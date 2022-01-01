Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Farmington restaurants you'll love

Farmington restaurants
  • Farmington

Farmington's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Farmington restaurants

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

155 NE Promontory, Farmington

Avg 4.3 (1970 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Toasted Pecan Caesar$11.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Truffle Steak Penne$25.00
Grilled steak, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Nino Viejo image

TAPAS

Nino Viejo

160 N W Promontory, Farmington

Avg 4.3 (52 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Asada$12.00
Cilantro Rice$5.00
House salad$8.00
More about Nino Viejo
Costa Vida - Farmington Station Park image

 

Costa Vida - Farmington Station Park

310 N. Central Avenue, Farmington

No reviews yet
Popular items
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Farmington Station Park
Blue Lemon - Farmington image

 

Blue Lemon - Farmington

1022 W Park Lane at Station Park, 140 W Union Ave, Farmington

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Blue Lemon - Farmington
Sicilia Mia image

 

Sicilia Mia

895 W E Promontory, Farmington

No reviews yet
More about Sicilia Mia

Salmon

Tacos

