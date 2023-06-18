Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surf Bagel Long Neck

36908 Silicato Drive

Millsboro, DE 19966

DAWN PATROL

SURF BAGELS

SINGLE BAGEL

SINGLE BAGEL

$1.95
HALF DOZEN BAGELS

HALF DOZEN BAGELS

$9.00

Choices are subject to availability.

BAKER'S DOZEN BAGELS

BAKER'S DOZEN BAGELS

$17.00

Choices are subject to availability.

FRENCH TOAST BAGEL

FRENCH TOAST BAGEL

$2.95
CHEESE BAGEL

CHEESE BAGEL

$2.95
UDI GLUTEN FREE BAGEL (not made on premise)

UDI GLUTEN FREE BAGEL (not made on premise)

$3.50

OPEN QUANTITY SURF BAGELS

BAGEL TRAY

BAGEL TRAY

$34.00

LARGE ORDERS MAY REQUIRE APPROVAL AND ADVANCE NOTICE Choose (13) sliced bagels, (3) 1/4 pint flavored cream cheese, also includes (1) 1/2 pint plain cream cheese

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BACON, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH

BACON, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.50
SAUSAGE, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH

SAUSAGE, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.50
TAYLOR HAM, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH

TAYLOR HAM, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.50
SCRAPPLE, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH

SCRAPPLE, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.50
STEAK, EGG, & CHEESE

STEAK, EGG, & CHEESE

$8.50
TURKEY, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH

TURKEY, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.50
EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH

EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.50
EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.00

MEAT BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$5.25

MEAT & EGG SANDWICH

$6.00

MEAT & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00
MALIBU BUNNY

MALIBU BUNNY

$7.00

Veggie CC, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

NOVA & CREAM CHEESE

NOVA & CREAM CHEESE

$14.25

Nova, cream cheese, LTO, capers.

HANGOVER SANDWICH

HANGOVER SANDWICH

$10.50

Your choice of Bagel with Taylor Ham, Bacon, Scrapple, Extra Cheese, Egg, and a Hashbrown Patty!

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.50

Choice of meat, 2 eggs, cheese, fried red & green peppers, onions, and salsa.

BEACH BURRITO

BEACH BURRITO

$8.50

2 eggs, spinach, mushrooms, onions, avocado and American.

BREAKFAST SIDES

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Sausage

$2.00

Side Taylor Ham

$2.00

Side Scrapple

$2.00

Side 1 Egg

$0.75

Side 2 Egg

$1.50

Side Pickle spear

$0.50

Side 3 Egg

$2.25

Home Fries

$3.00

Hash Brown Patty

$1.00

PASTRIES

CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$4.00
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.00
COFFEE CAKE

COFFEE CAKE

$2.95

CARAMEL APPLE CAKE

$3.50
CROISSANT

CROISSANT

$3.00

AFTERNOON SESSIONS

KILLER CHEESESTEAKS

12" Longboard Roll, pickle & bag of chips
CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

$13.50

"Surfed" on a longboard (12" roll), American, fried onions, mayo and served with pickles and chips.

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$12.95

"Surfed" on a longboard (12" roll), american, fried onions, mayo, served with pickles and chips.

SHOREBREAK CHEESESTEAK

SHOREBREAK CHEESESTEAK

$13.95

Surf Bagel's famous chicken cheesestak topped with our homemade caesar salad and parmesan cheese, mmmm good!

SALADS

SPINACH SALAD

SPINACH SALAD

$12.50

Crisp fresh spinach tossed with cranberries, red onions, roasted walnuts, red pepper, croutons and feta with a sesame vinaigrette dressing.

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Romaine, iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, carrots

CAESAR

CAESAR

$11.50

Fresh crisp romaine tossed with our awesome creamy homemade dressing topped with fresh Surf Bagel bagel croutons and parmesan cheese.

STUFFED AVOCADO

STUFFED AVOCADO

$7.50

Two avocado halves stuffed with choice of salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.

WRAPS, BURRITOS & TACOS

THE ISLANDER WRAP

THE ISLANDER WRAP

$12.25

Homemade chicken salad, pineapple, 3 cheese blend.

TUNA KAHUNA WRAP

TUNA KAHUNA WRAP

$12.25

Homemade tuna salad, pineapple, 3 cheese blend.

KAI-BOY WRAP

KAI-BOY WRAP

$12.25

Grilled sweet & sour chicken, pineapple, 3 cheese blend, lettuce, and sour cream.

MENEHUNE WRAP

MENEHUNE WRAP

$12.25

Blackened chicken (spicy), 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing.

LA GUATEMALAN WRAP

LA GUATEMALAN WRAP

$12.25

Grilled chicken, grilled peppers, 3 cheese blend, salsa, and sour cream.

KIRA'S VEGGIE WRAP

KIRA'S VEGGIE WRAP

$12.25

Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.

KIRA'S CHICKEN & VEGGIE WRAP

KIRA'S CHICKEN & VEGGIE WRAP

$16.25

Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.

CAPE CLASSIC WRAP

CAPE CLASSIC WRAP

$12.25

Barbecue chicken breast, 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing.

ALOHA WRAP

ALOHA WRAP

$12.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing.

BONSAI CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

BONSAI CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.25

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.

KIV'S FISH BURRITO

KIV'S FISH BURRITO

$13.95

Cajun fried rockfish, shredded cabbage, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, white cilantro sauce, and a squeeze of lime.

MEXICANA WRAP

MEXICANA WRAP

$12.25

Grilled chicken, homemade black bean salsa, sour cream, topped with frito corn chips, tomatoes, and our 3 cheese blend.

SHRIMP BURRITO

SHRIMP BURRITO

$14.25

Shrimp fried golden brown wrapped with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, 3 cheese blend and our cilantro sauce.

ROCKFISH TACOS

ROCKFISH TACOS

$13.25

Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend, and rockfish.

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.25

Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend and golden fried shrimp.

SANDWICHES

BLT

BLT

$7.25

Classic BLT. Bag of chips, pickle & choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread.

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$9.50

Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$10.95

Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.

WHITEFISH SALAD SANDWICH

WHITEFISH SALAD SANDWICH

$10.95Out of stock

Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

$10.95

Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.

HUMMUS SANDWICH

HUMMUS SANDWICH

$6.25

Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.

HAM SANDWICH

HAM SANDWICH

$9.95

Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.

TURKEY SANDWICH

TURKEY SANDWICH

$9.25

Served on choice of bagel, wrap (white, wheat, spinach, or gluten free), or multigrain bread w/ bag of chips & pickle.

THE REST

SMALL FRIES

SMALL FRIES

$4.00
LARGE FRIES

LARGE FRIES

$5.00

LAYS CHIPS

$1.50
SURF BAGEL POTATO CHIPS

SURF BAGEL POTATO CHIPS

$1.50
BAGEL CHIPS

BAGEL CHIPS

$5.00

crispy, homemade bagel chips with everything seasoning spice

KID'S TENDERS W/FRIES

KID'S TENDERS W/FRIES

$10.00

Chicken tenders & french fries.

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00
KID'S PIZZA BAGEL

KID'S PIZZA BAGEL

$6.00

Marinara sauce, three cheese blend, on choice of bagel w/ fresh oregano.

BY THE PINT CREAM CHEESE, SALADS, ETC

CREAM CHEESE

CREAM CHEESE

PLAIN CREAM CHEESE BY THE PINT

PLAIN CREAM CHEESE BY THE PINT

$3.00+
LOW FAT CREAM CHEESE BY THE PINT

LOW FAT CREAM CHEESE BY THE PINT

$3.00+
FLAVORED CREAM CHEESE BY THE PINT

FLAVORED CREAM CHEESE BY THE PINT

Choice

DELI SALADS & SPREADS

HUMMUS BY THE PINT

HUMMUS BY THE PINT

$2.25+

Scratch made, garlicky spread.

CHICKEN SALAD BY THE PINT

CHICKEN SALAD BY THE PINT

$2.50+

Fresh, scratch made w/ white meat.

TUNA SALAD BY THE PINT

TUNA SALAD BY THE PINT

$3.25+

Simple, scratch made, albacore tuna.

SHRIMP SALAD BY THE PINT

SHRIMP SALAD BY THE PINT

$5.00+

Chilled, scratch made w/ old bay.

WHITE FISH SALAD BY THE PINT

WHITE FISH SALAD BY THE PINT

$5.00+Out of stock

Chilled, smoked white fish salad.

BUTTER BY THE PINT

$3.00+

SMOOTHIES & DRINKS

COFFEE & TEA

SWELL JOE COFFEE (SELF SERVE)

$2.00+
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$2.50

SELF SERVE

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

$2.25

SELF SERVE

HOT TEA

$2.00

SELF SERVE

STARBUCKS NITRO BLACK 12OZ CAN

$4.50

STARBUCKS NITRO VANILLA 12OZ CAN

$4.50

STARBUCKS FRAPPUCCINO BOTTLE

$3.50

BAGGED COFFEE

$16.00
COFFEE TO GO BOX

COFFEE TO GO BOX

$20.00

Orders serving 20 or more people need 48 hours notice. Choice of flavor. (1) 96oz coffee, (10) cups/lids, stirrers, sugars, and creamers 4-8 (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

SELF SERVE

SMOOTHIES

TIBETAN BLEND

TIBETAN BLEND

$8.00

Strawberry, bananas & orange juice.

BLUEBERRY BURST

BLUEBERRY BURST

$8.00

Blueberries, bananas & orange juice.

MANGO MADNESS

MANGO MADNESS

$8.00

Mango, bananas, & apple mango juice.

THE SKIMMER

THE SKIMMER

$8.00

Strawberry, mango, & lemonade.

THE HULK

THE HULK

$8.00Out of stock

Spinach, Bananas, Blueberries, PB & H2O

TSUNAMI

TSUNAMI

$10.00

Spinach, bananas, mangos, & almond milk.

FRESH JUICES & MILK

FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

$4.00

Self serve.

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.25

Self serve.

WHITE MILK

$2.25

Self serve.

PEPSI PRODUCTS

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.25

SELF SERVE

BOTTLE SODA 20OZ

$3.00

Self serve.

FRUIT JUICE

$3.25

Self serve.

AQUAFINA

$2.25

Self serve.

GATORADE

$3.25

Self serve.

PURE LEAF TEA

$3.25

Self serve.

CELSIUS

$4.50

Self serve.

MATT'S SODA

$5.00

CATERING

CATERING - LARGE ORDERS MAY REQUIRE APPROVAL AND ADVANCE NOTICE

BAGEL TRAY

BAGEL TRAY

$34.00

LARGE ORDERS MAY REQUIRE APPROVAL AND ADVANCE NOTICE Choose (13) sliced bagels, (3) 1/4 pint flavored cream cheese, also includes (1) 1/2 pint plain cream cheese

COFFEE BOX TO GO

COFFEE BOX TO GO

LARGE ORDERS MAY REQUIRE APPROVAL AND ADVANCE NOTICE Choose a Flavor of Swell Joe Coffee (1) 96oz coffee, (10) cups/lids, stirrers, sugars, and creamers

ASSORTED LUNCH TRAY

ASSORTED LUNCH TRAY

$100.80

LARGE ORDERS MAY REQUIRE APPROVAL AND ADVANCE NOTICE Our Recommended Lunch Selections (2) Turkey, (2) Ham, (2) Tuna, (2) Chicken Salad, (2) Hummus Choice of Wrap or Bagel (10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on wraps or assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels

BUILD YOUR OWN LUNCH TRAY

BUILD YOUR OWN LUNCH TRAY

$67.50

LARGE ORDERS MAY REQUIRE APPROVAL AND ADVANCE NOTICE Choose a Mix of your Favorite Sandwiches (10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels

PASTRY TRAY

PASTRY TRAY

LARGE ORDERS MAY REQUIRE APPROVAL AND ADVANCE NOTICE Choose 12 or More Pastries per Tray

ASSORTED BAGEL SANDWICH TRAY

ASSORTED BAGEL SANDWICH TRAY

$67.50

LARGE ORDERS MAY REQUIRE APPROVAL AND ADVANCE NOTICE Our Recommended Breakfast Selections (3) Bacon Egg & Cheese, (3) Sausage Egg & Cheese, (2) Taylor Ham & Cheese, (2) Egg & Cheese Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels

BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL SANDWICH TRAY

BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL SANDWICH TRAY

$5.00

LARGE ORDERS MAY REQUIRE APPROVAL AND ADVANCE NOTICE Choose a Mix of your Favorite Breakfast Sandwiches $5.00 includes tray, plates, napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels

