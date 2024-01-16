Barrel House Z 95 Woodrock Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
95 Woodrock Rd, Weymouth, MA 02188
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Revive & Co. Bakery and Marketplace - Weymouth
No Reviews
208 Main Street Weymouth, MA 02188
View restaurant