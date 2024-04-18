BAZÁR TAPAS BAR
31 West 26th Street
New York, NY 10010
Dinner Menu
STARTER
- BAZAR PATATAS BRAVAS (Vegan Version Available)$16.00
Heirloom potatoes, melted Mahon cheese, spicy roasted tomato aioli
- BURRATA POMODORO$17.00
Olive roasted heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, basil oil, garlic bread
- CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE BOARD (Chef's Selection)$54.00
Manchego, peral blue, mahon cheese, jamon serrano, chorizo and lomo olives, guindillas, pan con tomate ( For 2 or more )
- KALE CAESAR SALAD$16.00
Crushed hazelnuts, garlic croutons, manchego cheese, sesame-caesar dressing
- OYSTERS Dozen$42.00
Blue point, long island
- OYSTERS Half Dozen$24.00
Blue point, long island
- PAN CON TOMATE (Vegan)$11.00
Toasted bread rubbed tomato, garlic, and olive oil
- QUINOA SALAD (Vegan)$16.00
Organic tri-color quinoa, avocado, baby arugula, jicama, cucumbers, pumpkin seed, lemon-orange vinaigrette, pomegranate seeds
- SPANISH MIXED OLIVES$8.00
Spanish mixed olived
- TRUFFLE POMMES FRITES (Vegan version Available)$14.00
Adobo aioli, truffle parmesan
- TUNA TOSTADA$19.00
Ahi tuna sashimi, avocado, sesame-soy, aji amarillo, wonton
- WATERMELON SALAD$18.00
Watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula,feta,lemon-sherry vinaigrette
- WILD MUSHROOM CROQUETTES$17.00
Truffle aioli
TAPAS
- ALBONDIGAS$18.00
Veal & pork meatballs, tomato sauce, shaved manchego cheese
- BABY LAMB CHOPS 1pcs$12.00
Mint mustard coulis
- BABY LAMB CHOPS 3pcs$33.00
Mint mustard coulis
- BAZAR TACOS (2 PCS)$18.00
Grilled shrimp, corn tortilla, avocado, red cabbage, lime aioli, pico de Gallo, salsa verde
- BONE MARROW$19.00
Roasted beef bone marrow, dijon mustard, jalapeño, garlic bread
- CHAR-GRILLED OCTOPUS$27.00
Tomatoes, olives, capers, celeriac puree
- CHICHARRON$19.00
Crispy pork belly, adobo white beans, salsa verde
- CHICKEN SKEWERS 1pcs$9.00
Maple glazed free-range chicken, salad & sesame seeds
- CHICKEN SKEWERS 3pcs$24.00
Maple glazed free-range chicken, salad & sesame seeds
- CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUT (Vegan Available)$17.00
Bacon, manchego cheese, balsamic
- GAMBAS AL AJILLO$22.00
Tiger shrimp, garlic confit, toast points
- JUMBO CRAB CAKE$26.00
Apple, cucumber, jicama remoulade
- PAN ROASTED WILD MUSHROOMS (Vegan Version Available)$19.00
Organic maitake, shimeji, goat cheese, fresno chile sauce
- PEI STEAMED MUSSELS$19.00
Shallots, wild mushrooms, garlic, white wine sauce
- PIQUILLOS$18.00
Lemon-herbs-ricotta filled with piquillo peppers, balsamic
- ROASTED CAULIFLOWER (Vegan)$16.00
Romesco sauce, salsa verde
- SCALLOPS$23.00
Truffle-parsnip, apples, pickled vegetables
- SESAME CRUSTED TUNA$19.00
Seared tuna, ponzu, yellow sriracha aioli
- STEAK BITES$22.00
Hanger steak, chimichurri
- TRUFFLE-LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE$26.00
Mahon bechamel, fresh lobster, penne pasta, truffle oil
- JAMON SERRANO$16.00
MAIN
- BRANZINO$35.00
Pan roasted branzino filet, celeria puree, citrus-fennel, lemon olive oil
- LAMB CHOPS MD$45.00
Heirloom roasted potatoes, Brussel sprouts, salsa verde
- LEMON CHICKEN$32.00
Egg battered chicken, yukon gold whipped potatoes, broccollini, garlic white wine
- PAELLA DEL MAR (FOR 2)$78.00
Shrimp, Scallops, octopus, monkfish, mussels, squid, chorizo in saffron & lobster broth
- PAPPARDELLE Y SETAS$28.00
Fresh pappardelle, wild mushrooms, truffle, kale, parmesan cheese
- SHORT RIBS$38.00
Braised black angus beef short ribs, roasted potatoes, baby carrots, mushroom mousse, rioja sauce
- SHORT RIBS Tapas$24.00
Braised black angus beef short ribs, roasted potatoes, baby carrots, mushroom mousse, rioja sauce
SIDES
Lunch Menu
STARTER
- BAZAR PATATAS BRAVAS (Vegan Version Available)$15.00
Heirloom potatoes, melted Mahon cheese, spicy roasted tomato aioli
- BURRATA POMODORO$18.00
Olive roasted heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, basil oil, garlic bread
- KALE CAESAR SALAD$17.00
Crushed hazelnuts, garlic croutons, manchego cheese, sesame-caesar dressing
- OYSTERS Dozen$42.00
Blue point, long island
- OYSTERS Half Dozen$24.00
Blue point, long island
- PAN CON TOMATE (Vegan)$10.00
Toasted bread rubbed tomato, garlic, and olive oil
- PAN ROASTED WILD MUSHROOMS (Vegan Version Available)$17.00
Organic maitake, shimeji, goat cheese, fresno chile sauce
- QUINOA SALAD (Vegan)$16.00
Organic tri-color quinoa, avocado, baby arugula, jicama, cucumbers, pumpkin seed, lemon-orange vinaigrette, pomegranate seeds
- TRUFFLE POMMES FRITES (Vegan version Available)$13.00
Adobo aioli, truffle parmesan
- TUNA TOSTADA$19.00
Ahi tuna sashimi, avocado, sesame-soy, aji amarillo, wonton
- WATERMELON SALAD$18.00
Watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula,feta,lemon-sherry vinaigrette
TAPAS
- BABY LAMB CHOPS 1pcs$12.00
Mint mustard coulis
- BABY LAMB CHOPS 3pcs$33.00
Mint mustard coulis
- BAZAR TACOS (2 PCS)$18.00
Grilled shrimp, corn tortilla, avocado, red cabbage, lime aioli, pico de Gallo, salsa verde
- CHAR-GRILLED OCTOPUS$26.00
Tomatoes, olives, capers, celeriac puree
- CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUT (Vegan Available)$16.00
Bacon, manchego cheese, balsamic
- GAMBAS AL AJILLO$21.00
Tiger shrimp, garlic confit, toast points
- JUMBO CRAB CAKE$25.00
Apple, cucumber, jicama remoulade
- PIQUILLOS$18.00
Lemon-herbs-ricotta filled with piquillo peppers, balsamic
- SCALLOPS$23.00
Truffle-parsnip, apples, pickled vegetables
- STEAK BITES$20.00
Hanger steak, chimichurri
- TRUFFLE-LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE$25.00
Mahon bechamel, fresh lobster, penne pasta, truffle oil
- WILD MUSHROOM CROQUETTES$16.00
Truffle aioli
- JAMON SERRANO$16.00
BRUNCH
- 3 EGGS ANY STYLE$18.00
Slab bacon, home fries, green salad
- AVOCADO TOAST$18.00
Guacamole, poach eggs, roasted tomato, pan tostado
- BAZAR OMELETTE$19.00
Mushrooms, spinach, goat cheese, papas bravas & green salad
- MONTADITO$21.00
Grilled chicken sandwich, mustard aoili tomato, arugula, toasted baguettes, fries, salad
- STEAK & EGGS$28.00
Steak bites, eggs any style, green salad & papas bravas