Bearden Hill Fieldhouse

10 Reviews

$$

6600 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

Order Again

Hoodie Sm-XL

Hoodie Small

$27.46

Hoodie Medium

$27.46

Hoodie Large

$27.46

Hoodie X-Large

$27.46

Bomb Cup 25 Sleeve

Bomb Sleeve 25 Ct

$25.00

Bomb Cup 50 Sleeve

Bomb Sleeve 50 Ct.

$50.00

HB Tee

HB Tee

$18.31

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$5.00

Wings (DC)

Wings

$10.00

Boneless

$10.00

TOGO Wings

$12.60

TOGO Boneless

$12.60

Starters (DC)

Buffalo Chicken Dip (DC)

$10.00

Cheese Bings (DC)

$10.00

Chicken Tenders (DC)

$11.00

Chips & Salsa (DC)

$6.00

Caramelized French Onion Dip (DC)

$9.00

Hoppy Queso (DC)

$10.00

Hummus Plate (DC)

$8.00

Fried Okra-Buffalo (DC)

$9.00

Basket Onion Rings (DC)

$10.00

Pickles & Rings (DC)

$10.00

Popcorn (DC)

$3.00

Pretzel(s) (DC)

$6.00+

Sides (DC)

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Fried Okra

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Extras (Copy)

Xtr Ranch

$0.75

Xtr Blue Cheese

$0.75

Xtr Hot

$0.75

Benton's Bacon

$4.00

Xtr Balsamic Vinegar

$0.75

Xtr Banana Peppers

$1.00

Xtr BBQ

$0.75

Xtr Chipotle BBQ

$0.75

Xtr BBQ Hell

$1.75

Add Bell Pepper

$0.75

Add Black Beans

$2.00

Add Bread

$1.00

Bun

$1.00

Add Burger Patty

$4.00

Xtr Cajun

$0.75

Xtr Carrots

$0.75

Xtr Celery

$0.75

Xtr American Cheese

$1.00

Xtr Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Xtr Mixed Cheese

$1.00

Xtr Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Xtr Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Xtr White Cheddar

$1.00

Add Grilled Chx

$3.00

Xtr Croutons

$0.75

Add Egg

$1.75

Xtr Garlic Sriracha

$0.75

Xtr Honey Mustard

$0.75

Xtr Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Xtr Hot As Hell

$1.75

Xtr Hurt Me

$0.75

Xtr Jalapenos

$0.75

Xtr Jamaican Jerk

$0.75

Xtr Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Xtr Lettuce

$0.75

Xtr Mayo

$0.75

Xtr Mayo

$0.75

Xtr Medium

$0.75

Xtr Mild

$0.75

Xtr Mushrooms

$0.75

Xtr Mustard

$0.75

Xtr Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Xtr Old Bay

$0.75

Add Grilled Onions

$0.75

Add Raw Onions

$0.75

Xtr Pickle Spear

$0.25

Pineapple (2 Oz)

$0.75

Xtr Pita

$1.00

Add Pork

$6.00

4 oz Queso

$4.50

Xtr Southwest Ranch

$0.75

Xtr Salsa (2oz)

$0.75

Xtra Salsa (4oz)

$1.00

Add Sausage

$4.00

Add Sirloin

$5.00

Xtr Sour Cream

$0.75

Xtr Sriracha Mayo

$0.75

Xtr Teriyaki

$0.75

Xtr Teriyaki Hell

$1.75

Xtr Tortilla Chips

$1.00
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

