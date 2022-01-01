Compadres Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery

Compadres Mexican Restaurant 4700 West Ave

756 Reviews

$$

4700 West Ave.

Ashtabula, OH 44004

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.89

Cheese Dip Chorizo

$7.89

Guacamole Dip & Chips

$5.89

Chips Refill Small

$0.99

Chimi Rolls

$9.99

Ceviche

$9.99

Motzarella Sticks

$7.89

Large Chip

$3.00

Large Salsa

$4.89

Bean & Cheese Dip

$5.89

Salsa Refill Small

$0.99

Street Corn

$7.89

Corn Salsa

$6.89

Lechuga Queso Tomate Queso Y Crema Y Cebolla

$6.99

Grilled Nachos

Grilled Nachos Pick One

$15.89

Grilled Nachos Pick Two

$16.89

Grilled Nachos Pick Three

$17.89

Shredded Chicken Nacho

$12.89

Ground Beef Nachos

$12.89

Nachos Grande

$14.89

Compadres Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$15.89

Taco Salad

$14.89

Compadres Bowl

$16.89

Sizzling Fajitas

Meat Fajitas Pick One

$18.89

Meat Fajitas Pick Two

$19.89

Meat Fajitas Pick Three

$20.89

Molcajete

$22.89

Vegetable Fajita

$16.89

Carnitas Tapatias

$15.89

Queso & Rice Pick 1

$16.89

Queso & Rice Pick 2

$17.89

Queso & Rice Pick 3

$18.89

Seafood Fajita

$21.89

Quesadillas

Grande Quesadilla Pick One

$16.89

Grande Quesadilla Pick Two

$17.89

Grande Quesadilla Pick Three

$18.89

Compadres Quesadilla

$16.89

Mushroom Quesodilla Grande

$15.89

Quesa-Birria

$16.89

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$15.89

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$16.89

Burritos

Burritos Deluxe

$15.89

Wet Burrito (Pick One)

$17.89

Wet Burrito (Pick Two)

$18.89

Wet Burrito (Pick Three)

$19.89

Burrito Puerto Vallarta

$19.89

Burrito Azteca

$16.89

Seafood Burrito

$19.89

Combination Dinners

Combo Dinner - Pick 2

$14.89

Combo Dinner - Pick 3

$15.89

Compadres Dinners

Chimichangas

$15.89

Shrimp Chimichangas

$18.89

Vegetarian Plate

$13.89

Don Jose Special

$15.89

Birria Tacos Meal

$15.89

Chicken

Pollo Ranchero

$16.89

Pollo Con Crema

$16.89

Chori-Pollo

$16.89

Chicken & Rice

$16.89

A la Carte

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.89

Steak Quesadilla

$4.89

Chorizo Quesadilla

$4.89

Shrimp Quesadilla

$5.89

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.89

Taco (Soft)

$3.89

Taco ( Hard)

$3.89

Enchilada

$3.89

Chile Relleno

$4.89

Burrito

$4.89

Grilled Chicken

$6.89

Steak

$7.89

Shrimp

$6.99+

Grilled Taco

$4.25

Sides

Add On Cheese Dip

$1.59

Add On Guac

$1.99

Avocados

$2.99

Beans

$3.59

Birria Broth

$3.00

Birria Taco Single

$4.25

Broccoli

$1.89

Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Corn Salsa

$6.89

Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Fajita Salad

$6.89

Flour Tortillas

$0.99

French Fries

$3.49

Homemade Hot Sauce

$0.99

Jalapeños

$0.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.49

Ranchero Sauce

$1.49

raw onions

$0.99

Rice

$3.49

Shredded Cheese

$1.49

Side Lettuce

$0.99

Sour Cream

$1.49

Tomatoes

$0.99

Sc Salad

$1.89

Faja Veggies

$1.99

Ayf

$3.49

Cilantro

$0.99

Grilled Onion

$0.99

Grilled Pineapple

$0.99

Mushrooms

$0.99

Steak

Texas Carne Asada

$17.89

Kids Menu

Kids #1

$7.89

Kids #2

$7.89

Kids #3

$7.89

ONLINE DRINKS

GRANDE MARGARITAS

$10.23

GOLD MARGARITAS (extra tequila)

$12.37

CORONA-RITA

$11.30

MIXED DRINKS

$8.54
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4700 West Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004

Directions

Gallery
Compadres Mexican Restaurant image
Compadres Mexican Restaurant image

