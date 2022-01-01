Bell Tower Cafe 20490 Saratoga-Los Gatos Rd

A map showing the location of Bell Tower Cafe 20490 Saratoga-Los Gatos RdView gallery

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$15.00

Canadian bacon and poached eggs served with your choice of spinach or asparagus on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Carnitas Benedict

$17.00

Carnitas and poached eggs served with avocado on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, ranchero sauce, & pico de gallo.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$19.00

Alaskan smoked salmon, avocado, and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Fried Chicken Benedict

$17.00

Breaded boneless chicken, avocado, and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Chicken Apple Sausage Benedict

$17.00

Chicken apple sausage, avocado, and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$17.00

Spinach, tomato, avocado, and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

California Benedict

$17.00

Bacon, tomato, avocado, and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

Crab cake and poached eggs served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Griddle

French Toast

$14.00

French toast topped with your choice of chocolate, strawberry jam, or rum caramelized fresh bananas, served with whipped butter

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Seasoned fresh avocado, sliced tomato, olive oil

Buttermilk Waffle

$14.00

Buttermilk waffle served with whipped butter

Churro Waffle

$16.00

Buttermilk waffle churro-style topped with whipped cream, strawberries, and caramel drizzle

Strawberry Waffle

$14.00

Buttermilk waffle topped with strawberries and whipped cream

Chicken 'n' Waffles

$18.00

Buttermilk waffle and breaded chicken served with whipped butter

Red Velvet Waffles

$15.00

Red velvet waffle topped with mixed berries, cream cheese glaze & powdered sugar

Nutella Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$16.00

3 Chocolate chip pancakes topped with nutella spread, bananas, and some chocolate drizzle

Stacked Buttermilk Pancakes

$15.00

3 Pancakes with your choice of chocolate, mixed berries, or bananas

Red Velvet Pancakes

$15.00

3 Pancakes with your choice of mixed berries or bananas topped with cream cheese glazing

Classics

Bell Tower on the Run

$13.00

2 organic eggs, choice of country potatoes or hash browns

Breakfast Croissant

$13.00

Choice of ham or bacon, butter croissant, organic egg scramble, & cheddar cheese

Healthy Start

$14.00

Greek yogurt parfait, granola, & berries

Protein Platter

$17.00

4 Egg whites, bacon, 1/4 lb angus beef, & 2 sausage links

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

Choice of ham or turkey, jack cheese, bacon, fried egg, tomato, avocado, on your choice of toast

Oatmeal Breakfast

$14.00

Organic oatmeal, brown sugar, plump raisins, heavy cream, & maple

The Go-To

Bell Tower Express

$17.00

2 Organic eggs, choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, choice of country potatoes or hash browns & 2 pancakes

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$22.00

USDA Choice ribeye, 2 eggs, choice of country potatoes or hash browns, and your choice of toast

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Topped with country gravy and served with 2 eggs, choice of country potatoes or hash browns & choice of toast

House Lox Salmon

$18.00

Fresh norwegian salmon, persian cucumber, tomato, basil, onion, capers, on a toasted bagel served with cream cheese

Florentine Quiche

$14.00

Lorraine Quiche

$14.00

Crepes

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Crepe

$16.00

Ham, gruyere cheese, homemade mornay sauce, topped with one egg sunny side up

Famous Santa Cruz Crepe

$18.00

Wild crab, shrimp, topped with Alaskan smoked salmon, capers, diced onion & one sunny side up egg

Florentine Crepe

$16.00

Mushroom, cream of spinach, mozzarella cheese & cherry tomatoes

Strawberry Crepe

$16.00

Strawberries, homemade custard & topped with whipped cream

Nutella Crepe

$16.00

Bananas, strawberries, nutella, rum cream, & house whipped cream

Breakfast Burrito

Well Done Burrito

$16.00

4 eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, onions, & tomatoes

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

4 eggs, choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, and cheese. Served with country potatoes or hash browns on the side.

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

BYOB-Build Your Own Burrito

$12.00

Vegan Burrito

$15.00

Spinach, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, bell peppers, and asparagus.

Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelet

$13.00

Garden Omelet

$17.00

4 organic eggs, spinach, avocado, onions, tomato, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese topped with pico de gallo

Egg White Persian Omelet

$15.00

4 organic egg whites, basil, tomatoes, & feta cheese

All Meat Omelet

$17.00

Sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, spinach, topped with cheddar cheese & onions

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$18.00

4 organic eggs, premium sliced beef, red bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, & melted jack cheese

Mexican Omelet

$17.00

Chorizo, jalapenos, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream, salsa, avocado, & onions

California Omelet

$17.00

Chicken apple sausage, monterey jack cheese, avocado, topped with avocado & pesto aioli

Shrimp & Crab Omelet

$19.00

4 organic eggs, shrimp, crab, jack cheese, and topped with hollandaise

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Country Potatoes

$6.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Hash Browns

$6.00

House Chips

$4.00

Mixed Fruit

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Salmon Lox

$6.00

Sausage

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Toast

$6.00

Truffle Garlic Fries

$6.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$6.00

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Soup & Salad

Cup Soup of the Day

$7.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$9.00

Cup French Onion

$7.00

Bowl French Onion

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, served with balsamic dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan flakes, homemade crostini, served with homemade caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, kalamata olives, red bell peppers, tomatoes, persian cucumbers, red onions, greek feta cheese, & lemon juice. Served with our baked bread.

Baby Spinach Salad

$15.00

Organic baby spinach, sliced fuji apples, caramelized walnuts and bleu cheese. Served with raspberry cream vinaigrette dressing

Nutty Turkey Salad

$18.00

House baked sliced shredded turkey mixed with dried cranberry, caramelized walnuts, sliced almonds, diced red onions, celery, white wine, housemade mayo & virgin olive oil. Served over organic spring mix with fresh baked bread.

Chopped Chicken Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens & romaine with grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, avocado, cherry tomatoes & hard boiled eggs. Tossed with our house-made lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Lunch Combo

Sandwich & Salad

$17.00

Sandwich & Soup

$17.00

Salad & Soup

$15.00

Sandwiches

The Philly

$17.00

Premium sliced beef, melted jack cheese, sauteed red peppers, red onions, and mushrooms and served on a french roll

B.L.T. with Avocado

$16.00

Bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado

California Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, thick cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on ciabatta bread

The Royal

$17.00

All natural crispy chicken, jack cheese, pickles, spicy cole slaw, and topped with a chipotle aioli, and served on a brioche bun

Vegetarian Croissant

$15.00

Butter lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, jack cheese, topped with homemade pesto aioli on a butter croissant

T.B.A.

$17.00

Sliced smoked turkey breast, jack cheese, sliced avocado, tomato, butter lettuce, bacon and served on a ciabatta bread

Bavarian Reuben

$17.00

Sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house dressing, and pressed on a baked rye

Nutty Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

House baked shredded turkey mixed with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, almonds, red onions, celery, white wine, mayo, and served on multigrain

Mozzarella Tomato Basil

$14.00

Caprese sandwich with choice of bread.

Paninis

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.00

Grilled shredded chicken, homemade pesto, Austrian Alps gruyere cheese

Turkey Pesto Panini

$16.00

Turkey breast, homemade pesto, Austrian Alps gruyere cheese

Cubano Panini

$16.00

Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, dill pickles

Roasted Bell Pepper Panini

$14.00

Red bell peppers, caramelized white onion, Austrian Alps Gruyere cheese

Burgers

The Standard

$15.00

1/3 lb. premium Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, BT sauce and served on brioche

Western Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb. premium Black Angus beef, bacon, cheddar, onion rings, bbq sauce, butter lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and served on brioche

Back to Life Burger

$17.00

1/3 lb. premium Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, fried egg, and served on toasted brioche

Garden Burger

$15.00

Famous garden burger, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Served on a toasted brioche

Fire Burger

$17.00

1/3 lb. premium Black Angus beef, jack cheese, grilled jalapeno, pepper flakes, and served on brioche

The Scarlett

$17.00

1/3 lb. premium Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, grilled mustard, and served on brioche

Sides

Mixed Fruit

$6.00

Country Potatoes

$6.00

Hash Browns

$6.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Toast

$6.00

Salmon Lox

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

House Chips

$4.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Truffle Garlic Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Alcoholic Drinks

Michelada

$10.00

Imported Beer, Clamato, Lime

Chavela

$8.00

Imported Beer, Salt Rim, Lime

Domestic Beer

$6.00

Import Beer

$7.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Savignon Blanc

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$11.00

Merlot

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00+

Long Beach Mimosa

$10.00+

Hawaiian Mimosa

$10.00+

Cabo Mimosa

$10.00+

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Sangria

$11.00

Peach Sangria

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$36.00

Bloody Mary Pitcher

$36.00

Peach Sangria Pitcher

$34.00

Sangria Pitcher

$34.00

Kids Menu

Mini Pancakes

$8.00

Mini Waffles

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Mini French Toast

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20490 Saratoga-Los Gatos Rd, Saratoga, CA 95070

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

