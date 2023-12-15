Bartolo's Station Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Italian Inspired Kitchen, we are an artisanal restaurant and neighborhood spot with an Italian-inspired kitchen specializing in handcrafted pasta serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Location
895 W E PROMONTORY, FARMINGTON, UT 84098
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Farmington
No Reviews
265 N West Promontory Farmington, UT 84025
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Station Park
4.3 • 1,970
155 NE Promontory Farmington, UT 84025
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in FARMINGTON
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant