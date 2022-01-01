Bell Tower Cafe 20490 Saratoga-Los Gatos Rd
20490 Saratoga-Los Gatos Rd
Saratoga, CA 95070
Benedicts
Traditional Benedict
Canadian bacon and poached eggs served with your choice of spinach or asparagus on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Carnitas Benedict
Carnitas and poached eggs served with avocado on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, ranchero sauce, & pico de gallo.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Alaskan smoked salmon, avocado, and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Fried Chicken Benedict
Breaded boneless chicken, avocado, and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Chicken Apple Sausage Benedict
Chicken apple sausage, avocado, and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
Spinach, tomato, avocado, and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
California Benedict
Bacon, tomato, avocado, and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Crab Cake Benedict
Crab cake and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Griddle
French Toast
French toast topped with your choice of chocolate, strawberry jam, or rum caramelized fresh bananas, served with whipped butter
Avocado Toast
Seasoned fresh avocado, sliced tomato, olive oil
Buttermilk Waffle
Buttermilk waffle served with whipped butter
Churro Waffle
Buttermilk waffle churro-style topped with whipped cream, strawberries, and caramel drizzle
Strawberry Waffle
Buttermilk waffle topped with strawberries and whipped cream
Chicken 'n' Waffles
Buttermilk waffle and breaded chicken served with whipped butter
Red Velvet Waffles
Red velvet waffle topped with mixed berries, cream cheese glaze & powdered sugar
Nutella Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes
3 Chocolate chip pancakes topped with nutella spread, bananas, and some chocolate drizzle
Stacked Buttermilk Pancakes
3 Pancakes with your choice of chocolate, mixed berries, or bananas
Red Velvet Pancakes
3 Pancakes with your choice of mixed berries or bananas topped with cream cheese glazing
Classics
Bell Tower on the Run
2 organic eggs, choice of country potatoes or hash browns
Breakfast Croissant
Choice of ham or bacon, butter croissant, organic egg scramble, & cheddar cheese
Healthy Start
Greek yogurt parfait, granola, & berries
Protein Platter
4 Egg whites, bacon, 1/4 lb angus beef, & 2 sausage links
Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of ham or turkey, jack cheese, bacon, fried egg, tomato, avocado, on your choice of toast
Oatmeal Breakfast
Organic oatmeal, brown sugar, plump raisins, heavy cream, & maple
The Go-To
Bell Tower Express
2 Organic eggs, choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, choice of country potatoes or hash browns & 2 pancakes
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
USDA Choice ribeye, 2 eggs, choice of country potatoes or hash browns, and your choice of toast
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Topped with country gravy and served with 2 eggs, choice of country potatoes or hash browns & choice of toast
House Lox Salmon
Fresh norwegian salmon, persian cucumber, tomato, basil, onion, capers, on a toasted bagel served with cream cheese
Florentine Quiche
Lorraine Quiche
Crepes
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Crepe
Ham, gruyere cheese, homemade mornay sauce, topped with one egg sunny side up
Famous Santa Cruz Crepe
Wild crab, shrimp, topped with Alaskan smoked salmon, capers, diced onion & one sunny side up egg
Florentine Crepe
Mushroom, cream of spinach, mozzarella cheese & cherry tomatoes
Strawberry Crepe
Strawberries, homemade custard & topped with whipped cream
Nutella Crepe
Bananas, strawberries, nutella, rum cream, & house whipped cream
Breakfast Burrito
Well Done Burrito
4 eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, onions, & tomatoes
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
4 eggs, choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, and cheese. Served with country potatoes or hash browns on the side.
Ham Breakfast Burrito
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
BYOB-Build Your Own Burrito
Vegan Burrito
Spinach, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, bell peppers, and asparagus.
Omelettes
Build Your Own Omelet
Garden Omelet
4 organic eggs, spinach, avocado, onions, tomato, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese topped with pico de gallo
Egg White Persian Omelet
4 organic egg whites, basil, tomatoes, & feta cheese
All Meat Omelet
Sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, spinach, topped with cheddar cheese & onions
Philly Cheesesteak Omelet
4 organic eggs, premium sliced beef, red bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, & melted jack cheese
Mexican Omelet
Chorizo, jalapenos, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream, salsa, avocado, & onions
California Omelet
Chicken apple sausage, monterey jack cheese, avocado, topped with avocado & pesto aioli
Shrimp & Crab Omelet
4 organic eggs, shrimp, crab, jack cheese, and topped with hollandaise
Sides
Soup & Salad
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Cup French Onion
Bowl French Onion
House Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, served with balsamic dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan flakes, homemade crostini, served with homemade caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, kalamata olives, red bell peppers, tomatoes, persian cucumbers, red onions, greek feta cheese, & lemon juice. Served with our baked bread.
Baby Spinach Salad
Organic baby spinach, sliced fuji apples, caramelized walnuts and bleu cheese. Served with raspberry cream vinaigrette dressing
Nutty Turkey Salad
House baked sliced shredded turkey mixed with dried cranberry, caramelized walnuts, sliced almonds, diced red onions, celery, white wine, housemade mayo & virgin olive oil. Served over organic spring mix with fresh baked bread.
Chopped Chicken Salad
Mixed greens & romaine with grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, avocado, cherry tomatoes & hard boiled eggs. Tossed with our house-made lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Sandwiches
The Philly
Premium sliced beef, melted jack cheese, sauteed red peppers, red onions, and mushrooms and served on a french roll
B.L.T. with Avocado
Bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado
California Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, thick cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on ciabatta bread
The Royal
All natural crispy chicken, jack cheese, pickles, spicy cole slaw, and topped with a chipotle aioli, and served on a brioche bun
Vegetarian Croissant
Butter lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, jack cheese, topped with homemade pesto aioli on a butter croissant
T.B.A.
Sliced smoked turkey breast, jack cheese, sliced avocado, tomato, butter lettuce, bacon and served on a ciabatta bread
Bavarian Reuben
Sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house dressing, and pressed on a baked rye
Nutty Turkey Sandwich
House baked shredded turkey mixed with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, almonds, red onions, celery, white wine, mayo, and served on multigrain
Mozzarella Tomato Basil
Caprese sandwich with choice of bread.
Paninis
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled shredded chicken, homemade pesto, Austrian Alps gruyere cheese
Turkey Pesto Panini
Turkey breast, homemade pesto, Austrian Alps gruyere cheese
Cubano Panini
Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, dill pickles
Roasted Bell Pepper Panini
Red bell peppers, caramelized white onion, Austrian Alps Gruyere cheese
Burgers
The Standard
1/3 lb. premium Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, BT sauce and served on brioche
Western Burger
1/2 lb. premium Black Angus beef, bacon, cheddar, onion rings, bbq sauce, butter lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and served on brioche
Back to Life Burger
1/3 lb. premium Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, fried egg, and served on toasted brioche
Garden Burger
Famous garden burger, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Served on a toasted brioche
Fire Burger
1/3 lb. premium Black Angus beef, jack cheese, grilled jalapeno, pepper flakes, and served on brioche
The Scarlett
1/3 lb. premium Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, grilled mustard, and served on brioche
Sides
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Alcoholic Drinks
Michelada
Imported Beer, Clamato, Lime
Chavela
Imported Beer, Salt Rim, Lime
Domestic Beer
Import Beer
Chardonnay
Savignon Blanc
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
Merlot
Mimosa
Long Beach Mimosa
Hawaiian Mimosa
Cabo Mimosa
Bloody Mary
Sangria
Peach Sangria
Irish Coffee
Mimosa Pitcher
Bloody Mary Pitcher
Peach Sangria Pitcher
Sangria Pitcher
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saratoga, CA 95070
Photos coming soon!