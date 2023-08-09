The Pub at Baxter
120 Mill St
Lewiston, ME 04240
Specials
Food
Starters
Beer Brined Wings
(6) Beer brined chicken wings with a choice of (2) sauces: House Barbecue, Baxter Buffalo, Dill Pickle Dry Rub, Smoky Cajun Dry Rub, Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|GF| Crispy fried Brussel sprouts with candied bacon and lemon zest
Fried Pickles
|VG| Fried Pub pickles with a side of house-made maple-chipotle aioli
Fry Basket
|V|VG|GF| Fries with a side of ketchup and chipotle aioli.
Mill Street Nachos
House fried tortilla chips, pepperjack cheese, house beer cheese, pickled onions, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, scallions and chipotle crema topped with your choice of meat.
Poutine
Fries, gravy, molten local cheese curds, and chives | Add: Fried Chicken $4.00, Grilled Chicken $4.00, Bacon $3.00
Soft Pretzel
|VG| Jumbo Bavarian-Style soft pretzel served with your choice of house-made beer cheese or honey mustard
Spinach Artichoke Dip
|VG| Fresh spinach and artichoke hearts with our house cheese blend, served with tortilla chips
Handhelds
Banh Mi
Grilled chicken, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, scallion, cilantro, and garlic aioli on a grilled baguette. Subsitute Tofu for no extra cost.
Baxter Burger
100% Black Angus beef patty, Chipotle mayo, iceberg lettuce, tomato & white cheddar on a brioche bun. Add bacon +$2 Add pickled onion +$.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a wrap. Your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Add bacon +2 Pickled onion +.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken with shaved iceberg lettuce, pickles, and maple-chili aioli on a brioche bun
Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella, Smoked gouda and bacon
Salads
Baxter Cobb
Iceberg with pickled vegetables, shaved red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, smoked gouda, crumbled bacon & a soft boiled egg with house-made smoked bacon & tomato vinaigrette
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing and croutons
Spring Harvest
Local greens, blueberries, grapes, orange segments, feta and almonds tossed in a vanilla orange vinaigrette.
Mains
Baked Haddock
Breaded, crispy haddock baked with a maple dijon glaze, served with coleslaw and fries
Cajun Spiced Salmon
Crispy skin seared salmon with an herb and feta couscous salad and vegetable of the day
French Bread Pizza
|VG| House tomato sauce, 5-cheese blend and balsamic glaze on French baguette with your choice of toppings. Chicken +5 Bacon +2 Pepperoni +2 Caramelized onions +1
Pub Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with pepperjack and american cheese, topped with a crispy panko crumb. Add Bacon +$2, grilled or fried chicken +$5, salmon +$7, steak +$7.
Pub Tenders
Chicken tenders served with fries and the choice of (1) sauce. Choose: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Baxter Buffalo, House BBQ or Honey Mustard
Steak Tips
Staycationland marinated steak tips served with fingerling potatoes and vegetable of the day finished with a garlic parmesan compound butter
Tofu Bowl
|GF|VG| Kimchi brined local tofu, baby kale, onion, kimchi, buckwheat noodles, pickled daikon and mentsuyu sauce
Sweets
A la Carte Sides
Non Alcoholic
Mocktails
N/A Beer
Soda
Soda REFILL
Packaged Beer
4-Packs
Bubble Juice - 4PK
Our fearless leader, Jenn Lever's favorite drink (other than beer of course ) is Champagne. So for her birthday we made a champagne flavored hard seltzer because she is worth celebrating!!
Cadence - 4PK
Our new session IPA showcases one of our favorite new hops, Strata. Tropical and citrus notes with a crisp clean finish.
Coastal Storm - 4PK
Brewed with Cryo-Pop, Talus and Chinook Salvo hops, our Double IPA has notes of tropical fruit and melon as well as subtle hints of coconut with a mildly dank finish. We combined our favorite attributes of Coastal Haze & Ice storm of '98 to create a perfect storm that packs a juicy punch.
Free Jacks IPA - 4PK
Brewed to celebrate New England's first professional rugby team the Freejacks! An East Coast IPA all the way with bold citrus, berry, and tropical fruit aromas from hefty Simcoe and Strata dry hop addition.
Lagerita - 4PK
We added fresh lime juice to this crispy Lager and hopped it with Wakatu hops from New Zealand. It resulted in refreshing lime, floral and citrus notes just in time for summer.
Lemon-Lime Seltzer - 4PK
Delightfully refreshing, crisp, with classic lemon and lime flavor.
Maine Berry Seltzer - 4PK
A perfect blend of blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries. Refreshing like a Maine summer!
Maine Huts & Trails - 4PK
Our year round Passion Project brewed to support the Maine Huts and Trails system of Carrabassett Valley. Clean and refreshing lager lightly hopped but not overly bitter.
Oktoberfest - 4PK
Peach Habanero - 4PK
Road to Reggae - 4PK
This is our Mountain Lager, brewed to celebrate Reggae Fest. Light, simple, and easy drinking.
Sasquatch IPA
Sasquatch Red - 4PK
Malt forward with sweet notes of caramel, graham cracker and toffee. Easy drinking and balanced with a blend of earthy noble hops. This brew was named Best New Irish Beer of 2022 by Maine's Irish Heritage Center. Sláinte!!
State Parks Pale Ale - 4PK
Brewed to celebrate Maine's beautiful State Parks. This American Pale Ale has crisp citrus, melon and tropical fruit notes
Tropical Sour - 4PK
6-Packs
Baxter Blueberry - 6PK
Maine summer in a can! Big blueberry and floral notes packed into a refreshing wheat ale
Coastal Haze - 6PK
A juicy and hazy IPA packed full of Citra, and Mosaic hops that provide notes of bright citrus, stone fruit, and berries.
Lemon-Lime Seltzer - 6PK
Delightfully refreshing, crisp, with classic lemon and lime flavor.
Maine Berry Seltzer - 6PK
A perfect blend of blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries. Refreshing like a Maine summer!
Staycation Land - 6PK
This crisp Munich-style German lager is a brilliant choice when you're looking for simplicity and quality in your beer.
Stowaway - 6PK
The flagship. This beer is an amber-colored beauty with a lovely caramel forward maltiness and a bitterness that balances it out.
Tangerine Seltzer - 6PK
Refreshing hard seltzer with a floral tangerine aroma and flavor, clean and dry finish
Watermelon Seltzer - 6PK
All the watermelon without those troublesome seeds. Spritzy and refreshing!
12-Packs
Baxter Blueberry - 12PK
Maine summer in a can! Big blueberry and floral notes packed into a refreshing wheat ale
Coastal Haze - 12PK
A juicy and hazy IPA packed full of Citra, and Mosaic hops that provide notes of bright citrus, stone fruit, and berries.
Logger Road - 12PK
Inspired by your favorite cerveza, this quenchingly light beer has a slight sweet finish, minimal bitterness, and a hint of corn.
Seltzer Variety - 12PK
Maine Berry, Lemon-Lime, Tangerine, and Watermelon
Staycationland - 12PK
This crisp Munich-style German lager is a brilliant choice when you're looking for simplicity and quality in your beer.
Stowaway - 12PK
The flagship. This beer is an amber-colored beauty with a lovely caramel forward maltiness and a bitterness that balances it out.
Variety Pack - 12PK
Stowaway, Staycation Land, Logger Road, and Coastal Haze
19.2's
Coastal Storm - 19.2
Brewed with Cryo-Pop, Talus and Chinook Salvo hops, our Double IPA has notes of tropical fruit and melon as well as subtle hints of coconut with a mildly dank finish. We combined our favorite attributes of Coastal Haze & Ice storm of '98 to create a perfect storm that packs a juicy punch.
Logger Road - 19.2
Inspired by your favorite cerveza, this quenchingly light beer has a slight sweet finish, minimal bitterness, and a hint of corn.
Staycationland - 19.2
This crisp Munich-style German lager is a brilliant choice when you're looking for simplicity and quality in your beer.
Stowaway - 19.2
The flagship. This beer is an amber-colored beauty with a lovely caramel forward maltiness and a bitterness that balances it out.
Retail Kegs
1/2's
Baxter Blueberry 1/2
Berry Seltzer 1/2
Cadence 1/2
Coastal Haze 1/2
Coastal Storm 1/2
Ice Storm '98 1/2
Sasquatch Red 1/2
Lagerita 1/2
Logger Road 1/2
Oktoberfest 1/2
Sasquatch IPA
State Parks 1/2
Staycationland 1/2
Stowaway 1/2
Windowseat 1/2
1/6's
Baxter Blueberry 1/6
Berry Seltzer 1/6
Cadence 1/6
Coastal Haze 1/6
Coastal Storm 1/6
Ice Storm '98 1/6
Innuendo 1/6
Sasquatch Red 1/6
Tropical Sour 1/6
Lagerita 1/6
Logger Road 1/6
Oktoberfest 1/6
Sasquatch IPA 1/6
State Parks 1/6
Stowaway 1/6
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
24 Baxter beers on tap, craft cocktails, and elevated pub fare!
120 Mill St, Lewiston, ME 04240