apple Cider - Tractor

$8.00

Blood Orange Cider Tractor

$8.00

WINE

GL Chard - House

$6.00

GL Pinot Grigio - Canyon

$7.00

GL Sauv Blanc Kendall-Jackson

$8.00

GL Chard Kendall-Jackson

$8.00

Prosecco (187mL) - Cupcake

$7.50

GL Canyon Moscato

$7.00

BTL Chard - House

$18.00

BTL Pinot Grigio - Canyon

$21.00

BTL Sauv Blanc Kendall-Jackson

$24.00

BTL Chard Kendall-Jackson

$24.00

BTL Canyon Moscato

$21.00

House Cab

$6.00

Pinot Noir - Three Thieves

$6.00

Merlot - Ecco Domani

$8.00

Cab Casillero Diablo

$8.00Out of stock

Chiant - Ruffino

$7.00

Glass Athena Cabernet

$8.50

BTL Cabernet - House

$18.00

BTL Pinot Noir - Three Thieves

$21.00

BTL Merlot - Ecco Domani

$24.00

BTL Cab Casillero

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Chianti - Rufino

$25.00

Bottle Athena Cabernet

$26.00

Sweatshirts / Hoodies

Black Logo Hoodie

$40.00

Soft fleece collection hoodie with AFP logo on front and rear.

Sweatshirt

$35.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirt

$20.00

Golf shirts / polos

Black Polo

$30.00

Bike Jerseys

Orange DH Bike Jersey

$69.00

High quality wicking long sleeve downhill bike jersey. AFP logo front and rear, arms NM Zia Logo Angel Fire NM, and Angel Fired Pizza.

Flannel Long Sleeve

Flannel Long Sleeve

$42.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty Pizzas with much more!

Location

3375 Mountain View Boulevard, Angel Fire, NM 87710

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

