Holly Lake Camp Store & Grill Millsboro, DE

32087 Holly Lake Rd

Millsboro, DE 19966

Breakfast

Breakfast Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Eggs and american cheese

Veggie Omelet

$7.99

Eggs, american cheese, peppers, onions and tomatoes

Meat Omelet

$9.99

Eggs, american cheese and choice of breakfast meat

Meat Lovers Omelet

$9.99

Eggs, american cheese, sausage, bacon and ham

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Fried egg, crispy bacon and american cheese on your choice of toast

Scrapple, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Fried egg, savory scrapple and american cheese on your choice of toast

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Fried egg, tasty sausage and american cheese on your choice of toast

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Fried egg, grilled ham, and american cheese on your choice of toast

Deep Fried Sage Sausage Sandwich

$7.25

Deep fried sage sausage links, fried egg and cheddar cheese sauce on a fresh baked Italian roll

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Breakfast Specials

Holly Lake Eggs

$8.50

3 eggs scrambled and mixed with home fries, onions, peppers and american cheese. Includes toast

Holly Lake Eggs with Meat

$9.99

3 eggs scrambled and mixed with your choice of breakfast meat, home fries, onion, peppers

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$7.99Out of stock

Savory sausage gravy served with two (2) buttermilk biscuits

Cream Chipped Beef

$8.99Out of stock

A hearty portion of cream chipped beef served with your choice of toast

Holly Lake 222

$7.99

2 eggs cooked your way, 2 pieces of your choice of breakfast meat, and choice of either two (2) golden pancakes or two (2) pieces of cinnamon swirled french toast

Eggs, Meat, Homefries and Toast

$9.30

2 eggs cooked your way, your choice of breakfast meat, a side of home fries and toast

Small (2) Pancakes

$4.99

Two (2) golden pancakes

Small (2) French Toast

$4.99

Two (2) pieces of cinnamon swirled french toast

Large (3) Pancakes

$5.99

Three (3) golden pancakes

Large (3) French Toast

$5.99

Three (3) pieces of cinnamon swirled french toast

2 Eggs and Meat

$6.50

2 Eggs and Toast

$5.25

Individual Menu Items

Eggs (2)

$2.00

2 eggs cooked your way

Breakfast Meats

$2.99

Toast

$1.25

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99

English Muffin with Cream Cheese

$1.25

Home Fries

$3.25

Lunch

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$9.49

Chopped steak and american cheese on a subroll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.49

Chopped chicken steak and american cheese on a sub roll

Cheeseburger

$6.25

All beef patty with melted american cheese on a bun

B.L.T.

$6.50

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato served on your choice of toast

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

American cheese served on your choice of bread, grilled to a crispy golden brown

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.25

Ham and american cheese served on your choice of bread, grilled to a crispy golden brown

Hotdog

$4.25

Juicy all beef frank served on a warm bun

Cheesedog

$5.25

Juicy all beef frank smothered in cheddar cheese sauce served on a warm bun

Fryer

French Fries

$2.99

Crispy golden brown french fries

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Our crispy golden french fries smothered in cheddar cheese sauce

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.99

Three (3) chicken tenders fried

Chicken Tenders (6)

$13.99

Six (6) chicken tenders fried

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Six (6) mozzrella sticks

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Six (6) cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.99

macaroni and cheese in bite sized pieces

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

32087 Holly Lake Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966

