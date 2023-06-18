Surf Bagel Long Neck
36908 Silicato Drive
Millsboro, DE 19966
DAWN PATROL
SURF BAGELS
SINGLE BAGEL
HALF DOZEN BAGELS
BAKER'S DOZEN BAGELS
FRENCH TOAST BAGEL
CHEESE BAGEL
UDI GLUTEN FREE BAGEL (not made on premise)
OPEN QUANTITY SURF BAGELS
BAGEL TRAY
LARGE ORDERS MAY REQUIRE APPROVAL AND ADVANCE NOTICE Choose (13) sliced bagels, (3) 1/4 pint flavored cream cheese, also includes (1) 1/2 pint plain cream cheese
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
BACON, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH
SAUSAGE, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH
TAYLOR HAM, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH
SCRAPPLE, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH
STEAK, EGG, & CHEESE
TURKEY, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH
EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH
EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH
MEAT BREAKFAST SANDWICH
MEAT & EGG SANDWICH
MEAT & CHEESE SANDWICH
MALIBU BUNNY
Veggie CC, lettuce, tomato and avocado.
NOVA & CREAM CHEESE
Nova, cream cheese, LTO, capers.
HANGOVER SANDWICH
Your choice of Bagel with Taylor Ham, Bacon, Scrapple, Extra Cheese, Egg, and a Hashbrown Patty!
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
BREAKFAST SIDES
PASTRIES
AFTERNOON SESSIONS
KILLER CHEESESTEAKS
CHEESESTEAK
"Surfed" on a longboard (12" roll), American, fried onions, mayo and served with pickles and chips.
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
"Surfed" on a longboard (12" roll), american, fried onions, mayo, served with pickles and chips.
SHOREBREAK CHEESESTEAK
Surf Bagel's famous chicken cheesestak topped with our homemade caesar salad and parmesan cheese, mmmm good!
SALADS
SPINACH SALAD
Crisp fresh spinach tossed with cranberries, red onions, roasted walnuts, red pepper, croutons and feta with a sesame vinaigrette dressing.
HOUSE SALAD
Romaine, iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, carrots
CAESAR
Fresh crisp romaine tossed with our awesome creamy homemade dressing topped with fresh Surf Bagel bagel croutons and parmesan cheese.
STUFFED AVOCADO
Two avocado halves stuffed with choice of salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.
WRAPS, BURRITOS & TACOS
THE ISLANDER WRAP
Homemade chicken salad, pineapple, 3 cheese blend.
TUNA KAHUNA WRAP
Homemade tuna salad, pineapple, 3 cheese blend.
KAI-BOY WRAP
Grilled sweet & sour chicken, pineapple, 3 cheese blend, lettuce, and sour cream.
MENEHUNE WRAP
Blackened chicken (spicy), 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing.
LA GUATEMALAN WRAP
Grilled chicken, grilled peppers, 3 cheese blend, salsa, and sour cream.
KIRA'S VEGGIE WRAP
Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.
KIRA'S CHICKEN & VEGGIE WRAP
Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.
CAPE CLASSIC WRAP
Barbecue chicken breast, 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing.
ALOHA WRAP
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing.
BONSAI CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.
KIV'S FISH BURRITO
Cajun fried rockfish, shredded cabbage, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, white cilantro sauce, and a squeeze of lime.
MEXICANA WRAP
Grilled chicken, homemade black bean salsa, sour cream, topped with frito corn chips, tomatoes, and our 3 cheese blend.
SHRIMP BURRITO
Shrimp fried golden brown wrapped with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, 3 cheese blend and our cilantro sauce.
ROCKFISH TACOS
Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend, and rockfish.
SHRIMP TACOS
Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend and golden fried shrimp.
SANDWICHES
BLT
Classic BLT. Bag of chips, pickle & choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread.
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.
WHITEFISH SALAD SANDWICH
Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.
SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH
Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.
HUMMUS SANDWICH
Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.
HAM SANDWICH
Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.
TURKEY SANDWICH
Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.
THE REST
SMALL FRIES
LARGE FRIES
LAYS CHIPS
SURF BAGEL POTATO CHIPS
BAGEL CHIPS
crispy, homemade bagel chips with everything seasoning spice
KID'S TENDERS W/FRIES
Chicken tenders & french fries.
KID'S GRILLED CHEESE
KID'S PIZZA BAGEL
Marinara sauce, three cheese blend, on choice of bagel w/ fresh oregano.
BY THE PINT CREAM CHEESE, SALADS, ETC
CREAM CHEESE
DELI SALADS & SPREADS
HUMMUS BY THE PINT
Scratch made, garlicky spread.
CHICKEN SALAD BY THE PINT
Fresh, scratch made w/ white meat.
TUNA SALAD BY THE PINT
Simple, scratch made, albacore tuna.
SHRIMP SALAD BY THE PINT
Chilled, scratch made w/ old bay.
WHITE FISH SALAD BY THE PINT
Chilled, smoked white fish salad.
BUTTER BY THE PINT
SMOOTHIES & DRINKS
COFFEE & TEA
SWELL JOE COFFEE (SELF SERVE)
ICED COFFEE
SELF SERVE
FRESH BREWED ICED TEA
SELF SERVE
HOT TEA
SELF SERVE
STARBUCKS NITRO BLACK 12OZ CAN
STARBUCKS NITRO VANILLA 12OZ CAN
STARBUCKS FRAPPUCCINO BOTTLE
BAGGED COFFEE
COFFEE TO GO BOX
Orders serving 20 or more people need 48 hours notice. Choice of flavor. (1) 96oz coffee, (10) cups/lids, stirrers, sugars, and creamers 4-8 (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)
HOT CHOCOLATE
SELF SERVE
SMOOTHIES
TIBETAN BLEND
Strawberry, bananas & orange juice.
BLUEBERRY BURST
Blueberries, bananas & orange juice.
MANGO MADNESS
Mango, bananas, & apple mango juice.
THE SKIMMER
Strawberry, mango, & lemonade.
THE HULK
Spinach, Bananas, Blueberries, PB & H2O
TSUNAMI
Spinach, bananas, mangos, & almond milk.
FRESH JUICES & MILK
PEPSI PRODUCTS
CATERING
CATERING - LARGE ORDERS MAY REQUIRE APPROVAL AND ADVANCE NOTICE
