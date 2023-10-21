Beebe's Bistro 51 North Chestnut Street
51 North Chestnut Street
Jefferson, OH 44047
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
Burgers & Sandwiches
Pork Belly, Pickled Veggies, Smoked Gouda, House Aioli
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard
Kielbasa, Sauerkraut, German Potato Salad, Bacon
Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions and Peppers, Cheddar, and Garlic Aioli
Grilled Pastrami, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Red Onion, Onion Straws, Special Sauce
Spinach, Pepper Jack, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Sprouts, Pickles Tomato, Special Sauce
Soups & Salads
Kids
Skewers
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Wings
Burgers & Sandwiches
Pork Belly, Pickles Veggies, Smoked Gouda, House Aioli
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles and Mustard
Kielbasa, Sauerkraut, German Potato Salad, and Bacon
Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions & Peppers, Cheddar, Garlic Aioli
Grilled Pastrami, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Red onion, Onion Straws, Special Sauce
Spinach, Pepper Jack, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Sprouts, Special Sauce
Soups & Salads
Entrees
Kids
Skewers
Specials
Sides only
Drink Menu
Beer
Cocktails
Liquor
NA Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! A Little upscale and A little Bat and grill feel.
