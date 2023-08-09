Specials

Food Specials

$1 Wings (Wednesdays)

$1.00

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Chicken Enchilada Soup

$9.00

Food

Starters

Beer Brined Wings

$10.00

(6) Beer brined chicken wings with a choice of (2) sauces: House Barbecue, Baxter Buffalo, Dill Pickle Dry Rub, Smoky Cajun Dry Rub, Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

|GF| Crispy fried Brussel sprouts with candied bacon and lemon zest

Fried Pickles

$7.00

|VG| Fried Pub pickles with a side of house-made maple-chipotle aioli

Fry Basket

$6.00

|V|VG|GF| Fries with a side of ketchup and chipotle aioli.

Mill Street Nachos

$12.00

House fried tortilla chips, pepperjack cheese, house beer cheese, pickled onions, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, scallions and chipotle crema topped with your choice of meat.

Poutine

$10.00

Fries, gravy, molten local cheese curds, and chives | Add: Fried Chicken $4.00, Grilled Chicken $4.00, Bacon $3.00

Soft Pretzel

$9.00

|VG| Jumbo Bavarian-Style soft pretzel served with your choice of house-made beer cheese or honey mustard

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

|VG| Fresh spinach and artichoke hearts with our house cheese blend, served with tortilla chips

Handhelds

Banh Mi

$16.00

Grilled chicken, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, scallion, cilantro, and garlic aioli on a grilled baguette. Subsitute Tofu for no extra cost.

Baxter Burger

$16.00

100% Black Angus beef patty, Chipotle mayo, iceberg lettuce, tomato & white cheddar on a brioche bun. Add bacon +$2 Add pickled onion +$.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled or fried buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a wrap. Your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Add bacon +2 Pickled onion +.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken with shaved iceberg lettuce, pickles, and maple-chili aioli on a brioche bun

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Mozzarella, Smoked gouda and bacon

Salads

Baxter Cobb

Baxter Cobb

$13.00

Iceberg with pickled vegetables, shaved red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, smoked gouda, crumbled bacon & a soft boiled egg with house-made smoked bacon & tomato vinaigrette

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing and croutons

Spring Harvest

$15.00

Local greens, blueberries, grapes, orange segments, feta and almonds tossed in a vanilla orange vinaigrette.

Mains

Baked Haddock

$18.00

Breaded, crispy haddock baked with a maple dijon glaze, served with coleslaw and fries

Cajun Spiced Salmon

$20.00

Crispy skin seared salmon with an herb and feta couscous salad and vegetable of the day

French Bread Pizza

$13.00

|VG| House tomato sauce, 5-cheese blend and balsamic glaze on French baguette with your choice of toppings. Chicken +5 Bacon +2 Pepperoni +2 Caramelized onions +1

Pub Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta with pepperjack and american cheese, topped with a crispy panko crumb. Add Bacon +$2, grilled or fried chicken +$5, salmon +$7, steak +$7.

Pub Tenders

$15.00

Chicken tenders served with fries and the choice of (1) sauce. Choose: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Baxter Buffalo, House BBQ or Honey Mustard

Steak Tips

$19.00

Staycationland marinated steak tips served with fingerling potatoes and vegetable of the day finished with a garlic parmesan compound butter

Tofu Bowl

$17.00

|GF|VG| Kimchi brined local tofu, baby kale, onion, kimchi, buckwheat noodles, pickled daikon and mentsuyu sauce

Sweets

Chocolate Pot

$8.00

Velvety chocolate custard topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Blueberry Crisp

$8.00

Warm blueberry filling topped with a crispy oat crumble, whipped cream & toasted almonds.

Kids

Kid Tenders

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Hamburger

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

A la Carte Sides

Sd Fries

$3.00

Sd Dill Pickle Fries

$4.00

Sd Dirty Fries

$3.50

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sd Coleslaw

$2.00

Sd Harvest

$5.00

Sd Caesar

$5.00

Sd Veg of Day

$2.00

Non Alcoholic

Mocktails

Spring Refresher

$7.00

Muddled cucumber with basil, agave, lemon and pineapple topped with seltzer water.

Coastal Glow

$7.00

Mango, pineapple and lemonade topped with club soda and a grenadine sink

N/A Beer

Athletic N/A IPA

$7.00

Soda

Blueberry Soda

$2.50

Cola

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemon-Lime Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Soda REFILL

Blueberry Soda

Cola

Diet Cola

Ginger Ale

Ginger Beer

Iced Tea

Lemon-Lime Soda

Lemonade

Root Beer

Shirley Temple

Soda Water

Tonic

Packaged Beer

Case Specials

Road to Reggae - Case

$24.99

Sasquatch Red - Case

$40.00

4-Packs

Bubble Juice - 4PK

$9.99

Our fearless leader, Jenn Lever's favorite drink (other than beer of course ) is Champagne. So for her birthday we made a champagne flavored hard seltzer because she is worth celebrating!!

Cadence - 4PK

$11.99

Our new session IPA showcases one of our favorite new hops, Strata. Tropical and citrus notes with a crisp clean finish.

Coastal Storm - 4PK

$15.99

Brewed with Cryo-Pop, Talus and Chinook Salvo hops, our Double IPA has notes of tropical fruit and melon as well as subtle hints of coconut with a mildly dank finish. We combined our favorite attributes of Coastal Haze & Ice storm of '98 to create a perfect storm that packs a juicy punch.

Free Jacks IPA - 4PK

$15.99

Brewed to celebrate New England's first professional rugby team the Freejacks! An East Coast IPA all the way with bold citrus, berry, and tropical fruit aromas from hefty Simcoe and Strata dry hop addition.

Lagerita - 4PK

$13.99

We added fresh lime juice to this crispy Lager and hopped it with Wakatu hops from New Zealand. It resulted in refreshing lime, floral and citrus notes just in time for summer.

Lemon-Lime Seltzer - 4PK

$9.99

Delightfully refreshing, crisp, with classic lemon and lime flavor.

Maine Berry Seltzer - 4PK

$9.99

A perfect blend of blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries. Refreshing like a Maine summer!

Maine Huts & Trails - 4PK

$11.99

Our year round Passion Project brewed to support the Maine Huts and Trails system of Carrabassett Valley. Clean and refreshing lager lightly hopped but not overly bitter.

Oktoberfest - 4PK

$13.99

Peach Habanero - 4PK

$13.99

Road to Reggae - 4PK

$6.99

This is our Mountain Lager, brewed to celebrate Reggae Fest. Light, simple, and easy drinking.

Sasquatch IPA

$13.99

Sasquatch Red - 4PK

$6.99

Malt forward with sweet notes of caramel, graham cracker and toffee. Easy drinking and balanced with a blend of earthy noble hops. This brew was named Best New Irish Beer of 2022 by Maine's Irish Heritage Center. Sláinte!!

State Parks Pale Ale - 4PK

$12.99

Brewed to celebrate Maine's beautiful State Parks. This American Pale Ale has crisp citrus, melon and tropical fruit notes

Tropical Sour - 4PK

$13.99

6-Packs

Baxter Blueberry - 6PK

$12.99

Maine summer in a can! Big blueberry and floral notes packed into a refreshing wheat ale

Coastal Haze - 6PK

$10.99

A juicy and hazy IPA packed full of Citra, and Mosaic hops that provide notes of bright citrus, stone fruit, and berries.

Lemon-Lime Seltzer - 6PK

$9.99

Delightfully refreshing, crisp, with classic lemon and lime flavor.

Maine Berry Seltzer - 6PK

$9.99

A perfect blend of blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries. Refreshing like a Maine summer!

Staycation Land - 6PK

$10.99

This crisp Munich-style German lager is a brilliant choice when you're looking for simplicity and quality in your beer.

Stowaway - 6PK

$10.99

The flagship. This beer is an amber-colored beauty with a lovely caramel forward maltiness and a bitterness that balances it out.

Tangerine Seltzer - 6PK

$9.99

Refreshing hard seltzer with a floral tangerine aroma and flavor, clean and dry finish

Watermelon Seltzer - 6PK

$9.99

All the watermelon without those troublesome seeds. Spritzy and refreshing!

12-Packs

Baxter Blueberry - 12PK

$18.99

Maine summer in a can! Big blueberry and floral notes packed into a refreshing wheat ale

Coastal Haze - 12PK

$18.99

A juicy and hazy IPA packed full of Citra, and Mosaic hops that provide notes of bright citrus, stone fruit, and berries.

Logger Road - 12PK

$18.99

Inspired by your favorite cerveza, this quenchingly light beer has a slight sweet finish, minimal bitterness, and a hint of corn.

Seltzer Variety - 12PK

$18.99

Maine Berry, Lemon-Lime, Tangerine, and Watermelon

Staycationland - 12PK

$18.99

This crisp Munich-style German lager is a brilliant choice when you're looking for simplicity and quality in your beer.

Stowaway - 12PK

$18.99

The flagship. This beer is an amber-colored beauty with a lovely caramel forward maltiness and a bitterness that balances it out.

Variety Pack - 12PK

$18.99

Stowaway, Staycation Land, Logger Road, and Coastal Haze

19.2's

Coastal Storm - 19.2

$4.99

Brewed with Cryo-Pop, Talus and Chinook Salvo hops, our Double IPA has notes of tropical fruit and melon as well as subtle hints of coconut with a mildly dank finish. We combined our favorite attributes of Coastal Haze & Ice storm of '98 to create a perfect storm that packs a juicy punch.

Logger Road - 19.2

$3.00

Inspired by your favorite cerveza, this quenchingly light beer has a slight sweet finish, minimal bitterness, and a hint of corn.

Staycationland - 19.2

$3.00

This crisp Munich-style German lager is a brilliant choice when you're looking for simplicity and quality in your beer.

Stowaway - 19.2

$3.49

The flagship. This beer is an amber-colored beauty with a lovely caramel forward maltiness and a bitterness that balances it out.

Can Pours

16oz Can Pour

Sasquatch Red

$6.99

Sasquatch IPA

$6.99

Tropical Sour

$6.99

Road to Reggae

$5.99

State Parks Pale Ale

$6.99

Bubble Juice

$5.99

Maine Huts & Trails

$6.99

Free Jacks IPA

$5.99

Lagerita

$6.99

Coastal Storm

$8.99

Berry Seltzer

$5.99

Lemon Lime Seltzer

$5.99

Retail Kegs

1/2's

Baxter Blueberry 1/2

$200.00

Berry Seltzer 1/2

$170.00

Cadence 1/2

$190.00

Coastal Haze 1/2

$200.00

Coastal Storm 1/2

$300.00

Ice Storm '98 1/2

$200.00

Sasquatch Red 1/2

$200.00

Lagerita 1/2

$200.00

Logger Road 1/2

$190.00

Oktoberfest 1/2

$200.00

Sasquatch IPA

$200.00

State Parks 1/2

$230.00

Staycationland 1/2

$190.00

Stowaway 1/2

$200.00

Windowseat 1/2

$270.00

1/6's

Baxter Blueberry 1/6

$100.00

Berry Seltzer 1/6

$80.00

Cadence 1/6

$100.00

Coastal Haze 1/6

$100.00

Coastal Storm 1/6

$150.00

Ice Storm '98 1/6

$100.00

Innuendo 1/6

$120.00

Sasquatch Red 1/6

$100.00

Tropical Sour 1/6

$130.00

Lagerita 1/6

$100.00

Logger Road 1/6

$90.00

Oktoberfest 1/6

$100.00

Sasquatch IPA 1/6

$100.00

State Parks 1/6

$110.00

Stowaway 1/6

$100.00