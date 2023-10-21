Lunch Menu

Appetizers

Bread and Dipping Oil
$8.99
Buffalo Dip
$12.99
Potato Skins
$12.99
Pulled Pork Skins
$15.99
Soft Pretzels
$12.99
Spinach Dip
$12.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Beebe's Belly Slandwich
$16.99

Pork Belly, Pickled Veggies, Smoked Gouda, House Aioli

Beebe's Cubano
$16.99

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard

Beebe's Cubano half
$8.99
Big Bertha
$15.99

Kielbasa, Sauerkraut, German Potato Salad, Bacon

BYO Burger
$13.99
Polish Boy
$12.99
The Buzzin Brisket
$16.99

Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions and Peppers, Cheddar, and Garlic Aioli

The Buzzin Brisket half
$8.99
The Cranbuzzer
$12.99
The Pastraminator
$16.99

Grilled Pastrami, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Red Onion, Onion Straws, Special Sauce

The Pastraminator half
$8.99
Veggie Sandwich
$16.99

Spinach, Pepper Jack, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Sprouts, Pickles Tomato, Special Sauce

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day: Bowl
$6.99
Traditional Wedge Salad
$14.99
Garden Salad
$10.99
Honey Crisp Apple Salad
$13.99
Caesar Salad
$10.99
BYO Salad
$4.99
Side Salad
$4.99
Beet salad
$14.99

Desserts

Cake of the week
$4.99
Cheese Cake
$6.99
Lava Cake
$6.99

Kids

Kids Burger
$7.99
Kids Hot Dog
$7.99
Kids Mac N Cheese
$7.99
Kids Tender
$7.99
Kids Sundae
$4.99
Kids Parfait
$3.99
Kids Ice Cream Sandwich
$2.99
Kids Charcuterie
$7.99

Skewers

Grilled Steak Skewer
$23.99
Hawaiian Chicken Skewer
$23.99
Grilled Salmon Skewer
$23.99
Grilled Shrimp Skewer
$23.99
Grilled Pork Skewer
$23.99
Kielbasa and Shrimp Skewer
$23.99
Steak and Shrimp Skewer
$23.99
Hawaiian Pork Skewer
$23.99
Grilled Steak and Salmon Skewer
$23.99
Pick 3 Skewers
$29.99

Specials

Chicken Parm Melt
$14.99
Jalapeño Smash Burger
$14.99
Sausage gravy
$4.99

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Wings

Traditional Wings: 8
$9.99
Traditional Wings: 16
$18.99
Traditional Wings: 32
$36.99
Boneless Wings: 10
$9.99
Boneless Wings: 20
$18.99
Chicken Tenders: 6
$9.99
Chicken Tenders: 12
$18.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Soups & Salads

Entrees

Pork chops
$22.99
Salmon
$21.99
Flank Steak
$20.99
Ribeye Steak
$28.99
Fish n Chips
$22.99
Boursin Cheese Pasta
$18.99
Lemon Chicken
$18.99
Lamb Chops
$22.99
Chicken Dish
$18.99
Scampi
$12.99

Desserts

Skewers

Specials

Bisque and bread
$6.99
Blackened Burger
$14.99
Brisket Mac n Cheese
$12.99
Buffalo nacho
$13.99
Candied Salmon
$16.99
Chicken Leg Quarters
$16.99
Chicken Parm Melt
$14.99
Chicken Stew
$6.99
Chicken Thigh Dinner
$14.99
Chili dog
$7.99
Chili Nacho
$7.99
Flatbread club
$9.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
$12.99
Ham & Cheddar Melt
$8.99
Honey Mustard. Chx sandwich
$12.99
Italian hoagie melt
$9.99
Jalapeño Smash Burger
$14.99
Lemon Garlic Pork Chop
$16.99
Meatball Sub
$6.99
Meatloaf
$13.99
Meatloaf melt
$11.99
Mushroom swiss burger
$14.99
Mussels
$15.99
Pork Belly Melt
$9.99
Quarter Pound Burger
$5.99
Roast Beef Melt
$9.99
Shrimp Cake
$12.99
Spinach Dip Grilled Cheese
$11.99
Steak n Cheddar melt
$13.99
Surf n Turf with dessert
$29.99
Turkey Bacon Swiss
$9.99
West Coast burger melt
$14.99

Sides only

Mac N Cheese
$1.99
Cole Slaw
$1.99
Brussel Sprouts
$1.99
Side Salad
$1.99
Soup
$4.99
Mashed Potato
$1.99

Drink Menu

Beer

Guiness
$6.00
Blue Moon
Speciality Craft
Seasonal Craft
Angry Orchard
Seasonal Cider
BTL Bud Light
$3.00
BTL Budweiser
$3.00
BTL Miller Lite
$3.00
BTL Coors Light
$3.00
BTL Busch Light
$3.00
BTL Corona
$3.50
BTL Corona Light
$3.50
BTL Modelo
$3.50
BTL Modelo Negra
$3.50
BTL Rolling Rock
$3.50
BTL Heineiken
$3.50
BTL Guiness
$4.00
BTL Michelob Ultra
$3.50
BTL Yuengling
$3.00
BTL Stella Artois
$3.50
BTL Miller High Life
$2.50
BTL Samuel Adams
$3.50
BTL Great Lakes IPA
$3.50
BTL Twisted Tea
$3.25
BTL Mikes Hard Lemonade
$3.25
BTL Bud Light: Orange
$3.00
BTL Bud Light: Lime
$3.00
BTL Angry Orchard
$3.00
BTL Labatt
$3.50
BTL ODouls
$2.50
BTL RedBridge
$3.50
BTL Amstel Light
$4.75
BTL Great Lakes Dortmunder
$4.75
CAN Bud Light
$2.50
CAN Miller Lite
$2.50
CAN Coors Light
$2.50
CAN Busch Lite
$2.50
CAN Yuengling
$2.50
CAN Michelob Ultra
$3.00
CAN Bud Light Seltzer
$3.00
CAN Michelob Seltzer
$3.00
CAN Truly
$3.00
CAN White Claw
$3.00
CAN Mikes Hard
$3.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer
$8.00
Bahama Mama
$8.00
Bay Breeze
$8.00
Bee's Knees
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$8.00
Cactus Water
$8.00
Campfire Sour
$8.00
Champagne Cocktail
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$8.00
Daiquiri
$8.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$8.00
Fireside
$8.00
Gilligan's Punch
$8.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Gin Blossom
$8.00
Greyhound
$8.00
Honey Bee
$8.00
Honey Hole
$8.00
Honey Lemon Smash
$8.00
Hurricane
$8.00
Island Punch
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$8.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$8.00
Long Island Top Shelf
$12.00
Long Island Whiskey
$8.00
Madras
$8.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mint Julep
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Mudslide
$8.00
Negroni
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Peach Fuzz
$8.00
Porch Rocker
$8.00
Porch Swing
$8.00
Queen Bourbon Bee
$8.00
Rob Roy
$8.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Sea Breeze
$8.00
Sex on the Beach
$8.00
Sidecar
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
Whiskey Smash
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
White Russian
$8.00
Wise Bee Keeper
$10.00

Liquor

Absolut
$6.00
Absolute Flavors
$6.00
Belvedere
$6.00
Chopin
$5.00
Ciroc
$6.00
Ciroc Flavors
$6.00
Deep Eddy
$5.00
Deep Eddy Flavors
$5.00
Firefly
$5.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Grey Goose Flavors
$7.00
Jeremiah Weed
$5.00
Ketel One
$6.00
Kettle One Botanicals
$7.00
Pinnacle Flavors
$5.00
Smirnoff
$5.00
Smirnoff Flavored
$5.00
Stolichnaya
$7.00
Stolichnaya Flavors
$7.00
Titos
$5.00
Well Vodka
$3.00
DBL Well Vodka
$3.00
DBL Absolut
$5.00
DBL Belvedere
$3.00
DBL Chopin
$300.00
DBL Ciroc
$5.00
DBL Firefly
$3.00
DBL Grey Goose
$5.00
DBL Grey Goose Citron
$5.00
DBL Jeremiah Weed
$3.00
DBL Ketel One
$3.00
DBL Smirnoff
$5.00
DBL Smirnoff Flavored
$5.00
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Seven Brothers
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Gordons
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Seven Brothers
Well Rum
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
Malibu
DBL Well Rum
DBL Admiral Nelson
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Gosling'S
DBL Meyers
DBL Meyers Silver
DBL Mount Gay
DBL Malibu
Well Tequila
$5.00
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$6.00
Casa Noble
$6.00
Corazon Reposado
$6.00
Cuervo Silver
$5.00
Don Julio Anejo
$7.00
Patron Anejo
$7.00
Patron Café
$7.00
Patron Gran Platinum
$7.00
Patron Reposado
$7.00
Patron Silver
$7.00
Patron Xo Café
$7.00
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco
DBL Casa Noble
DBL Corazon Reposado
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Café
DBL Patron Gran Platinum
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Xo Café
Angels Envy
$7.00
Basil Hayden
$7.00
Bulliet Rye
$7.00
Diabolique
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jameson
$7.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Knob Creek
$6.00
Makers 46
$7.00
Makers Mark
$6.00
Seven Brothers
$8.00
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Wild Turkey
$5.00
Woodford Reserve
$7.00
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Diabolique
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Jameson
Well Scotch
$5.00
Chivas Regal
$6.00
Chivas Regal 18Yr
$7.00
Dewars
$6.00
Dewars 12Yr
$7.00
J & B
$6.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$8.00
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12Yr
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Baileys
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Irish Mist
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Mathilde Cassis
DBL Baileys

NA Beverages

BlackTea
$2.99
Coke
$2.99
Cranberry Juice
$2.99
Cream Soda
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Dr Pepper
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Ginger Beer
$2.99
Green tea with Honey
$2.99
Milk
$2.99
Mountain Dew
$2.99
Orange Juice
$2.99
Pinapple Juice
$2.99
Red Bull
$2.99
Root Beer
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Coffee French press
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Drink of day
$2.99
Water of Day Carafe
$1.50

Wine

Blush
$7.99
Moscato
$7.99
Red Blend
$7.99
Red Dry
$7.99
White Crisp
$7.99
White Dry
$7.99