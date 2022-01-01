Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Bargello

774 Reviews

$

7 Patton Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Bargello® is a locally owned Mediterranean-inspired casual fine dining restaurant located in the Kimpton Hotel Arras in the heart of downtown Asheville.

